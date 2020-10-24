Drive Chart
|
|
|WYO
|NEVADA
Key Players
|
|
L. Williams
15 QB
227 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 40 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
C. Strong
12 QB
420 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, -26 RuYds
Touchdown 6:34
12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
78
yds
05:09
pos
0
6
Touchdown 1:54
12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
50
yds
00:08
pos
6
13
Touchdown 3:52
12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WYO 26-B.Smith Pass interference declined.
10
plays
66
yds
05:05
pos
6
27
Touchdown 13:19
15-L.Williams complete to 16-G.Gentry. 16-G.Gentry runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
01:18
pos
19
28
Two Point Conversion 8:30
15-L.Williams complete to 81-T.Welch. 81-T.Welch to NEV End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
28
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|25
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|8
|18
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-16
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|361
|496
|Total Plays
|67
|79
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|128
|76
|Rush Attempts
|35
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|233
|420
|Comp. - Att.
|17-32
|39-52
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-6
|12-101
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.7
|5-55.4
|Return Yards
|14
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-14
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|233
|PASS YDS
|420
|
|
|128
|RUSH YDS
|76
|
|
|361
|TOTAL YDS
|496
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Williams 15 QB
|L. Williams
|16/31
|227
|1
|1
|
S. Chambers 12 QB
|S. Chambers
|1/1
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|22
|87
|0
|14
|
L. Williams 15 QB
|L. Williams
|10
|40
|2
|21
|
T. Smith 7 RB
|T. Smith
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Chambers 12 QB
|S. Chambers
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Neyor 5 WR
|I. Neyor
|5
|3
|102
|0
|45
|
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|9
|7
|44
|0
|15
|
G. Gentry 16 WR
|G. Gentry
|2
|2
|28
|1
|22
|
T. Welch 81 TE
|T. Welch
|6
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
|A. Eberhardt
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
N. Weinman 84 TE
|N. Weinman
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Smith 7 RB
|T. Smith
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Brown 9 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Crow 8 WR
|D. Crow
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Marcotte 82 TE
|J. Marcotte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Muma 48 LB
|C. Muma
|15-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coldon 21 CB
|C. Coldon
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gandy 5 S
|E. Gandy
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Godbout 94 NT
|C. Godbout
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gibbs 28 LB
|E. Gibbs
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Holt 98 DT
|R. Holt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hicks 33 LB
|C. Hicks
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jones 44 DT
|V. Jones
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Blankenbaker 18 LB
|K. Blankenbaker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bertagnole 96 DT
|J. Bertagnole
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Hearn 20 CB
|A. Hearn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Neyor 5 WR
|I. Neyor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Liufau 49 DE
|T. Liufau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 S
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gallegos 85 WR
|M. Gallegos
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Dodd 40 CB
|T. Dodd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hoyland 46 K
|J. Hoyland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Gibbs 17 QB
|H. Gibbs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smith 26 S
|B. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 85 DE
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Suiaunoa 43 LB
|S. Suiaunoa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pate 91 DE
|J. Pate
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Hoyland 46 K
|J. Hoyland
|4/4
|42
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Null 17 P
|N. Null
|6
|40.7
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Crow 8 WR
|D. Crow
|2
|18.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Crow 8 WR
|D. Crow
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|39/52
|420
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|18
|65
|0
|29
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|3
|23
|1
|18
|
A. King 25 DB
|A. King
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Stovall 1 WR
|M. Stovall
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|3
|-26
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Turner 19 TE
|C. Turner
|9
|7
|119
|2
|50
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|18
|12
|117
|1
|19
|
M. Stovall 1 WR
|M. Stovall
|6
|5
|64
|0
|36
|
T. Horton 82 WR
|T. Horton
|2
|2
|40
|1
|26
|
J. Lockhart 17 WR
|J. Lockhart
|6
|4
|26
|0
|9
|
E. Cooks 4 WR
|E. Cooks
|3
|2
|24
|0
|16
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|6
|5
|16
|0
|17
|
H. Ikahihifo 15 TE
|H. Ikahihifo
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hammond 98 DE
|S. Hammond
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hall 30 LB
|L. Hall
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Johnson 5 DB
|E. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 99 DT
|D. Peterson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Touray 10 LB
|L. Touray
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Toomer 47 DE
|K. Toomer
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Robins 1 DB
|B. Robins
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Muhammad 4 DB
|E. Muhammad
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dedman 15 DB
|J. Dedman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Price 45 LB
|T. Price
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. King 25 DB
|A. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Claiborne 33 DB
|J. Claiborne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bradley 34 LB
|J. Bradley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lilo 39 DB
|M. Lilo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Talton 43 K
|B. Talton
|1/1
|21
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Diaz 49 K
|J. Diaz
|5
|55.4
|2
|76
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bell 3 WR
|J. Bell
|6
|19.3
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-S.Chambers complete to 16-G.Gentry. 16-G.Gentry to WYO 31 for 6 yards (15-J.Dedman10-L.Touray).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WYO 31(14:26 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 34 for 3 yards (98-S.Hammond).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WYO 34(14:05 - 1st) 12-S.Chambers to WYO 32 for -2 yards (99-D.Peterson).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WYO 32(13:42 - 1st) 17-N.Null punts 42 yards from WYO 32. 7-R.Doubs runs 74 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NEV 11-D.Henley Offside 5 yards enforced at WYO 32. Team penalty on WYO Holding declined.
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 37(13:00 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 39 for 2 yards (99-D.Peterson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - WYO 39(12:45 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay pushed ob at WYO 41 for 2 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - WYO 41(12:20 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay to WYO 44 for 3 yards (98-S.Hammond).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WYO 44(13:50 - 1st) 17-N.Null punts 34 yards from WYO 44 to NEV 22 fair catch by 7-R.Doubs.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- TD (10 plays, 78 yards, 5:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 22(11:34 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall pushed ob at NEV 30 for 8 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEVADA 30(11:02 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 31 for 1 yard (5-E.Gandy).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEVADA 31(10:28 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 36 for 5 yards (21-C.Coldon).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36(9:51 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 42 for 6 yards (48-C.Muma).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEVADA 42(9:19 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at WYO 48 for 10 yards (21-C.Coldon).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 48(8:54 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to WYO 41 for 7 yards (48-C.Muma).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEVADA 41(8:11 - 1st) 25-A.Morrow to WYO 37 for 4 yards (48-C.Muma).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37(7:47 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 25-A.Morrow. 25-A.Morrow to WYO 33 for 4 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEVADA 33(7:09 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to WYO 26 for 7 yards (20-A.Hearn).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26(6:34 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:25 - 1st) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:25 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(6:25 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 30 for 5 yards (10-L.Touray).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - WYO 30(6:00 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 8-D.Crow. 8-D.Crow to WYO 32 for 2 yards (1-B.Robins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WYO 32(5:40 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Crow.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WYO 32(5:05 - 1st) 17-N.Null punts 43 yards from WYO 32 Downed at the NEV 25.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Fumble (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(4:52 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 27 for 2 yards (94-C.Godbout44-V.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 27(4:14 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 8 - NEVADA 27(4:09 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to NEV 26 FUMBLES (49-T.Liufau). 33-C.Hicks to NEV 26 for no gain.
WYO
Cowboys
- FG (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 26(4:01 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 16 for 10 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 16(3:47 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 10 for 6 yards (6-T.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WYO 10(3:10 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 10 for no gain (7-K.Toomer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WYO 10(2:43 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - WYO 10(2:41 - 1st) 46-J.Hoyland 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:38 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 64 yards from WYO 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 26 for 25 yards (2-C.Murray).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26(2:32 - 1st) Team penalty on NEV Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NEV 26. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 15 - NEVADA 21(2:32 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at NEV 34 for 13 yards (21-C.Coldon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - NEVADA 34(2:01 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NEVADA 34(1:55 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NEVADA 34(1:52 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz punts 50 yards from NEV 34. 8-D.Crow to WYO 30 for 14 yards (5-E.Johnson).
WYO
Cowboys
- FG (4 plays, 51 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 30(1:41 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 5-I.Neyor. 5-I.Neyor to NEV 25 for 45 yards (6-T.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(1:13 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to NEV 25 for no gain (99-D.Peterson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 25(0:34 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 7-T.Smith. 7-T.Smith pushed ob at NEV 19 for 6 yards (6-T.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WYO 19(0:08 - 1st) 15-L.Williams scrambles to NEV 19 for no gain (30-L.Hall).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - WYO 19(15:00 - 2nd) 46-J.Hoyland 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Fumble (9 plays, 29 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 18 for 18 yards (43-S.Suiaunoa). Penalty on NEV 34-J.Bradley Holding 9 yards enforced at NEV 18.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 9(14:52 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to NEV 26 for 17 yards (20-A.Hearn).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26(14:20 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 32 for 6 yards (48-C.Muma).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEVADA 32(13:50 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 37 for 5 yards (48-C.Muma).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37(13:30 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 37(13:15 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 48 for 11 yards (5-E.Gandy33-C.Hicks).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 48(13:00 - 2nd) 25-A.Morrow to NEV 49 for 1 yard (44-V.Jones).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 49(12:33 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton to WYO 37 for 14 yards (48-C.Muma).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37(12:02 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to WYO 29 for 8 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - NEVADA 29(11:24 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong sacked at WYO 38 for -9 yards FUMBLES (94-C.Godbout). 96-J.Bertagnole to WYO 38 for no gain.
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 38(11:16 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 41 for 3 yards (30-L.Hall10-L.Touray).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WYO 41(10:37 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Eberhardt.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WYO 41(10:33 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WYO 41(10:28 - 2nd) 17-N.Null punts 44 yards from WYO 41 Downed at the NEV 15.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Downs (15 plays, 84 yards, 7:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 15(10:17 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 16 for 1 yard (94-C.Godbout).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 16(9:43 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at NEV 26 for 10 yards (21-C.Coldon).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26(9:15 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 49 for 23 yards (48-C.Muma26-B.Smith).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 49(8:37 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to NEV 45 for -4 yards (44-V.Jones).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 14 - NEVADA 45(7:53 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to WYO 40 for 15 yards (21-C.Coldon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40(7:20 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to WYO 36 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NEVADA 36(6:50 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|+29 YD
|
3 & 6 - NEVADA 36(6:44 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to WYO 7 for 29 yards (26-B.Smith).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 7 - NEVADA 7(6:05 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to WYO 9 for -2 yards (94-C.Godbout).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 9(5:24 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart runs 9 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NEV 55-T.Orsini Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WYO 9. No Play.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 24 - NEVADA 24(5:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to WYO 2 for 22 yards (5-E.Gandy). Team penalty on WYO Facemasking 1 yards enforced at WYO 2.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - NEVADA 1(4:54 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to WYO 1 for no gain (96-J.Bertagnole).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NEVADA 1(4:24 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to WYO 1 for no gain (94-C.Godbout).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NEVADA 1(3:43 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to WYO 1 for no gain (28-E.Gibbs).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - NEVADA 1(3:00 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 1(2:57 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to WYO 2 for 1 yard (30-L.Hall).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - WYO 2(2:51 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 4 for 2 yards (30-L.Hall).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - WYO 4(2:46 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 6 for 2 yards (7-K.Toomer).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WYO 6(2:01 - 2nd) 17-N.Null punts 44 yards from WYO 6 out of bounds at the WYO 50.
WYO
Cowboys
- Halftime (5 plays, 10 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:46 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 54 yards from NEV 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 28 for 17 yards (5-E.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 28(1:40 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 28(1:34 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 31 for 3 yards (1-B.Robins6-T.Williams).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - WYO 31(0:49 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 42 for 11 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 42(0:33 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 84-N.Weinman.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - WYO 42(0:27 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams sacked at WYO 38 for -4 yards (7-K.Toomer).
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- TD (9 plays, 94 yards, 4:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 13 for 13 yards (14-M.Williams). Penalty on NEV 45-T.Price Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at NEV 13.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 6(14:56 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 14 for 8 yards (14-M.Williams).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEVADA 14(14:19 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 50 for 36 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 50(13:56 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 46 for -4 yards (48-C.Muma).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 14 - NEVADA 46(13:17 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to WYO 38 for 16 yards (21-C.Coldon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38(12:38 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to WYO 34 for 4 yards (33-C.Hicks).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEVADA 34(12:32 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at WYO 21 for 13 yards (21-C.Coldon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21(12:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to WYO 21 for no gain (28-E.Gibbs).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 21(11:19 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to WYO 18 for 3 yards (48-C.Muma).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 7 - NEVADA 18(10:36 - 3rd) 25-A.Morrow runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:30 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 19 for 19 yards (34-J.Bradley44-D.Grzesiak).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 19(10:25 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 18 for -1 yard (98-S.Hammond).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - WYO 18(9:52 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 27 for 9 yards (6-T.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - WYO 27(9:19 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 27 for no gain (7-K.Toomer).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - WYO 27(8:59 - 3rd) 17-N.Null punts 39 yards from WYO 27 to NEV 34 fair catch by 7-R.Doubs.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- TD (10 plays, 66 yards, 5:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 34(8:52 - 3rd) 1-M.Stovall to NEV 35 for 1 yard (33-C.Hicks43-S.Suiaunoa).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 35(8:19 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 42 for 7 yards (17-H.Gibbs).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - NEVADA 42(7:42 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 49 for 7 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker26-B.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 49(7:06 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 49(6:59 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to WYO 40 for 11 yards (21-C.Coldon33-C.Hicks).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40(6:25 - 3rd) 25-A.Morrow to WYO 33 for 7 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - NEVADA 33(5:52 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong sacked at WYO 38 for -5 yards (96-J.Bertagnole).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 8 - NEVADA 38(5:05 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to WYO 19 for 19 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 19(4:34 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to WYO 10 for 9 yards (48-C.Muma33-C.Hicks).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEVADA 10(3:52 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WYO 26-B.Smith Pass interference declined.
|PAT Good
|(3:47 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
WYO
Cowboys
- TD (5 plays, 70 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:47 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 30 yards from NEV 35 out of bounds at the WYO 35.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 35(3:47 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 5-I.Neyor. 5-I.Neyor to NEV 31 for 34 yards (15-J.Dedman).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 31(3:18 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 9-A.Brown. 9-A.Brown to NEV 26 for 5 yards. Penalty on WYO 75-F.Crum Holding declined. Penalty on NEV 10-L.Touray Illegal use of hands offsetting.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WYO 31(3:00 - 3rd) Penalty on WYO 79-L.Harris False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 31. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - WYO 36(3:00 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Eberhardt. Penalty on NEV 6-T.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEV 36. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 21(2:55 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:55 - 3rd) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:50 - 3rd) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 17 for 17 yards (14-M.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 17(2:50 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NEV 25 for 8 yards (48-C.Muma).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - NEVADA 25(2:14 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - NEVADA 25(2:04 - 3rd) Penalty on NEV 54-J.Ledbetter False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NEVADA 20(2:04 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NEVADA 20(1:58 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz punts 45 yards from NEV 20 Downed at the WYO 35.
WYO
Cowboys
- Downs (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 35(1:45 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 38 for 3 yards (10-L.Touray).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - WYO 38(1:06 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams sacked at WYO 28 for -10 yards (30-L.Hall).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 17 - WYO 28(0:27 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay to WYO 43 for 15 yards (5-E.Johnson).
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
4 & 2 - NEVADA 43(15:00 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to NEV 47 for 10 yards (30-L.Hall).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 47(14:41 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 81-T.Welch. 81-T.Welch to NEV 23 for 24 yards (5-E.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 23(14:07 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 22 for 1 yard (4-E.Muhammad39-M.Lilo).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 22(13:24 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Marcotte.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 9 - NEVADA 22(13:19 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 16-G.Gentry. 16-G.Gentry runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:13 - 4th) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:13 - 4th) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 23 for 23 yards (24-B.Brenton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 23(13:08 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 23(13:03 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to NEV 22 for -1 yard (94-C.Godbout).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 11 - NEVADA 22(12:18 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 24 for 2 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NEVADA 24(11:35 - 4th) 49-J.Diaz punts 35 yards from NEV 24 Downed at the WYO 41.
WYO
Cowboys
- TD (6 plays, 59 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 41(11:26 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 47 for 12 yards (1-B.Robins).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 47(10:52 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to NEV 39 for 8 yards (5-E.Johnson98-S.Hammond).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - WYO 39(10:07 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 36 for 3 yards (5-E.Johnson).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 36(9:34 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 5-I.Neyor. 5-I.Neyor to NEV 13 for 23 yards (1-B.Robins).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 13(9:06 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 8 for 5 yards (10-L.Touray).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - WYO 8(8:36 - 4th) 15-L.Williams runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(8:30 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 81-T.Welch. 81-T.Welch to NEV End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (4 plays, -11 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:30 - 4th) 17-N.Null kicks 40 yards from WYO 35 to NEV 25 fair catch by 3-J.Bell.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(8:30 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25(8:22 - 4th) 25-A.Morrow to NEV 31 for 6 yards (5-E.Gandy85-M.Gallegos).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - NEVADA 31(7:47 - 4th) Penalty on NEV 55-T.Orsini False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 31. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - NEVADA 26(7:35 - 4th) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 14 for -12 yards (44-V.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - NEVADA 14(6:48 - 4th) 49-J.Diaz punts 76 yards from NEV 14 Downed at the WYO 10.
WYO
Cowboys
- Interception (3 plays, 81 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 10(6:36 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 7 for -3 yards (98-S.Hammond34-J.Bradley).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - WYO 7(5:56 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 9 for 2 yards (98-S.Hammond).
|Int
|
3 & 11 - WYO 9(5:18 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor INTERCEPTED by 1-B.Robins at WYO 9. 1-B.Robins to WYO 9 for no gain.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- FG (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 9 - NEVADA 9(5:10 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to WYO 14 for -5 yards (98-R.Holt85-M.Gallegos).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - NEVADA 14(4:27 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 14 - NEVADA 14(4:14 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 15-H.Ikahihifo. 15-H.Ikahihifo to WYO 4 for 10 yards (48-C.Muma28-E.Gibbs).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - NEVADA 4(3:29 - 4th) 43-B.Talton 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:26 - 4th) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on NEV Offside 5 yards enforced at WYO 25.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 30(3:26 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 30(3:21 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to WYO 36 for 6 yards (34-J.Bradley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WYO 36(2:44 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to WYO 36 for no gain (99-D.Peterson).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WYO 36(2:03 - 4th) 17-N.Null punts 40 yards from WYO 36 to NEV 24 fair catch by 7-R.Doubs.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 24(1:54 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to NEV 28 for 4 yards (98-R.Holt91-J.Pate).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NEVADA 28(1:49 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to NEV 28 for no gain (98-R.Holt).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NEVADA 28(1:45 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Lee.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NEVADA 28(1:40 - 4th) 49-J.Diaz punts 71 yards from NEV 28 out of bounds at the WYO 1.
WYO
Cowboys
- FG (11 plays, 74 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 1(1:30 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 14 for 13 yards (5-E.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 14(1:23 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 14(1:19 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to WYO 30 for 16 yards (45-T.Price10-L.Touray).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 30(1:06 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 30(1:01 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay to WYO 37 for 7 yards (10-L.Touray).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - WYO 37(0:56 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 84-N.Weinman. 84-N.Weinman to WYO 49 for 12 yards (45-T.Price5-E.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 49(0:46 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay to NEV 40 for 11 yards (25-A.King).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WYO 40(0:46 - 4th) Penalty on NEV 25-A.King Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEV 40. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(0:41 - 4th) 15-L.Williams sacked at NEV 26 for -1 yard FUMBLES (44-D.Grzesiak). 24-B.Brenton to NEV 24 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(0:37 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WYO 25(0:37 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WYO 25(0:32 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - WYO 25(0:28 - 4th) 46-J.Hoyland 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
WYO
Cowboys
- FG (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(0:00 - 5) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 27 for -2 yards (98-S.Hammond).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - WYO 27(0:00 - 5) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay to NEV 27 for no gain (4-E.Muhammad).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - WYO 27(0:00 - 5) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay to NEV 21 for 6 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - WYO 21(0:00 - 5) 46-J.Hoyland 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- End of Quarter (4 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(0:00 - 5) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to WYO 19 for 6 yards (5-I.Neyor).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEVADA 19(0:00 - 5) 2-D.Lee to WYO 14 for 5 yards (48-C.Muma).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 14(0:00 - 5) 2-D.Lee to WYO 9 for 5 yards (48-C.Muma33-C.Hicks).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEVADA 9(0:00 - 5) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
