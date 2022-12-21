Who's Playing

High Point @ East Carolina

Current Records: High Point 8-3; East Carolina 8-4

What to Know

The High Point Panthers' road trip will continue as they head to Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the East Carolina Pirates. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 107 points combined.

High Point was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 85-82 to the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks. The loss was just more heartbreak for the Panthers, who fell 71-69 when the teams previously met last December.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Gamecocks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday East Carolina proved too difficult a challenge. East Carolina was able to grind out a solid win over USC, winning 64-56. Guard RJ Felton was the offensive standout of the game for East Carolina, picking up 21 points. Felton hadn't helped his team much against the Coppin State Eagles last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

High Point is now 8-3 while the Pirates sit at 8-4. East Carolina is 4-3 after wins this year, and High Point is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Pirates are a 4.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

High Point won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.