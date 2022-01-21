Who's Playing
Pepperdine @ Loyola Marymount
Current Records: Pepperdine 6-13; Loyola Marymount 8-7
What to Know
The Pepperdine Waves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Pepperdine and the Loyola Marymount Lions will face off in a West Coast battle at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Loyola Marymount will be strutting in after a win while the Waves will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The contest between Pepperdine and the Portland Pilots on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Pepperdine falling 82-63 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Jade' Smith had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-13 shooting and five turnovers.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Loyola Marymount and Portland on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as the Lions wrapped it up with a 70-58 victory at home. Five players on Loyola Marymount scored in the double digits: guard Kwane Marble (15), guard Cam Shelton (14), guard Joe Quintana (12), forward Alex Merkviladze (12), and guard Eli Scott (10). Kwane Marble's performance made up for a slower game against the San Diego Toreros on Saturday.
Pepperdine is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take Pepperdine against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
Pepperdine came up short against the Lions when the two teams previously met in February of last year, falling 81-74. Can the Waves avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.87
Odds
The Lions are a big 10-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: -107
Series History
Pepperdine have won seven out of their last 12 games against Loyola Marymount.
- Feb 25, 2021 - Loyola Marymount 81 vs. Pepperdine 74
- Feb 01, 2020 - Pepperdine 68 vs. Loyola Marymount 67
- Jan 16, 2020 - Pepperdine 75 vs. Loyola Marymount 67
- Mar 08, 2019 - Pepperdine 68 vs. Loyola Marymount 65
- Jan 19, 2019 - Loyola Marymount 74 vs. Pepperdine 70
- Jan 03, 2019 - Pepperdine 77 vs. Loyola Marymount 62
- Feb 10, 2018 - Loyola Marymount 85 vs. Pepperdine 79
- Jan 25, 2018 - Pepperdine 71 vs. Loyola Marymount 70
- Feb 18, 2017 - Loyola Marymount 82 vs. Pepperdine 61
- Jan 05, 2017 - Pepperdine 71 vs. Loyola Marymount 70
- Feb 27, 2016 - Loyola Marymount 90 vs. Pepperdine 83
- Jan 02, 2016 - Pepperdine 68 vs. Loyola Marymount 65
Injury Report for Loyola Marymount
- Dameane Douglas: Out (Undisclosed)
Injury Report for Pepperdine
- Keith Fisher III: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)