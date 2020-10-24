Drive Chart
WYO
NEVADA

Key Players
L. Williams 15 QB
227 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 40 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
C. Strong 12 QB
420 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, -26 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 6:34
12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
78
yds
05:09
pos
0
6
Point After TD 6:25
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Field Goal 2:41
46-J.Hoyland 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
16
yds
01:20
pos
3
7
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 15:00
46-J.Hoyland 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
51
yds
01:33
pos
6
7
Touchdown 1:54
12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
50
yds
00:08
pos
6
13
Point After TD 1:46
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
14
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 10:36
25-A.Morrow runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
94
yds
04:30
pos
6
20
Point After TD 10:30
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
21
Touchdown 3:52
12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WYO 26-B.Smith Pass interference declined.
10
plays
66
yds
05:05
pos
6
27
Point After TD 3:47
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
28
Touchdown 2:50
15-L.Williams runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
60
yds
00:52
pos
12
28
Point After TD 2:50
46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
28
4th Quarter
Touchdown 13:19
15-L.Williams complete to 16-G.Gentry. 16-G.Gentry runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
01:18
pos
19
28
Point After TD 13:13
46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
28
Touchdown 8:36
15-L.Williams runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
59
yds
02:56
pos
26
28
Two Point Conversion 8:30
15-L.Williams complete to 81-T.Welch. 81-T.Welch to NEV End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
28
Field Goal 3:29
43-B.Talton 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
5
yds
01:41
pos
28
31
Field Goal 0:28
46-J.Hoyland 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
59
yds
01:02
pos
31
31
Overtime
Field Goal 0:00
46-J.Hoyland 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
4
yds
00:00
pos
34
31
Touchdown 0:00
12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
25
yds
00:00
pos
34
37
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 25
Rushing 8 6
Passing 8 18
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 3-16 5-13
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 361 496
Total Plays 67 79
Avg Gain 5.4 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 128 76
Rush Attempts 35 27
Avg Rush Yards 3.7 2.8
Yards Passing 233 420
Comp. - Att. 17-32 39-52
Yards Per Pass 6.2 7.5
Penalties - Yards 2-6 12-101
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-40.7 5-55.4
Return Yards 14 0
Punts - Returns 1-14 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234 OTT
Wyoming 0-0 33718334
Nevada 0-0 77143637
Mackay Stadium Reno, NV
 233 PASS YDS 420
128 RUSH YDS 76
361 TOTAL YDS 496
Wyoming
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.6% 227 1 1 117.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.6% 227 1 1 117.3
L. Williams 16/31 227 1 1
S. Chambers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 6 0 0 150.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 6 0 0 150.4
S. Chambers 1/1 6 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
X. Valladay 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 87 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 87 0
X. Valladay 22 87 0 14
L. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 40 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 40 2
L. Williams 10 40 2 21
T. Smith 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
T. Smith 2 3 0 3
S. Chambers 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
S. Chambers 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
I. Neyor 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 102 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 102 0
I. Neyor 5 3 102 0 45
X. Valladay 6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 44 0
X. Valladay 9 7 44 0 15
G. Gentry 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 1
G. Gentry 2 2 28 1 22
T. Welch 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
T. Welch 6 1 24 0 24
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
A. Eberhardt 3 1 15 0 15
N. Weinman 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
N. Weinman 2 1 12 0 12
T. Smith 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Smith 1 1 6 0 6
A. Brown 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Brown 1 1 5 0 5
D. Crow 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Crow 2 1 2 0 2
J. Marcotte 82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Marcotte 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Muma 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
15-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-0 0 0.0
C. Muma 15-0 0.0 0
C. Coldon 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
C. Coldon 8-0 0.0 0
E. Gandy 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
E. Gandy 6-0 0.0 0
C. Godbout 94 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Godbout 5-0 0.0 0
E. Gibbs 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
E. Gibbs 4-1 0.0 0
R. Holt 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Holt 3-0 0.0 0
C. Hicks 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
C. Hicks 3-4 0.0 0
V. Jones 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
V. Jones 3-1 1.0 0
K. Blankenbaker 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Blankenbaker 3-0 0.0 0
J. Bertagnole 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Bertagnole 2-0 1.0 0
A. Hearn 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Hearn 2-0 0.0 0
I. Neyor 5 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Neyor 1-0 0.0 0
T. Liufau 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Liufau 1-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
M. Gallegos 85 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
M. Gallegos 1-2 1.0 0
T. Dodd 40 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Dodd 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hoyland 46 K
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hoyland 1-0 0.0 0
H. Gibbs 17 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Gibbs 1-0 0.0 0
B. Smith 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. Smith 1-2 0.0 0
C. Smith 85 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
S. Suiaunoa 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Suiaunoa 0-1 0.0 0
J. Pate 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Pate 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Hoyland 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/4 2/2
J. Hoyland 4/4 42 2/2 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Null 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 40.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 40.7 1
N. Null 6 40.7 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Crow 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 19 0
D. Crow 2 18.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Crow 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
D. Crow 1 14.0 14 0
Nevada
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 420 4 0 168.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 420 4 0 168.2
C. Strong 39/52 420 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 65 0
D. Lee 18 65 0 29
A. Morrow 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 23 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 23 1
A. Morrow 3 23 1 18
A. King 25 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
A. King 2 13 0 7
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
R. Doubs 1 8 0 8
M. Stovall 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Stovall 1 1 0 1
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -26 0
C. Strong 3 -26 0 -5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Turner 19 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 119 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 119 2
C. Turner 9 7 119 2 50
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
18 12 117 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 117 1
R. Doubs 18 12 117 1 19
M. Stovall 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 64 0
M. Stovall 6 5 64 0 36
T. Horton 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 1
T. Horton 2 2 40 1 26
J. Lockhart 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
J. Lockhart 6 4 26 0 9
E. Cooks 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
E. Cooks 3 2 24 0 16
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 16 0
D. Lee 6 5 16 0 17
H. Ikahihifo 15 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
H. Ikahihifo 1 1 10 0 10
A. Morrow 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Morrow 1 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Williams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
T. Williams 6-1 0.0 0
S. Hammond 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
S. Hammond 6-1 0.0 0
L. Hall 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
L. Hall 6-0 1.0 0
E. Johnson 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
E. Johnson 5-1 0.0 0
D. Peterson 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Peterson 4-0 0.0 0
L. Touray 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
L. Touray 4-3 0.0 0
K. Toomer 47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
K. Toomer 4-0 1.0 0
B. Robins 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
B. Robins 4-0 0.0 1
E. Muhammad 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Muhammad 3-0 0.0 0
J. Dedman 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Dedman 2-0 0.0 0
T. Price 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Price 2-0 0.0 0
A. King 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. King 1-0 0.0 0
J. Claiborne 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Claiborne 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bradley 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Bradley 1-1 0.0 0
M. Lilo 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Lilo 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Talton 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
B. Talton 1/1 21 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Diaz 49 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 55.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 55.4 2
J. Diaz 5 55.4 2 76
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 19.3 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 19.3 25 0
J. Bell 6 19.3 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WYO 25 1:18 3 7 Punt
13:00 WYO 37 0:40 3 7 Punt
6:25 WYO 25 1:20 3 7 Punt
4:01 NEVADA 26 1:20 4 16 FG
1:41 WYO 30 1:33 4 51 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:16 WYO 38 0:48 3 3 Punt
2:57 WYO 1 0:56 3 5 Punt
1:46 WYO 28 1:19 5 10 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:30 WYO 19 1:31 3 8 Punt
3:47 WYO 35 0:52 5 70 TD
1:45 WYO 35 1:18 3 8 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:26 WYO 41 2:56 6 59 TD
6:36 WYO 10 1:18 3 81 INT
3:26 WYO 30 1:23 3 6 Punt
1:30 WYO 1 1:02 11 74 FG
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 NEVADA 25 0:00 3 4 FG
0:00 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:34 NEVADA 22 5:09 10 78 TD
4:52 NEVADA 25 0:43 3 1 Fumble
2:38 NEVADA 26 0:46 4 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 NEVADA 9 3:33 9 29 Fumble
10:17 NEVADA 15 7:17 15 84 Downs
1:54 WYO 50 0:08 1 50 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEVADA 6 4:30 9 94 TD
8:52 NEVADA 34 5:05 10 66 TD
2:50 NEVADA 17 0:52 4 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 NEVADA 23 1:38 3 1 Punt
8:30 NEVADA 25 1:42 4 -11 Punt
5:10 WYO 9 1:41 3 5 FG
1:54 NEVADA 24 0:14 3 4 Punt
0:23 NEVADA 10 0:08 1 6
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 WYO 25 0:00 4 25 End of Quarter
0:00 0:00 0 0

WYO Cowboys  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-S.Chambers complete to 16-G.Gentry. 16-G.Gentry to WYO 31 for 6 yards (15-J.Dedman10-L.Touray).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - WYO 31
(14:26 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 34 for 3 yards (98-S.Hammond).
-2 YD
3 & 1 - WYO 34
(14:05 - 1st) 12-S.Chambers to WYO 32 for -2 yards (99-D.Peterson).
Punt
4 & 3 - WYO 32
(13:42 - 1st) 17-N.Null punts 42 yards from WYO 32. 7-R.Doubs runs 74 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NEV 11-D.Henley Offside 5 yards enforced at WYO 32. Team penalty on WYO Holding declined.

WYO Cowboys  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 37
(13:00 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 39 for 2 yards (99-D.Peterson).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 39
(12:45 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay pushed ob at WYO 41 for 2 yards (6-T.Williams).
+3 YD
3 & 6 - WYO 41
(12:20 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay to WYO 44 for 3 yards (98-S.Hammond).
Punt
4 & 3 - WYO 44
(13:50 - 1st) 17-N.Null punts 34 yards from WYO 44 to NEV 22 fair catch by 7-R.Doubs.

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - TD (10 plays, 78 yards, 5:09 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 22
(11:34 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall pushed ob at NEV 30 for 8 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - NEVADA 30
(11:02 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 31 for 1 yard (5-E.Gandy).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 31
(10:28 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 36 for 5 yards (21-C.Coldon).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36
(9:51 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 42 for 6 yards (48-C.Muma).
+10 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 42
(9:19 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at WYO 48 for 10 yards (21-C.Coldon).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 48
(8:54 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to WYO 41 for 7 yards (48-C.Muma).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - NEVADA 41
(8:11 - 1st) 25-A.Morrow to WYO 37 for 4 yards (48-C.Muma).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37
(7:47 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 25-A.Morrow. 25-A.Morrow to WYO 33 for 4 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 33
(7:09 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to WYO 26 for 7 yards (20-A.Hearn).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26
(6:34 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:25 - 1st) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

WYO Cowboys  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:25 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(6:25 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 30 for 5 yards (10-L.Touray).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 30
(6:00 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 8-D.Crow. 8-D.Crow to WYO 32 for 2 yards (1-B.Robins).
No Gain
3 & 3 - WYO 32
(5:40 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Crow.
Punt
4 & 3 - WYO 32
(5:05 - 1st) 17-N.Null punts 43 yards from WYO 32 Downed at the NEV 25.

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - Fumble (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(4:52 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 27 for 2 yards (94-C.Godbout44-V.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 8 - NEVADA 27
(4:14 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
-1 YD
3 & 8 - NEVADA 27
(4:09 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to NEV 26 FUMBLES (49-T.Liufau). 33-C.Hicks to NEV 26 for no gain.

WYO Cowboys  - FG (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 26
(4:01 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 16 for 10 yards (6-T.Williams).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 16
(3:47 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 10 for 6 yards (6-T.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 4 - WYO 10
(3:10 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 10 for no gain (7-K.Toomer).
No Gain
3 & 4 - WYO 10
(2:43 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - WYO 10
(2:41 - 1st) 46-J.Hoyland 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:38 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 64 yards from WYO 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 26 for 25 yards (2-C.Murray).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26
(2:32 - 1st) Team penalty on NEV Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NEV 26. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 15 - NEVADA 21
(2:32 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at NEV 34 for 13 yards (21-C.Coldon).
No Gain
2 & 2 - NEVADA 34
(2:01 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
No Gain
3 & 2 - NEVADA 34
(1:55 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
Punt
4 & 2 - NEVADA 34
(1:52 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz punts 50 yards from NEV 34. 8-D.Crow to WYO 30 for 14 yards (5-E.Johnson).

WYO Cowboys  - FG (4 plays, 51 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
+45 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 30
(1:41 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 5-I.Neyor. 5-I.Neyor to NEV 25 for 45 yards (6-T.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(1:13 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to NEV 25 for no gain (99-D.Peterson).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 25
(0:34 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 7-T.Smith. 7-T.Smith pushed ob at NEV 19 for 6 yards (6-T.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 4 - WYO 19
(0:08 - 1st) 15-L.Williams scrambles to NEV 19 for no gain (30-L.Hall).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - WYO 19
(15:00 - 2nd) 46-J.Hoyland 36 yards Field Goal is Good.

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - Fumble (9 plays, 29 yards, 3:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:57 - 2nd) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 18 for 18 yards (43-S.Suiaunoa). Penalty on NEV 34-J.Bradley Holding 9 yards enforced at NEV 18.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 9
(14:52 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to NEV 26 for 17 yards (20-A.Hearn).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26
(14:20 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 32 for 6 yards (48-C.Muma).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 32
(13:50 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 37 for 5 yards (48-C.Muma).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37
(13:30 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 37
(13:15 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 48 for 11 yards (5-E.Gandy33-C.Hicks).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 48
(13:00 - 2nd) 25-A.Morrow to NEV 49 for 1 yard (44-V.Jones).
+14 YD
2 & 9 - NEVADA 49
(12:33 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton to WYO 37 for 14 yards (48-C.Muma).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37
(12:02 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to WYO 29 for 8 yards (5-E.Gandy).
Sack
2 & 2 - NEVADA 29
(11:24 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong sacked at WYO 38 for -9 yards FUMBLES (94-C.Godbout). 96-J.Bertagnole to WYO 38 for no gain.

WYO Cowboys  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 38
(11:16 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 41 for 3 yards (30-L.Hall10-L.Touray).
No Gain
2 & 7 - WYO 41
(10:37 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Eberhardt.
No Gain
3 & 7 - WYO 41
(10:33 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
Punt
4 & 7 - WYO 41
(10:28 - 2nd) 17-N.Null punts 44 yards from WYO 41 Downed at the NEV 15.

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - Downs (15 plays, 84 yards, 7:17 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 15
(10:17 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 16 for 1 yard (94-C.Godbout).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - NEVADA 16
(9:43 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at NEV 26 for 10 yards (21-C.Coldon).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26
(9:15 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 49 for 23 yards (48-C.Muma26-B.Smith).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 49
(8:37 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to NEV 45 for -4 yards (44-V.Jones).
+15 YD
2 & 14 - NEVADA 45
(7:53 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to WYO 40 for 15 yards (21-C.Coldon).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40
(7:20 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to WYO 36 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - NEVADA 36
(6:50 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+29 YD
3 & 6 - NEVADA 36
(6:44 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to WYO 7 for 29 yards (26-B.Smith).
-2 YD
1 & 7 - NEVADA 7
(6:05 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to WYO 9 for -2 yards (94-C.Godbout).
Penalty
2 & 9 - NEVADA 9
(5:24 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart runs 9 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NEV 55-T.Orsini Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WYO 9. No Play.
+22 YD
2 & 24 - NEVADA 24
(5:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to WYO 2 for 22 yards (5-E.Gandy). Team penalty on WYO Facemasking 1 yards enforced at WYO 2.
No Gain
1 & 1 - NEVADA 1
(4:54 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to WYO 1 for no gain (96-J.Bertagnole).
No Gain
2 & 1 - NEVADA 1
(4:24 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to WYO 1 for no gain (94-C.Godbout).
No Gain
3 & 1 - NEVADA 1
(3:43 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to WYO 1 for no gain (28-E.Gibbs).
No Gain
4 & 1 - NEVADA 1
(3:00 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.

WYO Cowboys  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 1
(2:57 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to WYO 2 for 1 yard (30-L.Hall).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - WYO 2
(2:51 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 4 for 2 yards (30-L.Hall).
+2 YD
3 & 7 - WYO 4
(2:46 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 6 for 2 yards (7-K.Toomer).
Punt
4 & 5 - WYO 6
(2:01 - 2nd) 17-N.Null punts 44 yards from WYO 6 out of bounds at the WYO 50.

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - TD (1 plays, 50 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
+50 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 50
(1:54 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:46 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

WYO Cowboys  - Halftime (5 plays, 10 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:46 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 54 yards from NEV 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 28 for 17 yards (5-E.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 28
(1:40 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 28
(1:34 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 31 for 3 yards (1-B.Robins6-T.Williams).
+11 YD
3 & 7 - WYO 31
(0:49 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 42 for 11 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 42
(0:33 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 84-N.Weinman.
Sack
2 & 10 - WYO 42
(0:27 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams sacked at WYO 38 for -4 yards (7-K.Toomer).

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - TD (9 plays, 94 yards, 4:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 13 for 13 yards (14-M.Williams). Penalty on NEV 45-T.Price Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at NEV 13.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 6
(14:56 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 14 for 8 yards (14-M.Williams).
+36 YD
2 & 2 - NEVADA 14
(14:19 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 50 for 36 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 50
(13:56 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 46 for -4 yards (48-C.Muma).
+16 YD
2 & 14 - NEVADA 46
(13:17 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to WYO 38 for 16 yards (21-C.Coldon).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38
(12:38 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to WYO 34 for 4 yards (33-C.Hicks).
+13 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 34
(12:32 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at WYO 21 for 13 yards (21-C.Coldon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21
(12:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to WYO 21 for no gain (28-E.Gibbs).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 21
(11:19 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to WYO 18 for 3 yards (48-C.Muma).
+18 YD
3 & 7 - NEVADA 18
(10:36 - 3rd) 25-A.Morrow runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:30 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

WYO Cowboys  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:30 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 19 for 19 yards (34-J.Bradley44-D.Grzesiak).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 19
(10:25 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 18 for -1 yard (98-S.Hammond).
+9 YD
2 & 11 - WYO 18
(9:52 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 27 for 9 yards (6-T.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 2 - WYO 27
(9:19 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 27 for no gain (7-K.Toomer).
Punt
4 & 2 - WYO 27
(8:59 - 3rd) 17-N.Null punts 39 yards from WYO 27 to NEV 34 fair catch by 7-R.Doubs.

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - TD (10 plays, 66 yards, 5:05 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 34
(8:52 - 3rd) 1-M.Stovall to NEV 35 for 1 yard (33-C.Hicks43-S.Suiaunoa).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - NEVADA 35
(8:19 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 42 for 7 yards (17-H.Gibbs).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - NEVADA 42
(7:42 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 49 for 7 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker26-B.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 49
(7:06 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 49
(6:59 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to WYO 40 for 11 yards (21-C.Coldon33-C.Hicks).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40
(6:25 - 3rd) 25-A.Morrow to WYO 33 for 7 yards (5-E.Gandy).
Sack
2 & 3 - NEVADA 33
(5:52 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong sacked at WYO 38 for -5 yards (96-J.Bertagnole).
+19 YD
3 & 8 - NEVADA 38
(5:05 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to WYO 19 for 19 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 19
(4:34 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to WYO 10 for 9 yards (48-C.Muma33-C.Hicks).
+10 YD
2 & 1 - NEVADA 10
(3:52 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WYO 26-B.Smith Pass interference declined.
PAT Good
(3:47 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

WYO Cowboys  - TD (5 plays, 70 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:47 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 30 yards from NEV 35 out of bounds at the WYO 35.
+34 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 35
(3:47 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 5-I.Neyor. 5-I.Neyor to NEV 31 for 34 yards (15-J.Dedman).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 31
(3:18 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 9-A.Brown. 9-A.Brown to NEV 26 for 5 yards. Penalty on WYO 75-F.Crum Holding declined. Penalty on NEV 10-L.Touray Illegal use of hands offsetting.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 31
(3:00 - 3rd) Penalty on WYO 79-L.Harris False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 31. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 15 - WYO 36
(3:00 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Eberhardt. Penalty on NEV 6-T.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEV 36. No Play.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 21
(2:55 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:55 - 3rd) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:50 - 3rd) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 17 for 17 yards (14-M.Williams).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 17
(2:50 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NEV 25 for 8 yards (48-C.Muma).
No Gain
2 & 2 - NEVADA 25
(2:14 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
Penalty
3 & 2 - NEVADA 25
(2:04 - 3rd) Penalty on NEV 54-J.Ledbetter False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 25. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 7 - NEVADA 20
(2:04 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
Punt
4 & 7 - NEVADA 20
(1:58 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz punts 45 yards from NEV 20 Downed at the WYO 35.

WYO Cowboys  - Downs (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 35
(1:45 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 38 for 3 yards (10-L.Touray).
Sack
2 & 7 - WYO 38
(1:06 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams sacked at WYO 28 for -10 yards (30-L.Hall).
+15 YD
3 & 17 - WYO 28
(0:27 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay to WYO 43 for 15 yards (5-E.Johnson).

NEVADA Wolf Pack

Result Play
+10 YD
4 & 2 - NEVADA 43
(15:00 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to NEV 47 for 10 yards (30-L.Hall).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 47
(14:41 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 81-T.Welch. 81-T.Welch to NEV 23 for 24 yards (5-E.Johnson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 23
(14:07 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 22 for 1 yard (4-E.Muhammad39-M.Lilo).
No Gain
2 & 9 - NEVADA 22
(13:24 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Marcotte.
+22 YD
3 & 9 - NEVADA 22
(13:19 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 16-G.Gentry. 16-G.Gentry runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:13 - 4th) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:13 - 4th) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 23 for 23 yards (24-B.Brenton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 23
(13:08 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 23
(13:03 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to NEV 22 for -1 yard (94-C.Godbout).
+2 YD
3 & 11 - NEVADA 22
(12:18 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 24 for 2 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
Punt
4 & 9 - NEVADA 24
(11:35 - 4th) 49-J.Diaz punts 35 yards from NEV 24 Downed at the WYO 41.

WYO Cowboys  - TD (6 plays, 59 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 41
(11:26 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 47 for 12 yards (1-B.Robins).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 47
(10:52 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to NEV 39 for 8 yards (5-E.Johnson98-S.Hammond).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - WYO 39
(10:07 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 36 for 3 yards (5-E.Johnson).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 36
(9:34 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 5-I.Neyor. 5-I.Neyor to NEV 13 for 23 yards (1-B.Robins).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 13
(9:06 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 8 for 5 yards (10-L.Touray).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 8
(8:36 - 4th) 15-L.Williams runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(8:30 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 81-T.Welch. 81-T.Welch to NEV End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - Punt (4 plays, -11 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:30 - 4th) 17-N.Null kicks 40 yards from WYO 35 to NEV 25 fair catch by 3-J.Bell.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(8:30 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(8:22 - 4th) 25-A.Morrow to NEV 31 for 6 yards (5-E.Gandy85-M.Gallegos).
Penalty
3 & 4 - NEVADA 31
(7:47 - 4th) Penalty on NEV 55-T.Orsini False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 31. No Play.
Sack
3 & 9 - NEVADA 26
(7:35 - 4th) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 14 for -12 yards (44-V.Jones).
Punt
4 & 21 - NEVADA 14
(6:48 - 4th) 49-J.Diaz punts 76 yards from NEV 14 Downed at the WYO 10.

WYO Cowboys  - Interception (3 plays, 81 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 10
(6:36 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 7 for -3 yards (98-S.Hammond34-J.Bradley).
+2 YD
2 & 13 - WYO 7
(5:56 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 9 for 2 yards (98-S.Hammond).
Int
3 & 11 - WYO 9
(5:18 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor INTERCEPTED by 1-B.Robins at WYO 9. 1-B.Robins to WYO 9 for no gain.

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - FG (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
-5 YD
1 & 9 - NEVADA 9
(5:10 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to WYO 14 for -5 yards (98-R.Holt85-M.Gallegos).
No Gain
2 & 14 - NEVADA 14
(4:27 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+10 YD
3 & 14 - NEVADA 14
(4:14 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 15-H.Ikahihifo. 15-H.Ikahihifo to WYO 4 for 10 yards (48-C.Muma28-E.Gibbs).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - NEVADA 4
(3:29 - 4th) 43-B.Talton 21 yards Field Goal is Good.

WYO Cowboys  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:26 - 4th) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on NEV Offside 5 yards enforced at WYO 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 30
(3:26 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 30
(3:21 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to WYO 36 for 6 yards (34-J.Bradley).
No Gain
3 & 4 - WYO 36
(2:44 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to WYO 36 for no gain (99-D.Peterson).
Punt
4 & 4 - WYO 36
(2:03 - 4th) 17-N.Null punts 40 yards from WYO 36 to NEV 24 fair catch by 7-R.Doubs.

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 24
(1:54 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to NEV 28 for 4 yards (98-R.Holt91-J.Pate).
No Gain
2 & 6 - NEVADA 28
(1:49 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to NEV 28 for no gain (98-R.Holt).
No Gain
3 & 6 - NEVADA 28
(1:45 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Lee.
Punt
4 & 6 - NEVADA 28
(1:40 - 4th) 49-J.Diaz punts 71 yards from NEV 28 out of bounds at the WYO 1.

WYO Cowboys  - FG (11 plays, 74 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 1
(1:30 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 14 for 13 yards (5-E.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 14
(1:23 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 14
(1:19 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to WYO 30 for 16 yards (45-T.Price10-L.Touray).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 30
(1:06 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 30
(1:01 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay to WYO 37 for 7 yards (10-L.Touray).
+12 YD
3 & 3 - WYO 37
(0:56 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 84-N.Weinman. 84-N.Weinman to WYO 49 for 12 yards (45-T.Price5-E.Johnson).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 49
(0:46 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay to NEV 40 for 11 yards (25-A.King).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 40
(0:46 - 4th) Penalty on NEV 25-A.King Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEV 40. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(0:41 - 4th) 15-L.Williams sacked at NEV 26 for -1 yard FUMBLES (44-D.Grzesiak). 24-B.Brenton to NEV 24 for no gain.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(0:37 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WYO 25
(0:37 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
No Gain
3 & 10 - WYO 25
(0:32 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - WYO 25
(0:28 - 4th) 46-J.Hoyland 42 yards Field Goal is Good.

NEVADA Wolf Pack

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:23 - 4th) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 20 for 20 yards (26-B.Smith). Team penalty on NEV Holding 10 yards enforced at NEV 20.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 10
(0:15 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to NEV 16 for 6 yards (33-C.Hicks).

WYO Cowboys  - FG (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(0:00 - 5) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 27 for -2 yards (98-S.Hammond).
No Gain
2 & 12 - WYO 27
(0:00 - 5) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay to NEV 27 for no gain (4-E.Muhammad).
+6 YD
3 & 12 - WYO 27
(0:00 - 5) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay to NEV 21 for 6 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
Field Goal
4 & 6 - WYO 21
(0:00 - 5) 46-J.Hoyland 38 yards Field Goal is Good.

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - End of Quarter (4 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(0:00 - 5) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to WYO 19 for 6 yards (5-I.Neyor).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 19
(0:00 - 5) 2-D.Lee to WYO 14 for 5 yards (48-C.Muma).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 14
(0:00 - 5) 2-D.Lee to WYO 9 for 5 yards (48-C.Muma33-C.Hicks).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - NEVADA 9
(0:00 - 5) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
