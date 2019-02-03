WATCH: Brawl breaks out after Norfolk State completes comeback bid to stun Howard
Tempers were flaring after Howard gave up a 22 point lead and lost
An out-of-control brawl between Norfolk State and Howard players broke out Saturday night when Norfolk State, which at one point fell behind by as many as 22 points, rallied to overtake Howard in the final seconds to win on the road 80-78.
The Bison were up nine before the Spartans strung together a 7-point run to get within two points, before eventually knotting things up at 78 with 36 second remaining. Norfolk State's Mastadi Pitt drove the dagger into the defeat when he made a pair of free throws with 2.1 seconds left in regulation to give NSU the final 80-78 advantage.
From there, pandemonium.
Here is another angle.
It's unclear what incited the melee. It's also unclear what the repercussions of the brawl will be, because it appears most players from both teams got involved, but we will update the situation as more information becomes available.
