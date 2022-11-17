Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ No. 15 TCU

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 2-1; TCU 2-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will be on the road. They will take on the #15 TCU Horned Frogs at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The Warhawks will be strutting in after a victory while TCU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Louisiana-Monroe took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 105-56 win over the Central Baptist Mustangs.

Meanwhile, TCU was just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 64-63 to the NW State Demons. This was hardly the result TCU or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 23.5 points over NW State heading into this contest. Forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes with 3-for-14 shooting.

The Warhawks' win brought them up to 2-1 while the Horned Frogs' loss pulled them down to an identical 2-1. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Louisiana-Monroe enters the matchup with 90 points per game on average, good for 29th best in college basketball. Less enviably, TCU has only been able to knock down 39.60% percent of their shots, which is the 40th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

TCU won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.