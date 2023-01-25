Who's Playing

Charleston Southern @ Winthrop

Current Records: Charleston Southern 7-12; Winthrop 8-13

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers haven't won a game against the Winthrop Eagles since March 7 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Charleston Southern and Winthrop will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at Winthrop Coliseum. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

The Buccaneers were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 78-76 to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Winthrop as they fell 63-61 to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs this past Saturday.

Charleston Southern is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses put Charleston Southern at 7-12 and the Eagles at 8-13. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Buccaneers are stumbling into the matchup with the 33rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75 on average. Winthrop has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the 11th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a 4.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Winthrop have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Charleston Southern.