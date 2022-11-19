Who's Playing

Army West Point @ William & Mary

Current Records: Army West Point 2-1; William & Mary 1-3

What to Know

The William & Mary Tribe will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Army West Point Black Knights at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Kaplan Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

William & Mary came up short against the American Eagles on Wednesday, falling 71-64.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Wednesday Army sidestepped the Siena Saints for a 96-94 victory.

Army West Point's win lifted them to 2-1 while William & Mary's loss dropped them down to 1-3. We'll see if the Black Knights can repeat their recent success or if William & Mary bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.45

Odds

The Black Knights are a slight 1-point favorite against the Tribe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.