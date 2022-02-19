Who's Playing
Cleveland State @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Current Records: Cleveland State 17-7; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 9-18
What to Know
The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers will stay at home another game and welcome the Cleveland State Vikings at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Panthers will be strutting in after a victory while Cleveland State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee beat the Green Bay Phoenix 54-44 on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Cleveland State was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 102-98 to the PFW Mastodons.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee is now 9-18 while the Vikings sit at 17-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers are seventh worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Cleveland State ranks 28th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 15.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Cleveland State's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Vikings are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Cleveland State both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Feb 06, 2022 - Cleveland State 84 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 71
- Mar 08, 2021 - Cleveland State 71 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 65
- Jan 23, 2021 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 81 vs. Cleveland State 80
- Jan 22, 2021 - Cleveland State 64 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 53
- Feb 27, 2020 - Cleveland State 70 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68
- Jan 25, 2020 - Cleveland State 70 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 53
- Feb 09, 2019 - Cleveland State 78 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68
- Jan 03, 2019 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 83 vs. Cleveland State 76
- Jan 27, 2018 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 70 vs. Cleveland State 47
- Jan 06, 2018 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 67 vs. Cleveland State 63
- Jan 20, 2017 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 63 vs. Cleveland State 62
- Dec 31, 2016 - Cleveland State 62 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 53
- Feb 20, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 88 vs. Cleveland State 54
- Jan 09, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 65 vs. Cleveland State 62
Injury Report for Wisconsin-Milwaukee
- Vin Baker Jr.: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)
- Samba Kane: Game-Time Decision (Toe)
- Tyler Ellingson: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)
- Patrick Baldwin Jr.: Out (Undisclosed)