Furman @ Wofford

Current Records: Furman 14-6; Wofford 11-8

The Wofford Terriers lost both of their matches to the Furman Paladins last season on scores of 50-75 and 69-70, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Terriers and Furman will face off in a Southern battle at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Furman will be strutting in after a victory while Wofford will be stumbling in from a loss.

Wofford was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Wednesday as they fell 76-71 to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

Meanwhile, Furman beat the Chattanooga Mocs 77-69 this past Wednesday.

Wofford is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Wofford's defeat took them down to 11-8 while Furman's win pulled them up to 14-6. We'll see if the Terriers can steal the Paladins' luck or if Furman records another victory instead.

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

The Paladins are a 4.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Wofford have won nine out of their last 15 games against Furman.