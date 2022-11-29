Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Wake Forest 6-1; Wisconsin 5-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will be on the road. They will take on the Wisconsin Badgers at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Kohl Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Wake Forest took their matchup against the Hampton Pirates this past Saturday by a conclusive 97-70 score. Guard Cameron Hildreth and guard Damari Monsanto were among the main playmakers for the Demon Deacons as the former posted a triple-double on 14 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists and the latter shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 20 points. That's Hildreth's first triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, the USC Trojans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Wisconsin proved too difficult a challenge. Wisconsin snuck past USC with a 64-59 victory. Wisconsin's guard Chucky Hepburn filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points.

The Demon Deacons are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Wake Forest up to 6-1 and the Badgers to 5-1. Wake Forest is 4-1 after wins this year, Wisconsin 3-1.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Badgers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.