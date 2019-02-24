WATCH: Harvard uses buzzer-beater to take out Ivy League-leading Yale in dramatic fashion
Crimson stun Bulldogs in clash of Ivy League rivals
Harvard took down Ivy League-leading Yale on Saturday in dramatic fashion, as junior guard Bryce Aiken capped a 28-point game with a fadeaway jumper for the win as time expired.
The entire final sequence leading up to and including Aiken's game-winner was cut out of a dream young hoopers have. He carried the ball up the court, went between his legs at the top of the key to get his defender on his hip, and coasted to the right elbow for the winner. If you listen closely, you can probably hear him yell "KOBE!"
Aiken's big performance lifted Tommy Amaker's Crimson club to 14-9 on the season and 7-3 in the Ivy. Yale still holds a one-game lead in the league overall, but both losses in conference play this season have come at the hands of Harvard this season. That should bode well for the Crimson, who are in position to potentially finish second in the regular season but be in the driver's seat to win the postseason tournament and punch a ticket to the NCAA Tournament in the process.
