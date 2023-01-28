Who's Playing
California @ Stanford
Current Records: California 3-17; Stanford 8-12
What to Know
The California Golden Bears have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Golden Bears and the Stanford Cardinal will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Maples Pavilion. Stanford should still be feeling good after a win, while California will be looking to regain their footing.
California has to be hurting after a devastating 68-48 defeat at the hands of the Oregon State Beavers on Sunday. Forward Kuany Kuany (15 points) was the top scorer for California.
Meanwhile, the Chicago State Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Stanford proved too difficult a challenge. The Cardinal beat the Cougars 72-65. Stanford can attribute much of their success to forward Spencer Jones, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, and forward Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 boards.
The Golden Bears have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-2 ATS in away games but only 8-12 all in all.
Everything went California's way against Stanford in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as they made off with a 92-70 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for California since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
Odds
The Cardinal are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Stanford and California both have nine wins in their last 18 games.
- Jan 06, 2023 - California 92 vs. Stanford 70
- Feb 26, 2022 - California 53 vs. Stanford 39
- Feb 01, 2022 - Stanford 57 vs. California 50
- Mar 10, 2021 - California 76 vs. Stanford 58
- Feb 07, 2021 - Stanford 76 vs. California 70
- Feb 04, 2021 - Stanford 70 vs. California 55
- Mar 11, 2020 - California 63 vs. Stanford 51
- Jan 26, 2020 - California 52 vs. Stanford 50
- Jan 02, 2020 - Stanford 68 vs. California 52
- Mar 07, 2019 - California 64 vs. Stanford 59
- Feb 03, 2019 - Stanford 84 vs. California 81
- Mar 07, 2018 - Stanford 76 vs. California 58
- Feb 18, 2018 - Stanford 77 vs. California 73
- Dec 30, 2017 - California 77 vs. Stanford 74
- Feb 17, 2017 - Stanford 73 vs. California 68
- Jan 29, 2017 - California 66 vs. Stanford 55
- Feb 06, 2016 - California 76 vs. Stanford 61
- Jan 14, 2016 - Stanford 77 vs. California 71