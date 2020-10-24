Drive Chart
SC
LSU

Key Players
K. Harris 20 RB
126 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 13 ReYds, 2 RECs
T. Finley 11 QB
265 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 24 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 7:38
11-T.Finley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
18
plays
75
yds
07:26
pos
0
6
Point After TD 7:34
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 6:50
20-K.Harris runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
85
yds
00:44
pos
6
7
Field Goal 2:10
36-C.York 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
61
yds
04:30
pos
7
10
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 11:22
11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
70
yds
00:00
pos
7
16
Point After TD 11:14
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Field Goal 5:28
43-P.White 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
7
yds
01:19
pos
10
17
Touchdown 3:54
11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
01:40
pos
10
23
Point After TD 3:43
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
Touchdown 2:54
15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks INTERCEPTED by 1-E.Ricks at SC 45. 1-E.Ricks runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
73
yds
00:49
pos
10
30
Point After TD 2:43
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
31
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 11:21
20-K.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
74
yds
03:43
pos
16
31
Point After TD 11:17
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
31
Touchdown 11:17
98-M.Jeter kicks 58 yards from SC 35. 33-T.Palmer runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:17
pos
17
37
Touchdown 4:19
3-T.Davis-Price runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
66
yds
04:06
pos
17
44
4th Quarter
Touchdown 9:49
4-J.Emery runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
58
yds
05:16
pos
17
51
Point After TD 9:44
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
52
Touchdown 7:45
15-C.Hill complete to 6-J.Vann. 6-J.Vann runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
56
yds
02:05
pos
23
52
Point After TD 7:39
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
52
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 31
Rushing 6 15
Passing 9 13
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 3-10 8-10
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 403 541
Total Plays 51 75
Avg Gain 7.9 7.2
Net Yards Rushing 169 276
Rush Attempts 29 54
Avg Rush Yards 5.8 5.1
Yards Passing 234 265
Comp. - Att. 12-22 17-21
Yards Per Pass 7.7 12.6
Penalties - Yards 7-55 10-79
Touchdowns 3 6
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 1-50.0 1-0.0
Return Yards 56 45
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-56 1-45
Safeties 0 0
1234T
South Carolina 2-2 737724
LSU 1-2 102114752
Tiger Stadium Detroit, Mich.
 234 PASS YDS 265
169 RUSH YDS 276
403 TOTAL YDS 541
South Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Hill 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 234 1 1 149.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.6% 502 3 1 119.9
C. Hill 12/22 234 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Harris 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 126 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 155 2
K. Harris 12 126 2 49
D. Fenwick 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 63 0
D. Fenwick 7 49 0 21
L. Doty 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
L. Doty 1 6 0 6
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
S. Smith 1 4 0 4
C. Hill 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 -27 1
C. Hill 8 -16 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Mullins 80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 101 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Mullins 2 2 101 0 57
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 2 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 225 2
S. Smith 7 2 68 0 36
D. Fenwick 14 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 69 0
D. Fenwick 2 2 19 0 10
N. Muse 9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 71 0
N. Muse 1 1 17 0 17
K. Harris 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 36 1
K. Harris 2 2 13 0 14
D. Joyner 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Joyner 1 1 8 0 8
J. Vann 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Vann 3 1 5 1 5
J. Brooks 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Brooks 4 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Jones 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
15-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-3 0 0.0
E. Jones 15-3 0.0 0
J. Brown 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 6-0 0.0 0
J. Robinson 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-6 0 0.0
J. Robinson 6-6 0.0 0
K. Enagbare 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Enagbare 3-1 0.0 0
J. Burch 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Burch 3-2 0.0 0
S. Sanders 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Sanders 3-1 0.0 0
R. Roderick 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Roderick 3-1 0.0 0
J. Dixon 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Dixon 3-1 0.0 0
J. Horn 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Horn 3-0 0.0 0
B. Johnson 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
A. Sterling 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Sterling 2-0 0.0 0
J. Dickerson 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Dickerson 2-3 0.0 0
T. Hemingway 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Hemingway 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Pickens 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
Z. Pickens 2-3 0.0 0
K. Thomas 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Thomas 2-2 0.0 0
D. Staley 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
D. Staley 2-3 0.0 0
I. Mukuamu 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. Mukuamu 1-0 0.0 1
J. Ellis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ellis 1-0 0.0 0
M. Webb 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Webb 1-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/4 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/3 6/6
P. White 1/4 45 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Kroeger 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 50.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 0
K. Kroeger 1 50.0 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Joyner 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
D. Joyner 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Finley 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81% 265 2 1 208.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81% 265 2 1 208.9
T. Finley 17/21 265 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 135 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 72 0
T. Davis-Price 22 135 1 35
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 88 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 130 1
J. Emery Jr. 18 88 1 14
T. Finley 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 24 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 24 1
T. Finley 8 24 1 9
M. Johnson 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
M. Johnson 2 19 0 12
C. Curry 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 47 0
C. Curry 3 11 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 88 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 189 4
T. Marshall Jr. 7 6 88 2 51
J. Jenkins 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 76 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 117 0
J. Jenkins 4 3 76 0 36
K. Moore 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
K. Moore 3 3 34 0 14
A. Gilbert 2 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 80 1
A. Gilbert 3 2 27 0 21
J. Kirklin 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 77 2
J. Kirklin 2 2 21 0 11
K. Boutte 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
K. Boutte 1 1 19 0 19
R. McMath 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 72 0
R. McMath 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Cox 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Cox 6-1 0.0 0
D. Clark 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Clark 5-1 0.0 0
B. Ojulari 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 3.0
B. Ojulari 4-0 3.0 0
M. Baskerville 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
M. Baskerville 4-2 0.0 0
J. Stevens 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.5
J. Stevens 3-4 0.5 0
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Stingley Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
G. Logan 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
G. Logan 2-1 0.5 0
S. Ika 62 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Ika 2-0 0.0 0
C. Lewis 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Lewis 2-0 0.0 0
T. Harris Jr. 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Harris Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
A. Anthony 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Anthony 1-0 1.0 0
C. Flott 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Flott 1-2 0.0 0
E. Ricks 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Ricks 1-2 0.0 1
A. Gaye 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Gaye 1-0 0.0 0
D. Evans 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Evans 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. York 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
4/4 9/9
C. York 1/1 27 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Palmer 33 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 59.0 93 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 16 0
T. Palmer 2 59.0 93 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:34 SC 25 0:44 3 75 TD
2:05 SC 25 1:09 3 -10 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:14 SC 25 3:11 5 38 FG Miss
6:47 LSU 34 1:19 3 7 FG
3:43 SC 25 0:49 3 73 INT
2:43 SC 25 1:15 6 58 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SC 26 3:43 9 74 TD
11:00 SC 25 1:45 4 52 FG Miss
4:12 SC 25 3:55 10 34 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:44 SC 25 2:05 7 71 TD
9:44 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LSU 25 7:26 18 75 TD
6:40 LSU 25 4:30 15 66 FG
0:25 LSU 35 0:00 1 -5
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:58 LSU 37 0:57 3 29 INT
5:23 LSU 25 1:40 6 90 TD
2:43 0:00 0 0 TD
1:22 LSU 20 0:54 4 15 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:17 0:17 0 0 TD
8:25 LSU 34 4:06 7 66 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LSU 42 5:16 10 58 TD
7:39 LSU 25 7:31 10 35 Game
7:39 0:00 0 0

LSU Tigers  - TD (18 plays, 75 yards, 7:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 98-M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35. 33-T.Palmer to LSU 25 for 25 yards (11-D.Hill6-Z.Pickens).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(14:55 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 29 for 4 yards (30-D.Staley6-Z.Pickens).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 29
(14:29 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to LSU 35 for 6 yards (10-R.Roderick).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 35
(14:02 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 43 for 8 yards (22-J.Dixon).
+14 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 43
(13:29 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to SC 43 for 14 yards (21-S.Sanders).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 43
(13:01 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to SC 37 for 6 yards (7-J.Robinson).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 37
(12:26 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to SC 28 for 9 yards (10-R.Roderick).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 28
(12:00 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to SC 28 for no gain (5-K.Thomas52-K.Enagbare).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 28
(11:24 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to SC 21 for 7 yards (21-S.Sanders).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - LSU 21
(11:03 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to SC 19 for 2 yards (52-K.Enagbare53-E.Jones).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - LSU 19
(10:41 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to SC 17 for 2 yards (53-E.Jones7-J.Robinson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 17
(10:10 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to SC 12 for 5 yards (8-J.Brown).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 12
(9:38 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to SC 8 for 4 yards (99-J.Ellis10-R.Roderick).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 8
(9:07 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to SC 7 for 1 yard (94-M.Webb7-J.Robinson).
+5 YD
1 & 7 - LSU 7
(8:42 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to SC 2 for 5 yards (7-J.Robinson).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 2
(8:26 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to SC 1 for 1 yard (15-A.Sterling).
Penalty
3 & 1 - LSU 1
(8:00 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to SC 1 FUMBLES. to SC 1 for no gain. Penalty on SC 5-K.Thomas Offside 0 yards enforced at SC 1. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 1 - LSU 1
(7:51 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to SC 1 FUMBLES. to SC 1 for no gain. Penalty on SC 5-K.Thomas Offside 0 yards enforced at SC 1. No Play.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 1
(7:38 - 1st) 11-T.Finley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:34 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.

LSU Tigers

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:34 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.

SC Gamecocks  - TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
+36 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25
(7:34 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith pushed ob at LSU 39 for 36 yards (14-M.Hampton).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 39
(7:34 - 1st) 13-S.Smith to LSU 35 for 4 yards (18-D.Clark). Penalty on SC 46-A.Prentice Holding 10 yards enforced at LSU 35.
+45 YD
1 & 16 - SC 45
(6:50 - 1st) 20-K.Harris runs 45 yards for a touchdown.

LSU Tigers

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:40 - 1st) 43-P.White extra point is good.

LSU Tigers  - FG (15 plays, 66 yards, 4:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:40 - 1st) 98-M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(6:40 - 1st) 18-C.Curry to LSU 31 for 6 yards (53-E.Jones).
+15 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 31
(6:40 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 46 for 15 yards (21-S.Sanders).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 46
(6:07 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 17-R.McMath.
Penalty
2 & 10 - LSU 46
(5:50 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to LSU 50 for 4 yards (30-D.Staley5-K.Thomas). Penalty on LSU 61-C.Wire Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at LSU 46. No Play.
+26 YD
2 & 15 - LSU 41
(5:41 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to SC 33 for 26 yards (10-R.Roderick).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 33
(5:17 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall. Penalty on SC 21-S.Sanders Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SC 33. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 18
(5:05 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to SC 9 for 9 yards (53-E.Jones).
Penalty
2 & 1 - LSU 9
(4:59 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 61-C.Wire False start 5 yards enforced at SC 9. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 6 - LSU 14
(4:38 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall. Penalty on LSU 6-T.Marshall Pass interference 5 yards enforced at SC 14. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 11 - LSU 19
(4:22 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to SC 19 for no gain (53-E.Jones5-K.Thomas).
Penalty
3 & 11 - LSU 19
(4:17 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 17-R.McMath. Penalty on SC 7-J.Robinson Holding 10 yards enforced at SC 19. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 9 - LSU 9
(3:41 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to SC 5 for 4 yards (15-A.Sterling6-Z.Pickens).
Penalty
2 & 5 - LSU 5
(3:33 - 1st) Team penalty on LSU False start 5 yards enforced at SC 5. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 10
(3:13 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to SC 9 for 1 yard (53-E.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 9 - LSU 9
(2:51 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - LSU 9
(2:10 - 1st) 36-C.York 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

LSU Tigers

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:05 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.

SC Gamecocks  - Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25
(2:05 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 28 for 3 yards (18-D.Clark19-J.Cox).
-3 YD
2 & 7 - SC 28
(2:05 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 25 for -3 yards (19-J.Cox7-J.Stevens).
Sack
3 & 10 - SC 25
(1:31 - 1st) 15-C.Hill sacked at SC 15 for -10 yards (8-B.Ojulari).
Punt
4 & 20 - SC 15
(0:56 - 1st) 39-K.Kroeger punts 50 yards from SC 15 to LSU 35 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.

LSU Tigers

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 35
(0:25 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to LSU 44 for 9 yards (22-J.Dixon). Penalty on LSU 2-A.Gilbert Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at LSU 35. No Play.

LSU Tigers

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 15 - LSU 30
(15:00 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to LSU 36 for 6 yards.
+19 YD
2 & 9 - LSU 36
(14:31 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to SC 45 for 19 yards (3-J.Burch). Team penalty on SC Offside declined.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 45
(14:12 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to SC 31 for 14 yards (53-E.Jones).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 31
(13:50 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 13-J.Kirklin. 13-J.Kirklin to SC 21 for 10 yards (22-J.Dixon).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 21
(13:37 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to SC 22 for -1 yard (53-E.Jones3-J.Burch).
+11 YD
2 & 11 - LSU 22
(12:58 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 13-J.Kirklin. 13-J.Kirklin to SC 11 for 11 yards (7-J.Robinson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 11
(12:45 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to SC 9 for 2 yards (52-K.Enagbare94-M.Webb).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 9
(12:01 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to SC 7 for 2 yards (24-I.Mukuamu7-J.Robinson).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - LSU 7
(11:22 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:14 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.

SC Gamecocks  - Missed FG (5 plays, 38 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:14 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
+44 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25
(11:14 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 80-K.Mullins. 80-K.Mullins pushed ob at LSU 31 for 44 yards (14-M.Hampton).
Sack
1 & 10 - SC 31
(10:37 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill sacked at LSU 36 for -5 yards (8-B.Ojulari).
Sack
2 & 15 - SC 36
(9:53 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill sacked at LSU 40 for -4 yards (3-A.Anthony).
Penalty
3 & 19 - SC 40
(9:10 - 2nd) Penalty on SC 79-D.Wonnum False start 5 yards enforced at LSU 40. No Play.
+8 YD
3 & 24 - SC 45
(8:52 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 5-D.Joyner. 5-D.Joyner to LSU 37 for 8 yards (24-D.Stingley).
No Good
4 & 16 - SC 37
(8:03 - 2nd) 43-P.White 54 yards Field Goal is No Good.

LSU Tigers  - Interception (3 plays, 29 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 37
(7:58 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 35 for -2 yards (91-T.Hemingway).
+36 YD
2 & 12 - LSU 35
(7:23 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to SC 29 for 36 yards (1-J.Horn).
Int
1 & 10 - LSU 29
(7:01 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jenkins INTERCEPTED by 24-I.Mukuamu at SC 10. 24-I.Mukuamu to LSU 34 for 56 yards (11-T.Finley).

SC Gamecocks  - FG (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 34
(6:47 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to LSU 30 for 4 yards (19-J.Cox1-E.Ricks).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - SC 30
(6:17 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to LSU 27 for 3 yards (18-D.Clark26-D.Evans).
No Gain
3 & 3 - SC 27
(5:35 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - SC 27
(5:28 - 2nd) 43-P.White 45 yards Field Goal is Good.

LSU Tigers  - TD (6 plays, 90 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:23 - 2nd) 98-M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(5:22 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 33 for 8 yards (53-E.Jones).
+11 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 33
(5:00 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 44 for 11 yards (8-J.Brown30-D.Staley).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 44
(4:33 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 49 for 5 yards (8-J.Brown4-J.Dickerson).
No Gain
2 & 5 - LSU 49
(4:00 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
+51 YD
3 & 5 - LSU 49
(3:54 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:43 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 35
(3:43 - 2nd) Penalty on SC 52-K.Enagbare Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at LSU 35. No Play.

SC Gamecocks  - Interception (3 plays, 73 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:43 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 50 yards from LSU 50 to SC End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 25
(3:43 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks.
+19 YD
2 & 10 - SC 25
(3:35 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to SC 44 for 19 yards (24-D.Stingley7-J.Stevens).
Int
1 & 10 - SC 44
(2:54 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks INTERCEPTED by 1-E.Ricks at SC 45. 1-E.Ricks runs 45 yards for a touchdown.

LSU Tigers  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:43 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.

SC Gamecocks  - Missed FG (6 plays, 58 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:43 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25
(2:43 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to SC 42 for 17 yards (19-J.Cox).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - SC 42
(2:31 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to LSU 37 for 21 yards (4-T.Harris).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SC 37
(2:20 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks. Penalty on LSU 1-E.Ricks Pass interference 14 yards enforced at LSU 37. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 23
(2:12 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill to LSU 22 for 1 yard (97-G.Logan).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - SC 22
(1:40 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill to LSU 17 for 5 yards (11-A.Gaye).
No Gain
3 & 4 - SC 17
(1:33 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Vann.
No Good
4 & 4 - SC 17
(1:28 - 2nd) 43-P.White 34 yards Field Goal is No Good.

LSU Tigers  - Halftime (4 plays, 15 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 20
(1:22 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 21 for 1 yard (5-K.Thomas).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - LSU 21
(1:15 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery pushed ob at LSU 29 for 8 yards (53-E.Jones).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 29
(1:08 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 32 for 3 yards (53-E.Jones4-J.Dickerson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 32
(0:28 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 35 for 3 yards (52-K.Enagbare5-K.Thomas).

SC Gamecocks  - TD (9 plays, 74 yards, 3:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 56 yards from LSU 35. 5-D.Joyner to SC 26 for 17 yards (44-T.Carter88-E.Francioni).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 26
(14:54 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 29 for 3 yards (19-J.Cox).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - SC 29
(14:30 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 37 for 8 yards (19-J.Cox18-D.Clark).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 37
(13:56 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks.
+49 YD
2 & 10 - SC 37
(13:45 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to LSU 14 for 49 yards (18-D.Clark).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 14
(13:18 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty to LSU 8 for 6 yards (97-G.Logan).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - SC 8
(12:56 - 3rd) 14-D.Fenwick to LSU 4 for 4 yards (19-J.Cox).
+2 YD
1 & 4 - SC 4
(12:39 - 3rd) 14-D.Fenwick to LSU 2 for 2 yards (7-J.Stevens23-M.Baskerville).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - SC 2
(11:57 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to LSU 1 for 1 yard (18-D.Clark25-C.Flott).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - SC 1
(11:21 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:17 - 3rd) 43-P.White extra point is good.

LSU Tigers  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:17 - 3rd) 98-M.Jeter kicks 58 yards from SC 35. 33-T.Palmer runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
(11:00 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good. Penalty on LSU 69-C.Turner False start 5 yards enforced at SC 7. No Play.

LSU Tigers

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:00 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good.

SC Gamecocks  - Missed FG (4 plays, 52 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:00 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
+57 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25
(11:00 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 80-K.Mullins. 80-K.Mullins to LSU 18 for 57 yards (25-C.Flott).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 18
(11:00 - 3rd) 14-D.Fenwick to LSU 17 for 1 yard (62-S.Ika).
No Gain
2 & 9 - SC 17
(10:29 - 3rd) 14-D.Fenwick to LSU 17 for no gain (62-S.Ika23-M.Baskerville).
Sack
3 & 9 - SC 17
(9:55 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill sacked at LSU 23 for -6 yards (8-B.Ojulari).
No Good
4 & 15 - SC 23
(9:15 - 3rd) 43-P.White 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.

LSU Tigers

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 23
(8:25 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 34 for 11 yards (1-J.Horn30-D.Staley).

LSU Tigers  - TD (7 plays, 66 yards, 4:06 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 34
(8:25 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 43 for 9 yards (53-E.Jones7-J.Robinson).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 43
(7:55 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 48 for 5 yards (53-E.Jones7-J.Robinson).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 48
(7:11 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 43 FUMBLES. 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 45 for no gain.
+14 YD
2 & 13 - LSU 45
(6:39 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to SC 41 for 14 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 41
(6:05 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to SC 39 for 2 yards (53-E.Jones).
+35 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 39
(5:39 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to SC 4 for 35 yards (4-J.Dickerson21-S.Sanders).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - LSU 4
(4:19 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price runs 4 yards for a touchdown.

LSU Tigers

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:12 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good.

SC Gamecocks  - Downs (10 plays, 34 yards, 3:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:12 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 25
(4:12 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - SC 25
(4:12 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris pushed ob at SC 29 for 4 yards (7-J.Stevens).
+14 YD
3 & 6 - SC 29
(4:06 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 20-K.Harris. 20-K.Harris to SC 43 for 14 yards (1-E.Ricks).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 43
(3:32 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 20-K.Harris. 20-K.Harris to SC 42 for -1 yard (23-M.Baskerville1-E.Ricks).
+8 YD
2 & 11 - SC 42
(3:00 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to LSU 50 for 8 yards (7-J.Stevens).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - SC 50
(2:24 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 81-J.Brooks. 81-J.Brooks to LSU 47 for 3 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
Sack
1 & 10 - SC 47
(1:52 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill sacked at LSU 48 for -1 yard (97-G.Logan7-J.Stevens).
No Gain
2 & 11 - SC 48
(1:08 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Vann.
Penalty
3 & 11 - SC 48
(0:23 - 3rd) Penalty on LSU 3-A.Anthony Offside 5 yards enforced at LSU 48. No Play.
+2 YD
3 & 6 - SC 43
(0:17 - 3rd) 14-D.Fenwick to LSU 41 for 2 yards (23-M.Baskerville).

LSU Tigers

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 4 - LSU 41
(15:00 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.

LSU Tigers  - TD (10 plays, 58 yards, 5:16 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 42
(15:00 - 4th) 18-C.Curry to LSU 45 for 3 yards (53-E.Jones).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 45
(14:53 - 4th) 11-T.Finley to LSU 49 for 4 yards (3-J.Burch).
+21 YD
3 & 3 - LSU 49
(14:21 - 4th) 11-T.Finley complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to SC 30 for 21 yards (1-J.Horn22-J.Dixon).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 30
(13:41 - 4th) 18-C.Curry to SC 28 for 2 yards (30-D.Staley).
+14 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 28
(13:11 - 4th) 11-T.Finley complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to SC 14 for 14 yards (7-J.Robinson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 14
(12:33 - 4th) 4-J.Emery to SC 6 for 8 yards (7-J.Robinson3-J.Burch).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 6
(11:53 - 4th) 4-J.Emery to SC 5 for 1 yard (19-B.Johnson30-D.Staley).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 5
(11:08 - 4th) 11-T.Finley to SC 3 for 2 yards (91-T.Hemingway).
No Gain
1 & 3 - LSU 3
(10:43 - 4th) 4-J.Emery to SC 3 for no gain (19-B.Johnson53-E.Jones).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - LSU 3
(9:49 - 4th) 4-J.Emery runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:44 - 4th) 36-C.York extra point is good.

LSU Tigers

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:44 - 4th) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.

SC Gamecocks  - TD (7 plays, 71 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
+32 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25
(9:44 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to LSU 43 for 32 yards (31-C.Lewis).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SC 43
(9:44 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith. Penalty on LSU 31-C.Lewis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LSU 43. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SC 28
(9:14 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 14-D.Fenwick. 14-D.Fenwick to LSU 18 for 10 yards (31-C.Lewis25-C.Flott).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 18
(8:38 - 4th) 15-C.Hill to LSU 14 for 4 yards (8-B.Ojulari).
No Gain
2 & 6 - SC 14
(8:14 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
No Gain
3 & 6 - SC 14
(8:09 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
+9 YD
4 & 6 - SC 14
(8:00 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 14-D.Fenwick. 14-D.Fenwick to LSU 5 for 9 yards (23-M.Baskerville7-J.Stevens).
+5 YD
1 & 5 - SC 5
(7:45 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 6-J.Vann. 6-J.Vann runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:39 - 4th) 43-P.White extra point is good.

LSU Tigers  - End of Game (10 plays, 35 yards, 7:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:39 - 4th) 98-M.Jeter kicks 40 yards from SC 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by 33-T.Palmer.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(7:39 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 24 for -1 yard (8-J.Brown7-J.Robinson).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - LSU 24
(7:04 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 29 for 5 yards (6-Z.Pickens94-M.Webb).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - LSU 29
(6:19 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 35 for 6 yards (3-J.Burch53-E.Jones).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 35
(5:38 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson to LSU 42 for 7 yards (8-J.Brown).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - LSU 42
(4:51 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 46 for 4 yards (53-E.Jones6-Z.Pickens).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 46
(4:10 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 46 for no gain (6-Z.Pickens).
+24 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 46
(3:23 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to SC 30 for 24 yards (22-J.Dixon). Penalty on LSU 75-A.Bradford Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SC 30.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 45
(2:56 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to SC 41 for 4 yards (8-J.Brown).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 41
(1:30 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to SC 39 for 2 yards (4-J.Dickerson).
+12 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 39
(1:30 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson to SC 27 for 12 yards (7-J.Robinson4-J.Dickerson).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 27
(0:08 - 4th) 11-T.Finley kneels at SC 28 for -1 yard.
