Who's Playing
Purdue @ Ohio State
Current Records: Purdue 13-1; Ohio State 10-3
What to Know
The #24 Ohio State Buckeyes and the #1 Purdue Boilermakers are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
OSU strolled past the Northwestern Wildcats with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 73-57. OSU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Sean McNeil, who had 15 points, and forward Brice Sensabaugh, who had 18 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Purdue was just a bucket shy of a victory on Monday and fell 65-64 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Despite the loss, Purdue got a solid performance out of center Zach Edey, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, OSU is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Boilermakers have struggled against the spread on the road.
The Buckeyes' win brought them up to 10-3 while Purdue's defeat pulled them down to 13-1. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: OSU comes into the matchup boasting the 21st highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.20%. But Purdue have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, which places them 24th in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Buckeyes are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Boilermakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Purdue have won seven out of their last ten games against Ohio State.
- Jan 30, 2022 - Purdue 81 vs. Ohio State 78
- Mar 12, 2021 - Ohio State 87 vs. Purdue 78
- Jan 19, 2021 - Purdue 67 vs. Ohio State 65
- Dec 16, 2020 - Purdue 67 vs. Ohio State 60
- Feb 15, 2020 - Ohio State 68 vs. Purdue 52
- Mar 02, 2019 - Purdue 86 vs. Ohio State 51
- Jan 23, 2019 - Purdue 79 vs. Ohio State 67
- Feb 07, 2018 - Ohio State 64 vs. Purdue 63
- Jan 05, 2017 - Purdue 76 vs. Ohio State 75
- Jan 21, 2016 - Purdue 75 vs. Ohio State 64