Who's Playing

Loyola Chicago @ Stanford

Current Records: Loyola Chicago 6-5; Stanford 4-7

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers will compete for holiday cheer at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Kaiser Permanente Arena. The Ramblers will be strutting in after a win while Stanford will be stumbling in from a loss.

Stanford came up short against the Texas Longhorns on Sunday, falling 72-62. Stanford's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Michael Jones, who had 17 points.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chicago strolled past the Albany Great Danes with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 68-56. Loyola Chicago got double-digit scores from four players: forward Philip Alston (17), guard Ben Schwieger (15), guard Marquise Kennedy (13), and guard Braden Norris (12).

Stanford is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Stanford's loss took them down to 4-7 while Loyola Chicago's victory pulled them up to 6-5. We'll see if the Cardinal can steal the Ramblers' luck or if Loyola Chicago records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Kaiser Permanente Arena -- Santa Cruz, California

Kaiser Permanente Arena -- Santa Cruz, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Cardinal are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Ramblers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.