Who's Playing

Maryland @ Michigan State

Current Records: Maryland 16-7; Michigan State 14-9

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins haven't won a game against the Michigan State Spartans since March 11 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Terrapins and MSU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Maryland will be strutting in after a victory while MSU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Maryland took their contest on the road this past Saturday with ease, bagging an 81-46 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Four players on Maryland scored in the double digits: forward Julian Reese (16), guard Jahmir Young (14), forward Donta Scott (13), and guard Ian Martinez (11).

Meanwhile, the Spartans were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 61-55 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Guard A.J. Hoggard wasn't much of a difference maker for MSU; Hoggard finished with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 32 minutes on the court.

The Terrapins are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Maryland is now 16-7 while MSU sits at 14-9. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Maryland enters the matchup with only 11 turnovers per game on average, good for 30th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Spartans are stumbling into the contest with the 356th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Spartans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Michigan State have won nine out of their last 13 games against Maryland.