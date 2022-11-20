Who's Playing

Drake @ Wyoming

Current Records: Drake 3-0; Wyoming 3-1

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys will take on the Drake Bulldogs at 5:45 p.m. ET Sunday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in December of 2017, where Wyoming won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.

The Cowboys netted a 78-71 win over the Howard Bison this past Friday. Guard Hunter Maldonado was the offensive standout of the contest for Wyoming, picking up 28 points.

Meanwhile, Drake was able to grind out a solid victory over the Buffalo Bulls this past Friday, winning 80-72. Drake got double-digit scores from four players: Tucker DeVries (22), Sardaar Calhoun (13), Roman Penn (12), and Darnell Brodie (10).

Wyoming is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

Their wins bumped the Cowboys to 3-1 and the Bulldogs to 3-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5:45 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5:45 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Drake and Wyoming tied in their last contest.