Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ Southeastern Louisiana

Current Records: Kennesaw State 2-1; Southeastern Louisiana 2-1

What to Know

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions will take on the Kennesaw State Owls at 3 p.m. ET Friday at Holmes Convocation Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Things were close when Southeastern Louisiana and the Wyoming Cowboys clashed on Sunday, but the Lions ultimately edged out the opposition 76-72. Guard Christian Agnew (15 points) and forward Donte Houston (13 points) were the top scorers for Southeastern Louisiana.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 95-36 win over the Brewton-Parker College Barons.

Southeastern Louisiana is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 2-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: Southeastern Louisiana is stumbling into the contest with the 28th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average. To make matters even worse for the Lions, the Owls come into the matchup boasting the 31st most takeaways per game in college basketball at 19.7. So the cards are definitely stacked in Kennesaw State's favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Friday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.