Who's Playing
Utah Valley @ Utah Tech
Current Records: Utah Valley 17-6; Utah Tech 10-12
What to Know
The Utah Valley Wolverines and the Utah Tech Trailblazers are set to square off in a WAC matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Burns Arena. Utah Valley should still be feeling good after a win, while Utah Tech will be looking to get back in the win column.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Wolverines beat the New Mexico St. Aggies 77-72 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Utah Tech was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 81-76 to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.
Utah Valley is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Utah Valley's victory brought them up to 17-6 while the Trailblazers' defeat pulled them down to 10-12. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Wolverines have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.30%, which places them 15th in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Utah Tech has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.70% from the floor on average, which is the 15th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Utah Tech.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wolverines are a 5-point favorite against the Trailblazers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Utah Valley have won three out of their last five games against Utah Tech.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Utah Valley 71 vs. Utah Tech 60
- Feb 19, 2022 - Utah Tech 80 vs. Utah Valley 75
- Jan 08, 2022 - Utah Valley 79 vs. Utah Tech 71
- Feb 13, 2021 - Utah Tech 93 vs. Utah Valley 89
- Feb 12, 2021 - Utah Valley 87 vs. Utah Tech 72