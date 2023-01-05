Who's Playing

Purdue @ Ohio State

Current Records: Purdue 13-1; Ohio State 10-3

What to Know

The #24 Ohio State Buckeyes and the #1 Purdue Boilermakers are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

OSU strolled past the Northwestern Wildcats with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 73-57. OSU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Sean McNeil, who had 15 points, and forward Brice Sensabaugh, who had 18 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Purdue was just a bucket shy of a victory on Monday and fell 65-64 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Despite the loss, Purdue got a solid performance out of center Zach Edey, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, OSU is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Boilermakers have struggled against the spread on the road.

The Buckeyes' win brought them up to 10-3 while Purdue's defeat pulled them down to 13-1. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: OSU comes into the matchup boasting the 21st highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.20%. But Purdue have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, which places them 24th in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Buckeyes are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Boilermakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Purdue have won seven out of their last ten games against Ohio State.