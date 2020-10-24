Drive Chart
UTAHST
BOISE

Key Players
J. Warren 20 RB
88 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
268 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 7:31
24-G.Holani runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on UTS Offside declined.
9
plays
79
yds
03:53
pos
0
6
Point After TD 7:28
35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 14:06
19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:58
35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 3:28
19-H.Bachmeier runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
04:45
pos
0
20
Point After TD 3:23
35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Point After TD 0:25
35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 2:07
20-J.Warren runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
16
plays
80
yds
06:40
pos
6
28
Point After TD 2:05
84-N.Haltom extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
4th Quarter
Touchdown 12:04
20-J.Warren runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
21
yds
02:45
pos
13
28
Missed Point After Touchdown 11:57
84-N.Haltom extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
13
28
Touchdown 8:35
19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
83
yds
03:28
pos
13
34
Point After TD 8:29
35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
35
Touchdown 1:42
21-A.Van Buren runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
37
yds
03:07
pos
13
41
Point After TD 1:37
35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
42
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 25
Rushing 6 10
Passing 6 15
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 8-20 5-11
4th Down Conv 3-4 1-1
Total Net Yards 203 450
Total Plays 70 67
Avg Gain 2.9 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 111 171
Rush Attempts 43 35
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 4.9
Yards Passing 92 279
Comp. - Att. 14-27 22-32
Yards Per Pass 2.4 7.7
Penalties - Yards 3-20 2-14
Touchdowns 2 6
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 7-34.3 5-27.6
Return Yards 0 14
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-2
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-12
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Utah State 0-0 007613
Boise State 0-0 72101442
Albertsons Stadium Boise, ID
 92 PASS YDS 279
111 RUSH YDS 171
203 TOTAL YDS 450
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.9% 92 0 1 73.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.9% 92 0 1 73.1
J. Shelley 14/27 92 0 1
A. Peasley 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
A. Peasley 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Warren 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 88 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 88 2
J. Warren 24 88 2 22
E. Noa 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
E. Noa 5 16 0 5
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
D. Henry-Cole 3 4 0 3
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 4 0
J. Shelley 9 4 0 13
A. Peasley 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
A. Peasley 1 2 0 2
D. Thompkins 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
D. Thompkins 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Thompkins 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 0
D. Thompkins 7 5 37 0 13
J. McGriff 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
J. McGriff 8 4 29 0 10
D. Wright 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
D. Wright 2 2 18 0 12
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
J. Nathan 3 2 7 0 7
B. Mortenson 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
B. Mortenson 2 1 1 0 1
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Henry-Cole 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Gilliam 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.5
C. Gilliam 7-1 0.5 0
M. Moore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
M. Moore 7-0 0.0 0
K. Meitzenheimer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.5
K. Meitzenheimer 5-3 0.5 0
Z. Jackson 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
Z. Jackson 5-1 0.0 0
S. Bond 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Bond 3-1 0.0 0
C. Lampkin 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Lampkin 3-0 0.0 0
R. Fata 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Fata 3-0 0.0 0
J. Green 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Green 3-2 0.0 0
A. Grayson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Grayson 2-0 0.0 0
N. Heninger 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Heninger 2-0 0.0 0
A. Vongphachanh 98 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Vongphachanh 2-0 1.0 0
J. Te'i 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Te'i 2-0 0.0 0
J. Bannerman 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bannerman 1-0 0.0 0
M. Hola 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Hola 1-0 0.0 0
H. Motu'apuaka 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Motu'apuaka 1-0 0.0 0
E. Shelton 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Shelton 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Coles 59 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Coles 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 34.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 34.3 1
S. Kotsanlee 7 34.3 1 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Thompkins 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.0 25 0
D. Thompkins 3 20.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Grayson 21 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
A. Grayson 1 0.0 0 0
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 268 3 0 187.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 268 3 0 187.2
H. Bachmeier 20/28 268 3 0
J. Sears 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 11 0 0 97.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 11 0 0 97.5
J. Sears 2/3 11 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 100 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 100 1
G. Holani 14 100 1 34
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 34 0
K. Shakir 3 34 0 13
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 21 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 21 1
A. Van Buren 7 21 1 7
S. Cobbs 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
S. Cobbs 1 9 0 9
J. Sears 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
J. Sears 2 8 0 8
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Thomas 1 3 0 3
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 0 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 0 1
H. Bachmeier 6 0 1 7
G. Curran 69 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
G. Curran 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 7 123 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 123 2
K. Shakir 10 7 123 2 52
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 44 0
J. Bates 8 5 44 0 12
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 1
G. Holani 3 3 33 1 17
O. Evans 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
O. Evans 3 2 24 0 13
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
C. Thomas 4 2 21 0 14
R. Smith 3 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
R. Smith 1 1 16 0 16
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
A. Van Buren 1 1 10 0 10
S. Cobbs 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
S. Cobbs 1 1 8 0 8
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
H. Bachmeier 1 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Whimpey 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
R. Whimpey 7-0 1.0 0
E. Noa 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
E. Noa 7-1 0.0 0
J. Walker 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Walker 6-0 0.0 0
S. Whitney 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
S. Whitney 6-1 0.0 0
D. Washington 38 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Washington 3-2 0.0 0
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Kaniho 3-0 0.0 0
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
S. Matlock 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Matlock 2-0 0.0 0
K. Freeborn 97 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Freeborn 2-1 0.0 0
S. Irwin 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
S. Irwin 2-0 1.0 0
J. Cravens 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cravens 1-0 0.0 0
R. Kafentzis 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Kafentzis 1-1 0.0 0
T. LeBeauf 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. LeBeauf 1-0 0.0 1
T. Jones 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
E. Tyler 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Tyler 1-0 0.0 0
J. Skinner 0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Skinner 1-1 0.0 0
D. Obichere 95 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Obichere 1-0 1.0 0
B. Wickersham 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wickersham 1-0 0.0 0
I. Bagnah 30 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
I. Bagnah 1-1 0.0 0
M. Reed 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Reed 1-0 0.0 0
S. Igiehon 90 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Igiehon 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
J. Velazquez 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 27.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 27.3 1
J. Velazquez 4 27.3 1 71
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 29.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 29.0 0
G. Holani 1 29.0 0 29
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 16.3 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 16.3 22 0
A. Williams 3 16.3 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
A. Williams 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:49 BOISE 46 1:18 3 -9 Punt
7:28 UTAHST 25 3:05 6 21 Punt
0:38 UTAHST 8 0:00 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:58 UTAHST 25 0:35 5 -1 Punt
10:18 UTAHST 26 2:03 3 5 Punt
3:23 UTAHST 25 0:51 3 9 Punt
0:21 0:00 0 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAHST 25 4:33 9 23 Punt
8:47 UTAHST 20 6:40 16 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:42 BOISE 21 2:45 6 21 TD
8:29 UTAHST 18 3:40 11 19 Downs
1:37 UTAHST 25 1:32 7 35 INT
1:37 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BOISE 10 2:05 3 8 Punt
11:24 BOISE 21 3:53 9 79 TD
4:14 BOISE 15 3:28 8 29 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:58 0:00 0 0 TD
13:15 BOISE 45 2:54 6 0 Punt
8:08 BOISE 35 4:45 9 65 TD
2:24 BOISE 34 1:59 9 49 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:19 BOISE 22 1:18 3 7 Punt
2:07 BOISE 40 1:41 6 19 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:57 BOISE 17 3:28 7 83 TD
4:44 UTAHST 37 3:07 6 37 TD
4:44 0:00 0 0

BOISE Broncos  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 83-J.Rouly kicks 56 yards from UTS 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 19 for 10 yards (12-A.Carter). Team penalty on BOISE Holding 9 yards enforced at BOISE 19.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 10
(15:00 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 11 for 1 yard (6-C.Lampkin).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 11
(14:20 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 14 for 3 yards (95-M.Moore).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - BOISE 14
(13:37 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to BOISE 18 for 4 yards (5-C.Gilliam).
Punt
4 & 2 - BOISE 18
(12:55 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez punts 28 yards from BOISE 18 to BOISE 46 fair catch by 16-J.Nathan.

UTAHST Aggies  - Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46
(12:49 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley to BOISE 49 FUMBLES. 15-J.Shelley to BOISE 49 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 13 - UTAHST 49
(12:20 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley incomplete.
Sack
3 & 13 - UTAHST 49
(12:05 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley sacked at UTS 45 for -6 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
Punt
4 & 19 - UTAHST 45
(11:31 - 1st) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 34 yards from UTS 45 to BOISE 21 fair catch by 26-A.Williams.

BOISE Broncos  - TD (9 plays, 79 yards, 3:53 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 21
(11:24 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier scrambles to BOISE 28 for 7 yards (5-C.Gilliam14-Z.Jackson).
+14 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 28
(10:56 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 42 for 14 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 42
(10:27 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to UTS 48 for 10 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 48
(10:04 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to UTS 36 for 12 yards (5-C.Gilliam).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 36
(9:38 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 3-R.Smith. 3-R.Smith to UTS 20 for 16 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20
(9:05 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to UTS 11 for 9 yards (21-A.Grayson25-J.Green).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 11
(8:32 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to UTS 8 for 3 yards (42-N.Heninger).
+7 YD
1 & 8 - BOISE 8
(8:02 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to UTS 1 for 7 yards (5-C.Gilliam).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 1
(7:31 - 1st) 24-G.Holani runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on UTS Offside declined.
PAT Good
(7:31 - 1st) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.

UTAHST Aggies  - Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:28 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(7:28 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 28 for 3 yards (44-R.Whimpey0-J.Skinner).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 28
(7:49 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 31 for 3 yards (53-S.Whitney).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 31
(6:15 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley scrambles pushed ob at UTS 37 for 6 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 37
(5:43 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 39 for 2 yards (99-S.Matlock38-D.Washington).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UTAHST 39
(5:03 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley incomplete.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - UTAHST 39
(5:00 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 46 for 7 yards (21-T.Jones7-E.Noa).
Punt
4 & 1 - UTAHST 46
(4:23 - 1st) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 39 yards from UTS 46 to BOISE 15 fair catch by 26-A.Williams.

BOISE Broncos  - Punt (8 plays, 29 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 15
(4:14 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 16 for 1 yard (5-C.Gilliam33-K.Meitzenheimer).
Sack
2 & 9 - BOISE 16
(3:39 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier sacked at BOISE 14 for -2 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer5-C.Gilliam).
+11 YD
3 & 11 - BOISE 14
(2:59 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to BOISE 25 for 11 yards (25-J.Green).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(2:15 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 29 for 4 yards (95-M.Moore).
+12 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 29
(1:38 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to BOISE 41 for 12 yards (90-R.Fata).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 41
(1:15 - 1st) 16-J.Sears complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 44 for 3 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 7 - BOISE 44
(0:54 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Bates.
No Gain
3 & 7 - BOISE 44
(0:49 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
Punt
4 & 7 - BOISE 44
(0:46 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez punts 48 yards from BOISE 44 to UTS 8 fair catch by 16-J.Nathan.

UTAHST Aggies  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 8
(0:38 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to UTS 8 for no gain (38-D.Washington53-S.Whitney).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 8
(15:00 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 14 for 6 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
No Gain
3 & 4 - UTAHST 14
(14:19 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
Punt
4 & 4 - UTAHST 14
(14:13 - 2nd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 38 yards from UTS 14 to BOISE 48 fair catch by 2-K.Shakir.

UTAHST Aggies

Result Play
+52 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48
(14:06 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs 52 yards for a touchdown.

BOISE Broncos  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:58 - 2nd) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.

UTAHST Aggies  - Punt (5 plays, -1 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:58 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(13:58 - 2nd) Penalty on UTS 15-J.Shelley Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UTS 25. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - UTAHST 20
(13:58 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 15 - UTAHST 20
(13:50 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
Penalty
3 & 15 - UTAHST 20
(13:46 - 2nd) Penalty on UTS 58-D.Ali'ifua False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 20. No Play.
+9 YD
3 & 20 - UTAHST 15
(13:41 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins pushed ob at UTS 24 for 9 yards (55-S.Irwin).
Punt
4 & 11 - UTAHST 24
(13:23 - 2nd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 31 yards from UTS 24 to BOISE 45 fair catch by 26-A.Williams.

BOISE Broncos  - Punt (6 plays, 0 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 45
(13:15 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to UTS 48 for 7 yards (90-R.Fata).
+8 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 48
(12:42 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 82-S.Cobbs. 82-S.Cobbs to UTS 40 for 8 yards (25-J.Green).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 40
(12:04 - 2nd) Penalty on BOISE 69-G.Curran False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 40. No Play.
Sack
1 & 15 - BOISE 45
(11:48 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier sacked at UTS 48 for -3 yards (41-E.Shelton).
No Gain
2 & 18 - BOISE 48
(11:03 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
Sack
3 & 18 - BOISE 48
(11:01 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier sacked at BOISE 45 for -7 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
Punt
4 & 25 - BOISE 45
(10:21 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani punts 29 yards from BOISE 45 out of bounds at the UTS 26.

UTAHST Aggies  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 26
(10:18 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 29 for 3 yards (7-E.Noa90-S.Igiehon).
No Gain
2 & 7 - UTAHST 29
(9:34 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 29 for no gain (7-E.Noa30-I.Bagnah).
+2 YD
3 & 7 - UTAHST 29
(8:51 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley scrambles to UTS 31 for 2 yards (15-J.Walker).
Punt
4 & 5 - UTAHST 31
(8:15 - 2nd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 34 yards from UTS 31 to BOISE 35 fair catch by 26-A.Williams.

BOISE Broncos  - TD (9 plays, 65 yards, 4:45 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35
(8:08 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 42 for 7 yards (95-M.Moore).
+13 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 42
(7:33 - 2nd) 2-K.Shakir to UTS 45 for 13 yards (5-C.Gilliam).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 45
(7:03 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to UTS 38 for 7 yards (4-S.Bond).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 38
(6:22 - 2nd) 6-C.Thomas to UTS 35 for 3 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35
(5:50 - 2nd) 16-J.Sears to UTS 27 for 8 yards (42-N.Heninger).
+13 YD
2 & 2 - BOISE 27
(5:11 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to UTS 14 for 13 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 14
(4:39 - 2nd) 82-S.Cobbs to UTS 5 for 9 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
-1 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 5
(4:06 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to UTS 6 for -1 yard (51-J.Te'i).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 6
(3:28 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:23 - 2nd) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.

UTAHST Aggies  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:23 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(3:23 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley scrambles to UTS 30 for 5 yards (38-D.Washington).
-2 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 30
(2:48 - 2nd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 28 FUMBLES (26-A.Williams). 16-J.Nathan to UTS 28 for no gain.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - UTAHST 28
(2:40 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 34 for 6 yards (15-J.Walker).
Punt
4 & 1 - UTAHST 34
(2:32 - 2nd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 34 yards from UTS 34. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 34 for 2 yards (44-I.Vaifo'ou).

BOISE Broncos  - TD (9 plays, 49 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 34
(2:24 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 38 for 4 yards (4-S.Bond).
+14 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 38
(2:04 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to UTS 48 for 14 yards (21-A.Grayson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 48
(1:40 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 48
(1:23 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
+13 YD
3 & 10 - BOISE 48
(1:06 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans to UTS 35 for 13 yards (6-C.Lampkin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 35
(1:02 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 1-O.Evans.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 35
(0:44 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to UTS 28 for 7 yards (5-C.Gilliam).
+11 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 28
(0:36 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans to UTS 17 for 11 yards (6-C.Lampkin4-S.Bond).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 17
(0:36 - 2nd) spikes the ball at UTS 17 for no gain.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 17
(0:36 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:25 - 2nd) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.

UTAHST Aggies  - Halftime (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:21 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 17 for 17 yards (5-E.Tyler).

UTAHST Aggies

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 17
(0:21 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 21 for 4 yards (97-K.Freeborn).

UTAHST Aggies  - Punt (9 plays, 23 yards, 4:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 26 for 1 yard (28-K.Kaniho).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 26
(14:32 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 32 for 6 yards (53-S.Whitney20-R.Kafentzis).
+10 YD
3 & 3 - UTAHST 32
(14:02 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff pushed ob at UTS 42 for 10 yards (15-J.Walker).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 42
(13:43 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 86-B.Mortenson. 86-B.Mortenson pushed ob at UTS 43 for 1 yard (15-J.Walker).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 43
(13:17 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 48 for 5 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 48
(12:43 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to BOISE 44 for 8 yards (15-J.Walker).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44
(12:19 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to BOISE 49 for -5 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
+4 YD
2 & 15 - UTAHST 49
(11:45 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley scrambles to BOISE 45 for 4 yards (94-J.Cravens).
Sack
3 & 11 - UTAHST 45
(11:01 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley sacked at UTS 48 for -7 yards (55-S.Irwin).
Punt
4 & 18 - UTAHST 48
(10:27 - 3rd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 30 yards from UTS 48 to BOISE 22 fair catch by 26-A.Williams.

BOISE Broncos  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22
(10:19 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to BOISE 29 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 3 - BOISE 29
(0:09 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 29 for no gain (95-M.Moore).
No Gain
3 & 3 - BOISE 29
(9:05 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
Punt
4 & 3 - BOISE 29
(9:01 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 71 yards from BOISE 29 to UTS End Zone. touchback.

UTAHST Aggies  - TD (16 plays, 80 yards, 6:40 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20
(8:47 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley to UTS 20 for no gain (26-A.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAHST 20
(8:10 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Henry-Cole.
+13 YD
3 & 10 - UTAHST 20
(8:07 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley scrambles to UTS 33 for 13 yards (7-E.Noa).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 33
(7:44 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 33 for no gain (38-D.Washington).
-3 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 33
(7:06 - 3rd) 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 30 for -3 yards (0-J.Skinner).
+13 YD
3 & 13 - UTAHST 30
(6:20 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins runs ob at UTS 43 for 13 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43
(5:57 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 50 for 7 yards (30-I.Bagnah).
+9 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 50
(5:34 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to BOISE 41 for 9 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41
(5:05 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to BOISE 38 for 3 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 38
(4:39 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to BOISE 35 for 3 yards (99-S.Matlock38-D.Washington).
+22 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 35
(4:02 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to BOISE 13 for 22 yards (8-M.Reed).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 13
(3:45 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to BOISE 10 for 3 yards (53-S.Whitney).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 10
(3:15 - 3rd) 34-E.Noa to BOISE 7 for 3 yards (53-S.Whitney).
No Gain
3 & 4 - UTAHST 7
(2:41 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
+6 YD
4 & 4 - UTAHST 7
(2:37 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff to BOISE 1 for 6 yards (15-J.Walker).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - UTAHST 1
(2:07 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:07 - 3rd) 84-N.Haltom extra point is good.

BOISE Broncos  - Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:07 - 3rd) 83-J.Rouly kicks 47 yards from UTS 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 40 for 22 yards (25-J.Green).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 40
(2:00 - 3rd) 16-J.Sears complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 48 for 8 yards (51-J.Te'i).
No Gain
2 & 2 - BOISE 48
(1:18 - 3rd) 16-J.Sears incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Bates.
+10 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 48
(1:14 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 21-A.Van Buren. 21-A.Van Buren to UTS 42 for 10 yards (8-M.Hola).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 42
(0:57 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier to UTS 43 for -1 yard (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
+2 YD
2 & 11 - BOISE 43
(0:26 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to UTS 41 for 2 yards (92-H.Motu'apuaka).
No Gain
3 & 9 - BOISE 41
(15:00 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Bates.
Punt
4 & 9 - BOISE 41
(14:55 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez punts -38 yards from UTS 41 Downed at the BOISE 21.

UTAHST Aggies  - TD (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 21
(14:42 - 4th) 34-E.Noa to BOISE 18 for 3 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 18
(14:11 - 4th) 34-E.Noa to BOISE 13 for 5 yards (53-S.Whitney).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 13
(13:38 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to BOISE 9 for 4 yards (25-B.Wickersham97-K.Freeborn).
+4 YD
1 & 9 - UTAHST 9
(13:16 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to BOISE 5 for 4 yards (97-K.Freeborn).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 5
(12:46 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to BOISE 2 for 3 yards (7-E.Noa).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 2
(12:04 - 4th) 20-J.Warren runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(11:57 - 4th) 84-N.Haltom extra point is no good.

BOISE Broncos  - TD (7 plays, 83 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:57 - 4th) 83-J.Rouly kicks 65 yards from UTS 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 17 for 17 yards (7-X.Steele).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 17
(11:51 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 21 for 4 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 21
(11:20 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 27 for 6 yards (95-M.Moore).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 27
(10:54 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 40 for 13 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
+34 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 40
(10:26 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to UTS 26 for 34 yards (4-S.Bond).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 26
(9:56 - 4th) 2-K.Shakir to UTS 14 for 12 yards (95-M.Moore).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 14
(9:12 - 4th) 69-G.Curran to UTS 18 for -4 yards (45-J.Bannerman).
+18 YD
2 & 14 - BOISE 18
(8:35 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:29 - 4th) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.

UTAHST Aggies  - Downs (11 plays, 19 yards, 3:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:29 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 18 for 18 yards (20-R.Kafentzis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 18
(8:24 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to UTS 18 for no gain (53-S.Whitney).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 18
(7:54 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 18-D.Wright. 18-D.Wright to UTS 30 for 12 yards (26-A.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30
(7:41 - 4th) 34-E.Noa to UTS 30 for no gain (7-E.Noa).
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAHST 30
(7:19 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
+5 YD
3 & 10 - UTAHST 30
(7:12 - 4th) 34-E.Noa to UTS 35 for 5 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
+7 YD
4 & 5 - UTAHST 35
(6:43 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan pushed ob at UTS 42 for 7 yards (7-E.Noa).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 42
(6:18 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to UTS 41 for -1 yard (7-E.Noa).
Penalty
2 & 11 - UTAHST 41
(5:50 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff to UTS 49 for 8 yards. Penalty on UTS 65-K.Shaw Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 41. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 21 - UTAHST 31
(5:26 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 18-D.Wright. 18-D.Wright to UTS 37 for 6 yards (5-E.Tyler).
No Gain
3 & 15 - UTAHST 37
(4:55 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
No Gain
4 & 15 - UTAHST 37
(4:49 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.

BOISE Broncos  - TD (6 plays, 37 yards, 3:07 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37
(4:44 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir pushed ob at UTS 22 for 15 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 22
(4:21 - 4th) 16-J.Sears to UTS 22 for no gain (90-R.Fata).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 22
(3:42 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to UTS 20 for 2 yards (95-M.Moore33-K.Meitzenheimer).
+6 YD
3 & 8 - BOISE 20
(3:01 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to UTS 14 for 6 yards (14-Z.Jackson25-J.Green).
+9 YD
4 & 2 - BOISE 14
(2:18 - 4th) 2-K.Shakir to UTS 5 for 9 yards (25-J.Green).
+5 YD
1 & 5 - BOISE 5
(1:42 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:37 - 4th) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.

UTAHST Aggies  - Interception (7 plays, 35 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:37 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35. 13-D.Thompkins pushed ob at UTS 25 for 25 yards (52-D.Schramm).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(1:32 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff pushed ob at UTS 32 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 3 - UTAHST 32
(1:24 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
No Gain
3 & 3 - UTAHST 32
(1:19 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Mortenson.
+6 YD
4 & 3 - UTAHST 32
(1:15 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff pushed ob at UTS 38 for 6 yards (22-T.LeBeauf).
Sack
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38
(1:10 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley sacked at UTS 30 for -8 yards (95-D.Obichere).
No Gain
2 & 18 - UTAHST 30
(0:42 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 30 for no gain (20-R.Kafentzis).
Int
3 & 19 - UTAHST 29
(0:05 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-T.LeBeauf at UTS 41. 22-T.LeBeauf to UTS 41 for no gain.
