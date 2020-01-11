WATCH: Saint Joseph's player makes one-handed 3-pointer to send game vs. Davidson to overtime
Ryan Daly may have had a bit of luck on his side to make this shot
Saint Joseph's lost its 12th game in 13 tries on Saturday, falling 89-83 in overtime to Davidson. But that it went to overtime at all is remarkable in itself considering the way it happened.
As the clock wound down in regulation, the Hawks ran down the floor in transition in a bit of a scramble. With just over a second left, Myles Davis found a sprinting Ryan Daly on the trail. Daly wasn't ready to attempt the game-tying 3, but it didn't matter. He caught it, launched it and sunk it to tie the game at 76 as time expired.
It all happened so fast, it's almost impossible to process what happened in that short amount of time. Daly did the following things in under two seconds under intense pressure:
- Caught it with one hand
- Caught it off one foot
- Launched the shot off one foot
- Made sure the one foot was behind the 3-point line
- Launched the shot with one hand (and a guide hand close-but-not-quite in contact)
- Made the game-tying shot
That's insane. Daly finished with 28 points and made six 3s in the losing effort, one of which he'll forever be remembered for as one of the most acrobatic buzzer-beating 3-point makes in college hoops history.
