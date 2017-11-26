|
|
|ND
|STNFRD
No. 20 Stanford beats No. 9 Notre Dame 38-20
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) The game up in Seattle that impacted Stanford the most had been going well all night. That didn't matter to the Cardinal until they took over their own contest during a dizzying three-touchdown stretch in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.
K.J. Costello threw two of his career-high four touchdown passes to start that scoring spree and 20th-ranked Stanford rallied for a 38-20 victory over No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday night.
The night couldn't have gone much better for the Cardinal (9-3, No. 21 CFP), who got the help they needed when Washington beat Washington State 41-14 in the Apple Cup to send Stanford to the Pac-12 title game. The Cardinal finished tied for first in the North with the Huskies but won the head-to-head matchup to take the tiebreaker.
''I was just so worried about this game,'' Costello said. ''At the end of the day, I couldn't care less about that. Now I'm stoked that we have that opportunity.''
It didn't seem that it would come after Stanford lost back-to-back games to Southern California and San Diego State in September to fall to 1-2. But the Cardinal have won eight of nine since then with a boost from the change at quarterback to Costello and now get a rematch against USC in the conference championship game.
''We sat here 1-2 with a lot of doubt,'' coach David Shaw said. ''Some of it was internal. We had to ask ourselves a lot of questions. We had to change some pieces around on our team. We talked about not worrying about anything else other than playing our style of football, blocking out the noise. ... We had to go back and be who we are, hit a groove.''
The one constant was Bryce Love, who capped a memorable regular season by running for 125 yards on a gimpy ankle.
But Costello was the star of the offense for a change by throwing for 176 yards and delivering the four scores.
The Fighting Irish (9-3, No. 8) had a meltdown in the fourth quarter with two turnovers in the opening minutes and were dealt a serious blow in their hopes of making a New Year's Six bowl game.
The turnaround started when Costello found Kaden Smith down the middle for a 19-yard score on third down that gave Stanford the lead for good. Brandon Wimbush then was intercepted by Curtis Robinson on the first play of the ensuing drive.
The Cardinal needed just three plays to turn that into another TD when Costello found Dalton Schultz in the corner of the end zone for a 12-yard score.
C.J. Sanders then fumbled the kickoff for Notre Dame and Cameron Scarlett put the game away with 3-yard run to make it 38-20 and complete the spree that took only 3:36.
''We turned a good game into a not so good game by turning the ball over,'' Irish coach Brian Kelly said.
THE TAKEAWAY
NOTRE DAME: The Irish offense didn't do much outside of two long touchdown passes by Wimbush: an 83-yarder to Kevin Stepherson and a 75-yarder to Equanimeous St. Brown on the opening play of the second half. Notre Dame had just one sustained scoring drive. The Irish got a field goal on a drive that lost 2 yards and also had a 15-play, 68-yard drive in the first half to set up a field goal by Justin Yoon.
STANFORD: The Cardinal showed they are a much more potent team when they have a downfield passing game to complement Love's big-play runs. Costello frequently stretched the field, including three long throws to Smith.
MISSED OPPORTUNITY
Late in the third quarter, Notre Dame used a punt that was downed at the 1, a three-and-out defensively and a 41-yard punt return by Chris Finke to start a drive at the Stanford 19 with the game tied. Two procedure penalties backed the Irish up and they were forced to settle for a field goal instead of turning the short field into a touchdown.
''Just felt like we left some points out there,'' Kelly said. ''I didn't feel like it was slipping away in that sense, but I felt like we left some points out there.''
NO REST
Shaw said he didn't consider taking Love out to rest his sore ankle, even when it became clear early in the night that Washington State was going to lose and the Cardinal would have to play the title game on a short week. Love carried 20 times before finally getting a break when Stanford took a big lead in the fourth.
''I didn't know the Huskies were in command,'' Shaw said. ''Only thing I knew what was happening on our field.''
UP NEXT
NOTRE DAME: Bowl game.
STANFORD: Play USC in Pac-12 title game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Friday.
---
More AP college football: collegefootball.ap.org and twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|18
|Rushing
|9
|7
|Passing
|8
|8
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|8-19
|2-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|401
|323
|Total Plays
|73
|60
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|154
|152
|Rush Attempts
|44
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|247
|171
|Comp. - Att.
|12-29
|14-22
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|7.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-14
|2-5
|Penalties - Yards
|8-81
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.2
|7-50.4
|Return Yards
|91
|148
|Punts - Returns
|2-61
|4-38
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-30
|4-104
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-6
|Kicking
|4/4
|6/6
|Extra Points
|2/2
|5/5
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|247
|PASS YDS
|171
|
|
|154
|RUSH YDS
|152
|
|
|401
|TOTAL YDS
|323
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Wimbush 7 QB
|B. Wimbush
|11/28
|249
|2
|2
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|1/1
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Wimbush 7 QB
|B. Wimbush
|17
|61
|0
|13
|
J. Adams 33 RB
|J. Adams
|20
|49
|0
|7
|
D. Williams 2 RB
|D. Williams
|3
|21
|0
|14
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|2
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Stepherson 29 WR
|K. Stepherson
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Jones Jr. 34 RB
|T. Jones Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Stepherson 29 WR
|K. Stepherson
|3
|112
|1
|83
|
E. St. Brown 6 WR
|E. St. Brown
|5
|111
|1
|75
|
M. Boykin 81 WR
|M. Boykin
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
C. Claypool 83 WR
|C. Claypool
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Williams 2 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Weishar 82 TE
|N. Weishar
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Smythe 80 TE
|D. Smythe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Coney 4 LB
|T. Coney
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DL
|J. Tillery
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Love 27 CB
|J. Love
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bonner 55 DL
|J. Bonner
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Coleman 24 S
|N. Coleman
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Morgan 5 LB
|N. Morgan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 21 S
|J. Elliott
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tranquill 23 LB
|D. Tranquill
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 93 DL
|J. Hayes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pride Jr. 18 CB
|T. Pride Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Watkins 7 CB
|N. Watkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bilal 22 LB
|A. Bilal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
|M. Tagovailoa-Amosa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Yoon 19 K
|J. Yoon
|2/2
|38
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Newsome 85 P
|T. Newsome
|5
|45.2
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Sanders 3 WR
|C. Sanders
|2
|15.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|2
|30.5
|41
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|14/22
|176
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Love 20 RB
|B. Love
|20
|125
|0
|31
|
T. Speights 23 RB
|T. Speights
|5
|19
|0
|6
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|6
|12
|1
|4
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|4
|-1
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith 82 TE
|K. Smith
|3
|65
|1
|26
|
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
|J. Arcega-Whiteside
|4
|38
|1
|21
|
T. Irwin 2 WR
|T. Irwin
|2
|34
|1
|29
|
D. Schultz 9 TE
|D. Schultz
|2
|15
|1
|12
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
|C. Parkinson
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Stewart 8 WR
|D. Stewart
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Wedington 5 WR
|C. Wedington
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Okereke 20 LB
|B. Okereke
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Kalambayi 34 LB
|P. Kalambayi
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Phillips 66 DT
|H. Phillips
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Reid 8 S
|J. Reid
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Meeks 24 CB
|Q. Meeks
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Murphy 4 CB
|A. Murphy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Antoine 3 CB
|M. Antoine
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perez 15 LB
|J. Perez
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Branch 31 LB
|M. Branch
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Tyler 33 LB
|M. Tyler
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
F. Buncom 5 S
|F. Buncom
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Fox 10 LB
|J. Fox
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 90 LB
|G. Reid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Toohill 52 LB
|C. Toohill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Swann 51 DE
|J. Swann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 21 LB
|C. Robinson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Toner 26 K
|J. Toner
|1/1
|24
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 14 P
|J. Bailey
|7
|50.4
|3
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|4
|26.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Irwin 2 WR
|T. Irwin
|4
|9.5
|16
|0
-
BGREEN
EMICH
31
34
Final ESP3
-
MIAOH
BALLST
28
7
Final ESP3
-
KENTST
AKRON
14
24
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
14MISSST
31
28
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
TOLEDO
10
37
Final ESPNU
-
BAYLOR
12TCU
22
45
Final FS1
-
NAVY
HOU
14
24
Final ESPN
-
2MIAMI
PITT
14
24
Final ABC
-
NILL
CMICH
24
31
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
BUFF
24
31
Final ESP3
-
MIZZOU
ARK
48
45
Final CBS
-
NMEX
SDGST
10
35
Final CBSSN
-
SFLA
15UCF
42
49
Final ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
9
62
Final ESP3
-
IOWA
NEB
56
14
Final FS1
-
WKY
FIU
17
41
Final beIN
-
TXTECH
TEXAS
27
23
Final FOX
-
25VATECH
UVA
10
0
Final ESPN
-
CAL
UCLA
27
30
Final FS1
-
ECU
20MEMP
13
70
Final ESPNU
-
KANSAS
19OKLAST
17
58
Final FS1
-
IND
PURDUE
24
31
Final ESP2
-
9OHIOST
MICH
31
20
Final FOX
-
TULANE
SMU
38
41
Final CBSSN
-
UCONN
CINCY
21
22
Final ESNN
-
LVILLE
UK
44
17
Final SECN
-
FSU
FLA
38
22
Final ESPN
-
7UGA
GATECH
38
7
Final ABC
-
BC
CUSE
42
14
Final
-
DUKE
WAKE
31
23
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
UAB
7
28
Final
-
NTEXAS
RICE
30
14
Final ESP3
-
FAU
CHARLO
31
12
Final FBOOK
-
APLST
GAST
31
10
Final ESP3
-
USM
MRSHL
28
27
Final TWTR
-
UNLV
NEVADA
16
23
Final ATSN
-
ODU
MTSU
10
41
Final ESP3
-
ARKST
LAMON
67
50
Final ESP3
-
5WISC
MINN
31
0
Final ABC
-
23BOISE
FRESNO
17
28
Final CBSSN
-
IOWAST
KSTATE
19
20
Final ESP2
-
UNC
NCST
21
33
Final ESPU
-
10PSU
MD
66
3
Final BTN
-
1BAMA
6AUBURN
14
26
Final CBS
-
WVU
4OKLA
31
59
Final ESPN
-
TEMPLE
TULSA
43
22
Final ESNN
-
IDAHO
NMEXST
10
17
Final ESP3
-
16MICHST
RUT
40
7
Final FOX
-
VANDY
TENN
42
24
Final SECN
-
22NWEST
ILL
42
7
Final FS1
-
ARIZ
ARIZST
30
42
Final PACN
-
WYO
SJST
17
20
Final ESP3
-
GAS
LALAF
34
24
Final ESP3
-
OREGST
OREG
10
69
Final ESP2
-
TXSA
LATECH
6
20
Final ESPU
-
TXAM
18LSU
21
45
Final SECN
-
3CLEM
24SC
34
10
Final ESPN
-
8ND
21STNFRD
20
38
Final ABC
-
13WASHST
17WASH
14
41
Final FOX
-
BYU
HAWAII
30
20
Final CBSSN
-
COLO
UTAH
13
34
Final FS1
-
UTAHST
AF
35
38
Final ESP2