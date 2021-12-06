Who's Playing
New Mexico St. @ New Mexico
Current Records: New Mexico St. 6-2; New Mexico 5-3
What to Know
The New Mexico St. Aggies haven't won a game against the New Mexico Lobos since Dec. 4 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Aggies' road trip will continue as they head to The Pit at 9 p.m. ET to face off against New Mexico. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Things were close when New Mexico St. and the Texas-El Paso Miners clashed this past Friday, but New Mexico St. ultimately edged out the opposition 72-69.
New Mexico is hoping for another win. They came out on top against New Mexico St. by a score of 101-94 last Tuesday.
The Aggies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
The wins brought New Mexico St. up to 6-2 and the Lobos to 5-3. New Mexico St. is 3-2 after wins this year, New Mexico 2-2.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $54.99
Odds
The Aggies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New Mexico have won six out of their last 11 games against New Mexico St.
- Nov 30, 2021 - New Mexico 101 vs. New Mexico St. 94
- Dec 14, 2019 - New Mexico 69 vs. New Mexico St. 62
- Nov 21, 2019 - New Mexico 78 vs. New Mexico St. 77
- Dec 04, 2018 - New Mexico St. 100 vs. New Mexico 65
- Nov 17, 2018 - New Mexico St. 98 vs. New Mexico 94
- Dec 09, 2017 - New Mexico St. 65 vs. New Mexico 62
- Nov 17, 2017 - New Mexico St. 75 vs. New Mexico 56
- Dec 10, 2016 - New Mexico St. 84 vs. New Mexico 71
- Nov 18, 2016 - New Mexico 72 vs. New Mexico St. 59
- Dec 16, 2015 - New Mexico 79 vs. New Mexico St. 61
- Nov 15, 2015 - New Mexico 83 vs. New Mexico St. 74