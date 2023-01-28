Who's Playing

California @ Stanford

Current Records: California 3-17; Stanford 8-12

What to Know

The California Golden Bears have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Golden Bears and the Stanford Cardinal will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Maples Pavilion. Stanford should still be feeling good after a win, while California will be looking to regain their footing.

California has to be hurting after a devastating 68-48 defeat at the hands of the Oregon State Beavers on Sunday. Forward Kuany Kuany (15 points) was the top scorer for California.

Meanwhile, the Chicago State Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Stanford proved too difficult a challenge. The Cardinal beat the Cougars 72-65. Stanford can attribute much of their success to forward Spencer Jones, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, and forward Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 boards.

The Golden Bears have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-2 ATS in away games but only 8-12 all in all.

Everything went California's way against Stanford in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as they made off with a 92-70 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for California since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Cardinal are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Stanford and California both have nine wins in their last 18 games.