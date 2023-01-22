Who's Playing
Furman @ Wofford
Current Records: Furman 14-6; Wofford 11-8
What to Know
The Wofford Terriers lost both of their matches to the Furman Paladins last season on scores of 50-75 and 69-70, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Terriers and Furman will face off in a Southern battle at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Furman will be strutting in after a victory while Wofford will be stumbling in from a loss.
Wofford was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Wednesday as they fell 76-71 to the Western Carolina Catamounts.
Meanwhile, Furman beat the Chattanooga Mocs 77-69 this past Wednesday.
Wofford is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Wofford's defeat took them down to 11-8 while Furman's win pulled them up to 14-6. We'll see if the Terriers can steal the Paladins' luck or if Furman records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Paladins are a 4.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Wofford have won nine out of their last 15 games against Furman.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Furman 70 vs. Wofford 69
- Jan 22, 2022 - Furman 75 vs. Wofford 50
- Feb 27, 2021 - Wofford 74 vs. Furman 73
- Feb 06, 2021 - Wofford 75 vs. Furman 67
- Mar 07, 2020 - Wofford 77 vs. Furman 68
- Feb 22, 2020 - Furman 67 vs. Wofford 66
- Jan 17, 2020 - Wofford 66 vs. Furman 52
- Feb 23, 2019 - Wofford 72 vs. Furman 64
- Jan 19, 2019 - Wofford 59 vs. Furman 54
- Feb 10, 2018 - Furman 76 vs. Wofford 52
- Jan 13, 2018 - Wofford 79 vs. Furman 70
- Feb 25, 2017 - Furman 78 vs. Wofford 69
- Jan 14, 2017 - Wofford 67 vs. Furman 58
- Feb 20, 2016 - Wofford 77 vs. Furman 73
- Jan 23, 2016 - Furman 63 vs. Wofford 62