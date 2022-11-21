Who's Playing

Grand Canyon @ Wichita State

Current Records: Grand Canyon 3-1; Wichita State 2-1

What to Know

The Grand Canyon Antelopes will square off against the Wichita State Shockers at 3 p.m. ET Monday at T-Mobile Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Antelopes entered their contest this past Friday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put a hurting on the Grambling Tigers at home to the tune of 81-48. Grand Canyon can attribute much of their success to guard Rayshon Harrison, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points.

Meanwhile, things were close when Wichita State and the Richmond Spiders clashed this past Thursday, but the Shockers ultimately edged out the opposition 56-53. Wichita State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Jaykwon Walton led the charge as he had 20 points.

The wins brought Grand Canyon up to 3-1 and Wichita State to 2-1. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Antelopes enter the matchup with only 52.8 points allowed per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Shockers are stumbling into the game with the 27th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET

Monday at 3 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Shockers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Antelopes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Shockers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.