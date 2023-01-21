Who's Playing

Texas @ West Virginia

Current Records: Texas 15-3; West Virginia 11-7

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers lost both of their matches to the #7 Texas Longhorns last season on scores of 59-74 and 81-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. West Virginia and the Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers should still be riding high after a win, while Texas will be looking to right the ship.

West Virginia beat the TCU Horned Frogs 74-65 on Wednesday. The top scorer for West Virginia was guard Kedrian Johnson (20 points).

Meanwhile, Texas ended up a good deal behind the Iowa State Cyclones when they played on Tuesday, losing 78-67. Guard Tyrese Hunter had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes with 3-for-11 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Mountaineers are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Texas' loss took them down to 15-3 while West Virginia's victory pulled them up to 11-7. Kedrian Johnson will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 20 points on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Texas' defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Mountaineers slightly, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Texas have won nine out of their last 15 games against West Virginia.