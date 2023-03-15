Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ Youngstown State

Regular Season Records: Oklahoma State 18-15; Youngstown State 24-9

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 15 at Beeghly Physical Education Center in the first round of the NIT. The Penguins are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

The game between Youngstown State and the Northern Kentucky Norse last Monday was not a total blowout, but with Youngstown State falling 75-63, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Brandon Rush had a pretty forgettable game, fouling out and turning the ball over four times en route to an 8-point finish.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State received a tough blow last week as they fell 60-47 to the Texas Longhorns. Despite the defeat, Oklahoma State got a solid performance out of forward Kalib Boone, who posted a double-double on 11 points and 11 boards. Boone hadn't helped his team much against the Oklahoma Sooners last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Youngstown State is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Penguins against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Youngstown State enters the contest with a 49.10% field goal percentage, good for ninth best in college basketball. But the Cowboys have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 13th in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Penguins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cowboys slightly, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.