WATCH: Veteran ref Ted Valentine goes 'TV Teddy,' turns back on UNC's Joel Berry

Veteran referee Ted Valentine -- also affectionately referred to sometimes as "TV Teddy" -- has earned quite the reputation for his flair for the dramatic.

The exuberant veteran had another of those TV Teddy moments Wednesday when, during a transition opportunity for North Carolina, Tar Heels senior guard Joel Berry felt he was held after a turnover and pleaded his case to Valentine. But when Berry tried making his case, Valentine made an about face as if to say he had no interest in discussing the no-call.

Joel Berry gets held, which leads to a turnover (easy call to miss in transition, BUT) Ted Valentine then refuses to engage Berry in conversation, literally turning his back to him. pic.twitter.com/q8jxDtVhFC — Hayes Permar (@DHPIV) January 4, 2018

That's the full TV Teddy experience. A simple exchange that could've been instantly resolved turns into a viral clip after shunning national title-winning point guard Joel Berry.

The questionable no-call was also a microcosm of the night for the Tar Heels, who went on to lose 81-80 on the road to No. 24 Florida State.