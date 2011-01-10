Drive Chart
|
|
|ND
|PITT
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
I. Book
12 QB
312 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 40 RuYds
|
|
J. Addison
3 WR
40 ReYds, 3 RECs
Touchdown 10:17
12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
90
yds
04:52
pos
6
0
Touchdown 10:48
12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
87
yds
01:29
pos
13
3
Touchdown 0:20
punts 0 yards from PIT 31 blocked by 7-I.Foskey. 7-I.Foskey runs no gain for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
27
3
Touchdown 4:29
12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
39
yds
02:01
pos
37
3
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|11
|Rushing
|11
|3
|Passing
|11
|5
|Penalty
|6
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|11-18
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|434
|162
|Total Plays
|83
|53
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|3.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|115
|44
|Rush Attempts
|50
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|2.2
|Yards Passing
|319
|118
|Comp. - Att.
|17-33
|12-33
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|3.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-63
|12-93
|Touchdowns
|6
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.4
|7-38.1
|Return Yards
|48
|-8
|Punts - Returns
|3-32
|2--8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-16
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|319
|PASS YDS
|118
|
|
|115
|RUSH YDS
|44
|
|
|434
|TOTAL YDS
|162
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Flemister 20 RB
|C. Flemister
|13
|48
|1
|8
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|8
|40
|0
|18
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|17
|38
|1
|8
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|3
|-3
|0
|3
|
B. Clark 7 QB
|B. Clark
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
J. Armstrong 8 RB
|J. Armstrong
|8
|-4
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Skowronek 11 WR
|B. Skowronek
|3
|2
|107
|2
|73
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|8
|5
|73
|1
|23
|
J. McKinley 88 WR
|J. McKinley
|4
|2
|50
|0
|41
|
A. Davis 3 WR
|A. Davis
|4
|3
|44
|0
|21
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|4
|3
|37
|0
|20
|
N. McCloud 4 CB
|N. McCloud
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
H. Griffith 3 S
|H. Griffith
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
G. Takacs 85 TE
|G. Takacs
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Lenzy 0 WR
|B. Lenzy
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Bauer 52 LB
|B. Bauer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Wilkins Jr. 18 WR
|J. Wilkins Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Crawford 20 S
|S. Crawford
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
|M. Tagovailoa-Amosa
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 19 DL
|J. Ademilola
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pryor 10 S
|I. Pryor
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Brown 12 S
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 S
|K. Hamilton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hart 5 CB
|C. Hart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hinish 41 DL
|K. Hinish
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kiser 24 LB
|J. Kiser
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lacey 54 DL
|J. Lacey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. McCloud 4 CB
|N. McCloud
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Liufau 35 LB
|M. Liufau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Griffith 3 S
|H. Griffith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oghoufo 29 DL
|O. Oghoufo
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Austin Jr. 4 WR
|K. Austin Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Bauer 52 LB
|B. Bauer
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Ademilola 57 DL
|J. Ademilola
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|1/1
|21
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|5
|42.4
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Salerno 29 WR
|M. Salerno
|2
|0.5
|1
|0
|
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|1
|31.0
|31
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Yellen 16 QB
|J. Yellen
|10/27
|101
|0
|3
|
N. Patti 12 QB
|N. Patti
|2/5
|17
|0
|0
|
D. Beville 17 QB
|D. Beville
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|8
|28
|0
|19
|
D. Carter 4 RB
|D. Carter
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
N. Patti 12 QB
|N. Patti
|2
|8
|0
|13
|
D. Beville 17 QB
|D. Beville
|3
|4
|0
|10
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Yellen 16 QB
|J. Yellen
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|6
|3
|40
|0
|33
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|4
|3
|39
|0
|22
|
T. Mack 11 WR
|T. Mack
|8
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
T. Tipton 6 WR
|T. Tipton
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Turner 7 WR
|D. Turner
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Wayne 5 WR
|J. Wayne
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Moraga 80 TE
|D. Moraga
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Carter 4 RB
|D. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Ford 12 DB
|P. Ford
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dennis 32 LB
|S. Dennis
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kancey 8 DL
|C. Kancey
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pine 36 LB
|C. Pine
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Hill 9 DB
|B. Hill
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 DL
|P. Jones II
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 15 DB
|J. Pinnock
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bright 38 LB
|C. Bright
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Campbell III 24 LB
|P. Campbell III
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Weaver 17 DL
|R. Weaver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hallett 31 DB
|E. Hallett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan 6 DL
|J. Morgan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Petrishen 0 LB
|J. Petrishen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hamlin 3 DB
|D. Hamlin
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 DB
|M. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bentley 92 DL
|T. Bentley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tallandier 26 DB
|J. Tallandier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jules 90 DL
|D. Jules
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|1/1
|45
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|7
|38.1
|4
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Turner 7 WR
|D. Turner
|4
|20.3
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Turner 7 WR
|D. Turner
|2
|-4.0
|0
|0
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 4:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 25(14:56 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 29 for 4 yards (17-R.Weaver).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - ND 29(14:25 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 35 for 6 yards (8-C.Kancey).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(13:37 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 38 for 3 yards (8-C.Kancey95-D.Danielson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 38(12:58 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 41 for 3 yards (17-R.Weaver).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - ND 41(12:20 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to PIT 47 for 12 yards (36-C.Pine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 47(11:44 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 47(11:38 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to PIT 33 for 14 yards (12-P.Ford3-D.Hamlin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 33(11:08 - 1st) 23-K.Williams pushed ob at PIT 29 for 4 yards (12-P.Ford). Penalty on ND 69-A.Banks Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PIT 29.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 21 - ND 44(10:50 - 1st) 12-I.Book runs ob at PIT 34 for 10 yards.
|+34 YD
|
2 & 11 - ND 34(10:17 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:08 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- FG (9 plays, 37 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:08 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 61 yards from ND 35. 7-D.Turner runs ob at PIT 36 for 32 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 36(10:02 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 36(9:57 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to PIT 40 for 4 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - PITT 40(9:24 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen complete to 6-T.Tipton. 6-T.Tipton to ND 49 for 11 yards (12-D.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 49(8:58 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 49(8:52 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to ND 49 for no gain (41-K.Hinish).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PITT 49(8:18 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - PITT 49(8:18 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to ND 27 for 22 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 27(7:58 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 27(7:54 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PITT 27(7:48 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - PITT 27(7:42 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Fumble (7 plays, 13 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:38 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 64 yards from PIT 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 18 for 17 yards (30-B.George).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 18(7:31 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 20 for 2 yards (91-P.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 20(7:01 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 28 for 8 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 28(6:32 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams pushed ob at ND 37 for 9 yards (12-P.Ford). Penalty on PIT 12-P.Ford Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at ND 37.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 48(6:07 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Lenzy. Penalty on ND 74-L.Eichenberg Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at PIT 48. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 24 - ND 38(5:59 - 1st) 25-C.Tyree to ND 33 for -5 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 29 - ND 33(5:32 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 35 for 2 yards (8-C.Kancey24-P.Campbell).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 27 - ND 35(4:58 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 31 for -4 yards (32-S.Dennis).
|Punt
|
4 & 31 - ND 31(4:25 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 41 yards from ND 31. 7-D.Turner to PIT 27 FUMBLES. 7-D.Turner to PIT 27 for no gain.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 27(4:09 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 25 for -2 yards (19-J.Ademilola).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - PITT 25(3:31 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 27 for 2 yards (35-M.Liufau19-J.Ademilola).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - PITT 27(2:58 - 1st) 16-J.Yellen sacked at PIT 21 for -6 yards (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - PITT 21(2:21 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 43 yards from PIT 21. 32-M.Salerno pushed ob at ND 37 for 1 yard (0-J.Petrishen).
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (7 plays, 24 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 37(2:10 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to ND 46 for 9 yards (12-P.Ford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ND 46(1:32 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Davis.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 46(1:27 - 1st) 20-C.Flemister to ND 48 for 2 yards (38-C.Bright).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 48(0:58 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to PIT 42 for 10 yards (36-C.Pine).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 42(0:21 - 1st) 20-C.Flemister to PIT 39 for 3 yards (38-C.Bright3-D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ND 39(15:00 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ND 39(14:55 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Lenzy.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ND 39(14:45 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 39 yards from PIT 39 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (8 plays, 43 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 20(14:37 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Carter.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 20(14:33 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to PIT 25 for 5 yards (4-N.McCloud29-O.Oghoufo).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - PITT 25(13:57 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison. Penalty on ND 14-K.Hamilton Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at PIT 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 27(13:50 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 27(13:42 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to ND 40 for 33 yards (4-N.McCloud).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 40(13:09 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to ND 37 for 3 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PITT 37(12:25 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PITT 37(12:20 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 52-B.Bauer.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - PITT 37(12:14 - 2nd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 24 yards from ND 37 to ND 13 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (4 plays, 87 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 13(12:06 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles runs ob at ND 31 for 18 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 31(11:35 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wilkins.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - ND 31(11:28 - 2nd) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 27 for -4 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|+73 YD
|
3 & 14 - ND 27(10:48 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:37 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:37 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 58 yards from ND 35. 7-D.Turner pushed ob at PIT 31 for 24 yards (34-O.Ekwonu52-B.Bauer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 31(10:29 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 31 for no gain (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 31(9:53 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 21-A.Davis.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - PITT 31(9:47 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to PIT 39 for 8 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - PITT 39(9:04 - 2nd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 43 yards from PIT 39 out of bounds at the ND 18.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 18(8:54 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 22 for 4 yards (6-J.Morgan).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ND 22(8:15 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 27 for 5 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 27(7:35 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 28 for 1 yard (3-D.Hamlin).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 28(6:49 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 26 for -2 yards (32-S.Dennis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - ND 26(6:12 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mayer.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - ND 26(6:06 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Lenzy.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - ND 26(6:00 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 39 yards from ND 26 to PIT 35 fair catch by 7-D.Turner. Team penalty on ND Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at PIT 35.
PITT
Panthers
- Interception (3 plays, 14 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 40(5:52 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 40(5:46 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to ND 49 for 11 yards (5-C.Hart7-I.Foskey).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - PITT 49(5:21 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack INTERCEPTED by 52-B.Bauer at ND 38. 52-B.Bauer to PIT 46 for 16 yards.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (9 plays, 46 yards, 3:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 46(5:11 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to PIT 46 for no gain (15-J.Pinnock).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 46(4:38 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to PIT 26 for 20 yards (12-P.Ford).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 26(4:00 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles runs ob at PIT 20 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ND 20(3:31 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to PIT 17 for 3 yards (91-P.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 17(3:04 - 2nd) 12-I.Book to PIT 15 for 2 yards (12-P.Ford).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 15(2:30 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to PIT 14 for 1 yard (14-M.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ND 14(1:48 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wilkins.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - ND 14(1:41 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley. Penalty on PIT 25-A.Woods Pass interference 12 yards enforced at PIT 14. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - ND 2(1:33 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:29 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- TD (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:29 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to PIT 25 fair catch by 7-D.Turner.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(1:29 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 36 for 11 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 36(1:22 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 32 for -4 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 14 - PITT 32(1:14 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 33 for 1 yard (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 13 - PITT 33(0:29 - 2nd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis to PIT 31 for -2 yards (40-D.White14-K.Hamilton).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - PITT 31(0:20 - 2nd) punts 0 yards from PIT 31 blocked by 7-I.Foskey. 7-I.Foskey runs no gain for a touchdown.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:11 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (7 plays, 20 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 62 yards from ND 35. 7-D.Turner to PIT 17 for 14 yards (31-J.Lamb).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 17(14:55 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 17(14:51 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 36 for 19 yards (4-N.McCloud).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 36(14:26 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Moraga.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - PITT 36(14:22 - 3rd) Team penalty on ND Offside 5 yards enforced at PIT 36. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - PITT 41(14:22 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 42 for 1 yard (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PITT 42(13:57 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - PITT 42(13:52 - 3rd) Penalty on PIT 25-A.Woods False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 42. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - PITT 37(13:52 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 38 yards from PIT 37. 32-M.Salerno to ND 25 for no gain (25-A.Woods).
ND
Fighting Irish
- FG (13 plays, 72 yards, 6:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(13:44 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams pushed ob at ND 33 for 8 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - ND 33(13:15 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to ND 37 for 4 yards (36-C.Pine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 37(12:40 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 37(12:34 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley runs ob at ND 46 for 9 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 46(12:02 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to ND 47 for 1 yard (92-T.Bentley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 47(11:25 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ND 47(11:16 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Lenzy.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - ND 47(11:09 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to PIT 39 for 14 yards (12-P.Ford).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 39(10:34 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong to PIT 44 for -5 yards (5-D.Alexandre3-D.Hamlin).
|+41 YD
|
2 & 15 - ND 44(9:53 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to PIT 3 for 41 yards (12-P.Ford).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - ND 3(9:04 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to PIT 2 for 1 yard (18-S.Jacques-Louis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - ND 2(8:25 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mayer.
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - ND 2(8:19 - 3rd) 12-I.Book sacked at PIT 3 for -1 yard (38-C.Bright).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - ND 3(7:37 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
PITT
Panthers
- Interception (3 plays, 29 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:34 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 54 yards from ND 35. 7-D.Turner to PIT 22 for 11 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 22(7:28 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to PIT 28 for 6 yards (4-N.McCloud).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - PITT 28(7:00 - 3rd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 29 for 1 yard (19-J.Ademilola).
|Int
|
3 & 3 - PITT 29(6:30 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Owusu-Koramoah at PIT 49. 6-J.Owusu-Koramoah to PIT 49 for no gain (7-D.Turner).
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (5 plays, 49 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 49(6:23 - 3rd) 25-C.Tyree to PIT 50 for -1 yard (36-C.Pine).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 11 - ND 50(5:56 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer pushed ob at PIT 27 for 23 yards (38-C.Bright).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 27(5:23 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble. Penalty on PIT 3-D.Hamlin Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 27. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 17(5:06 - 3rd) 25-C.Tyree to PIT 14 for 3 yards (91-P.Jones).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 14(4:29 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:22 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- Interception (1 plays, 60 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:22 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 60 yards from ND 35 to PIT 5 fair catch by.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - PITT 5(4:22 - 3rd) 16-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne INTERCEPTED by 4-N.McCloud at PIT 35. 4-N.McCloud to PIT 35 for no gain (5-J.Wayne).
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (6 plays, 35 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(4:15 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mayer.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 35(4:10 - 3rd) 20-C.Flemister to PIT 30 for 5 yards (9-B.Hill).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 5 - ND 30(3:33 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to PIT 9 FUMBLES (9-B.Hill). out of bounds at the PIT 9.
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - ND 9(3:33 - 3rd) Penalty on PIT 95-D.Danielson Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at PIT 9. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 4 - ND 4(3:06 - 3rd) 20-C.Flemister to PIT 6 for -2 yards. Penalty on PIT 91-S.Scarton Offside 2 yards enforced at PIT 4. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - ND 2(2:46 - 3rd) 20-C.Flemister runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:42 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:42 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to PIT 25 fair catch by 7-D.Turner.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(2:42 - 3rd) Penalty on ND 17-J.Botelho Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at PIT 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 40(2:42 - 3rd) 17-D.Beville to PIT 40 FUMBLES. 17-D.Beville to PIT 40 for no gain.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 40(2:18 - 3rd) 17-D.Beville scrambles to PIT 50 for 10 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PITT 50(1:48 - 3rd) 17-D.Beville sacked at PIT 44 for -6 yards (7-I.Foskey29-O.Oghoufo).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 16 - PITT 44(1:05 - 3rd) 4-D.Carter to ND 47 for 9 yards (24-J.Kiser).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PITT 47(0:50 - 3rd) 17-D.Beville incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - PITT 47(0:46 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 35 yards from ND 47 to ND 12 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno.
ND
Fighting Irish
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 12(0:38 - 3rd) Penalty on PIT 18-S.Jacques-Louis Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ND 12. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 27(0:38 - 3rd) 7-B.Clark to ND 23 for -4 yards (8-C.Kancey).
ND
Fighting Irish
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
2 & 14 - ND 23(15:00 - 4th) 7-B.Clark complete to 85-G.Takacs. 85-G.Takacs to ND 30 for 7 yards (9-B.Hill38-C.Bright).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ND 30(14:27 - 4th) 7-B.Clark incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wilkins.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ND 30(14:22 - 4th) 19-J.Bramblett punts 49 yards from ND 30 to the PIT 21 downed by 40-D.White.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (7 plays, 25 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 21(14:10 - 4th) 2-I.Abanikanda to PIT 21 for no gain (54-J.Lacey57-J.Ademilola).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 21(13:47 - 4th) 12-N.Patti complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis runs ob at PIT 30 for 9 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - PITT 30(13:23 - 4th) 12-N.Patti complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis runs ob at PIT 38 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 38(13:15 - 4th) 12-N.Patti incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - PITT 38(12:59 - 4th) Penalty on PIT 18-S.Jacques-Louis False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - PITT 33(12:58 - 4th) 12-N.Patti incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 15 - PITT 33(12:52 - 4th) 12-N.Patti scrambles to PIT 46 for 13 yards (29-O.Oghoufo).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - PITT 46(12:06 - 4th) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 43 yards from PIT 46 to ND 11 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno. Team penalty on PIT Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ND 11.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 16(11:58 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 15 for -1 yard (24-P.Campbell).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - ND 15(11:13 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 17 for 2 yards (25-A.Woods). Penalty on ND 76-D.Gibbons Holding 7 yards enforced at ND 15. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 18 - ND 8(10:42 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 9 for 1 yard (5-D.Alexandre95-D.Danielson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 17 - ND 9(10:02 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong pushed ob at ND 18 for 9 yards (32-S.Dennis).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ND 18(9:28 - 4th) 19-J.Bramblett punts 44 yards from ND 18. 7-D.Turner pushed ob at PIT 31 for -7 yards (3-H.Griffith). Penalty on PIT 5-J.Wayne Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at PIT 31.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, -10 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 21(9:10 - 4th) 2-I.Abanikanda to PIT 21 for no gain (10-I.Pryor).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - PITT 21(8:38 - 4th) 12-N.Patti sacked at PIT 16 for -5 yards FUMBLES (10-I.Pryor). 60-O.Drexel to PIT 16 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - PITT 16(8:05 - 4th) 12-N.Patti incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Moraga.
|Penalty
|
4 & 15 - PITT 16(8:00 - 4th) Penalty on PIT 6-J.Morgan False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 16. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - PITT 11(80:00 - 4th) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 41 yards from PIT 11 to ND 48 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Downs (15 plays, 32 yards, 7:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 48(7:52 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 50 for 2 yards (0-J.Petrishen90-D.Jules).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 50(7:08 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 49 for -1 yard (91-P.Jones).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - ND 49(6:28 - 4th) 7-B.Clark incomplete. Intended for 13-L.Keys. Penalty on PIT 26-J.Tallandier Pass interference 4 yards enforced at ND 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 47(6:22 - 4th) 7-B.Clark incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Lenzy.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 47(6:15 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to PIT 43 for 4 yards (9-B.Hill14-M.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - ND 43(5:34 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to PIT 36 for 7 yards (32-S.Dennis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 36(4:49 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to PIT 32 for 4 yards (32-S.Dennis9-B.Hill).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ND 32(4:04 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to PIT 30 for 2 yards (95-D.Danielson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - ND 30(3:18 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to PIT 22 for 8 yards (31-E.Hallett0-J.Petrishen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 22(2:42 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to PIT 20 for 2 yards (8-C.Kancey9-B.Hill).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 20(2:12 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to PIT 17 for 3 yards (0-J.Petrishen5-D.Alexandre).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - ND 17(1:26 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister pushed ob at PIT 13 for 4 yards (9-B.Hill31-E.Hallett).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ND 13(1:18 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to PIT 11 for 2 yards (6-J.Morgan).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 11(0:46 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to PIT 13 for -2 yards (32-S.Dennis).
|-7 YD
|
3 & 10 - ND 13(0:19 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to PIT 20 for -7 yards (32-S.Dennis).
