Who's Playing
Charleston Southern @ Winthrop
Current Records: Charleston Southern 7-12; Winthrop 8-13
What to Know
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers haven't won a game against the Winthrop Eagles since March 7 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Charleston Southern and Winthrop will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at Winthrop Coliseum. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
The Buccaneers were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 78-76 to the Campbell Fighting Camels.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Winthrop as they fell 63-61 to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs this past Saturday.
Charleston Southern is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-4 against the spread when expected to lose.
The losses put Charleston Southern at 7-12 and the Eagles at 8-13. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Buccaneers are stumbling into the matchup with the 33rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75 on average. Winthrop has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the 11th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina
Odds
The Eagles are a 4.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Winthrop have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Charleston Southern.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Winthrop 92 vs. Charleston Southern 86
- Jan 15, 2022 - Winthrop 70 vs. Charleston Southern 65
- Jan 05, 2021 - Winthrop 78 vs. Charleston Southern 76
- Jan 04, 2021 - Winthrop 85 vs. Charleston Southern 69
- Jan 30, 2020 - Winthrop 77 vs. Charleston Southern 60
- Mar 07, 2019 - Charleston Southern 77 vs. Winthrop 63
- Feb 23, 2019 - Winthrop 80 vs. Charleston Southern 78
- Feb 07, 2019 - Winthrop 76 vs. Charleston Southern 72
- Feb 24, 2018 - Charleston Southern 78 vs. Winthrop 75
- Jan 12, 2018 - Winthrop 64 vs. Charleston Southern 53
- Mar 02, 2017 - Winthrop 92 vs. Charleston Southern 78
- Feb 23, 2017 - Winthrop 86 vs. Charleston Southern 72
- Dec 29, 2016 - Winthrop 84 vs. Charleston Southern 68
- Jan 27, 2016 - Winthrop 97 vs. Charleston Southern 72
- Dec 02, 2015 - Winthrop 83 vs. Charleston Southern 82