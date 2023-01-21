Who's Playing
Texas @ West Virginia
Current Records: Texas 15-3; West Virginia 11-7
What to Know
The West Virginia Mountaineers lost both of their matches to the #7 Texas Longhorns last season on scores of 59-74 and 81-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. West Virginia and the Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers should still be riding high after a win, while Texas will be looking to right the ship.
West Virginia beat the TCU Horned Frogs 74-65 on Wednesday. The top scorer for West Virginia was guard Kedrian Johnson (20 points).
Meanwhile, Texas ended up a good deal behind the Iowa State Cyclones when they played on Tuesday, losing 78-67. Guard Tyrese Hunter had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes with 3-for-11 shooting.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Mountaineers are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Texas' loss took them down to 15-3 while West Virginia's victory pulled them up to 11-7. Kedrian Johnson will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 20 points on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Texas' defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.00
Odds
The Mountaineers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Mountaineers slightly, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Texas have won nine out of their last 15 games against West Virginia.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Texas 82 vs. West Virginia 81
- Jan 01, 2022 - Texas 74 vs. West Virginia 59
- Feb 20, 2021 - West Virginia 84 vs. Texas 82
- Jan 09, 2021 - Texas 72 vs. West Virginia 70
- Feb 24, 2020 - Texas 67 vs. West Virginia 57
- Jan 20, 2020 - West Virginia 97 vs. Texas 59
- Feb 09, 2019 - Texas 75 vs. West Virginia 53
- Jan 05, 2019 - Texas 61 vs. West Virginia 54
- Mar 03, 2018 - Texas 87 vs. West Virginia 79
- Jan 20, 2018 - West Virginia 86 vs. Texas 51
- Mar 09, 2017 - West Virginia 63 vs. Texas 53
- Feb 20, 2017 - West Virginia 77 vs. Texas 62
- Jan 14, 2017 - West Virginia 74 vs. Texas 72
- Feb 16, 2016 - Texas 85 vs. West Virginia 78
- Jan 20, 2016 - Texas 56 vs. West Virginia 49