Who's Playing

Auburn @ West Virginia

Current Records: Auburn 16-4; West Virginia 12-8

What to Know

The #15 Auburn Tigers will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at noon ET Saturday at WVU Coliseum. West Virginia will be strutting in after a win while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Auburn entered their matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The game between them was not particularly close, with Auburn falling 79-63. One thing holding Auburn back was the mediocre play of guard Allen Flanigan, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, West Virginia had enough points to win and then some against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Wednesday, taking their contest 76-61. Among those leading the charge for the Mountaineers was guard Joe Toussaint, who had 22 points along with six boards.

The Tigers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-2 ATS in away games but only 9-11 all in all.

Auburn is now 16-4 while West Virginia sits at 12-8. West Virginia is 7-4 after wins this season, and Auburn is 3-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.