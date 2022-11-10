Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Eastern Kentucky

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are 4-1 against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. WKU will face off against Eastern Kentucky at 7 p.m. ET at McBrayer Arena. The Hilltoppers were on the positive side of .500 (19-13) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. The Colonels were 14-17 last year and are coming off of a 137-52 victory against the Middletown ThunderHawks on Monday.

WKU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Colonels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Western Kentucky have won four out of their last five games against Eastern Kentucky.