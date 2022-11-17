Who's Playing

North Dakota @ Elon

Current Records: North Dakota 1-2; Elon 1-2

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks will take on the Elon Phoenix at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Schar Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Things couldn't have gone much worse for North Dakota as they lost 93-63 to the Pacific Tigers on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Elon ended up a good deal behind the Harvard Crimson when they played on Sunday, losing 92-77.

The Fighting Hawks are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 1-2. North Dakota and Elon are both 0-1 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Phoenix are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Fighting Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Phoenix as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.