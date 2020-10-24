Drive Chart
|
|
|UTAHST
|BOISE
Key Players
|
|
J. Warren
20 RB
88 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
H. Bachmeier
19 QB
268 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, RuTD
Touchdown 7:31
24-G.Holani runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on UTS Offside declined.
9
plays
79
yds
03:53
pos
0
6
Touchdown 14:06
19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
13
Touchdown 8:35
19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
83
yds
03:28
pos
13
34
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|25
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|6
|15
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-20
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|203
|450
|Total Plays
|70
|67
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|111
|171
|Rush Attempts
|43
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|92
|279
|Comp. - Att.
|14-27
|22-32
|Yards Per Pass
|2.4
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|2-14
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-34.3
|5-27.6
|Return Yards
|0
|14
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-12
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|92
|PASS YDS
|279
|
|
|111
|RUSH YDS
|171
|
|
|203
|TOTAL YDS
|450
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Shelley 15 QB
|J. Shelley
|14/27
|92
|0
|1
|
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Warren 20 RB
|J. Warren
|24
|88
|2
|22
|
E. Noa 34 RB
|E. Noa
|5
|16
|0
|5
|
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
|D. Henry-Cole
|3
|4
|0
|3
|
J. Shelley 15 QB
|J. Shelley
|9
|4
|0
|13
|
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Thompkins 13 WR
|D. Thompkins
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Thompkins 13 WR
|D. Thompkins
|7
|5
|37
|0
|13
|
J. McGriff 10 WR
|J. McGriff
|8
|4
|29
|0
|10
|
D. Wright 18 WR
|D. Wright
|2
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|3
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Mortenson 86 TE
|B. Mortenson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
|D. Henry-Cole
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Gilliam 5 LB
|C. Gilliam
|7-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Moore 95 DL
|M. Moore
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Meitzenheimer 33 LB
|K. Meitzenheimer
|5-3
|0.5
|0
|
Z. Jackson 14 CB
|Z. Jackson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bond 4 S
|S. Bond
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lampkin 6 CB
|C. Lampkin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fata 90 DL
|R. Fata
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 25 CB
|J. Green
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grayson 21 CB
|A. Grayson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Heninger 42 LB
|N. Heninger
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vongphachanh 98 LB
|A. Vongphachanh
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Te'i 51 DL
|J. Te'i
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bannerman 45 DL
|J. Bannerman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hola 8 LB
|M. Hola
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Motu'apuaka 92 DL
|H. Motu'apuaka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Shelton 41 LB
|E. Shelton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Coles 59 K
|C. Coles
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
|S. Kotsanlee
|7
|34.3
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Thompkins 13 WR
|D. Thompkins
|3
|20.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Grayson 21 CB
|A. Grayson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|20/28
|268
|3
|0
|
J. Sears 16 QB
|J. Sears
|2/3
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|14
|100
|1
|34
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|3
|34
|0
|13
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|7
|21
|1
|7
|
S. Cobbs 82 WR
|S. Cobbs
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Sears 16 QB
|J. Sears
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|6
|0
|1
|7
|
G. Curran 69 OL
|G. Curran
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|10
|7
|123
|2
|52
|
J. Bates 85 TE
|J. Bates
|8
|5
|44
|0
|12
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|3
|3
|33
|1
|17
|
O. Evans 1 WR
|O. Evans
|3
|2
|24
|0
|13
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|4
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
R. Smith 3 TE
|R. Smith
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Cobbs 82 WR
|S. Cobbs
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Whimpey 44 LB
|R. Whimpey
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Noa 7 LB
|E. Noa
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 15 CB
|J. Walker
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Whitney 53 DE
|S. Whitney
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Washington 38 DE
|D. Washington
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 28 S
|K. Kaniho
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matlock 99 DT
|S. Matlock
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Freeborn 97 NT
|K. Freeborn
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Irwin 55 DE
|S. Irwin
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Cravens 94 DT
|J. Cravens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kafentzis 20 S
|R. Kafentzis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. LeBeauf 22 CB
|T. LeBeauf
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Jones 21 S
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tyler 5 S
|E. Tyler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skinner 0 S
|J. Skinner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Obichere 95 NT
|D. Obichere
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Wickersham 25 LB
|B. Wickersham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bagnah 30 DE
|I. Bagnah
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reed 8 CB
|M. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Igiehon 90 NT
|S. Igiehon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Velazquez 46 K
|J. Velazquez
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Velazquez 46 K
|J. Velazquez
|4
|27.3
|1
|71
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|1
|29.0
|0
|29
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|3
|16.3
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 83-J.Rouly kicks 56 yards from UTS 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 19 for 10 yards (12-A.Carter). Team penalty on BOISE Holding 9 yards enforced at BOISE 19.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 10(15:00 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 11 for 1 yard (6-C.Lampkin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - BOISE 11(14:20 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 14 for 3 yards (95-M.Moore).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - BOISE 14(13:37 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to BOISE 18 for 4 yards (5-C.Gilliam).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BOISE 18(12:55 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez punts 28 yards from BOISE 18 to BOISE 46 fair catch by 16-J.Nathan.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46(12:49 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley to BOISE 49 FUMBLES. 15-J.Shelley to BOISE 49 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - UTAHST 49(12:20 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley incomplete.
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - UTAHST 49(12:05 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley sacked at UTS 45 for -6 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - UTAHST 45(11:31 - 1st) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 34 yards from UTS 45 to BOISE 21 fair catch by 26-A.Williams.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (9 plays, 79 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 21(11:24 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier scrambles to BOISE 28 for 7 yards (5-C.Gilliam14-Z.Jackson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - BOISE 28(10:56 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 42 for 14 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 42(10:27 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to UTS 48 for 10 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 48(10:04 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to UTS 36 for 12 yards (5-C.Gilliam).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(9:38 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 3-R.Smith. 3-R.Smith to UTS 20 for 16 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(9:05 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to UTS 11 for 9 yards (21-A.Grayson25-J.Green).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - BOISE 11(8:32 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to UTS 8 for 3 yards (42-N.Heninger).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 8 - BOISE 8(8:02 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to UTS 1 for 7 yards (5-C.Gilliam).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BOISE 1(7:31 - 1st) 24-G.Holani runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on UTS Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(7:31 - 1st) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:28 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(7:28 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 28 for 3 yards (44-R.Whimpey0-J.Skinner).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 28(7:49 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 31 for 3 yards (53-S.Whitney).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAHST 31(6:15 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley scrambles pushed ob at UTS 37 for 6 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 37(5:43 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 39 for 2 yards (99-S.Matlock38-D.Washington).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 39(5:03 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley incomplete.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTAHST 39(5:00 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 46 for 7 yards (21-T.Jones7-E.Noa).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UTAHST 46(4:23 - 1st) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 39 yards from UTS 46 to BOISE 15 fair catch by 26-A.Williams.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (8 plays, 29 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 15(4:14 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 16 for 1 yard (5-C.Gilliam33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - BOISE 16(3:39 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier sacked at BOISE 14 for -2 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer5-C.Gilliam).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - BOISE 14(2:59 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to BOISE 25 for 11 yards (25-J.Green).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(2:15 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 29 for 4 yards (95-M.Moore).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 29(1:38 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to BOISE 41 for 12 yards (90-R.Fata).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 41(1:15 - 1st) 16-J.Sears complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 44 for 3 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 44(0:54 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Bates.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BOISE 44(0:49 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BOISE 44(0:46 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez punts 48 yards from BOISE 44 to UTS 8 fair catch by 16-J.Nathan.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 8(0:38 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to UTS 8 for no gain (38-D.Washington53-S.Whitney).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 8(15:00 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 14 for 6 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UTAHST 14(14:19 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UTAHST 14(14:13 - 2nd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 38 yards from UTS 14 to BOISE 48 fair catch by 2-K.Shakir.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (5 plays, -1 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:58 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(13:58 - 2nd) Penalty on UTS 15-J.Shelley Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UTS 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - UTAHST 20(13:58 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - UTAHST 20(13:50 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - UTAHST 20(13:46 - 2nd) Penalty on UTS 58-D.Ali'ifua False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 20. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 20 - UTAHST 15(13:41 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins pushed ob at UTS 24 for 9 yards (55-S.Irwin).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UTAHST 24(13:23 - 2nd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 31 yards from UTS 24 to BOISE 45 fair catch by 26-A.Williams.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (6 plays, 0 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 45(13:15 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to UTS 48 for 7 yards (90-R.Fata).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - BOISE 48(12:42 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 82-S.Cobbs. 82-S.Cobbs to UTS 40 for 8 yards (25-J.Green).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(12:04 - 2nd) Penalty on BOISE 69-G.Curran False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 40. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - BOISE 45(11:48 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier sacked at UTS 48 for -3 yards (41-E.Shelton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - BOISE 48(11:03 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|Sack
|
3 & 18 - BOISE 48(11:01 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier sacked at BOISE 45 for -7 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|Punt
|
4 & 25 - BOISE 45(10:21 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani punts 29 yards from BOISE 45 out of bounds at the UTS 26.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 26(10:18 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 29 for 3 yards (7-E.Noa90-S.Igiehon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 29(9:34 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 29 for no gain (7-E.Noa30-I.Bagnah).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTAHST 29(8:51 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley scrambles to UTS 31 for 2 yards (15-J.Walker).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UTAHST 31(8:15 - 2nd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 34 yards from UTS 31 to BOISE 35 fair catch by 26-A.Williams.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (9 plays, 65 yards, 4:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(8:08 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 42 for 7 yards (95-M.Moore).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - BOISE 42(7:33 - 2nd) 2-K.Shakir to UTS 45 for 13 yards (5-C.Gilliam).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 45(7:03 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to UTS 38 for 7 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - BOISE 38(6:22 - 2nd) 6-C.Thomas to UTS 35 for 3 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(5:50 - 2nd) 16-J.Sears to UTS 27 for 8 yards (42-N.Heninger).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - BOISE 27(5:11 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to UTS 14 for 13 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 14(4:39 - 2nd) 82-S.Cobbs to UTS 5 for 9 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BOISE 5(4:06 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to UTS 6 for -1 yard (51-J.Te'i).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - BOISE 6(3:28 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:23 - 2nd) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:23 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(3:23 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley scrambles to UTS 30 for 5 yards (38-D.Washington).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 30(2:48 - 2nd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 28 FUMBLES (26-A.Williams). 16-J.Nathan to UTS 28 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTAHST 28(2:40 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 34 for 6 yards (15-J.Walker).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UTAHST 34(2:32 - 2nd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 34 yards from UTS 34. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 34 for 2 yards (44-I.Vaifo'ou).
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (9 plays, 49 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 34(2:24 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 38 for 4 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 38(2:04 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to UTS 48 for 14 yards (21-A.Grayson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 48(1:40 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 48(1:23 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - BOISE 48(1:06 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans to UTS 35 for 13 yards (6-C.Lampkin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(1:02 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 1-O.Evans.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 35(0:44 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to UTS 28 for 7 yards (5-C.Gilliam).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - BOISE 28(0:36 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans to UTS 17 for 11 yards (6-C.Lampkin4-S.Bond).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 17(0:36 - 2nd) spikes the ball at UTS 17 for no gain.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 17(0:36 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:25 - 2nd) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (9 plays, 23 yards, 4:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 26 for 1 yard (28-K.Kaniho).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAHST 26(14:32 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 32 for 6 yards (53-S.Whitney20-R.Kafentzis).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTAHST 32(14:02 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff pushed ob at UTS 42 for 10 yards (15-J.Walker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 42(13:43 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 86-B.Mortenson. 86-B.Mortenson pushed ob at UTS 43 for 1 yard (15-J.Walker).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAHST 43(13:17 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 48 for 5 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAHST 48(12:43 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to BOISE 44 for 8 yards (15-J.Walker).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44(12:19 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to BOISE 49 for -5 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - UTAHST 49(11:45 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley scrambles to BOISE 45 for 4 yards (94-J.Cravens).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - UTAHST 45(11:01 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley sacked at UTS 48 for -7 yards (55-S.Irwin).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - UTAHST 48(10:27 - 3rd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 30 yards from UTS 48 to BOISE 22 fair catch by 26-A.Williams.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(10:19 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to BOISE 29 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BOISE 29(0:09 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 29 for no gain (95-M.Moore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BOISE 29(9:05 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BOISE 29(9:01 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 71 yards from BOISE 29 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
UTAHST
Aggies
- TD (16 plays, 80 yards, 6:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20(8:47 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley to UTS 20 for no gain (26-A.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 20(8:10 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Henry-Cole.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTAHST 20(8:07 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley scrambles to UTS 33 for 13 yards (7-E.Noa).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 33(7:44 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 33 for no gain (38-D.Washington).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 33(7:06 - 3rd) 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 30 for -3 yards (0-J.Skinner).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 13 - UTAHST 30(6:20 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins runs ob at UTS 43 for 13 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43(5:57 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 50 for 7 yards (30-I.Bagnah).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAHST 50(5:34 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to BOISE 41 for 9 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41(5:05 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to BOISE 38 for 3 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 38(4:39 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to BOISE 35 for 3 yards (99-S.Matlock38-D.Washington).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAHST 35(4:02 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to BOISE 13 for 22 yards (8-M.Reed).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 13(3:45 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to BOISE 10 for 3 yards (53-S.Whitney).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 10(3:15 - 3rd) 34-E.Noa to BOISE 7 for 3 yards (53-S.Whitney).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UTAHST 7(2:41 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
|+6 YD
|
4 & 4 - UTAHST 7(2:37 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff to BOISE 1 for 6 yards (15-J.Walker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - UTAHST 1(2:07 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:07 - 3rd) 84-N.Haltom extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:07 - 3rd) 83-J.Rouly kicks 47 yards from UTS 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 40 for 22 yards (25-J.Green).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(2:00 - 3rd) 16-J.Sears complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 48 for 8 yards (51-J.Te'i).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - BOISE 48(1:18 - 3rd) 16-J.Sears incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Bates.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - BOISE 48(1:14 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 21-A.Van Buren. 21-A.Van Buren to UTS 42 for 10 yards (8-M.Hola).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 42(0:57 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier to UTS 43 for -1 yard (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - BOISE 43(0:26 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to UTS 41 for 2 yards (92-H.Motu'apuaka).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BOISE 41(15:00 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Bates.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - BOISE 41(14:55 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez punts -38 yards from UTS 41 Downed at the BOISE 21.
UTAHST
Aggies
- TD (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 21(14:42 - 4th) 34-E.Noa to BOISE 18 for 3 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 18(14:11 - 4th) 34-E.Noa to BOISE 13 for 5 yards (53-S.Whitney).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAHST 13(13:38 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to BOISE 9 for 4 yards (25-B.Wickersham97-K.Freeborn).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - UTAHST 9(13:16 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to BOISE 5 for 4 yards (97-K.Freeborn).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 5(12:46 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to BOISE 2 for 3 yards (7-E.Noa).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAHST 2(12:04 - 4th) 20-J.Warren runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(11:57 - 4th) 84-N.Haltom extra point is no good.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (7 plays, 83 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:57 - 4th) 83-J.Rouly kicks 65 yards from UTS 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 17 for 17 yards (7-X.Steele).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 17(11:51 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 21 for 4 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 21(11:20 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 27 for 6 yards (95-M.Moore).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 27(10:54 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 40 for 13 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(10:26 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to UTS 26 for 34 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 26(9:56 - 4th) 2-K.Shakir to UTS 14 for 12 yards (95-M.Moore).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 14(9:12 - 4th) 69-G.Curran to UTS 18 for -4 yards (45-J.Bannerman).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 14 - BOISE 18(8:35 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:29 - 4th) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Downs (11 plays, 19 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:29 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 18 for 18 yards (20-R.Kafentzis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 18(8:24 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to UTS 18 for no gain (53-S.Whitney).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 18(7:54 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 18-D.Wright. 18-D.Wright to UTS 30 for 12 yards (26-A.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30(7:41 - 4th) 34-E.Noa to UTS 30 for no gain (7-E.Noa).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 30(7:19 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTAHST 30(7:12 - 4th) 34-E.Noa to UTS 35 for 5 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 5 - UTAHST 35(6:43 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan pushed ob at UTS 42 for 7 yards (7-E.Noa).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 42(6:18 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to UTS 41 for -1 yard (7-E.Noa).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - UTAHST 41(5:50 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff to UTS 49 for 8 yards. Penalty on UTS 65-K.Shaw Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 41. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 21 - UTAHST 31(5:26 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 18-D.Wright. 18-D.Wright to UTS 37 for 6 yards (5-E.Tyler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - UTAHST 37(4:55 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
|No Gain
|
4 & 15 - UTAHST 37(4:49 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (6 plays, 37 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(4:44 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir pushed ob at UTS 22 for 15 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(4:21 - 4th) 16-J.Sears to UTS 22 for no gain (90-R.Fata).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 22(3:42 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to UTS 20 for 2 yards (95-M.Moore33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - BOISE 20(3:01 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to UTS 14 for 6 yards (14-Z.Jackson25-J.Green).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 2 - BOISE 14(2:18 - 4th) 2-K.Shakir to UTS 5 for 9 yards (25-J.Green).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - BOISE 5(1:42 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:37 - 4th) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Interception (7 plays, 35 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:37 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35. 13-D.Thompkins pushed ob at UTS 25 for 25 yards (52-D.Schramm).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(1:32 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff pushed ob at UTS 32 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UTAHST 32(1:24 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UTAHST 32(1:19 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Mortenson.
|+6 YD
|
4 & 3 - UTAHST 32(1:15 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff pushed ob at UTS 38 for 6 yards (22-T.LeBeauf).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(1:10 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley sacked at UTS 30 for -8 yards (95-D.Obichere).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - UTAHST 30(0:42 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 30 for no gain (20-R.Kafentzis).
|Int
|
3 & 19 - UTAHST 29(0:05 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-T.LeBeauf at UTS 41. 22-T.LeBeauf to UTS 41 for no gain.
