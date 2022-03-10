Who's Playing

Cal State Bakersfield @ Long Beach State

Regular Season Records: Cal State Bakersfield 8-18; Long Beach State 18-11

What to Know

The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners and the Long Beach State Beach are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 10 at Dollar Loan Center in the second round of the Big West Conference Tourney.

Cal State Bakersfield earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They had enough points to win and then some against the Northridge Matadors, taking their game 58-45. Guard Kaleb Higgins (15 points) and forward Shawn Stith (15 points) were the top scorers for the Roadrunners.

Meanwhile, Long Beach State escaped with a win on Saturday against the California Riverside Highlanders by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72.

Cal State Bakersfield is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 7-16-1), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

Cal State Bakersfield came up short against Long Beach State when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, falling 74-65. Can the Roadrunners avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Beach are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Beach, as the game opened with the Beach as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Long Beach State have won two out of their last three games against Cal State Bakersfield.