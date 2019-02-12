Women's college basketball: Watch No. 18 Iowa State vs. TCU on CBS Sports Digital

Wednesday marks a potentially big game for No. 18 Iowa State, as the Cyclones could potentially pass the Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 standings. Texas will play Oklahoma State on Tuesday, and the Longhorns are 9-3 in conference -- a half game ahead of Iowa State. Below both of these teams is TCU at 7-5 in conference play.

Iowa State will be playing TCU on Wednesday -- which you can catch on SportsLive -- as it'll be looking to bolster its record to 9-3. The Cyclones are coming off of a decisive 77-61 win over West Virginia, in which Kristin Scott put up 29 points and Bridget Carleton scored 21. TCU, meanwhile, just dropped its last game to No.1-ranked Baylor 89-71. Scott could end up having a big game, as Baylor center Kalani Brown put up 32 against TCU.

It's a tough stretch for TCU, and the Horned Frogs have struggled in conference play. They'll try to right the ship and get back to the five-game winning streak they were on before Baylor derailed it.

Watch No. 18 Iowa State vs. TCU

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 13



Wednesday, Feb. 13 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET



7:30 p.m. ET Location: Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas



Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas Stream: SportsLive



