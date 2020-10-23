Drive Chart
LALAF
UAB

Preview not available

Preview not available
UAB
0 Pass
3 Rush
12 YDS
0:42 POS
+5 YD
3RD & 3 LALAF 34
5:20
4-S.Brown to ULL 29 for 5 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
+7 YD
2ND & 10 LALAF 41
5:56
4-S.Brown to ULL 34 for 7 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
No Gain
1ST & 10 LALAF 41
6:02
12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 10-H.Pittman.
UAB
1 Pass
63 Rush
22 YDS
3:58 POS
No Gain
4TH & 1 UAB 41
5:40
15-E.Mitchell to ULL 41 for no gain (99-F.McWilliams).
+1 YD
4TH & 1 LALAF 41
6:05
15-E.Mitchell to ULL 42 for 1 yard (99-F.McWilliams).
No Gain
3RD & 1 LALAF 41
6:52
9-T.Ragas to ULL 41 for no gain (10-T.Turner90-T.Fair).
No Gain
2ND & 1 LALAF 41
7:00
1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
Penalty
2ND & 6 UAB 36
7:11
Penalty on UAB 90-T.Fair Offside 5 yards enforced at ULL 36. No Play.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 LALAF 32
7:46
15-E.Mitchell to ULL 36 for 4 yards (50-N.Wilder).
+11 YD
3RD & 3 LALAF 21
8:07
1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 32 for 11 yards (26-D.Miller).
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 9:41
19-M.Quinn 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
63
yds
03:46
pos
3
6
Field Goal 13:31
36-N.Snyder 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
42
yds
01:49
pos
3
3
1st Quarter
Field Goal 1:59
19-M.Quinn 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
47
yds
04:49
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 8
Rushing 4 6
Passing 1 2
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 3-7 3-7
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 96 132
Total Plays 29 28
Avg Gain 3.3 4.7
Net Yards Rushing 68 104
Rush Attempts 21 17
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 6.1
Yards Passing 28 28
Comp. - Att. 3-8 3-11
Yards Per Pass 2.3 2.5
Penalties - Yards 0-0 7-55
Touchdowns 0 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-41.0 2-37.0
Return Yards 0 7
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-7
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisiana 3-0 03--3
UAB 4-1 33--6
Legion Field Birmingham, AL
 28 PASS YDS 28
68 RUSH YDS 104
96 TOTAL YDS 132
Louisiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Lewis 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.8% 723 4 3 133.3
L. Lewis 52/90 723 4 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Mitchell 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 210 2
E. Mitchell 24 210 2 0
T. Ragas 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 145 3
T. Ragas 37 145 3 0
C. Smith 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 105 0
C. Smith 21 105 0 0
E. Bailey 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 27 0
E. Bailey 3 27 0 0
L. Lewis 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 19 0
L. Lewis 14 19 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
P. LeBlanc 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 194 1
P. LeBlanc 0 12 194 1 0
K. Lacy 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 118 1
K. Lacy 0 6 118 1 0
D. Pauley 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 82 0
D. Pauley 0 4 82 0 0
D. Fleming 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 74 0
D. Fleming 0 5 74 0 0
J. Williams 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 63 0
J. Williams 0 5 63 0 0
T. Ragas 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 54 0
T. Ragas 0 4 54 0 0
E. Rogers Jr. 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 1
E. Rogers Jr. 0 3 39 1 0
C. Smith 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 1
C. Smith 0 3 29 1 0
E. Mitchell 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
E. Mitchell 0 4 26 0 0
J. Lumpkin 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
J. Lumpkin 0 3 23 0 0
K. Carter 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Carter 0 1 8 0 0
H. Bergeron 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
H. Bergeron 0 1 8 0 0
G. Eke 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
G. Eke 0 1 5 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Washington 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Washington 0-0 0 1
B. Trahan 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Trahan 0-0 0 1
M. Garner 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Garner 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Snyder 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/7 7/7
N. Snyder 3/7 0 7/7 0
K. Almendares 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
K. Almendares 0/0 0 3/3 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UAB
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Lucero 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.3% 652 6 3 148.2
B. Lucero 47/78 652 6 3
T. Johnston III 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 293 3 1 134.4
T. Johnston III 32/48 293 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Brown 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 450 5
S. Brown 86 450 5 0
J. Brown Jr. 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 142 1
J. Brown Jr. 38 142 1 0
D. McBride 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 95 1
D. McBride 8 95 1 0
L. Stanley 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 34 1
L. Stanley 10 34 1 0
M. Mitchell 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
M. Mitchell 1 9 0 0
B. Lucero 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 2 0
B. Lucero 5 2 0 0
T. Shropshire 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
T. Shropshire 1 -2 0 0
T. Johnston III 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
T. Johnston III 1 -5 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Mitchell 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 306 2
M. Mitchell 0 21 306 2 0
A. Watkins Jr. 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 299 2
A. Watkins Jr. 0 18 299 2 0
H. Pittman 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 106 0
H. Pittman 0 9 106 0 0
G. Prince 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 85 4
G. Prince 0 7 85 4 0
T. Shropshire 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 36 1
T. Shropshire 0 5 36 1 0
S. Brown 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 35 0
S. Brown 0 5 35 0 0
R. Johnson 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 29 0
R. Johnson 0 5 29 0 0
L. Stanley 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
L. Stanley 0 2 17 0 0
J. Brown Jr. 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 15 0
J. Brown Jr. 0 4 15 0 0
R. Davis 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
R. Davis 0 1 11 0 0
S. Rudolph 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
S. Rudolph 0 1 4 0 0
K. Moll 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Moll 0 1 2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Wilder 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Wilder 0-0 0 1
K. Swoopes 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Swoopes 0-0 0 1
M. Fairbanks II 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Fairbanks II 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Quinn 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 17/17
M. Quinn 1/2 0 17/17 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:08 LALAF 26 2:10 4 8 Punt
10:40 LALAF 33 3:46 9 29 Downs
1:54 LALAF 24 1:49 6 53
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:38 LALAF 14 3:58 8 27 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UAB 35 0:46 3 4 Punt
11:47 UAB 32 0:59 5 -4 Punt
6:48 UAB 38 4:49 11 47 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:27 UAB 35 3:46 9 58 FG
6:02 LALAF 41 0:42 3 12
6:02 0:00 0 0

UAB Blazers

Result Play
+5 YD
3 & 3 - UAB 34
(5:20 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 29 for 5 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 41
(5:56 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 34 for 7 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 41
(6:02 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 10-H.Pittman.

LALAF Ragin' Cajuns  - Downs (8 plays, 27 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 1 - LALAF 41
(5:40 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 41 for no gain (99-F.McWilliams).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - LALAF 41
(6:05 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 42 for 1 yard (99-F.McWilliams).
No Gain
3 & 1 - LALAF 41
(6:52 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 41 for no gain (10-T.Turner90-T.Fair).
No Gain
2 & 1 - LALAF 41
(7:00 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
Penalty
2 & 6 - LALAF 36
(7:11 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 90-T.Fair Offside 5 yards enforced at ULL 36. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 32
(7:46 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 36 for 4 yards (50-N.Wilder).
+11 YD
3 & 3 - LALAF 21
(8:07 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 32 for 11 yards (26-D.Miller).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - LALAF 16
(8:55 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 21 for 5 yards (95-M.Stanley).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 14
(9:31 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 16 for 2 yards (95-M.Stanley).
Kickoff
(9:38 - 2nd) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 14 for 14 yards (31-K.Harrell).

UAB Blazers  - FG (9 plays, 58 yards, 3:46 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - UAB 7
(9:41 - 2nd) 19-M.Quinn 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 4 - UAB 7
(9:48 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete.
+11 YD
2 & 15 - UAB 18
(10:27 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 7 for 11 yards (27-C.Solomon).
No Gain
1 & 15 - UAB 18
(10:39 - 2nd) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 13
(10:50 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 77-K.Telfort False start 5 yards enforced at ULL 13. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 23
(11:18 - 2nd) 22-D.McBride to ULL 13 for 10 yards (28-J.Johnson7-F.Gardner).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 29
(11:55 - 2nd) 22-D.McBride to ULL 23 for 6 yards (10-A.Jones).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 35
(12:31 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 29 for 6 yards (33-T.Guidry).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 47
(13:01 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to ULL 35 for 18 yards (28-J.Johnson).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 35
(13:27 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 47 for 12 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
Kickoff
(13:27 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 61 yards from ULL 35 out of bounds at the UAB 4.

UAB Blazers

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - UAB 4
(13:31 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 4 - UAB 4
(13:38 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 9
(14:17 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis to UAB 4 for 5 yards (6-K.Moll).
No Gain
1 & 9 - UAB 9
(14:24 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Ragas.
+14 YD
3 & 10 - UAB 23
(14:55 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis to UAB 9 for 14 yards (26-D.Miller).
No Gain
2 & 10 - UAB 23
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.

LALAF Ragin' Cajuns

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LALAF 23
(0:05 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to UAB 23 for no gain (23-T.Taylor).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - LALAF 28
(0:33 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to UAB 23 for 5 yards (21-W.Boler).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 37
(0:45 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to UAB 28 for 9 yards (8-T.Marshall).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 39
(1:09 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 48 for 9 yards (22-J.Smith). Penalty on UAB 22-J.Smith Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ULL 48.
Penalty
2 & 10 - LALAF 24
(1:20 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Pauley. Penalty on UAB 14-D.Turner Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ULL 24. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LALAF 24
(1:48 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 24 for no gain (6-K.Moll).
Kickoff
(1:54 - 1st) 44-C.Neenan kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 24 for 24 yards (28-J.Key).

UAB Blazers  - FG (11 plays, 47 yards, 4:49 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - UAB 15
(1:59 - 1st) 19-M.Quinn 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UAB 15
(2:03 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UAB 15
(2:09 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 18
(2:50 - 1st) 22-D.McBride to ULL 15 for 3 yards (3-J.Dillon).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - UAB 23
(3:20 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman pushed ob at ULL 18 for 5 yards (7-F.Gardner).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - UAB 24
(3:57 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to ULL 23 for 1 yard (99-T.Humphrey).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 29
(4:34 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to ULL 24 for 5 yards (90-M.Narcisse).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - UAB 33
(5:04 - 1st) 1-J.Brown to ULL 29 for 4 yards (7-F.Gardner).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 40
(5:14 - 1st) 22-D.McBride to ULL 33 for 7 yards (27-T.Russell43-J.Quibodeaux).
+18 YD
3 & 6 - UAB 42
(5:46 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 20-G.Prince. 20-G.Prince to ULL 40 for 18 yards (13-P.Mensah).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - UAB 37
(6:21 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 42 for 5 yards (19-E.Garror).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 38
(6:48 - 1st) 22-D.McBride to UAB 37 for -1 yard (43-J.Quibodeaux).

LALAF Ragin' Cajuns  - Downs (9 plays, 29 yards, 3:46 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 3 - LALAF 38
(6:54 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 15-E.Mitchell.
+2 YD
3 & 5 - LALAF 40
(7:26 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to UAB 38 for 2 yards (37-N.Eason).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - LALAF 41
(8:01 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to UAB 40 for 1 yard (99-F.McWilliams).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 45
(8:27 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to UAB 41 for 4 yards (23-T.Taylor).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - LALAF 48
(8:57 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to UAB 45 for 3 yards (6-K.Moll).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - LALAF 45
(9:20 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis scrambles to UAB 48 for 7 yards (6-K.Moll).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 43
(9:58 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 45 for 2 yards (50-N.Wilder).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - LALAF 37
(10:17 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 43 for 6 yards (22-J.Smith).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 33
(10:40 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 37 for 4 yards (8-T.Marshall).

UAB Blazers  - Punt (5 plays, -4 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - UAB 28
(10:48 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 39 yards from UAB 28 to ULL 33 fair catch by 19-E.Garror.
+4 YD
3 & 18 - UAB 24
(10:53 - 1st) 4-S.Brown pushed ob at UAB 28 for 4 yards (24-B.Trahan).
Penalty
3 & 13 - UAB 29
(10:53 - 1st) Penalty on UAB 61-M.Trehern False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 29. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 13 - UAB 29
(11:00 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 10-H.Pittman.
Penalty
2 & 8 - UAB 34
(11:13 - 1st) Penalty on UAB 67-C.Wood False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 34. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 32
(11:47 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to UAB 34 for 2 yards (4-Z.Hill).

LALAF Ragin' Cajuns  - Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - LALAF 34
(11:58 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 41 yards from ULL 34. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 32 for 7 yards (28-J.Johnson).
+8 YD
3 & 10 - LALAF 26
(12:41 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 6-E.Rogers. 6-E.Rogers to ULL 34 for 8 yards (21-W.Boler).
Penalty
3 & 15 - LALAF 21
(12:54 - 1st) Team penalty on UAB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ULL 21. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 17 - LALAF 19
(13:32 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 21 for 2 yards (44-A.Moultrie).
Sack
1 & 10 - LALAF 26
(14:08 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis sacked at ULL 19 for -7 yards (6-K.Moll).

UAB Blazers  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - UAB 39
(14:14 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 35 yards from UAB 39 to ULL 26 fair catch by 19-E.Garror.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UAB 39
(14:20 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 4-S.Brown.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 35
(14:54 - 1st) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 39 for 4 yards (28-J.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 35
(15:00 - 1st) 12-B.Lucero incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 36-N.Snyder kicks 55 yards from ULL 35 out of bounds at the UAB 10.
