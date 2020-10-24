Drive Chart
|
|
|SC
|LSU
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
K. Harris
20 RB
126 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 13 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
|
T. Finley
11 QB
265 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 24 RuYds, RuTD
Touchdown 11:22
11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
70
yds
00:00
pos
7
16
Touchdown 3:54
11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
01:40
pos
10
23
Touchdown 2:54
15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks INTERCEPTED by 1-E.Ricks at SC 45. 1-E.Ricks runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
73
yds
00:49
pos
10
30
Touchdown 11:17
98-M.Jeter kicks 58 yards from SC 35. 33-T.Palmer runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:17
pos
17
37
Touchdown 7:45
15-C.Hill complete to 6-J.Vann. 6-J.Vann runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
56
yds
02:05
pos
23
52
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|31
|Rushing
|6
|15
|Passing
|9
|13
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|8-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|403
|541
|Total Plays
|51
|75
|Avg Gain
|7.9
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|169
|276
|Rush Attempts
|29
|54
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|234
|265
|Comp. - Att.
|12-22
|17-21
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|12.6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-55
|10-79
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-50.0
|1-0.0
|Return Yards
|56
|45
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-56
|1-45
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|234
|PASS YDS
|265
|
|
|169
|RUSH YDS
|276
|
|
|403
|TOTAL YDS
|541
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Hill 15 QB
|C. Hill
|12/22
|234
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Harris 20 RB
|K. Harris
|12
|126
|2
|49
|
D. Fenwick 14 RB
|D. Fenwick
|7
|49
|0
|21
|
L. Doty 4 QB
|L. Doty
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Smith 13 WR
|S. Smith
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Hill 15 QB
|C. Hill
|8
|-16
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mullins 80 TE
|K. Mullins
|2
|2
|101
|0
|57
|
S. Smith 13 WR
|S. Smith
|7
|2
|68
|0
|36
|
D. Fenwick 14 RB
|D. Fenwick
|2
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
N. Muse 9 TE
|N. Muse
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
K. Harris 20 RB
|K. Harris
|2
|2
|13
|0
|14
|
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|3
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
J. Brooks 81 WR
|J. Brooks
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Jones 53 LB
|E. Jones
|15-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 8 LB
|J. Brown
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 7 DB
|J. Robinson
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|
K. Enagbare 52 DL
|K. Enagbare
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burch 3 LB
|J. Burch
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sanders 21 DB
|S. Sanders
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Roderick 10 DB
|R. Roderick
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dixon 22 DB
|J. Dixon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Horn 1 DB
|J. Horn
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 19 LB
|B. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sterling 15 DL
|A. Sterling
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dickerson 4 DB
|J. Dickerson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hemingway 91 DL
|T. Hemingway
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Pickens 6 DL
|Z. Pickens
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 5 DL
|K. Thomas
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Staley 30 LB
|D. Staley
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Mukuamu 24 DB
|I. Mukuamu
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Ellis 99 DL
|J. Ellis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 94 DL
|M. Webb
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. White 43 K
|P. White
|1/4
|45
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|1
|50.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Finley 11 QB
|T. Finley
|17/21
|265
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|22
|135
|1
|35
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|18
|88
|1
|14
|
T. Finley 11 QB
|T. Finley
|8
|24
|1
|9
|
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
C. Curry 18 RB
|C. Curry
|3
|11
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|7
|6
|88
|2
|51
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|4
|3
|76
|0
|36
|
K. Moore 5 WR
|K. Moore
|3
|3
|34
|0
|14
|
A. Gilbert 2 TE
|A. Gilbert
|3
|2
|27
|0
|21
|
J. Kirklin 13 WR
|J. Kirklin
|2
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
K. Boutte 1 WR
|K. Boutte
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
R. McMath 17 WR
|R. McMath
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Cox 19 LB
|J. Cox
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 18 LB
|D. Clark
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ojulari 8 LB
|B. Ojulari
|4-0
|3.0
|0
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stevens 7 S
|J. Stevens
|3-4
|0.5
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Logan 97 DE
|G. Logan
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Ika 62 NT
|S. Ika
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 31 S
|C. Lewis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris Jr. 4 S
|T. Harris Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anthony 3 LB
|A. Anthony
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Flott 25 CB
|C. Flott
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ricks 1 CB
|E. Ricks
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
A. Gaye 11 DL
|A. Gaye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 26 DB
|D. Evans
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|1/1
|27
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Palmer 33 WR
|T. Palmer
|2
|59.0
|93
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
LSU
Tigers
- TD (18 plays, 75 yards, 7:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35. 33-T.Palmer to LSU 25 for 25 yards (11-D.Hill6-Z.Pickens).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(14:55 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 29 for 4 yards (30-D.Staley6-Z.Pickens).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 29(14:29 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to LSU 35 for 6 yards (10-R.Roderick).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(14:02 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 43 for 8 yards (22-J.Dixon).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 2 - LSU 43(13:29 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to SC 43 for 14 yards (21-S.Sanders).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 43(13:01 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to SC 37 for 6 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 37(12:26 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to SC 28 for 9 yards (10-R.Roderick).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 28(12:00 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to SC 28 for no gain (5-K.Thomas52-K.Enagbare).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 28(11:24 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to SC 21 for 7 yards (21-S.Sanders).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - LSU 21(11:03 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to SC 19 for 2 yards (52-K.Enagbare53-E.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - LSU 19(10:41 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to SC 17 for 2 yards (53-E.Jones7-J.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 17(10:10 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to SC 12 for 5 yards (8-J.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 12(9:38 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to SC 8 for 4 yards (99-J.Ellis10-R.Roderick).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 8(9:07 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to SC 7 for 1 yard (94-M.Webb7-J.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - LSU 7(8:42 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to SC 2 for 5 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - LSU 2(8:26 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to SC 1 for 1 yard (15-A.Sterling).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - LSU 1(8:00 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to SC 1 FUMBLES. to SC 1 for no gain. Penalty on SC 5-K.Thomas Offside 0 yards enforced at SC 1. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - LSU 1(7:51 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to SC 1 FUMBLES. to SC 1 for no gain. Penalty on SC 5-K.Thomas Offside 0 yards enforced at SC 1. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 1(7:38 - 1st) 11-T.Finley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:34 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.
SC
Gamecocks
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(7:34 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith pushed ob at LSU 39 for 36 yards (14-M.Hampton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 39(7:34 - 1st) 13-S.Smith to LSU 35 for 4 yards (18-D.Clark). Penalty on SC 46-A.Prentice Holding 10 yards enforced at LSU 35.
|+45 YD
|
1 & 16 - SC 45(6:50 - 1st) 20-K.Harris runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
LSU
Tigers
- FG (15 plays, 66 yards, 4:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:40 - 1st) 98-M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(6:40 - 1st) 18-C.Curry to LSU 31 for 6 yards (53-E.Jones).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 31(6:40 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 46 for 15 yards (21-S.Sanders).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 46(6:07 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 17-R.McMath.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LSU 46(5:50 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to LSU 50 for 4 yards (30-D.Staley5-K.Thomas). Penalty on LSU 61-C.Wire Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at LSU 46. No Play.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 15 - LSU 41(5:41 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to SC 33 for 26 yards (10-R.Roderick).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 33(5:17 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall. Penalty on SC 21-S.Sanders Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SC 33. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 18(5:05 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to SC 9 for 9 yards (53-E.Jones).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - LSU 9(4:59 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 61-C.Wire False start 5 yards enforced at SC 9. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - LSU 14(4:38 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall. Penalty on LSU 6-T.Marshall Pass interference 5 yards enforced at SC 14. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - LSU 19(4:22 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to SC 19 for no gain (53-E.Jones5-K.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - LSU 19(4:17 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 17-R.McMath. Penalty on SC 7-J.Robinson Holding 10 yards enforced at SC 19. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - LSU 9(3:41 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to SC 5 for 4 yards (15-A.Sterling6-Z.Pickens).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - LSU 5(3:33 - 1st) Team penalty on LSU False start 5 yards enforced at SC 5. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 10(3:13 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to SC 9 for 1 yard (53-E.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LSU 9(2:51 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - LSU 9(2:10 - 1st) 36-C.York 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(2:05 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 28 for 3 yards (18-D.Clark19-J.Cox).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - SC 28(2:05 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 25 for -3 yards (19-J.Cox7-J.Stevens).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - SC 25(1:31 - 1st) 15-C.Hill sacked at SC 15 for -10 yards (8-B.Ojulari).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - SC 15(0:56 - 1st) 39-K.Kroeger punts 50 yards from SC 15 to LSU 35 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.
LSU
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - LSU 30(15:00 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to LSU 36 for 6 yards.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - LSU 36(14:31 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to SC 45 for 19 yards (3-J.Burch). Team penalty on SC Offside declined.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(14:12 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to SC 31 for 14 yards (53-E.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 31(13:50 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 13-J.Kirklin. 13-J.Kirklin to SC 21 for 10 yards (22-J.Dixon).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 21(13:37 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to SC 22 for -1 yard (53-E.Jones3-J.Burch).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - LSU 22(12:58 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 13-J.Kirklin. 13-J.Kirklin to SC 11 for 11 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 11(12:45 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to SC 9 for 2 yards (52-K.Enagbare94-M.Webb).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 9(12:01 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to SC 7 for 2 yards (24-I.Mukuamu7-J.Robinson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - LSU 7(11:22 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:14 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Missed FG (5 plays, 38 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(11:14 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 80-K.Mullins. 80-K.Mullins pushed ob at LSU 31 for 44 yards (14-M.Hampton).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SC 31(10:37 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill sacked at LSU 36 for -5 yards (8-B.Ojulari).
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - SC 36(9:53 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill sacked at LSU 40 for -4 yards (3-A.Anthony).
|Penalty
|
3 & 19 - SC 40(9:10 - 2nd) Penalty on SC 79-D.Wonnum False start 5 yards enforced at LSU 40. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 24 - SC 45(8:52 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 5-D.Joyner. 5-D.Joyner to LSU 37 for 8 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|No Good
|
4 & 16 - SC 37(8:03 - 2nd) 43-P.White 54 yards Field Goal is No Good.
LSU
Tigers
- Interception (3 plays, 29 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 37(7:58 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 35 for -2 yards (91-T.Hemingway).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 12 - LSU 35(7:23 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to SC 29 for 36 yards (1-J.Horn).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LSU 29(7:01 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jenkins INTERCEPTED by 24-I.Mukuamu at SC 10. 24-I.Mukuamu to LSU 34 for 56 yards (11-T.Finley).
SC
Gamecocks
- FG (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 34(6:47 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to LSU 30 for 4 yards (19-J.Cox1-E.Ricks).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 30(6:17 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to LSU 27 for 3 yards (18-D.Clark26-D.Evans).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SC 27(5:35 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - SC 27(5:28 - 2nd) 43-P.White 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 90 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:23 - 2nd) 98-M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(5:22 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 33 for 8 yards (53-E.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - LSU 33(5:00 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 44 for 11 yards (8-J.Brown30-D.Staley).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 44(4:33 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 49 for 5 yards (8-J.Brown4-J.Dickerson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LSU 49(4:00 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|+51 YD
|
3 & 5 - LSU 49(3:54 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:43 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(3:43 - 2nd) Penalty on SC 52-K.Enagbare Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at LSU 35. No Play.
SC
Gamecocks
- Interception (3 plays, 73 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:43 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 50 yards from LSU 50 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(3:43 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 25(3:35 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to SC 44 for 19 yards (24-D.Stingley7-J.Stevens).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - SC 44(2:54 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks INTERCEPTED by 1-E.Ricks at SC 45. 1-E.Ricks runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
SC
Gamecocks
- Missed FG (6 plays, 58 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:43 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(2:43 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to SC 42 for 17 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 42(2:31 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to LSU 37 for 21 yards (4-T.Harris).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SC 37(2:20 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks. Penalty on LSU 1-E.Ricks Pass interference 14 yards enforced at LSU 37. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 23(2:12 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill to LSU 22 for 1 yard (97-G.Logan).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - SC 22(1:40 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill to LSU 17 for 5 yards (11-A.Gaye).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SC 17(1:33 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Vann.
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - SC 17(1:28 - 2nd) 43-P.White 34 yards Field Goal is No Good.
LSU
Tigers
- Halftime (4 plays, 15 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 20(1:22 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 21 for 1 yard (5-K.Thomas).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - LSU 21(1:15 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery pushed ob at LSU 29 for 8 yards (53-E.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 29(1:08 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 32 for 3 yards (53-E.Jones4-J.Dickerson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 32(0:28 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 35 for 3 yards (52-K.Enagbare5-K.Thomas).
SC
Gamecocks
- TD (9 plays, 74 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 56 yards from LSU 35. 5-D.Joyner to SC 26 for 17 yards (44-T.Carter88-E.Francioni).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 26(14:54 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 29 for 3 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - SC 29(14:30 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 37 for 8 yards (19-J.Cox18-D.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 37(13:56 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks.
|+49 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 37(13:45 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to LSU 14 for 49 yards (18-D.Clark).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 14(13:18 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty to LSU 8 for 6 yards (97-G.Logan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - SC 8(12:56 - 3rd) 14-D.Fenwick to LSU 4 for 4 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - SC 4(12:39 - 3rd) 14-D.Fenwick to LSU 2 for 2 yards (7-J.Stevens23-M.Baskerville).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - SC 2(11:57 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to LSU 1 for 1 yard (18-D.Clark25-C.Flott).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SC 1(11:21 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:17 - 3rd) 43-P.White extra point is good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Missed FG (4 plays, 52 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:00 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(11:00 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 80-K.Mullins. 80-K.Mullins to LSU 18 for 57 yards (25-C.Flott).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 18(11:00 - 3rd) 14-D.Fenwick to LSU 17 for 1 yard (62-S.Ika).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SC 17(10:29 - 3rd) 14-D.Fenwick to LSU 17 for no gain (62-S.Ika23-M.Baskerville).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - SC 17(9:55 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill sacked at LSU 23 for -6 yards (8-B.Ojulari).
|No Good
|
4 & 15 - SC 23(9:15 - 3rd) 43-P.White 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 66 yards, 4:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 34(8:25 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 43 for 9 yards (53-E.Jones7-J.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 43(7:55 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 48 for 5 yards (53-E.Jones7-J.Robinson).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 48(7:11 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 43 FUMBLES. 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 45 for no gain.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - LSU 45(6:39 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to SC 41 for 14 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 41(6:05 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to SC 39 for 2 yards (53-E.Jones).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 39(5:39 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to SC 4 for 35 yards (4-J.Dickerson21-S.Sanders).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - LSU 4(4:19 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
SC
Gamecocks
- Downs (10 plays, 34 yards, 3:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:12 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(4:12 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 25(4:12 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris pushed ob at SC 29 for 4 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - SC 29(4:06 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 20-K.Harris. 20-K.Harris to SC 43 for 14 yards (1-E.Ricks).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 43(3:32 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 20-K.Harris. 20-K.Harris to SC 42 for -1 yard (23-M.Baskerville1-E.Ricks).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - SC 42(3:00 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to LSU 50 for 8 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - SC 50(2:24 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 81-J.Brooks. 81-J.Brooks to LSU 47 for 3 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SC 47(1:52 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill sacked at LSU 48 for -1 yard (97-G.Logan7-J.Stevens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SC 48(1:08 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Vann.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - SC 48(0:23 - 3rd) Penalty on LSU 3-A.Anthony Offside 5 yards enforced at LSU 48. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - SC 43(0:17 - 3rd) 14-D.Fenwick to LSU 41 for 2 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
LSU
Tigers
- TD (10 plays, 58 yards, 5:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 42(15:00 - 4th) 18-C.Curry to LSU 45 for 3 yards (53-E.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - LSU 45(14:53 - 4th) 11-T.Finley to LSU 49 for 4 yards (3-J.Burch).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 3 - LSU 49(14:21 - 4th) 11-T.Finley complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to SC 30 for 21 yards (1-J.Horn22-J.Dixon).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 30(13:41 - 4th) 18-C.Curry to SC 28 for 2 yards (30-D.Staley).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 28(13:11 - 4th) 11-T.Finley complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to SC 14 for 14 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 14(12:33 - 4th) 4-J.Emery to SC 6 for 8 yards (7-J.Robinson3-J.Burch).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - LSU 6(11:53 - 4th) 4-J.Emery to SC 5 for 1 yard (19-B.Johnson30-D.Staley).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 5(11:08 - 4th) 11-T.Finley to SC 3 for 2 yards (91-T.Hemingway).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - LSU 3(10:43 - 4th) 4-J.Emery to SC 3 for no gain (19-B.Johnson53-E.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - LSU 3(9:49 - 4th) 4-J.Emery runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:44 - 4th) 36-C.York extra point is good.
SC
Gamecocks
- TD (7 plays, 71 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(9:44 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to LSU 43 for 32 yards (31-C.Lewis).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SC 43(9:44 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith. Penalty on LSU 31-C.Lewis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LSU 43. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 28(9:14 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 14-D.Fenwick. 14-D.Fenwick to LSU 18 for 10 yards (31-C.Lewis25-C.Flott).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 18(8:38 - 4th) 15-C.Hill to LSU 14 for 4 yards (8-B.Ojulari).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SC 14(8:14 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SC 14(8:09 - 4th) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|+9 YD
|
4 & 6 - SC 14(8:00 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 14-D.Fenwick. 14-D.Fenwick to LSU 5 for 9 yards (23-M.Baskerville7-J.Stevens).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - SC 5(7:45 - 4th) 15-C.Hill complete to 6-J.Vann. 6-J.Vann runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:39 - 4th) 43-P.White extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- End of Game (10 plays, 35 yards, 7:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 4th) 98-M.Jeter kicks 40 yards from SC 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by 33-T.Palmer.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(7:39 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 24 for -1 yard (8-J.Brown7-J.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - LSU 24(7:04 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 29 for 5 yards (6-Z.Pickens94-M.Webb).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - LSU 29(6:19 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 35 for 6 yards (3-J.Burch53-E.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(5:38 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson to LSU 42 for 7 yards (8-J.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LSU 42(4:51 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 46 for 4 yards (53-E.Jones6-Z.Pickens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 46(4:10 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 46 for no gain (6-Z.Pickens).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 46(3:23 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to SC 30 for 24 yards (22-J.Dixon). Penalty on LSU 75-A.Bradford Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SC 30.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 45(2:56 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to SC 41 for 4 yards (8-J.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 41(1:30 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to SC 39 for 2 yards (4-J.Dickerson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 39(1:30 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson to SC 27 for 12 yards (7-J.Robinson4-J.Dickerson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 27(0:08 - 4th) 11-T.Finley kneels at SC 28 for -1 yard.
-
WYO
NEVADA
28
28
4th 5:10 CBSSN
-
MD
NWEST
3
43
4th 5:05 BTN
-
18MICH
21MINN
49
24
4th 12:10 ABC
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
34
19
4th 4:52
-
LATECH
TXSA
26
13
3rd 4:34 ESPU
-
UVA
11MIAMI
7
13
4th 15:00 ACCN
-
9CINCY
16SMU
14
10
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
TXSTSM
12BYU
7
0
1st 10:55 ESPN
-
ARKST
APLST
17
45
Final ESPN
-
JAXST
FIU
19
10
Final ESP+
-
TULSA
SFLA
42
13
Final ESPN
-
ILL
14WISC
7
45
Final BTN
-
LALAF
UAB
24
20
Final CBSSN
-
UTEP
CHARLO
28
38
Final ESP+
-
NEB
5OHIOST
17
52
Final FOX
-
MERCER
ARMY
3
49
Final CBSSN
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
29
41
Final ESP+
-
23NCST
14UNC
21
48
Final ESPN
-
AUBURN
MISS
35
28
Final SECN
-
CUSE
1CLEM
21
47
Final ACCN
-
GAS
25CSTCAR
14
28
Final ESPU
-
KANSAS
20KSTATE
14
55
Final FS1
-
OKLA
TCU
33
14
Final ABC
-
FSU
LVILLE
16
48
Final
-
RUT
MICHST
38
27
Final BTN
-
USM
LIB
35
56
Final ESP3
-
TULANE
UCF
34
51
Final ESP2
-
FAU
22MRSHL
9
20
Final
-
MTSU
RICE
40
34
Final/2OT ESP3
-
8PSU
IND
35
36
Final/OT FS1
-
2BAMA
TENN
48
17
Final CBS
-
IOWA
PURDUE
20
24
Final BTN
-
BAYLOR
TEXAS
16
27
Final ESPN
-
3ND
PITT
45
3
Final ABC
-
19VATECH
WAKE
16
23
Final
-
HOU
NAVY
37
21
Final CBSSN
-
17IOWAST
6OKLAST
21
24
Final FOX
-
TNCHAT
WKY
10
13
Final ESP3
-
UK
MIZZOU
10
20
Final SECN
-
GAST
TROY
36
34
Final ESPU
-
GATECH
BC
27
48
Final ACCN
-
WVU
TXTECH
27
34
Final ESP2
-
LAMON
SALA
14
38
Final ESP+
-
SC
LSU
24
52
Final ESPN
-
UTAHST
BOISE
13
42
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
050.5 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
AF
SJST
0
064 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
0
FS2