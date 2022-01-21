Who's Playing

Pepperdine @ Loyola Marymount

Current Records: Pepperdine 6-13; Loyola Marymount 8-7

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Pepperdine and the Loyola Marymount Lions will face off in a West Coast battle at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Loyola Marymount will be strutting in after a win while the Waves will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Pepperdine and the Portland Pilots on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Pepperdine falling 82-63 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Jade' Smith had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-13 shooting and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Loyola Marymount and Portland on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as the Lions wrapped it up with a 70-58 victory at home. Five players on Loyola Marymount scored in the double digits: guard Kwane Marble (15), guard Cam Shelton (14), guard Joe Quintana (12), forward Alex Merkviladze (12), and guard Eli Scott (10). Kwane Marble's performance made up for a slower game against the San Diego Toreros on Saturday.

Pepperdine is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take Pepperdine against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Pepperdine came up short against the Lions when the two teams previously met in February of last year, falling 81-74. Can the Waves avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

Odds

The Lions are a big 10-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

Pepperdine have won seven out of their last 12 games against Loyola Marymount.

Feb 25, 2021 - Loyola Marymount 81 vs. Pepperdine 74

Feb 01, 2020 - Pepperdine 68 vs. Loyola Marymount 67

Jan 16, 2020 - Pepperdine 75 vs. Loyola Marymount 67

Mar 08, 2019 - Pepperdine 68 vs. Loyola Marymount 65

Jan 19, 2019 - Loyola Marymount 74 vs. Pepperdine 70

Jan 03, 2019 - Pepperdine 77 vs. Loyola Marymount 62

Feb 10, 2018 - Loyola Marymount 85 vs. Pepperdine 79

Jan 25, 2018 - Pepperdine 71 vs. Loyola Marymount 70

Feb 18, 2017 - Loyola Marymount 82 vs. Pepperdine 61

Jan 05, 2017 - Pepperdine 71 vs. Loyola Marymount 70

Feb 27, 2016 - Loyola Marymount 90 vs. Pepperdine 83

Jan 02, 2016 - Pepperdine 68 vs. Loyola Marymount 65

Injury Report for Loyola Marymount

Dameane Douglas: Out (Undisclosed)

