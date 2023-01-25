Who's Playing

Albany @ New Hamp.

Current Records: Albany 6-15; New Hamp. 8-10

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes and the New Hamp. Wildcats will face off in an America East clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Lundholm Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Great Danes received a tough blow last Thursday as they fell 65-54 to the Binghamton Bearcats.

Meanwhile, the game between New Hamp. and the UMBC Retrievers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with New Hamp. falling 80-69 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Albany is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Now might not be the best time to take Albany against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The losses put Albany at 6-15 and the Wildcats at 8-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Great Danes have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.30% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. New Hamp. has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Great Danes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -115

Series History

New Hamp. have won eight out of their last 15 games against Albany.