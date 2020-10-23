Drive Chart
|
|
|LALAF
|UAB
UAB
0 Pass
3 Rush
12 YDS
0:42 POS
+5 YD
3RD & 3 LALAF 34
5:20
4-S.Brown to ULL 29 for 5 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
+7 YD
2ND & 10 LALAF 41
5:56
4-S.Brown to ULL 34 for 7 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
No Gain
1ST & 10 LALAF 41
6:02
12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 10-H.Pittman.
UAB
1 Pass
63 Rush
22 YDS
3:58 POS
No Gain
4TH & 1 UAB 41
5:40
15-E.Mitchell to ULL 41 for no gain (99-F.McWilliams).
+1 YD
4TH & 1 LALAF 41
6:05
15-E.Mitchell to ULL 42 for 1 yard (99-F.McWilliams).
No Gain
3RD & 1 LALAF 41
6:52
9-T.Ragas to ULL 41 for no gain (10-T.Turner90-T.Fair).
No Gain
2ND & 1 LALAF 41
7:00
1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
Penalty
2ND & 6 UAB 36
7:11
Penalty on UAB 90-T.Fair Offside 5 yards enforced at ULL 36. No Play.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 LALAF 32
7:46
15-E.Mitchell to ULL 36 for 4 yards (50-N.Wilder).
+11 YD
3RD & 3 LALAF 21
8:07
1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 32 for 11 yards (26-D.Miller).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|8
|Rushing
|4
|6
|Passing
|1
|2
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-7
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|96
|132
|Total Plays
|29
|28
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|68
|104
|Rush Attempts
|21
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|6.1
|Yards Passing
|28
|28
|Comp. - Att.
|3-8
|3-11
|Yards Per Pass
|2.3
|2.5
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|7-55
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-41.0
|2-37.0
|Return Yards
|0
|7
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|28
|PASS YDS
|28
|
|
|68
|RUSH YDS
|104
|
|
|96
|TOTAL YDS
|132
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Lewis
|L. Lewis
|52/90
|723
|4
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Mitchell
|E. Mitchell
|24
|210
|2
|0
|
T. Ragas
|T. Ragas
|37
|145
|3
|0
|
C. Smith
|C. Smith
|21
|105
|0
|0
|
E. Bailey
|E. Bailey
|3
|27
|0
|0
|
L. Lewis
|L. Lewis
|14
|19
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. LeBlanc
|P. LeBlanc
|0
|12
|194
|1
|0
|
K. Lacy
|K. Lacy
|0
|6
|118
|1
|0
|
D. Pauley
|D. Pauley
|0
|4
|82
|0
|0
|
D. Fleming
|D. Fleming
|0
|5
|74
|0
|0
|
J. Williams
|J. Williams
|0
|5
|63
|0
|0
|
T. Ragas
|T. Ragas
|0
|4
|54
|0
|0
|
E. Rogers Jr.
|E. Rogers Jr.
|0
|3
|39
|1
|0
|
C. Smith
|C. Smith
|0
|3
|29
|1
|0
|
E. Mitchell
|E. Mitchell
|0
|4
|26
|0
|0
|
J. Lumpkin
|J. Lumpkin
|0
|3
|23
|0
|0
|
K. Carter
|K. Carter
|0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|
H. Bergeron
|H. Bergeron
|0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|
G. Eke
|G. Eke
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Washington
|A. Washington
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Trahan
|B. Trahan
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Garner
|M. Garner
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Snyder
|N. Snyder
|3/7
|0
|7/7
|0
|
K. Almendares
|K. Almendares
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Lucero
|B. Lucero
|47/78
|652
|6
|3
|
T. Johnston III
|T. Johnston III
|32/48
|293
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brown
|S. Brown
|86
|450
|5
|0
|
J. Brown Jr.
|J. Brown Jr.
|38
|142
|1
|0
|
D. McBride
|D. McBride
|8
|95
|1
|0
|
L. Stanley
|L. Stanley
|10
|34
|1
|0
|
M. Mitchell
|M. Mitchell
|1
|9
|0
|0
|
B. Lucero
|B. Lucero
|5
|2
|0
|0
|
T. Shropshire
|T. Shropshire
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|
T. Johnston III
|T. Johnston III
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mitchell
|M. Mitchell
|0
|21
|306
|2
|0
|
A. Watkins Jr.
|A. Watkins Jr.
|0
|18
|299
|2
|0
|
H. Pittman
|H. Pittman
|0
|9
|106
|0
|0
|
G. Prince
|G. Prince
|0
|7
|85
|4
|0
|
T. Shropshire
|T. Shropshire
|0
|5
|36
|1
|0
|
S. Brown
|S. Brown
|0
|5
|35
|0
|0
|
R. Johnson
|R. Johnson
|0
|5
|29
|0
|0
|
L. Stanley
|L. Stanley
|0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|
J. Brown Jr.
|J. Brown Jr.
|0
|4
|15
|0
|0
|
R. Davis
|R. Davis
|0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|
S. Rudolph
|S. Rudolph
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|
K. Moll
|K. Moll
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Wilder
|N. Wilder
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Swoopes
|K. Swoopes
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Fairbanks II
|M. Fairbanks II
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn
|M. Quinn
|1/2
|0
|17/17
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Downs (8 plays, 27 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - LALAF 41(5:40 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 41 for no gain (99-F.McWilliams).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LALAF 41(6:05 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 42 for 1 yard (99-F.McWilliams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 41(6:52 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 41 for no gain (10-T.Turner90-T.Fair).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 41(7:00 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 36(7:11 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 90-T.Fair Offside 5 yards enforced at ULL 36. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 32(7:46 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 36 for 4 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - LALAF 21(8:07 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 32 for 11 yards (26-D.Miller).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 16(8:55 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 21 for 5 yards (95-M.Stanley).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 14(9:31 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 16 for 2 yards (95-M.Stanley).
|Kickoff
|(9:38 - 2nd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 14 for 14 yards (31-K.Harrell).
UAB
Blazers
- FG (9 plays, 58 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - UAB 7(9:41 - 2nd) 19-M.Quinn 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UAB 7(9:48 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - UAB 18(10:27 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 7 for 11 yards (27-C.Solomon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - UAB 18(10:39 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 13(10:50 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 77-K.Telfort False start 5 yards enforced at ULL 13. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 23(11:18 - 2nd) 22-D.McBride to ULL 13 for 10 yards (28-J.Johnson7-F.Gardner).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - UAB 29(11:55 - 2nd) 22-D.McBride to ULL 23 for 6 yards (10-A.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 35(12:31 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 29 for 6 yards (33-T.Guidry).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 47(13:01 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 35 for 18 yards (28-J.Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 35(13:27 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 47 for 12 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|Kickoff
|(13:27 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 61 yards from ULL 35 out of bounds at the UAB 4.
UAB
Blazers
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - UAB 4(13:31 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UAB 4(13:38 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - UAB 9(14:17 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis to UAB 4 for 5 yards (6-K.Moll).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - UAB 9(14:24 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Ragas.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - UAB 23(14:55 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis to UAB 9 for 14 yards (26-D.Miller).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UAB 23(15:00 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 23(0:05 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to UAB 23 for no gain (23-T.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 28(0:33 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to UAB 23 for 5 yards (21-W.Boler).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 37(0:45 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to UAB 28 for 9 yards (8-T.Marshall).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 39(1:09 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 48 for 9 yards (22-J.Smith). Penalty on UAB 22-J.Smith Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ULL 48.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 24(1:20 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Pauley. Penalty on UAB 14-D.Turner Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ULL 24. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 24(1:48 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 24 for no gain (6-K.Moll).
|Kickoff
|(1:54 - 1st) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 24 for 24 yards (28-J.Key).
UAB
Blazers
- FG (11 plays, 47 yards, 4:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - UAB 15(1:59 - 1st) 19-M.Quinn 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UAB 15(2:03 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UAB 15(2:09 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 18(2:50 - 1st) 22-D.McBride to ULL 15 for 3 yards (3-J.Dillon).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - UAB 23(3:20 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman pushed ob at ULL 18 for 5 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - UAB 24(3:57 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to ULL 23 for 1 yard (99-T.Humphrey).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 29(4:34 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to ULL 24 for 5 yards (90-M.Narcisse).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UAB 33(5:04 - 1st) 1-J.Brown to ULL 29 for 4 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 40(5:14 - 1st) 22-D.McBride to ULL 33 for 7 yards (27-T.Russell43-J.Quibodeaux).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 6 - UAB 42(5:46 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 20-G.Prince. 20-G.Prince to ULL 40 for 18 yards (13-P.Mensah).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - UAB 37(6:21 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 42 for 5 yards (19-E.Garror).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 38(6:48 - 1st) 22-D.McBride to UAB 37 for -1 yard (43-J.Quibodeaux).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Downs (9 plays, 29 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - LALAF 38(6:54 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 15-E.Mitchell.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 40(7:26 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to UAB 38 for 2 yards (37-N.Eason).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 41(8:01 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to UAB 40 for 1 yard (99-F.McWilliams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 45(8:27 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to UAB 41 for 4 yards (23-T.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 48(8:57 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to UAB 45 for 3 yards (6-K.Moll).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 45(9:20 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis scrambles to UAB 48 for 7 yards (6-K.Moll).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 43(9:58 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 45 for 2 yards (50-N.Wilder).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 37(10:17 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 43 for 6 yards (22-J.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 33(10:40 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 37 for 4 yards (8-T.Marshall).
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (5 plays, -4 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - UAB 28(10:48 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 39 yards from UAB 28 to ULL 33 fair catch by 19-E.Garror.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 18 - UAB 24(10:53 - 1st) 4-S.Brown pushed ob at UAB 28 for 4 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - UAB 29(10:53 - 1st) Penalty on UAB 61-M.Trehern False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - UAB 29(11:00 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 10-H.Pittman.
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UAB 34(11:13 - 1st) Penalty on UAB 67-C.Wood False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 34. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 32(11:47 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 34 for 2 yards (4-Z.Hill).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LALAF 34(11:58 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 41 yards from ULL 34. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 32 for 7 yards (28-J.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - LALAF 26(12:41 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 6-E.Rogers. 6-E.Rogers to ULL 34 for 8 yards (21-W.Boler).
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - LALAF 21(12:54 - 1st) Team penalty on UAB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ULL 21. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 17 - LALAF 19(13:32 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 21 for 2 yards (44-A.Moultrie).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 26(14:08 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis sacked at ULL 19 for -7 yards (6-K.Moll).
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UAB 39(14:14 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 35 yards from UAB 39 to ULL 26 fair catch by 19-E.Garror.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UAB 39(14:20 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 4-S.Brown.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 35(14:54 - 1st) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 39 for 4 yards (28-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 35(15:00 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-N.Snyder kicks 55 yards from ULL 35 out of bounds at the UAB 10.
