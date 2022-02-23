Who's Playing

UNLV @ Nevada

Current Records: UNLV 16-11; Nevada 12-13

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels and the Nevada Wolf Pack will face off in a Mountain West clash at 11 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Lawlor Events Center. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

UNLV took their contest against the Colorado State Rams this past Saturday by a conclusive 72-51 score. The Rebels' guard Bryce Hamilton did his thing and posted a double-double on 20 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, Nevada made easy work of the San Jose State Spartans last week and carried off a 90-60 win.

UNLV is expected to lose this next one by 3. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped UNLV to 16-11 and Nevada to 12-13. Both the Rebels and the Wolf Pack have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a 3-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wolf Pack, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Nevada have won 11 out of their last 14 games against UNLV.

Feb 01, 2022 - UNLV 69 vs. Nevada 58

Feb 02, 2021 - Nevada 72 vs. UNLV 62

Jan 31, 2021 - Nevada 89 vs. UNLV 60

Feb 12, 2020 - Nevada 82 vs. UNLV 79

Jan 22, 2020 - Nevada 86 vs. UNLV 72

Feb 27, 2019 - Nevada 89 vs. UNLV 73

Jan 29, 2019 - Nevada 87 vs. UNLV 70

Mar 08, 2018 - Nevada 79 vs. UNLV 74

Feb 28, 2018 - Nevada 101 vs. UNLV 75

Feb 07, 2018 - UNLV 86 vs. Nevada 78

Feb 25, 2017 - Nevada 94 vs. UNLV 58

Feb 08, 2017 - Nevada 104 vs. UNLV 77

Feb 20, 2016 - UNLV 102 vs. Nevada 91

Jan 23, 2016 - Nevada 65 vs. UNLV 63

Injury Report for Nevada

Warren Washington: Game-Time Decision (Finger)

Injury Report for UNLV