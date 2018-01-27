WATCH: High school freshman wins game with 80-foot heave at the buzzer
Blake Peters is going to have quite a story to tell his grandkids
Every basketball player, whether they're in a rec league or the NBA Finals, dreams of hitting a game-winning shot. Blake Peters got his dream out of the way pretty early in his career.
A freshman at Evanston Township High School in Illinois, Peters made a one-handed, 80-foot desperation heave off of a missed free throw to give his team a 45-44 win over Maine South on Friday night.
High school buzzer beaters are great. The kids and fans go absolutely insane and they always act like they just won the national championship. Most would say the shot was miraculous, but Peters was pretty confident.
"I felt relief," Peters said, via the Chicago Tribune. "I threw it thinking I was going to make it."
Now he'll probably have a lot more confidence for the next three years of his high school career.
