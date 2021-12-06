Who's Playing

New Mexico St. @ New Mexico

Current Records: New Mexico St. 6-2; New Mexico 5-3

What to Know

The New Mexico St. Aggies haven't won a game against the New Mexico Lobos since Dec. 4 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Aggies' road trip will continue as they head to The Pit at 9 p.m. ET to face off against New Mexico. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Things were close when New Mexico St. and the Texas-El Paso Miners clashed this past Friday, but New Mexico St. ultimately edged out the opposition 72-69.

New Mexico is hoping for another win. They came out on top against New Mexico St. by a score of 101-94 last Tuesday.

The Aggies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought New Mexico St. up to 6-2 and the Lobos to 5-3. New Mexico St. is 3-2 after wins this year, New Mexico 2-2.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $54.99

Odds

The Aggies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Mexico have won six out of their last 11 games against New Mexico St.