Women's basketball: How to watch East Carolina at Temple
Here's how to watch the Pirates take on the Owls
The 2020 women's college basketball season is coming down the stretch with the NCAA Tournament right around the corner. On Saturday, Temple will look to build on their winning streak when they take on AAC foe East Carolina.
East Carolina enters the contest with a 7-18 record on the season and is coming off a 59-42 win over Tulsa. In that game, Lashonda Monk led the way with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting and dished out a team-high five assists. In addition, three other Pirates finished in double figures with Taniyah Thompson (14 points), Dominique Claytor (12), and Necole Hope (10).
Meanwhile, Temple enters Saturday with a two-game winning streak after recently defeating the likes of Houston and Memphis. In their 78-64 win over Memphis, Mia Davis led the way with 23 points on 11-of-16 shooting in addition to securing eight rebounds. Ashley Jones also added 21 points of her own and Lena Niang scored 14 points to give the Owls three scorers in double figures.
Here's how to watch Saturday's contest.
East Carolina at Temple
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 22
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Greenville, North Carolina
- Streaming: CBSSports
