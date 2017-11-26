Drive Chart
  Nov 26, 2017

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) The game up in Seattle that impacted Stanford the most had been going well all night. That didn't matter to the Cardinal until they took over their own contest during a dizzying three-touchdown stretch in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.

K.J. Costello threw two of his career-high four touchdown passes to start that scoring spree and 20th-ranked Stanford rallied for a 38-20 victory over No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday night.

The night couldn't have gone much better for the Cardinal (9-3, No. 21 CFP), who got the help they needed when Washington beat Washington State 41-14 in the Apple Cup to send Stanford to the Pac-12 title game. The Cardinal finished tied for first in the North with the Huskies but won the head-to-head matchup to take the tiebreaker.

''I was just so worried about this game,'' Costello said. ''At the end of the day, I couldn't care less about that. Now I'm stoked that we have that opportunity.''

It didn't seem that it would come after Stanford lost back-to-back games to Southern California and San Diego State in September to fall to 1-2. But the Cardinal have won eight of nine since then with a boost from the change at quarterback to Costello and now get a rematch against USC in the conference championship game.

''We sat here 1-2 with a lot of doubt,'' coach David Shaw said. ''Some of it was internal. We had to ask ourselves a lot of questions. We had to change some pieces around on our team. We talked about not worrying about anything else other than playing our style of football, blocking out the noise. ... We had to go back and be who we are, hit a groove.''

The one constant was Bryce Love, who capped a memorable regular season by running for 125 yards on a gimpy ankle.

But Costello was the star of the offense for a change by throwing for 176 yards and delivering the four scores.

The Fighting Irish (9-3, No. 8) had a meltdown in the fourth quarter with two turnovers in the opening minutes and were dealt a serious blow in their hopes of making a New Year's Six bowl game.

The turnaround started when Costello found Kaden Smith down the middle for a 19-yard score on third down that gave Stanford the lead for good. Brandon Wimbush then was intercepted by Curtis Robinson on the first play of the ensuing drive.

The Cardinal needed just three plays to turn that into another TD when Costello found Dalton Schultz in the corner of the end zone for a 12-yard score.

C.J. Sanders then fumbled the kickoff for Notre Dame and Cameron Scarlett put the game away with 3-yard run to make it 38-20 and complete the spree that took only 3:36.

''We turned a good game into a not so good game by turning the ball over,'' Irish coach Brian Kelly said.

THE TAKEAWAY

NOTRE DAME: The Irish offense didn't do much outside of two long touchdown passes by Wimbush: an 83-yarder to Kevin Stepherson and a 75-yarder to Equanimeous St. Brown on the opening play of the second half. Notre Dame had just one sustained scoring drive. The Irish got a field goal on a drive that lost 2 yards and also had a 15-play, 68-yard drive in the first half to set up a field goal by Justin Yoon.

STANFORD: The Cardinal showed they are a much more potent team when they have a downfield passing game to complement Love's big-play runs. Costello frequently stretched the field, including three long throws to Smith.

MISSED OPPORTUNITY

Late in the third quarter, Notre Dame used a punt that was downed at the 1, a three-and-out defensively and a 41-yard punt return by Chris Finke to start a drive at the Stanford 19 with the game tied. Two procedure penalties backed the Irish up and they were forced to settle for a field goal instead of turning the short field into a touchdown.

''Just felt like we left some points out there,'' Kelly said. ''I didn't feel like it was slipping away in that sense, but I felt like we left some points out there.''

NO REST

Shaw said he didn't consider taking Love out to rest his sore ankle, even when it became clear early in the night that Washington State was going to lose and the Cardinal would have to play the title game on a short week. Love carried 20 times before finally getting a break when Stanford took a big lead in the fourth.

''I didn't know the Huskies were in command,'' Shaw said. ''Only thing I knew what was happening on our field.''

UP NEXT

NOTRE DAME: Bowl game.

STANFORD: Play USC in Pac-12 title game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Friday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:10
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
38
Touchdown 10:10
22-C.Scarlett runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
18
yds
02:06
pos
20
37
Point After TD 12:21
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
31
Touchdown 12:21
3-K.Costello complete to 9-D.Schultz. 9-D.Schultz runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
29
yds
01:17
pos
20
30
Point After TD 13:46
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
24
Touchdown 13:46
3-K.Costello complete to 82-K.Smith. 82-K.Smith runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
55
yds
00:56
pos
20
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:27
19-J.Yoon 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
8
yds
02:39
pos
20
17
Field Goal 10:27
26-J.Toner 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
80
yds
04:15
pos
17
17
Point After TD 14:48
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 14:48
7-B.Wimbush complete to 6-E.St.Brown. 6-E.St.Brown runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:12
pos
16
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:41
19-J.Yoon 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
74
yds
04:29
pos
10
14
Point After TD 11:29
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 11:29
3-K.Costello complete to 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside. 19-J.Arcega-Whiteside runs 4 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ND 93-J.Hayes Offside declined.
6
plays
55
yds
02:40
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:43
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 0:43
3-K.Costello complete to 30-T.Irwin. 30-T.Irwin runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
87
yds
02:49
pos
7
6
Point After TD 3:40
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 3:40
7-B.Wimbush complete to 29-K.Stepherson. 29-K.Stepherson runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
86
yds
00:39
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 18
Rushing 9 7
Passing 8 8
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 8-19 2-11
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 401 323
Total Plays 73 60
Avg Gain 5.5 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 154 152
Rush Attempts 44 38
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 4.0
Net Yards Passing 247 171
Comp. - Att. 12-29 14-22
Yards Per Pass 8.5 7.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-14 2-5
Penalties - Yards 8-81 3-30
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 2 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-45.2 7-50.4
Return Yards 91 148
Punts - Returns 2-61 4-38
Kickoffs - Returns 2-30 4-104
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-6
Kicking 4/4 6/6
Extra Points 2/2 5/5
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
8 Notre Dame 9-3 7310020
21 Stanford 9-3 7732138
o58.5, STNFRD +3.0
Stanford Stadium Stanford, CA
 247 PASS YDS 171
154 RUSH YDS 152
401 TOTAL YDS 323
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Wimbush 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
39.3% 249 2 2 123.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
49.8% 1818 16 6 122.3
B. Wimbush 11/28 249 2 2
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 12 0 0 200.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 292 2 3 102.0
I. Book 1/1 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Wimbush 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 765 14
B. Wimbush 17 61 0 13
J. Adams 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
191 1386 9
J. Adams 20 49 0 7
D. Williams 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 324 4
D. Williams 3 21 0 14
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 171 0
I. Book 2 11 0 11
K. Stepherson 29 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 76 0
K. Stepherson 1 10 0 10
T. Jones Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 232 3
T. Jones Jr. 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Stepherson 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 112 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 359 5
K. Stepherson 3 112 1 83
E. St. Brown 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 111 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 468 4
E. St. Brown 5 111 1 75
M. Boykin 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 151 1
M. Boykin 1 20 0 20
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 402 2
C. Claypool 1 11 0 11
D. Williams 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 1
D. Williams 1 5 0 5
N. Weishar 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 39 2
N. Weishar 1 2 0 2
D. Smythe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 234 1
D. Smythe 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Coney 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
T. Coney 7-0 0.0 0
J. Tillery 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
J. Tillery 6-0 1.0 0
J. Love 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 3 0.0
J. Love 6-0 0.0 0
J. Bonner 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
J. Bonner 5-0 1.0 0
N. Coleman 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
N. Coleman 5-1 0.0 0
N. Morgan 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Morgan 3-0 0.0 0
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Elliott 3-1 0.0 0
D. Tranquill 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
D. Tranquill 3-1 0.0 0
J. Hayes 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hayes 2-0 0.0 0
T. Pride Jr. 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
T. Pride Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
N. Watkins 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
N. Watkins 1-0 0.0 0
A. Bilal 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Bilal 1-0 0.0 0
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Yoon 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
12/16 54/54
J. Yoon 2/2 38 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Newsome 85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
59 43.5 1
T. Newsome 5 45.2 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Sanders 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
28 22.6 18 0
C. Sanders 2 15.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 30.5 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
24 6.5 41 0
C. Finke 2 30.5 41 0
Stanford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 176 4 0 190.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 1169 9 2 137.6
K. Costello 14/22 176 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 125 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
215 1848 16
B. Love 20 125 0 31
T. Speights 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 126 0
T. Speights 5 19 0 6
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 364 7
C. Scarlett 6 12 1 4
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 99 3
K. Costello 4 -1 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Smith 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 65 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 334 3
K. Smith 3 65 1 26
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 633 6
J. Arcega-Whiteside 4 38 1 21
T. Irwin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 436 2
T. Irwin 2 34 1 29
D. Schultz 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 196 3
D. Schultz 2 15 1 12
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 97 4
C. Parkinson 1 11 0 11
D. Stewart 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 131 0
D. Stewart 1 10 0 10
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 193 0
C. Wedington 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Okereke 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
B. Okereke 7-0 0.0 0
P. Kalambayi 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
P. Kalambayi 7-0 1.0 0
H. Phillips 66 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
H. Phillips 7-0 1.0 0
J. Reid 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 5 1.0
J. Reid 6-0 1.0 0
Q. Meeks 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
Q. Meeks 5-0 0.0 0
A. Murphy 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Murphy 3-0 0.0 0
M. Antoine 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Antoine 3-0 0.0 0
J. Perez 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Perez 3-0 0.0 0
M. Branch 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
M. Branch 2-1 0.5 0
M. Tyler 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
M. Tyler 2-1 1.5 0
F. Buncom 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
F. Buncom 2-0 0.0 1
J. Fox 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Fox 2-0 0.0 0
G. Reid 90 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Reid 1-0 0.0 0
C. Toohill 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Toohill 1-0 0.0 0
J. Swann 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Swann 1-0 0.0 0
C. Robinson 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Robinson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Toner 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
20/24 46/46
J. Toner 1/1 24 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bailey 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 50.4 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
48 45.1 3
J. Bailey 7 50.4 3 65
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 26.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
30 25.6 29 0
C. Scarlett 4 26.0 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Irwin 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 9.5 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 9.4 16 0
T. Irwin 4 9.5 16 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 ND 22 2:50 6 17 Punt
7:46 ND 14 1:43 3 9 Punt
4:19 ND 14 0:39 3 86 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:43 ND 25 0:07 3 -5 Punt
11:24 ND 13 1:29 3 9 Punt
7:10 ND 10 4:29 15 69 FG
1:02 ND 20 0:15 3 8 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ND 25 0:12 1 75 TD
10:23 ND 25 3:40 10 29 Punt
4:06 STNFRD 19 2:39 5 3 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 ND 25 0:00 1 75 INT
10:10 ND 25 4:49 14 51 INT
4:07 ND 40 2:12 10 47 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 STNFRD 25 1:55 5 25 Punt
9:56 STNFRD 24 2:02 3 7 Punt
5:50 STNFRD 39 1:22 3 -3 Punt
3:32 STNFRD 28 2:49 7 72 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 STNFRD 45 2:40 6 55 TD
9:43 STNFRD 45 2:25 4 -6 Punt
2:30 STNFRD 24 1:19 5 25 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:42 STNFRD 29 4:15 9 64 FG
6:34 STNFRD 1 2:10 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:17 STNFRD 30 0:56 8 70 TD
13:38 ND 29 1:17 3 29 TD
12:16 ND 18 2:06 4 18 TD
5:15 STNFRD 20 0:46 4 5 Punt
1:49 STNFRD 21 1:17 3 -3 Game
