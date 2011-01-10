Drive Chart
ND
PITT

Key Players
I. Book 12 QB
312 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 40 RuYds
J. Addison 3 WR
40 ReYds, 3 RECs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 10:17
12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
90
yds
04:52
pos
6
0
Point After TD 10:08
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Field Goal 7:42
97-A.Kessman 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
37
yds
02:26
pos
7
3
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 10:48
12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
87
yds
01:29
pos
13
3
Point After TD 10:37
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 1:33
23-K.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
34
yds
03:42
pos
20
3
Point After TD 1:29
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
3
Touchdown 0:20
punts 0 yards from PIT 31 blocked by 7-I.Foskey. 7-I.Foskey runs no gain for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
27
3
Point After TD 0:11
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
3
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 7:37
39-J.Doerer 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
72
yds
06:07
pos
31
3
Touchdown 4:29
12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
39
yds
02:01
pos
37
3
Point After TD 4:22
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
3
Touchdown 2:46
20-C.Flemister runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
28
yds
01:33
pos
44
3
Point After TD 2:42
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 11
Rushing 11 3
Passing 11 5
Penalty 6 3
3rd Down Conv 11-18 3-13
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 434 162
Total Plays 83 53
Avg Gain 5.2 3.1
Net Yards Rushing 115 44
Rush Attempts 50 20
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 2.2
Yards Passing 319 118
Comp. - Att. 17-33 12-33
Yards Per Pass 9.0 3.1
Penalties - Yards 7-63 12-93
Touchdowns 6 0
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 3-0
Int. Thrown 0 3
Punts - Avg 5-42.4 7-38.1
Return Yards 48 -8
Punts - Returns 3-32 2--8
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 3-16 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
3 Notre Dame 5-0 72117045
Pittsburgh 3-4 30003
Heinz Field Pittsburgh, Pa.
 319 PASS YDS 118
115 RUSH YDS 44
434 TOTAL YDS 162
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 312 3 0 173.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.0% 407 1 1 133.0
I. Book 16/30 312 3 0
B. Clark 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 7 0 0 52.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 7 0 0 52.9
B. Clark 1/3 7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Flemister 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 48 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 127 1
C. Flemister 13 48 1 8
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 21 3
I. Book 8 40 0 18
K. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 38 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 174 2
K. Williams 17 38 1 8
C. Tyree 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 85 1
C. Tyree 3 -3 0 3
B. Clark 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
B. Clark 1 -4 0 -4
J. Armstrong 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 12 1
J. Armstrong 8 -4 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Skowronek 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 107 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 107 2
B. Skowronek 3 2 107 2 73
M. Mayer 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 73 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 0
M. Mayer 8 5 73 1 23
J. McKinley 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. McKinley 4 2 50 0 41
A. Davis 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 1
A. Davis 4 3 44 0 21
K. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 103 0
K. Williams 4 3 37 0 20
N. McCloud 4 CB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
N. McCloud 1 1 21 0 21
H. Griffith 3 S
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
H. Griffith 1 1 21 0 21
G. Takacs 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
G. Takacs 1 1 7 0 7
T. Tremble 24 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 104 0
T. Tremble 2 1 1 0 1
B. Lenzy 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
B. Lenzy 4 0 0 0 0
B. Bauer 52 LB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Bauer 1 0 0 0 0
J. Wilkins Jr. 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 0
J. Wilkins Jr. 3 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Crawford 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
S. Crawford 5-0 0.0 0
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 3-0 1.0 0
J. Ademilola 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Ademilola 3-1 0.0 0
I. Pryor 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
I. Pryor 2-0 1.0 0
D. Brown 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
K. Hamilton 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Hamilton 1-1 0.0 0
C. Hart 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Hart 1-0 0.0 0
D. White 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. White 1-0 0.0 0
K. Hinish 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Hinish 1-0 0.0 0
J. Kiser 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Kiser 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lacey 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Lacey 1-0 0.0 0
N. McCloud 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
N. McCloud 1-0 0.0 1
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Owusu-Koramoah 1-0 0.0 1
M. Liufau 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Liufau 1-0 0.0 0
H. Griffith 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Griffith 1-0 0.0 0
O. Oghoufo 29 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
O. Oghoufo 1-2 0.5 0
I. Foskey 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
I. Foskey 0-2 0.5 0
K. Austin Jr. 4 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Austin Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
B. Bauer 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Bauer 0-0 0.0 1
J. Ademilola 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Ademilola 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Doerer 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
3/4 9/9
J. Doerer 1/1 21 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bramblett 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.4 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 0 0
J. Bramblett 5 42.4 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Tyree 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 38 0
C. Tyree 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Salerno 29 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.5 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
M. Salerno 2 0.5 1 0
I. Foskey 7 DL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 1
I. Foskey 1 31.0 31 1
Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Yellen 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37% 101 0 3 46.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 19 0 0 119.9
J. Yellen 10/27 101 0 3
N. Patti 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 17 0 0 68.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 17 0 0 68.6
N. Patti 2/5 17 0 0
D. Beville 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 13 0 0 68.2
D. Beville 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
V. Davis 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 196 2
V. Davis 8 28 0 19
D. Carter 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 33 1
D. Carter 1 9 0 9
N. Patti 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
N. Patti 2 8 0 13
D. Beville 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
D. Beville 3 4 0 10
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 84 0
A. Davis 3 1 0 1
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 69 1
I. Abanikanda 2 0 0 0
J. Yellen 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
J. Yellen 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Addison 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 246 3
J. Addison 6 3 40 0 33
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 159 0
S. Jacques-Louis 4 3 39 0 22
T. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 138 1
T. Mack 8 2 17 0 11
T. Tipton 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
T. Tipton 1 1 11 0 11
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -2 0
A. Davis 2 1 8 0 8
D. Turner 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 319 1
D. Turner 3 1 5 0 5
J. Wayne 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 1
J. Wayne 4 0 0 0 0
D. Moraga 80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
D. Moraga 2 0 0 0 0
D. Carter 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Carter 1 0 0 0 0
V. Davis 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 74 0
V. Davis 1 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Ford 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
P. Ford 8-0 0.0 0
S. Dennis 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
S. Dennis 7-0 0.0 0
C. Kancey 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Kancey 5-0 0.0 0
C. Pine 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
C. Pine 5-0 1.0 0
B. Hill 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
B. Hill 5-2 0.0 0
P. Jones II 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
P. Jones II 4-0 0.0 0
J. Pinnock 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Pinnock 3-0 0.0 0
C. Bright 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Bright 3-1 0.0 0
P. Campbell III 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
P. Campbell III 3-1 1.0 0
R. Weaver 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Weaver 2-0 0.0 0
E. Hallett 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Hallett 2-0 0.0 0
J. Morgan 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Morgan 2-0 0.0 0
J. Petrishen 0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Petrishen 2-1 0.0 0
D. Hamlin 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Hamlin 2-3 0.0 0
D. Alexandre 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Alexandre 2-1 0.0 0
M. Williams 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Jacques-Louis 1-0 0.0 0
D. Danielson 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Danielson 1-2 0.0 0
T. Bentley 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Bentley 1-0 0.0 0
J. Tallandier 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Tallandier 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jules 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Jules 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Kessman 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
6/9 13/13
A. Kessman 1/1 45 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Christodoulou 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 38.1 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 0 0
K. Christodoulou 7 38.1 4 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Turner 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 20.3 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 9 0
D. Turner 4 20.3 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Turner 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -4.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 37 0
D. Turner 2 -4.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ND 25 4:52 11 75 TD
7:38 ND 18 3:13 7 13 Fumble
2:10 ND 37 1:49 7 24 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:06 ND 13 1:29 4 87 TD
8:54 ND 18 2:54 6 8 Punt
5:11 PITT 46 3:42 9 46 TD
0:11 0:00 0 0 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:44 ND 25 6:07 13 72 FG
6:23 PITT 49 2:01 5 49 TD
4:15 PITT 35 1:33 6 35 TD
0:38 ND 12 0:00 2 11
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:58 ND 16 2:30 4 2 Punt
7:52 ND 48 7:33 15 32 Downs
7:52 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:08 PITT 36 2:26 9 37 FG
4:09 PITT 27 1:48 3 -6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:37 PITT 20 2:23 8 43 Punt
10:37 PITT 31 1:33 3 8 Punt
5:52 PITT 40 0:31 3 14 INT
1:29 PITT 25 1:09 4 6 TD
0:11 PITT 25 0:00 1 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PITT 17 1:08 7 20 Punt
7:34 PITT 22 1:04 3 29 INT
4:22 PITT 5 0:00 1 60 INT
2:42 PITT 25 1:56 6 28 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 PITT 21 2:04 7 25 Punt
9:10 PITT 21 1:10 4 -10 Punt
9:10 0:00 0 0

ND Fighting Irish  - TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 4:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - ND 25
(14:56 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 29 for 4 yards (17-R.Weaver).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - ND 29
(14:25 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 35 for 6 yards (8-C.Kancey).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 35
(13:37 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 38 for 3 yards (8-C.Kancey95-D.Danielson).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - ND 38
(12:58 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 41 for 3 yards (17-R.Weaver).
+12 YD
3 & 4 - ND 41
(12:20 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to PIT 47 for 12 yards (36-C.Pine).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 47
(11:44 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - ND 47
(11:38 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to PIT 33 for 14 yards (12-P.Ford3-D.Hamlin).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 33
(11:08 - 1st) 23-K.Williams pushed ob at PIT 29 for 4 yards (12-P.Ford). Penalty on ND 69-A.Banks Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PIT 29.
+10 YD
1 & 21 - ND 44
(10:50 - 1st) 12-I.Book runs ob at PIT 34 for 10 yards.
+34 YD
2 & 11 - ND 34
(10:17 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:08 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.

PITT Panthers  - FG (9 plays, 37 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:08 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 61 yards from ND 35. 7-D.Turner runs ob at PIT 36 for 32 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 36
(10:02 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 36
(9:57 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to PIT 40 for 4 yards (20-S.Crawford).
+11 YD
3 & 6 - PITT 40
(9:24 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen complete to 6-T.Tipton. 6-T.Tipton to ND 49 for 11 yards (12-D.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 49
(8:58 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 49
(8:52 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to ND 49 for no gain (41-K.Hinish).
No Gain
3 & 10 - PITT 49
(8:18 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
+22 YD
3 & 10 - PITT 49
(8:18 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to ND 27 for 22 yards (20-S.Crawford).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 27
(7:58 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 27
(7:54 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
No Gain
3 & 10 - PITT 27
(7:48 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - PITT 27
(7:42 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman 45 yards Field Goal is Good.

ND Fighting Irish  - Fumble (7 plays, 13 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:38 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 64 yards from PIT 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 18 for 17 yards (30-B.George).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 18
(7:31 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 20 for 2 yards (91-P.Jones).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - ND 20
(7:01 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 28 for 8 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ND 28
(6:32 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams pushed ob at ND 37 for 9 yards (12-P.Ford). Penalty on PIT 12-P.Ford Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at ND 37.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ND 48
(6:07 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Lenzy. Penalty on ND 74-L.Eichenberg Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at PIT 48. No Play.
-5 YD
1 & 24 - ND 38
(5:59 - 1st) 25-C.Tyree to ND 33 for -5 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
+2 YD
2 & 29 - ND 33
(5:32 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 35 for 2 yards (8-C.Kancey24-P.Campbell).
-4 YD
3 & 27 - ND 35
(4:58 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 31 for -4 yards (32-S.Dennis).
Punt
4 & 31 - ND 31
(4:25 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 41 yards from ND 31. 7-D.Turner to PIT 27 FUMBLES. 7-D.Turner to PIT 27 for no gain.

PITT Panthers  - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 27
(4:09 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 25 for -2 yards (19-J.Ademilola).
+2 YD
2 & 12 - PITT 25
(3:31 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 27 for 2 yards (35-M.Liufau19-J.Ademilola).
Sack
3 & 10 - PITT 27
(2:58 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen sacked at PIT 21 for -6 yards (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
Punt
4 & 16 - PITT 21
(2:21 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 43 yards from PIT 21. 32-M.Salerno pushed ob at ND 37 for 1 yard (0-J.Petrishen).

ND Fighting Irish  - Punt (7 plays, 24 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ND 37
(2:10 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to ND 46 for 9 yards (12-P.Ford).
No Gain
2 & 1 - ND 46
(1:32 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Davis.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - ND 46
(1:27 - 1st) 20-C.Flemister to ND 48 for 2 yards (38-C.Bright).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - ND 48
(0:58 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to PIT 42 for 10 yards (36-C.Pine).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 42
(0:21 - 1st) 20-C.Flemister to PIT 39 for 3 yards (38-C.Bright3-D.Hamlin).
No Gain
2 & 7 - ND 39
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
No Gain
3 & 7 - ND 39
(14:55 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Lenzy.
Punt
4 & 7 - ND 39
(14:45 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 39 yards from PIT 39 to PIT End Zone. touchback.

PITT Panthers  - Punt (8 plays, 43 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 20
(14:37 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Carter.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 20
(14:33 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to PIT 25 for 5 yards (4-N.McCloud29-O.Oghoufo).
Penalty
3 & 5 - PITT 25
(13:57 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison. Penalty on ND 14-K.Hamilton Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at PIT 25. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 27
(13:50 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
+33 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 27
(13:42 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to ND 40 for 33 yards (4-N.McCloud).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 40
(13:09 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to ND 37 for 3 yards (20-S.Crawford).
No Gain
2 & 7 - PITT 37
(12:25 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
No Gain
3 & 7 - PITT 37
(12:20 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 52-B.Bauer.
Punt
4 & 7 - PITT 37
(12:14 - 2nd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 24 yards from ND 37 to ND 13 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno.

ND Fighting Irish  - TD (4 plays, 87 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - ND 13
(12:06 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles runs ob at ND 31 for 18 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 31
(11:35 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wilkins.
Sack
2 & 10 - ND 31
(11:28 - 2nd) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 27 for -4 yards (24-P.Campbell).
+73 YD
3 & 14 - ND 27
(10:48 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:37 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.

PITT Panthers  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:37 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 58 yards from ND 35. 7-D.Turner pushed ob at PIT 31 for 24 yards (34-O.Ekwonu52-B.Bauer).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 31
(10:29 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 31 for no gain (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 31
(9:53 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 21-A.Davis.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - PITT 31
(9:47 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to PIT 39 for 8 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
Punt
4 & 2 - PITT 39
(9:04 - 2nd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 43 yards from PIT 39 out of bounds at the ND 18.

ND Fighting Irish  - Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 18
(8:54 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 22 for 4 yards (6-J.Morgan).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - ND 22
(8:15 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 27 for 5 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - ND 27
(7:35 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 28 for 1 yard (3-D.Hamlin).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 28
(6:49 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 26 for -2 yards (32-S.Dennis).
No Gain
2 & 12 - ND 26
(6:12 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mayer.
No Gain
3 & 12 - ND 26
(6:06 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Lenzy.
Punt
4 & 12 - ND 26
(6:00 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 39 yards from ND 26 to PIT 35 fair catch by 7-D.Turner. Team penalty on ND Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at PIT 35.

PITT Panthers  - Interception (3 plays, 14 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 40
(5:52 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 40
(5:46 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to ND 49 for 11 yards (5-C.Hart7-I.Foskey).
Int
1 & 10 - PITT 49
(5:21 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack INTERCEPTED by 52-B.Bauer at ND 38. 52-B.Bauer to PIT 46 for 16 yards.

ND Fighting Irish  - TD (9 plays, 46 yards, 3:42 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 46
(5:11 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to PIT 46 for no gain (15-J.Pinnock).
+20 YD
2 & 10 - ND 46
(4:38 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to PIT 26 for 20 yards (12-P.Ford).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 26
(4:00 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles runs ob at PIT 20 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - ND 20
(3:31 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to PIT 17 for 3 yards (91-P.Jones).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - ND 17
(3:04 - 2nd) 12-I.Book to PIT 15 for 2 yards (12-P.Ford).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 15
(2:30 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to PIT 14 for 1 yard (14-M.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 9 - ND 14
(1:48 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wilkins.
Penalty
3 & 9 - ND 14
(1:41 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley. Penalty on PIT 25-A.Woods Pass interference 12 yards enforced at PIT 14. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - ND 2
(1:33 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:29 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.

PITT Panthers  - TD (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:29 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to PIT 25 fair catch by 7-D.Turner.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25
(1:29 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 36 for 11 yards (20-S.Crawford).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 36
(1:22 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 32 for -4 yards (20-S.Crawford).
+1 YD
2 & 14 - PITT 32
(1:14 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 33 for 1 yard (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
-2 YD
3 & 13 - PITT 33
(0:29 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis to PIT 31 for -2 yards (40-D.White14-K.Hamilton).
Punt
4 & 15 - PITT 31
(0:20 - 2nd) punts 0 yards from PIT 31 blocked by 7-I.Foskey. 7-I.Foskey runs no gain for a touchdown.

ND Fighting Irish  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:11 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.

PITT Panthers  - Halftime (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:11 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to PIT 25 fair catch by 7-D.Turner.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 25
(0:11 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 25 for no gain (19-J.Ademilola).

PITT Panthers  - Punt (7 plays, 20 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 62 yards from ND 35. 7-D.Turner to PIT 17 for 14 yards (31-J.Lamb).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 17
(14:55 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
+19 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 17
(14:51 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 36 for 19 yards (4-N.McCloud).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 36
(14:26 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Moraga.
Penalty
2 & 10 - PITT 36
(14:22 - 3rd) Team penalty on ND Offside 5 yards enforced at PIT 36. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - PITT 41
(14:22 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 42 for 1 yard (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
No Gain
3 & 4 - PITT 42
(13:57 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
Penalty
4 & 4 - PITT 42
(13:52 - 3rd) Penalty on PIT 25-A.Woods False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 42. No Play.
Punt
4 & 9 - PITT 37
(13:52 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 38 yards from PIT 37. 32-M.Salerno to ND 25 for no gain (25-A.Woods).

ND Fighting Irish  - FG (13 plays, 72 yards, 6:07 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25
(13:44 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams pushed ob at ND 33 for 8 yards (24-P.Campbell).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - ND 33
(13:15 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to ND 37 for 4 yards (36-C.Pine).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 37
(12:40 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - ND 37
(12:34 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley runs ob at ND 46 for 9 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - ND 46
(12:02 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to ND 47 for 1 yard (92-T.Bentley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 47
(11:25 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Williams.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ND 47
(11:16 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Lenzy.
+14 YD
3 & 10 - ND 47
(11:09 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to PIT 39 for 14 yards (12-P.Ford).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 39
(10:34 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong to PIT 44 for -5 yards (5-D.Alexandre3-D.Hamlin).
+41 YD
2 & 15 - ND 44
(9:53 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to PIT 3 for 41 yards (12-P.Ford).
+1 YD
1 & 3 - ND 3
(9:04 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to PIT 2 for 1 yard (18-S.Jacques-Louis).
No Gain
2 & 2 - ND 2
(8:25 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mayer.
Sack
3 & 2 - ND 2
(8:19 - 3rd) 12-I.Book sacked at PIT 3 for -1 yard (38-C.Bright).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - ND 3
(7:37 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer 21 yards Field Goal is Good.

PITT Panthers  - Interception (3 plays, 29 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:34 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 54 yards from ND 35. 7-D.Turner to PIT 22 for 11 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 22
(7:28 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to PIT 28 for 6 yards (4-N.McCloud).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - PITT 28
(7:00 - 3rd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 29 for 1 yard (19-J.Ademilola).
Int
3 & 3 - PITT 29
(6:30 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Owusu-Koramoah at PIT 49. 6-J.Owusu-Koramoah to PIT 49 for no gain (7-D.Turner).

ND Fighting Irish  - TD (5 plays, 49 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 49
(6:23 - 3rd) 25-C.Tyree to PIT 50 for -1 yard (36-C.Pine).
+23 YD
2 & 11 - ND 50
(5:56 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer pushed ob at PIT 27 for 23 yards (38-C.Bright).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ND 27
(5:23 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble. Penalty on PIT 3-D.Hamlin Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 27. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 17
(5:06 - 3rd) 25-C.Tyree to PIT 14 for 3 yards (91-P.Jones).
+14 YD
2 & 7 - ND 14
(4:29 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:22 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.

PITT Panthers  - Interception (1 plays, 60 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:22 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 60 yards from ND 35 to PIT 5 fair catch by.
Int
1 & 10 - PITT 5
(4:22 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne INTERCEPTED by 4-N.McCloud at PIT 35. 4-N.McCloud to PIT 35 for no gain (5-J.Wayne).

ND Fighting Irish  - TD (6 plays, 35 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 35
(4:15 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mayer.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - ND 35
(4:10 - 3rd) 20-C.Flemister to PIT 30 for 5 yards (9-B.Hill).
+21 YD
3 & 5 - ND 30
(3:33 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to PIT 9 FUMBLES (9-B.Hill). out of bounds at the PIT 9.
Penalty
1 & 9 - ND 9
(3:33 - 3rd) Penalty on PIT 95-D.Danielson Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at PIT 9. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 4 - ND 4
(3:06 - 3rd) 20-C.Flemister to PIT 6 for -2 yards. Penalty on PIT 91-S.Scarton Offside 2 yards enforced at PIT 4. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - ND 2
(2:46 - 3rd) 20-C.Flemister runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:42 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.

PITT Panthers  - Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:42 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to PIT 25 fair catch by 7-D.Turner.
Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 25
(2:42 - 3rd) Penalty on ND 17-J.Botelho Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at PIT 25. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 40
(2:42 - 3rd) 17-D.Beville to PIT 40 FUMBLES. 17-D.Beville to PIT 40 for no gain.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 40
(2:18 - 3rd) 17-D.Beville scrambles to PIT 50 for 10 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - PITT 50
(1:48 - 3rd) 17-D.Beville sacked at PIT 44 for -6 yards (7-I.Foskey29-O.Oghoufo).
+9 YD
2 & 16 - PITT 44
(1:05 - 3rd) 4-D.Carter to ND 47 for 9 yards (24-J.Kiser).
No Gain
3 & 7 - PITT 47
(0:50 - 3rd) 17-D.Beville incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
Punt
4 & 7 - PITT 47
(0:46 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 35 yards from ND 47 to ND 12 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno.

ND Fighting Irish

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - ND 12
(0:38 - 3rd) Penalty on PIT 18-S.Jacques-Louis Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ND 12. No Play.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 27
(0:38 - 3rd) 7-B.Clark to ND 23 for -4 yards (8-C.Kancey).

ND Fighting Irish

Result Play
+7 YD
2 & 14 - ND 23
(15:00 - 4th) 7-B.Clark complete to 85-G.Takacs. 85-G.Takacs to ND 30 for 7 yards (9-B.Hill38-C.Bright).
No Gain
3 & 7 - ND 30
(14:27 - 4th) 7-B.Clark incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wilkins.
Punt
4 & 7 - ND 30
(14:22 - 4th) 19-J.Bramblett punts 49 yards from ND 30 to the PIT 21 downed by 40-D.White.

PITT Panthers  - Punt (7 plays, 25 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 21
(14:10 - 4th) 2-I.Abanikanda to PIT 21 for no gain (54-J.Lacey57-J.Ademilola).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 21
(13:47 - 4th) 12-N.Patti complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis runs ob at PIT 30 for 9 yards.
+8 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 30
(13:23 - 4th) 12-N.Patti complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis runs ob at PIT 38 for 8 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 38
(13:15 - 4th) 12-N.Patti incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
Penalty
2 & 10 - PITT 38
(12:59 - 4th) Penalty on PIT 18-S.Jacques-Louis False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 38. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 15 - PITT 33
(12:58 - 4th) 12-N.Patti incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
+13 YD
3 & 15 - PITT 33
(12:52 - 4th) 12-N.Patti scrambles to PIT 46 for 13 yards (29-O.Oghoufo).
Punt
4 & 2 - PITT 46
(12:06 - 4th) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 43 yards from PIT 46 to ND 11 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno. Team penalty on PIT Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ND 11.

ND Fighting Irish  - Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 16
(11:58 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 15 for -1 yard (24-P.Campbell).
Penalty
2 & 11 - ND 15
(11:13 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 17 for 2 yards (25-A.Woods). Penalty on ND 76-D.Gibbons Holding 7 yards enforced at ND 15. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 18 - ND 8
(10:42 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 9 for 1 yard (5-D.Alexandre95-D.Danielson).
+9 YD
3 & 17 - ND 9
(10:02 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong pushed ob at ND 18 for 9 yards (32-S.Dennis).
Punt
4 & 8 - ND 18
(9:28 - 4th) 19-J.Bramblett punts 44 yards from ND 18. 7-D.Turner pushed ob at PIT 31 for -7 yards (3-H.Griffith). Penalty on PIT 5-J.Wayne Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at PIT 31.

PITT Panthers  - Punt (4 plays, -10 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 21
(9:10 - 4th) 2-I.Abanikanda to PIT 21 for no gain (10-I.Pryor).
Sack
2 & 10 - PITT 21
(8:38 - 4th) 12-N.Patti sacked at PIT 16 for -5 yards FUMBLES (10-I.Pryor). 60-O.Drexel to PIT 16 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 15 - PITT 16
(8:05 - 4th) 12-N.Patti incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Moraga.
Penalty
4 & 15 - PITT 16
(8:00 - 4th) Penalty on PIT 6-J.Morgan False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 16. No Play.
Punt
4 & 20 - PITT 11
(80:00 - 4th) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 41 yards from PIT 11 to ND 48 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno.

ND Fighting Irish  - Downs (15 plays, 32 yards, 7:33 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 48
(7:52 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 50 for 2 yards (0-J.Petrishen90-D.Jules).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - ND 50
(7:08 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 49 for -1 yard (91-P.Jones).
Penalty
3 & 9 - ND 49
(6:28 - 4th) 7-B.Clark incomplete. Intended for 13-L.Keys. Penalty on PIT 26-J.Tallandier Pass interference 4 yards enforced at ND 49. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 47
(6:22 - 4th) 7-B.Clark incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Lenzy.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - ND 47
(6:15 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to PIT 43 for 4 yards (9-B.Hill14-M.Williams).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - ND 43
(5:34 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to PIT 36 for 7 yards (32-S.Dennis).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 36
(4:49 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to PIT 32 for 4 yards (32-S.Dennis9-B.Hill).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - ND 32
(4:04 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to PIT 30 for 2 yards (95-D.Danielson).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - ND 30
(3:18 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to PIT 22 for 8 yards (31-E.Hallett0-J.Petrishen).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 22
(2:42 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to PIT 20 for 2 yards (8-C.Kancey9-B.Hill).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - ND 20
(2:12 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to PIT 17 for 3 yards (0-J.Petrishen5-D.Alexandre).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - ND 17
(1:26 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister pushed ob at PIT 13 for 4 yards (9-B.Hill31-E.Hallett).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - ND 13
(1:18 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to PIT 11 for 2 yards (6-J.Morgan).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 11
(0:46 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to PIT 13 for -2 yards (32-S.Dennis).
-7 YD
3 & 10 - ND 13
(0:19 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to PIT 20 for -7 yards (32-S.Dennis).
