Drive Chart
MD
NWEST

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
41 ReYds, 4 RECs
P. Ramsey 12 QB
212 PaYds, PaTD, 47 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Field Goal 9:15
27-J.Petrino 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
56
yds
05:45
pos
3
0
Touchdown 4:55
25-I.Bowser runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
75
yds
04:20
pos
3
6
Point After TD 4:49
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 1:40
12-P.Ramsey scrambles runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
55
yds
01:58
pos
3
13
Point After TD 1:31
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 9:08
14-C.Kuhbander 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
50
yds
02:30
pos
3
17
Touchdown 5:53
6-D.Anderson runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
60
yds
01:46
pos
3
23
Point After TD 5:53
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
24
Field Goal 3:27
14-C.Kuhbander 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
18
yds
02:12
pos
3
27
Field Goal 0:02
14-C.Kuhbander 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
56
yds
02:33
pos
3
30
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 6:35
12-P.Ramsey complete to 25-I.Bowser. 25-I.Bowser runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
70
yds
08:31
pos
3
36
Point After TD 6:29
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
37
4th Quarter
Touchdown 8:33
26-E.Hull runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
96
yds
05:47
pos
3
43
Missed Point After Touchdown 8:25
15-T.Finison extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
3
43
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 31
Rushing 4 17
Passing 9 13
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 4-11 8-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 3-3
Total Net Yards 207 537
Total Plays 49 83
Avg Gain 4.2 6.5
Net Yards Rushing 64 325
Rush Attempts 20 53
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 6.1
Yards Passing 143 212
Comp. - Att. 18-29 23-30
Yards Per Pass 3.8 7.1
Penalties - Yards 6-60 5-48
Touchdowns 0 5
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 5-39.6 3-41.7
Return Yards 5 1
Punts - Returns 1-5 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Maryland 0-0 30003
Northwestern 0-0 14167643
Ryan Field Evanston, IL
 143 PASS YDS 212
64 RUSH YDS 325
207 TOTAL YDS 537
Maryland
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56% 94 0 3 63.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56% 94 0 3 63.6
T. Tagovailoa 14/25 94 0 3
L. LeGendre 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 49 0 0 202.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 49 0 0 202.9
L. LeGendre 4/4 49 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Funk 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 35 0
J. Funk 6 35 0 24
P. Boone 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 30 0
P. Boone 5 30 0 0
I. Jacobs 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 15 0
I. Jacobs 6 15 0 11
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -16 0
T. Tagovailoa 3 -16 0 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
N. DeGennaro 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 0
N. DeGennaro 3 3 42 0 20
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
D. Demus Jr. 7 4 41 0 19
J. Jones 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 0
J. Jones 6 5 37 0 11
J. Funk 34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
J. Funk 2 2 9 0 5
D. Ellis 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Ellis 1 1 7 0 7
D. Jones 21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Jones 2 1 6 0 6
R. Jarrett 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
R. Jarrett 4 1 1 0 1
I. Jacobs 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
I. Jacobs 2 1 0 0 0
B. Cobbs 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Cobbs 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Campbell 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
C. Campbell 11-3 0.0 0
A. Eley 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
A. Eley 7-1 0.0 0
S. Okuayinonu 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
S. Okuayinonu 7-0 0.0 0
N. Cross 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
N. Cross 5-1 0.0 0
T. Still 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Still 4-0 0.0 0
J. Bennett 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Bennett 4-0 0.0 0
J. Mosley 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
J. Mosley 4-3 0.0 0
J. Boletepeli 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Boletepeli 3-0 0.0 0
A. Booker Jr. 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Booker Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
R. Hyppolite II 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Hyppolite II 3-1 0.0 0
F. Gotay 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
F. Gotay 3-1 0.0 0
D. Banks 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Banks 3-1 0.0 0
A. Finau 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Finau 2-1 0.0 0
A. Richardson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Richardson 2-0 0.0 0
A. McCullough 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. McCullough 2-0 0.0 0
B. Brade 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Brade 1-0 0.0 0
C. Andrews 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Andrews 1-0 0.0 0
F. Burgess 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
F. Burgess 1-2 0.0 0
D. Holt 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Holt 1-0 0.0 0
M. Nasili-Kite 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Nasili-Kite 1-0 0.0 0
A. Titi 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Titi 0-1 0.0 0
E. Byrd 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
E. Byrd 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Petrino 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
J. Petrino 1/1 33 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Spangler 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 37.8 1
C. Spangler 4 37.8 1 39
A. Pecorella 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 47.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 47.0 0
A. Pecorella 1 47.0 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Jacobs 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 19.3 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 19.3 30 0
I. Jacobs 6 19.3 30 0
R. Jarrett 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
R. Jarrett 1 19.0 19 0
K. Thomas 35 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
K. Thomas 1 14.0 14 0
C. Faamatau 35 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
C. Faamatau 1 14.0 14 0
R. Jackson 32 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
R. Jackson 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jones 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
J. Jones 1 5.0 5 0
Northwestern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.7% 212 1 0 147.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.7% 212 1 0 147.0
P. Ramsey 23/30 212 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 103 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 103 1
D. Anderson 10 103 1 37
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 70 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 70 1
I. Bowser 23 70 1 13
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 47 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 47 1
P. Ramsey 7 47 1 12
E. Hull 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 44 1
E. Hull 4 44 1 30
C. Porter 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 25 0
C. Porter 2 25 0 20
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
K. McGowan 2 19 0 11
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
R. Lees 1 7 0 7
M. Cisco 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
M. Cisco 3 6 0 4
J. Brown 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Brown 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Raine 0 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 53 0
J. Raine 6 5 53 0 19
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 49 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 6 5 49 0 15
M. Washington 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
M. Washington 3 2 30 0 23
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
R. Lees 5 3 28 0 13
J. Brown 36 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
J. Brown 2 2 22 0 15
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 21 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 1
I. Bowser 4 4 21 1 12
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
K. McGowan 3 2 9 0 6
W. Dennis Jr. 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Dennis Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Heard 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
R. Heard 6-1 0.0 0
B. Joseph 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Joseph 5-0 0.0 0
P. Fisher 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
P. Fisher 4-0 0.0 0
J. Rivers 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Rivers 2-0 0.0 0
J. Butler 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Butler 2-0 0.0 0
K. Jones 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
J. DeHaan 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. DeHaan 2-1 0.0 0
C. Ruiz 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Ruiz 2-0 1.0 0
A. Adebawore 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Adebawore 1-0 1.0 0
J. Joseph 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Joseph 1-0 0.0 0
A. Hampton 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Hampton 1-0 0.0 1
B. Gallagher 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
B. Gallagher 1-3 0.0 0
S. McLaughlin 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. McLaughlin 1-0 0.0 0
J. Spivak 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Spivak 1-0 0.0 0
B. Jackson 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Gold Jr. 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Gold Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hudetz 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Hudetz 0-1 0.0 0
C. Bergin 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Bergin 0-1 0.0 0
C. Azema 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Azema 0-0 0.0 1
J. Pace 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Pace 0-0 0.0 1
T. Haskins 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Haskins 0-1 0.0 0
G. Maldonado 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Maldonado 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Kuhbander 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
3/3 4/4
C. Kuhbander 3/3 43 4/4 13
T. Finison 15 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 0/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 0/1
T. Finison 0/0 0 0/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Adams 20 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 41.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 41.0 0
D. Adams 2 41.0 0 51
C. Gronewold 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 43.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 43.0 0
C. Gronewold 1 43.0 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
R. Lees 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MD 28 5:45 11 56 FG
4:49 MD 27 1:13 3 18 INT
1:31 MD 28 0:37 2 0 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:58 MD 24 1:13 3 -10 Punt
9:04 MD 21 1:16 5 18 Punt
5:43 0:00 0 0
3:23 MD 34 0:42 3 8 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:29 MD 37 2:59 7 5 Punt
1:22 MD 20 0:57 7 -13 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:20 MD 25 1:33 4 14 Punt
4:06 MD 18 3:51 8 77 Game
4:06 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:09 NWEST 25 4:20 14 75 TD
3:29 NWEST 45 1:58 5 55 TD
0:47 NWEST 28 0:00 6 17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:38 NWEST 40 2:30 7 35 FG
7:39 NWEST 40 1:46 5 60 TD
5:39 MD 23 2:12 4 18 FG
2:35 NWEST 19 2:33 11 56 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NWEST 25 8:31 18 60 TD
3:22 NWEST 20 1:53 5 29 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:12 NWEST 7 5:47 9 93 TD
6:37 NWEST 23 2:20 3 6 Punt
6:37 0:00 0 0

MD Terrapins  - FG (11 plays, 56 yards, 5:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 57 yards from NW 35. 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 28 for 20 yards (22-B.Jackson28-C.Bergin).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MD 28
(14:55 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus pushed ob at MAR 36 for 8 yards (24-R.Heard).
-1 YD
2 & 2 - MD 36
(14:30 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MAR 35 for -1 yard (94-J.Gold).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - MD 35
(13:55 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones to MAR 42 for 7 yards (16-B.Joseph).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MD 42
(13:25 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to NW 47 for 11 yards (16-B.Joseph).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - MD 47
(13:00 - 1st) 34-J.Funk pushed ob at NW 23 for 24 yards (24-R.Heard).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 23
(12:23 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Jarrett.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - MD 23
(12:18 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 21-D.Jones. 21-D.Jones to NW 17 for 6 yards (24-R.Heard51-B.Gallagher).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - MD 17
(11:40 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 34-J.Funk. 34-J.Funk to NW 12 for 5 yards (24-R.Heard51-B.Gallagher).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 12
(11:10 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to NW 11 for 1 yard (93-J.Spivak28-C.Bergin).
-5 YD
2 & 9 - MD 11
(10:35 - 1st) 4-I.Jacobs to NW 16 for -5 yards (55-E.Leota).
No Gain
3 & 14 - MD 16
(9:59 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-I.Jacobs. 4-I.Jacobs to NW 16 for no gain (51-B.Gallagher).
Field Goal
4 & 14 - MD 16
(9:15 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

NWEST Wildcats  - TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 4:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:09 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino kicks 60 yards from MAR 35 to NW 5 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 25
(9:09 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 25 for no gain (18-J.Mosley44-C.Campbell).
No Gain
2 & 10 - NWEST 25
(8:40 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - NWEST 25
(8:35 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 36 for 11 yards (2-J.Bennett).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 36
(8:15 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 49 for 13 yards (3-N.Cross23-F.Gotay).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 49
(8:09 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 49
(7:45 - 1st) 8-K.McGowan to MAR 43 for 8 yards (3-N.Cross33-D.Banks).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 43
(7:10 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to MAR 39 for 4 yards (9-J.Boletepeli).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 39
(6:50 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to MAR 33 for 6 yards (23-F.Gotay18-J.Mosley).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - NWEST 33
(6:40 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to MAR 26 for 7 yards (44-C.Campbell16-A.Eley).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 26
(6:25 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to MAR 23 for 3 yards (16-A.Eley).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 23
(6:00 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to MAR 14 for 9 yards (19-A.McCullouhh3-N.Cross).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 14
(5:45 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to MAR 2 for 12 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu).
+1 YD
1 & 2 - NWEST 2
(5:20 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to MAR 1 for 1 yard (16-A.Eley44-C.Campbell).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - NWEST 1
(4:55 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:49 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.

MD Terrapins  - Interception (3 plays, 18 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:49 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 60 yards from NW 35. 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 27 for 22 yards (28-C.Bergin).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 27
(4:42 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones to MAR 26 for -1 yard (16-B.Joseph).
+7 YD
2 & 11 - MD 26
(4:14 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MAR 33 for 7 yards (52-J.Butler).
Int
3 & 4 - MD 33
(3:36 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Jarrett INTERCEPTED by 11-A.Hampton at NW 45. 11-A.Hampton runs ob at NW 45 for no gain.

NWEST Wildcats  - TD (5 plays, 55 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 45
(3:29 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson pushed ob at NW 46 for 1 yard (44-C.Campbell).
+23 YD
2 & 9 - NWEST 46
(3:00 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 14-M.Washington. 14-M.Washington to MAR 31 for 23 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 31
(2:40 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to MAR 31 for no gain (23-F.Gotay55-A.Finau).
+19 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 31
(2:05 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to MAR 12 for 19 yards (12-T.Still).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 12
(1:40 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:31 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.

MD Terrapins  - Interception (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:31 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 60 yards from NW 35. 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 28 for 23 yards (28-C.Bergin).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 28
(1:25 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MAR 31 for 3 yards.
Int
2 & 7 - MD 31
(0:54 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus INTERCEPTED by 5-J.Pace at NW 28. 5-J.Pace to NW 28 for no gain.

NWEST Wildcats  - Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 28
(0:47 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 25-I.Bowser. 25-I.Bowser to NW 26 for -2 yards (16-A.Eley).
+15 YD
2 & 12 - NWEST 26
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 41 for 15 yards (20-A.Richardson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 41
(14:25 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 43 for 2 yards (34-M.Nasili-Kite18-J.Mosley).
No Gain
2 & 8 - NWEST 43
(14:00 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - NWEST 43
(13:53 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 14-M.Washington. 14-M.Washington to NW 50 for 7 yards (2-J.Bennett18-J.Mosley).
Penalty
4 & 2 - NWEST 50
(13:04 - 2nd) Team penalty on NW Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NW 50. No Play.
Punt
4 & 7 - NWEST 45
(13:04 - 2nd) 36-D.Adams punts 31 yards from NW 45 to MAR 24 fair catch by 6-J.Jones.

MD Terrapins  - Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 24
(12:58 - 2nd) 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 24 for no gain (16-B.Joseph51-B.Gallagher).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MD 24
(12:28 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
Sack
3 & 10 - MD 24
(12:24 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 14 for -10 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
Punt
4 & 20 - MD 14
(11:45 - 2nd) 98-A.Pecorella punts 47 yards from MAR 14. 19-R.Lees to NW 40 for 1 yard (3-N.Cross).

NWEST Wildcats  - FG (7 plays, 35 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 40
(11:38 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to MAR 43 for 17 yards (3-N.Cross).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 43
(11:20 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to MAR 32 for 11 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu26-E.Byrd).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 32
(10:53 - 2nd) 8-K.McGowan pushed ob at MAR 21 for 11 yards (33-D.Banks).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 21
(10:25 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to MAR 19 for 2 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu91-A.Titi).
No Gain
2 & 8 - NWEST 19
(9:55 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
Penalty
3 & 8 - NWEST 19
(9:51 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 25-I.Bowser. 25-I.Bowser pushed ob at MAR 12 for 7 yards (44-C.Campbell). Penalty on NW 8-K.McGowan Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MAR 19. No Play.
+9 YD
3 & 23 - NWEST 34
(9:30 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to MAR 25 for 9 yards (44-C.Campbell).
Field Goal
4 & 14 - NWEST 25
(9:08 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander 43 yards Field Goal is Good.

MD Terrapins  - Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:04 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 58 yards from NW 35. 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 21 for 14 yards (20-C.Porter).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - MD 21
(8:59 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MAR 40 for 19 yards (24-R.Heard).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 40
(8:33 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 34-J.Funk. 34-J.Funk to MAR 44 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - MD 44
(7:57 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Jarrett.
No Gain
3 & 6 - MD 44
(7:56 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Jones.
Penalty
4 & 6 - MD 44
(7:48 - 2nd) Team penalty on MAR Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MAR 44. No Play.
Punt
4 & 11 - MD 39
(7:48 - 2nd) 99-C.Spangler punts 36 yards from MAR 39 to NW 25 fair catch by 19-R.Lees. Penalty on MAR 33-D.Banks Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at NW 25.

NWEST Wildcats  - TD (5 plays, 60 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 40
(7:39 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 41 for 1 yard (36-C.Andrews).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - NWEST 41
(7:16 - 2nd) 19-R.Lees to NW 48 for 7 yards (44-C.Campbell).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 48
(6:37 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan pushed ob at MAR 46 for 6 yards (2-J.Bennett).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 46
(6:20 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to MAR 37 for 9 yards (44-C.Campbell).
+37 YD
2 & 1 - NWEST 37
(5:53 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:53 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.

MD Terrapins

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:43 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 49 yards from NW 35. 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 23 FUMBLES. 20-C.Porter recovers at the MAR 23. 20-C.Porter to MAR 23 for no gain.

NWEST Wildcats  - FG (4 plays, 18 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 23
(5:39 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 25-I.Bowser. 25-I.Bowser to MAR 11 for 12 yards (18-J.Mosley).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 11
(5:15 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to MAR 10 for 1 yard (44-C.Campbell).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - NWEST 10
(4:50 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to MAR 4 for 6 yards (16-A.Eley).
-1 YD
3 & 3 - NWEST 4
(4:15 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to MAR 5 for -1 yard (97-S.Okuayinonu44-C.Campbell).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - NWEST 5
(3:27 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander 23 yards Field Goal is Good.

MD Terrapins  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:23 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 61 yards from NW 35. 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 34 for 30 yards (14-C.Kuhbander16-B.Joseph).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 34
(3:17 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - MD 34
(3:12 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MAR 42 for 8 yards.
No Gain
3 & 2 - MD 42
(2:47 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
Punt
4 & 2 - MD 42
(2:41 - 2nd) 99-C.Spangler punts 39 yards from MAR 42 to NW 19 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.

NWEST Wildcats  - Halftime (11 plays, 56 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 19
(2:35 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 24 for 5 yards (89-A.Booker).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - NWEST 24
(2:14 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 23 for -1 yard (89-A.Booker26-E.Byrd).
+15 YD
3 & 6 - NWEST 23
(2:10 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 38 for 15 yards (33-D.Banks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 38
(1:53 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Washington.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 38
(1:49 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to NW 42 for 4 yards (9-J.Boletepeli).
+15 YD
3 & 6 - NWEST 42
(1:08 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-J.Brown. 1-J.Brown pushed ob at MAR 43 for 15 yards (33-D.Banks).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 43
(0:58 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to MAR 39 for 4 yards (44-C.Campbell).
No Gain
2 & 6 - NWEST 39
(0:37 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - NWEST 39
(0:33 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to MAR 34 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - NWEST 34
(0:24 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to MAR 32 for 2 yards (55-A.Finau).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 32
(0:12 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-J.Brown. 1-J.Brown to MAR 25 for 7 yards (11-R.Hyppolite).
Field Goal
2 & 3 - NWEST 25
(0:02 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander 43 yards Field Goal is Good.

NWEST Wildcats  - TD (18 plays, 60 yards, 8:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 27-J.Petrino kicks 59 yards from MAR 35 to NW 6 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 22 for -3 yards (44-C.Campbell).
+13 YD
2 & 13 - NWEST 22
(14:35 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to NW 35 for 13 yards (23-F.Gotay).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 35
(14:14 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 38 for 3 yards (12-T.Still).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 38
(13:52 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 42 for 4 yards (55-A.Finau26-E.Byrd).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - NWEST 42
(13:20 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 25-I.Bowser. 25-I.Bowser to NW 46 for 4 yards (16-A.Eley).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NWEST 46
(12:50 - 3rd) Penalty on MAR 16-A.Eley Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at NW 46.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 39
(12:50 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to MAR 36 for 3 yards (19-A.McCullouhh).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 36
(12:50 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to MAR 33 for 3 yards (39-D.Holt).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - NWEST 33
(12:20 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to MAR 28 for 5 yards (44-C.Campbell).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 28
(11:40 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to MAR 22 for 6 yards (2-J.Bennett).
No Gain
2 & 4 - NWEST 22
(11:20 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to MAR 22 for no gain (97-S.Okuayinonu).
+1 YD
3 & 4 - NWEST 22
(10:52 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to MAR 21 for 1 yard (44-C.Campbell).
+4 YD
4 & 3 - NWEST 21
(10:15 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to MAR 17 for 4 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NWEST 17
(9:32 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to MAR 15 for 2 yards (2-J.Bennett). Penalty on NW 0-J.Raine Holding 10 yards enforced at MAR 17. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 20 - NWEST 27
(9:05 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles pushed ob at MAR 16 for 11 yards (20-A.Richardson).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - NWEST 16
(8:45 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to MAR 9 for 7 yards (18-J.Mosley).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 9
(8:10 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to MAR 8 for 1 yard (44-C.Campbell).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - NWEST 8
(7:33 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to MAR 7 for 1 yard (16-A.Eley99-F.Burgess).
+7 YD
1 & 7 - NWEST 7
(6:35 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 25-I.Bowser. 25-I.Bowser runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:29 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.

MD Terrapins  - Punt (7 plays, 5 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:29 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 42 yards from NW 35. 35-K.Thomas to MAR 37 for 14 yards (31-J.Rivers).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MD 37
(6:23 - 3rd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones to MAR 47 for 10 yards (16-B.Joseph).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 47
(5:54 - 3rd) 34-J.Funk to MAR 50 for 3 yards (42-P.Fisher).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - MD 50
(5:21 - 3rd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones pushed ob at NW 40 for 10 yards (24-R.Heard).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 40
(4:55 - 3rd) Penalty on MAR 72-M.Minor False start 5 yards enforced at NW 40. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - MD 45
(4:45 - 3rd) 34-J.Funk to NW 44 for 1 yard (42-P.Fisher).
No Gain
2 & 14 - MD 44
(4:15 - 3rd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 13-P.Boone.
Sack
3 & 14 - MD 44
(4:08 - 3rd) 3-T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 42 for -14 yards (49-A.Adebawore).
Punt
4 & 28 - MD 42
(3:30 - 3rd) 99-C.Spangler punts 38 yards from MAR 42 to NW 20 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.

NWEST Wildcats  - Punt (5 plays, 29 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 20
(3:22 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 34 for 14 yards (3-N.Cross).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 34
(2:57 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson pushed ob at NW 45 for 11 yards (3-N.Cross).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 45
(2:49 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson pushed ob at NW 46 for 1 yard (16-A.Eley).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - NWEST 46
(2:15 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-W.Dennis. 86-W.Dennis to NW 49 for 3 yards (12-T.Still).
No Gain
3 & 6 - NWEST 49
(1:35 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 86-W.Dennis.
Punt
4 & 6 - NWEST 49
(1:29 - 3rd) 36-D.Adams punts 51 yards from NW 49 to MAR End Zone. touchback.

MD Terrapins  - Interception (7 plays, -13 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 20
(1:22 - 3rd) 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 22 for 2 yards (42-P.Fisher).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - MD 22
(0:53 - 3rd) 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 27 for 5 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
+11 YD
3 & 3 - MD 27
(0:25 - 3rd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones runs ob at MAR 38 for 11 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 38
(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on MAR 73-J.Jordan Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at MAR 38. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - MD 33
(15:00 - 4th) 13-P.Boone to MAR 36 for 3 yards (42-P.Fisher24-R.Heard).
Penalty
2 & 12 - MD 36
(14:28 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Jones. Penalty on NW 24-R.Heard Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MAR 36. No Play.
Int
1 & 10 - MD 49
(14:21 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Jones INTERCEPTED by 27-C.Azema at NW 7. 27-C.Azema to NW 7 for no gain.

NWEST Wildcats  - TD (9 plays, 93 yards, 5:47 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - NWEST 7
(14:12 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to NW 27 for 20 yards (23-F.Gotay). Penalty on NW 71-B.Wrather Holding 3 yards enforced at NW 7. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 13 - NWEST 4
(13:47 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to NW 7 for 3 yards (9-J.Boletepeli).
+24 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 7
(13:03 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to NW 31 for 24 yards (18-J.Mosley99-F.Burgess).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 31
(12:17 - 4th) 26-E.Hull to NW 34 for 3 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 34
(11:35 - 4th) 26-E.Hull to NW 37 for 3 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu11-R.Hyppolite).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - NWEST 37
(10:43 - 4th) 26-E.Hull to NW 45 for 8 yards (11-R.Hyppolite).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 45
(10:03 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to NW 50 for 5 yards (99-F.Burgess).
+20 YD
2 & 5 - NWEST 50
(9:18 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to MAR 30 for 20 yards (12-T.Still).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 30
(8:33 - 4th) 26-E.Hull runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(8:25 - 4th) 15-T.Finison extra point is no good.

MD Terrapins  - Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:20 - 4th) 15-T.Finison kicks 59 yards from NW 35. 32-R.Jackson to MAR 25 for 19 yards (22-B.Jackson).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25
(8:20 - 4th) 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 36 for 11 yards (22-B.Jackson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 36
(7:55 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 5-R.Jarrett. 5-R.Jarrett to MAR 37 for 1 yard (11-A.Hampton).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - MD 37
(7:25 - 4th) 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 39 for 2 yards (44-K.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 7 - MD 39
(6:52 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Jacobs.
Punt
4 & 7 - MD 39
(6:47 - 4th) 99-C.Spangler punts 38 yards from MAR 39 Downed at the NW 23.

NWEST Wildcats  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 23
(6:37 - 4th) 29-M.Cisco to NW 26 for 3 yards (25-B.Brade89-A.Booker).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 26
(5:50 - 4th) 29-M.Cisco to NW 30 for 4 yards (11-R.Hyppolite).
-1 YD
3 & 3 - NWEST 30
(5:05 - 4th) 29-M.Cisco to NW 29 for -1 yard (89-A.Booker).
Punt
4 & 4 - NWEST 29
(4:17 - 4th) 36-D.Adams punts 43 yards from NW 29. 6-J.Jones to MAR 33 for 5 yards (22-B.Jackson11-A.Hampton). Penalty on MAR 22-O.Smith Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at MAR 33.

MD Terrapins  - End of Game (8 plays, 77 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 18
(4:06 - 4th) 13-P.Boone to MAR 20 for 2 yards (97-S.McLaughlin).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - MD 20
(3:32 - 4th) 12-L.LeGendre complete to 88-D.Ellis. 88-D.Ellis to MAR 27 for 7 yards (44-K.Jones38-J.DeHaan).
+18 YD
3 & 1 - MD 27
(2:55 - 4th) 13-P.Boone to MAR 45 for 18 yards (38-J.DeHaan).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MD 45
(2:15 - 4th) 12-L.LeGendre complete to 17-N.DeGennaro. 17-N.DeGennaro to NW 42 for 13 yards (38-J.DeHaan).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MD 42
(1:45 - 4th) 12-L.LeGendre complete to 17-N.DeGennaro. 17-N.DeGennaro to NW 34 for 8 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 2 - MD 34
(1:22 - 4th) 13-P.Boone to NW 24 for 10 yards.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - MD 24
(0:45 - 4th) 12-L.LeGendre complete to 17-N.DeGennaro. 17-N.DeGennaro to NW 5 for 19 yards.
No Gain
1 & 5 - MD 5
(0:15 - 4th) 13-P.Boone to NW 5 for no gain.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores