Drive Chart
|
|
|AF
|SJST
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
H. Daniels
14 QB
92 PaYds, PaTD, 25 RuYds
|
|
N. Starkel
17 QB
226 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT
No scoring this quarter
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 6:50
17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
92
yds
04:30
pos
0
6
Touchdown 0:48
17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
14
yds
01:24
pos
0
13
Touchdown 13:23
4-H.Daniels complete to 88-K.Paterson. 88-K.Paterson runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
00:23
pos
6
14
Two Point Conversion 13:16
4-H.Daniels to SJS End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
8
14
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|19
|Rushing
|14
|2
|Passing
|3
|13
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|9-16
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|298
|294
|Total Plays
|66
|59
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|206
|68
|Rush Attempts
|49
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|92
|226
|Comp. - Att.
|9-17
|22-29
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-55
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-37.0
|4-36.8
|Return Yards
|0
|2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|92
|PASS YDS
|226
|
|
|206
|RUSH YDS
|68
|
|
|298
|TOTAL YDS
|294
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|9/17
|92
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Lewis 13 WR
|B. Lewis
|9
|60
|0
|18
|
T. Jackson 34 FB
|T. Jackson
|15
|60
|0
|9
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|13
|25
|0
|7
|
M. Murla 32 FB
|M. Murla
|3
|19
|0
|15
|
J. Gidrey 3 RB
|J. Gidrey
|4
|14
|0
|12
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|3
|6
|0
|7
|
B. Gross 48 FB
|B. Gross
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Patterson 88 TE
|K. Patterson
|6
|3
|56
|1
|0
|
B. Lewis 13 WR
|B. Lewis
|10
|6
|36
|0
|9
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Morris 80 WR
|D. Morris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Palm 2 CB
|E. Palm
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Eure 7 DB
|D. Eure
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 21 DB
|C. Taylor
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Silvanic 78 DT
|G. Silvanic
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Youngblood 23 LB
|J. Youngblood
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Noren 44 LB
|P. Noren
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woodring 96 NT
|J. Woodring
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Donaldson 30 LB
|G. Donaldson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goff 25 DB
|C. Goff
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mock 40 LB
|A. Mock
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Erickson 14 LB
|E. Erickson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gooding 45 LB
|B. Gooding
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Purcell 86 DE
|M. Purcell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Trawick 42 LB
|W. Trawick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Schuettpelz-Rohl 94 K
|T. Schuettpelz-Rohl
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Carlson 98 K
|J. Carlson
|5
|37.0
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Peterson 27 WR
|B. Peterson
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|22/29
|226
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|12
|31
|0
|7
|
N. Nash 16 QB
|N. Nash
|5
|19
|0
|7
|
I. Holiness 1 WR
|I. Holiness
|7
|18
|0
|5
|
T. Nevens 23 RB
|T. Nevens
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
S. Garrett 29 RB
|S. Garrett
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Gaither 84 WR
|B. Gaither
|13
|8
|110
|0
|52
|
T. Walker 10 WR
|T. Walker
|4
|4
|38
|0
|14
|
D. Mazotti 15 QB
|D. Mazotti
|3
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
|D. Deese Jr.
|3
|2
|18
|2
|11
|
I. Holiness 1 WR
|I. Holiness
|2
|2
|17
|0
|14
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
I. Hamilton 9 WR
|I. Hamilton
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Nevens 23 RB
|T. Nevens
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Garrett 29 RB
|S. Garrett
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Harmon 45 LB
|K. Harmon
|9-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Webb 3 S
|T. Webb
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jenkins 22 S
|T. Jenkins
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Matau 8 LB
|A. Matau
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Fehoko 42 DE
|V. Fehoko
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toia 78 DL
|S. Toia
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ane 91 DL
|E. Ane
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Welch 7 CB
|M. Welch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hall 92 DL
|C. Hall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Parker 28 LB
|T. Parker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Darden 41 LB
|H. Darden
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shelton 23 CB
|N. Shelton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. White 20 S
|T. White
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cobbs 44 LB
|J. Cobbs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kakiva 96 DL
|J. Kakiva
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Webb 46 LB
|C. Webb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gaither 84 WR
|B. Gaither
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Mercurio 39 K
|M. Mercurio
|1/1
|30
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Fischer 99 P
|E. Fischer
|4
|36.8
|2
|47
|
D. Sakalia 99 DL
|D. Sakalia
|1
|34.0
|0
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Garrett 29 RB
|S. Garrett
|2
|17.5
|20
|0
|
B. Gaither 84 WR
|B. Gaither
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Gaither 84 WR
|B. Gaither
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 93-B.Honaker kicks 61 yards from AF 35. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 24 for 20 yards (25-C.Goff).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 24(14:54 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 29 for 5 yards (30-G.Donaldson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 29(14:20 - 1st) 29-S.Garrett to SJS 31 for 2 yards (30-G.Donaldson14-E.Erickson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SJST 31(13:45 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - SJST 31(13:28 - 1st) 99-E.Fischer punts 34 yards from SJS 31 to AF 35 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
AF
Falcons
- Fumble (8 plays, 27 yards, 4:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 35(13:20 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 41 for 6 yards (22-T.Jenkins20-T.White).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - AF 41(12:42 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels to AF 44 for 3 yards (41-H.Darden).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - AF 44(12:00 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 49 for 5 yards (3-T.Webb41-H.Darden).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 49(11:27 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to SJS 47 for 4 yards (42-V.Fehoko45-K.Harmon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 47(10:49 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to SJS 44 for 3 yards (92-C.Hall).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - AF 44(10:17 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to SJS 37 for 7 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 37(9:37 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to SJS 35 for 2 yards (3-T.Webb).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 35(9:00 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to SJS 38 FUMBLES. 92-C.Hall to SJS 38 for no gain.
SJST
Spartans
- Downs (4 plays, 26 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 38(8:51 - 1st) Penalty on AF 77-P.Ferguson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at SJS 38. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 47(8:51 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to AF 39 for 8 yards (7-D.Eure40-A.Mock).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - SJST 39(7:40 - 1st) Penalty on SJS 62-J.Chamberlain False start 5 yards enforced at AF 39. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - SJST 44(7:40 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to AF 37 for 7 yards (2-E.Palm).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 37(7:40 - 1st) 16-N.Nash to AF 30 for 7 yards (2-E.Palm).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - SJST 30(7:40 - 1st) 16-N.Nash to AF 28 for 2 yards (7-D.Eure).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SJST 28(7:40 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to AF 29 for -1 yard (96-J.Woodring2-E.Palm).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - SJST 29(7:40 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Mazotti.
AF
Falcons
- Punt (7 plays, 30 yards, 4:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 29(7:40 - 1st) 32-M.Murla to AF 31 for 2 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 31(7:40 - 1st) 13-B.Lewis to AF 40 for 9 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 40(7:40 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels to AF 46 for 6 yards (3-T.Webb).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - AF 46(7:10 - 1st) 13-B.Lewis to SJS 43 for 11 yards (8-A.Matau).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 43(5:12 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Lewis.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - AF 43(4:33 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels to SJS 41 for 2 yards (92-C.Hall45-K.Harmon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - AF 41(3:50 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Lewis.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - AF 41(3:07 - 1st) 98-J.Carlson punts 28 yards from SJS 41 to SJS 13 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.
SJST
Spartans
- Downs (4 plays, 16 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 28(1:21 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 38 for 10 yards (2-E.Palm).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 38(1:21 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 38(1:28 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 29-S.Garrett. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 41 for 3 yards (25-C.Goff).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - SJST 41(1:21 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness to SJS 44 for 3 yards (30-G.Donaldson).
AF
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 20(15:00 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 23 for 3 yards (45-K.Harmon42-V.Fehoko).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 23(14:52 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels to AF 24 for 1 yard (45-K.Harmon).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - AF 24(14:17 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 25 for 1 yard (45-K.Harmon).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - AF 25(13:40 - 2nd) 98-J.Carlson punts 33 yards from AF 25 to SJS 42 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.
SJST
Spartans
- Interception (6 plays, -31 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 42(13:01 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to AF 45 for 13 yards (44-P.Noren).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 45(12:18 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson to AF 35 for 10 yards (44-P.Noren).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 35(11:37 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to AF 30 for 5 yards (7-D.Eure). Penalty on SJS 32-K.Robinson Facemasking 15 yards enforced at AF 30.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - SJST 45(11:11 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens to AF 43 for 2 yards (45-B.Gooding).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 18 - SJST 43(10:37 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to AF 39 for 4 yards.
|Int
|
3 & 14 - SJST 39(9:55 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither INTERCEPTED by 2-E.Palm at AF 11. 2-E.Palm to AF 11 for no gain.
AF
Falcons
- Downs (17 plays, 87 yards, 8:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 11(9:46 - 2nd) 3-J.Gidrey to AF 23 for 12 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 23(9:00 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 25 for 2 yards (42-V.Fehoko45-K.Harmon).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 25(8:27 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels to AF 26 for 1 yard (45-K.Harmon).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - AF 26(7:49 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 88-K.Paterson. 88-K.Paterson to AF 31 for 5 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+19 YD
|
4 & 2 - AF 31(7:22 - 2nd) 10-C.McNeal to AF 50 for 19 yards (84-B.Gaither).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 50(6:40 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to SJS 47 for 3 yards (78-S.Toia).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 47(6:02 - 2nd) 13-B.Lewis to SJS 39 for 8 yards (8-A.Matau).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 39(5:34 - 2nd) 13-B.Lewis to SJS 34 for 5 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 34(5:00 - 2nd) 13-B.Lewis to SJS 32 for 2 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - AF 32(4:13 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to SJS 24 for 8 yards (3-T.Webb).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 24(3:40 - 2nd) 13-B.Lewis to SJS 26 for -2 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - AF 26(3:03 - 2nd) 13-B.Lewis to SJS 20 for 6 yards (23-N.Shelton3-T.Webb).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - AF 20(2:27 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 88-K.Paterson. 88-K.Paterson to SJS 3 for 17 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - AF 3(1:54 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to SJS 1 for 2 yards (3-T.Webb8-A.Matau).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - AF 1(1:41 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels to SJS 1 for no gain (78-S.Toia).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - AF 1(1:40 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels to SJS 1 for no gain (22-T.Jenkins3-T.Webb).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - AF 1(1:36 - 2nd) 3-J.Gidrey to SJS 2 for -1 yard (3-T.Webb).
SJST
Spartans
- Halftime (3 plays, 12 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 2(1:11 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 8 for 6 yards (96-J.Woodring).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SJST 8(1:05 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 11 for 3 yards (78-G.Silvanic).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - SJST 11(0:38 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 23-T.Nevens. 23-T.Nevens to SJS 14 for 3 yards (44-P.Noren).
AF
Falcons
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35. 27-B.Peterson to AF 32 for 32 yards (46-C.Webb).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 32(14:54 - 3rd) 4-H.Daniels to AF 36 for 4 yards (91-E.Ane).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 36(14:14 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 45 for 9 yards (8-A.Matau3-T.Webb).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 45(13:38 - 3rd) 32-M.Murla to AF 47 for 2 yards (96-J.Kakiva).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 47(12:55 - 3rd) 4-H.Daniels to AF 48 for 1 yard (41-H.Darden).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - AF 48(11:57 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to SJS 49 for 3 yards (91-E.Ane45-K.Harmon).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - AF 49(11:27 - 3rd) 98-J.Carlson punts 35 yards from SJS 49. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 25 for 11 yards (2-E.Palm). Penalty on SJS 21-J.Simpson Holding 8 yards enforced at SJS 16.
SJST
Spartans
- TD (9 plays, 92 yards, 4:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 8(11:18 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 20 for 12 yards (21-C.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 20(10:53 - 3rd) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 23 for 3 yards (40-A.Mock).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - SJST 23(10:22 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 27 for 4 yards (2-E.Palm).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - SJST 27(9:40 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash to SJS 31 for 4 yards (42-W.Trawick).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 31(9:12 - 3rd) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 35 for 4 yards (44-P.Noren7-D.Eure).
|+52 YD
|
2 & 6 - SJST 35(8:45 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to AF 13 for 52 yards (7-D.Eure).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 13(8:08 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash to AF 8 for 5 yards (96-J.Woodring).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 8(7:32 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to AF 7 for 1 yard (25-C.Goff21-C.Taylor).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - SJST 7(6:50 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:48 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
AF
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to AF 25 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(6:48 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 27 for 2 yards (22-T.Jenkins78-S.Toia).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 27(6:13 - 3rd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 13-B.Lewis. 13-B.Lewis to AF 29 for 2 yards (8-A.Matau).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - AF 29(5:35 - 3rd) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Lewis.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - AF 29(5:33 - 3rd) 98-J.Carlson punts 36 yards from AF 29 to SJS 35 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 35(5:27 - 3rd) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 39 for 4 yards (40-A.Mock).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - SJST 39(4:51 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 15-D.Mazotti. 15-D.Mazotti to SJS 47 for 8 yards (3-J.Youngblood).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 47(4:14 - 3rd) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 47 for no gain (86-M.Purcell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 47(3:42 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash to SJS 48 for 1 yard (40-A.Mock78-G.Silvanic).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SJST 48(3:00 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SJST 48(2:50 - 3rd) 99-E.Fischer punts 47 yards from SJS 48 Downed at the AF 5.
SJST
Spartans
- TD (3 plays, 14 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 14(2:07 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to AF 17 for -3 yards (2-E.Palm).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - SJST 17(1:25 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 9-I.Hamilton. 9-I.Hamilton to AF 11 for 6 yards (21-C.Taylor).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - SJST 11(0:48 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:43 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
AF
Falcons
- TD (6 plays, 65 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:43 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 54 yards from SJS 35 out of bounds at the AF 11.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 35(0:43 - 3rd) 3-J.Gidrey to AF 39 for 4 yards (78-S.Toia).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 39(0:20 - 3rd) 3-J.Gidrey to AF 38 for -1 yard (45-K.Harmon).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - AF 38(15:00 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels to AF 45 for 7 yards (7-M.Welch).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 45(14:21 - 4th) 13-B.Lewis to SJS 37 for 18 yards (3-T.Webb).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 37(13:52 - 4th) 13-B.Lewis to SJS 34 for 3 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
|+34 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 34(13:23 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels complete to 88-K.Paterson. 88-K.Paterson runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(13:16 - 4th) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good. Team penalty on SJS Offside 2 yards enforced at SJS 2. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(13:16 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels to SJS End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.
|+2 YD
|(13:16 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels to SJS 1 for -1 yard.
SJST
Spartans
- FG (16 plays, 78 yards, 7:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:16 - 4th) 93-B.Honaker kicks 60 yards from AF 35. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 20 for 15 yards (26-M.David). Penalty on SJS 12-R.Johnson Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at SJS 20.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 10(13:08 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 8 for -2 yards (78-G.Silvanic86-M.Purcell).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 12 - SJST 8(12:40 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 22 for 14 yards (7-D.Eure44-P.Noren).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 22(12:05 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 24 for 2 yards (3-J.Youngblood).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - SJST 24(11:25 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 38 for 14 yards (25-C.Goff).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 38(10:49 - 4th) to SJS 33 for -5 yards.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 15 - SJST 33(10:12 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 48 for 15 yards (21-C.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 48(9:30 - 4th) Team penalty on SJS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SJS 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - SJST 43(9:08 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 15 - SJST 43(9:03 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness to AF 43 for 14 yards (21-C.Taylor).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - SJST 43(8:17 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 15-D.Mazotti. 15-D.Mazotti to AF 30 for 13 yards (21-C.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 30(7:39 - 4th) 1-I.Holiness to AF 29 for 1 yard (3-J.Youngblood).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SJST 29(6:55 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - SJST 29(6:54 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither. Penalty on AF 7-D.Eure Holding 10 yards enforced at AF 29. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 19(6:49 - 4th) 1-I.Holiness to AF 14 for 5 yards (2-E.Palm).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 14(6:10 - 4th) 1-I.Holiness to AF 13 for 1 yard (78-G.Silvanic).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - SJST 13(5:29 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to AF 12 for 1 yard (78-G.Silvanic14-E.Erickson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - SJST 12(5:23 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
AF
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:18 - 4th) 48-C.Wood kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to AF 25 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(5:18 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels to AF 19 for -6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - AF 19(4:36 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Lewis.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - AF 19(4:33 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Morris.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - AF 19(4:27 - 4th) 98-J.Carlson punts 53 yards from AF 19 Downed at the SJS 28.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (4 plays, 27 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 28(4:17 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 34 for 6 yards (2-E.Palm). Penalty on AF 40-A.Mock Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SJS 34.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 49(3:45 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 48 for -1 yard (78-G.Silvanic).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - SJST 48(3:42 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to AF 49 for 3 yards (14-E.Erickson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - SJST 49(3:36 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to AF 45 for 4 yards (3-J.Youngblood).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SJST 45(2:50 - 4th) 99-E.Fischer punts 30 yards from AF 45 to AF 15 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
AF
Falcons
- Missed FG (12 plays, 58 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 15(2:44 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels complete to 13-B.Lewis. 13-B.Lewis to AF 24 for 9 yards (3-T.Webb).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - AF 24(2:31 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Paterson.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - AF 24(2:26 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels to AF 26 for 2 yards (44-J.Cobbs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 26(2:14 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Paterson.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - AF 26(2:11 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels complete to 13-B.Lewis. 13-B.Lewis to AF 33 for 7 yards (20-T.White).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 3 - AF 33(2:00 - 4th) 32-M.Murla to AF 48 for 15 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 48(1:36 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Paterson.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - AF 48(1:32 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels complete to 13-B.Lewis. 13-B.Lewis to SJS 45 for 7 yards (28-T.Parker).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - AF 45(1:31 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels complete to 13-B.Lewis. 13-B.Lewis to SJS 39 for 6 yards (28-T.Parker).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 39(1:20 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels to SJS 35 for 4 yards (91-E.Ane).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 35(1:07 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels complete to 13-B.Lewis. 13-B.Lewis to SJS 30 for 5 yards (7-M.Welch).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - AF 30(1:04 - 4th) 48-B.Gross to SJS 27 for 3 yards (46-C.Webb).
|No Good
|
1 & 10 - AF 27(0:52 - 4th) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
-
ARKST
APLST
17
45
Final ESPN
-
JAXST
FIU
19
10
Final ESP+
-
TULSA
SFLA
42
13
Final ESPN
-
ILL
14WISC
7
45
Final BTN
-
LALAF
UAB
24
20
Final CBSSN
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
29
41
Final ESP+
-
OKLA
TCU
33
14
Final ABC
-
UTEP
CHARLO
28
38
Final ESP+
-
MERCER
ARMY
3
49
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
5OHIOST
17
52
Final FOX
-
RUT
MICHST
38
27
Final BTN
-
FSU
LVILLE
16
48
Final
-
KANSAS
20KSTATE
14
55
Final FS1
-
23NCST
14UNC
21
48
Final ESPN
-
CUSE
1CLEM
21
47
Final ACCN
-
GAS
25CSTCAR
14
28
Final ESPU
-
AUBURN
MISS
35
28
Final SECN
-
USM
LIB
35
56
Final ESP3
-
TULANE
UCF
34
51
Final ESP2
-
FAU
22MRSHL
9
20
Final
-
IOWA
PURDUE
20
24
Final BTN
-
HOU
NAVY
37
21
Final CBSSN
-
2BAMA
TENN
48
17
Final CBS
-
17IOWAST
6OKLAST
21
24
Final FOX
-
MTSU
RICE
40
34
Final/2OT ESP3
-
8PSU
IND
35
36
Final/OT FS1
-
BAYLOR
TEXAS
16
27
Final ESPN
-
19VATECH
WAKE
16
23
Final
-
3ND
PITT
45
3
Final ABC
-
GAST
TROY
36
34
Final ESPU
-
UK
MIZZOU
10
20
Final SECN
-
GATECH
BC
27
48
Final ACCN
-
TNCHAT
WKY
10
13
Final ESP3
-
WVU
TXTECH
27
34
Final ESP2
-
UTAHST
BOISE
13
42
Final FS1
-
WYO
NEVADA
34
37
Final/OT CBSSN
-
SC
LSU
24
52
Final ESPN
-
LAMON
SALA
14
38
Final ESP+
-
18MICH
21MINN
49
24
Final ABC
-
MD
NWEST
3
43
Final BTN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
34
19
Final
-
LATECH
TXSA
26
27
Final ESPU
-
UVA
11MIAMI
14
19
Final ACCN
-
9CINCY
16SMU
42
13
Final ESP2
-
TXSTSM
12BYU
14
52
Final ESPN
-
AF
SJST
6
17
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
6
34
Final CBSSN
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
0
FS2