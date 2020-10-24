Drive Chart
Key Players
H. Daniels 14 QB
92 PaYds, PaTD, 25 RuYds
N. Starkel 17 QB
226 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 6:50
17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
92
yds
04:30
pos
0
6
Point After TD 6:48
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 0:48
17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
14
yds
01:24
pos
0
13
Point After TD 0:43
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
4th Quarter
Touchdown 13:23
4-H.Daniels complete to 88-K.Paterson. 88-K.Paterson runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
00:23
pos
6
14
Two Point Conversion 13:16
4-H.Daniels to SJS End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
8
14
Missed Two Point Conversion 13:16
4-H.Daniels to SJS 1 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
8
14
Field Goal 5:23
39-M.Mercurio 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
16
plays
73
yds
07:53
pos
8
17
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 19
Rushing 14 2
Passing 3 13
Penalty 0 4
3rd Down Conv 9-16 5-12
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 298 294
Total Plays 66 59
Avg Gain 4.5 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 206 68
Rush Attempts 49 30
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 2.3
Yards Passing 92 226
Comp. - Att. 9-17 22-29
Yards Per Pass 5.4 7.8
Penalties - Yards 4-55 6-45
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-37.0 4-36.8
Return Yards 0 2
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-2
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Air Force 1-0 00066
San Jose State 0-0 0014317
CEFCU Stadium San Jose, CA
 92 PASS YDS 226
206 RUSH YDS 68
298 TOTAL YDS 294
Air Force
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Daniels 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 92 1 0 117.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 41 0 0 82.7
H. Daniels 9/17 92 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Lewis 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 60 0
B. Lewis 9 60 0 18
T. Jackson 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 118 0
T. Jackson 15 60 0 9
H. Daniels 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 96 1
H. Daniels 13 25 0 7
M. Murla 32 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
M. Murla 3 19 0 15
J. Gidrey 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -12 0
J. Gidrey 4 14 0 12
K. Remsberg 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 24 0
K. Remsberg 3 6 0 7
B. Gross 48 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
B. Gross 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Patterson 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
K. Patterson 6 3 56 1 0
B. Lewis 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 6 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 36 0
B. Lewis 10 6 36 0 9
H. Daniels 4 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
H. Daniels 1 1 7 0 7
D. Morris 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
D. Morris 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Palm 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
E. Palm 7-1 0.0 1
D. Eure 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Eure 5-1 0.0 0
C. Taylor 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Taylor 5-1 0.0 0
G. Silvanic 78 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
G. Silvanic 5-1 0.0 0
J. Youngblood 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Youngblood 4-0 0.0 0
P. Noren 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
P. Noren 4-1 0.0 0
J. Woodring 96 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Woodring 3-0 0.0 0
G. Donaldson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Donaldson 3-0 0.0 0
C. Goff 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Goff 3-0 0.0 0
A. Mock 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Mock 3-1 0.0 0
E. Erickson 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
E. Erickson 1-2 0.0 0
B. Gooding 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Gooding 1-0 0.0 0
M. Purcell 86 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Purcell 1-1 0.0 0
W. Trawick 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Trawick 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Schuettpelz-Rohl 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/4 3/3
T. Schuettpelz-Rohl 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Carlson 98 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 37.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 0 0
J. Carlson 5 37.0 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Peterson 27 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
B. Peterson 1 32.0 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
San Jose State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.9% 226 2 1 157.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.9% 226 2 1 157.2
N. Starkel 22/29 226 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Robinson 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 31 0
K. Robinson 12 31 0 7
N. Nash 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
N. Nash 5 19 0 7
I. Holiness 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 18 0
I. Holiness 7 18 0 5
T. Nevens 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
T. Nevens 2 5 0 3
S. Garrett 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
S. Garrett 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Gaither 84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 8 110 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 110 0
B. Gaither 13 8 110 0 52
T. Walker 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
T. Walker 4 4 38 0 14
D. Mazotti 15 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
D. Mazotti 3 2 21 0 13
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 18 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 2
D. Deese Jr. 3 2 18 2 11
I. Holiness 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
I. Holiness 2 2 17 0 14
K. Robinson 32 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
K. Robinson 1 1 10 0 10
I. Hamilton 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
I. Hamilton 1 1 6 0 6
T. Nevens 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Nevens 1 1 3 0 3
S. Garrett 29 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
S. Garrett 1 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Harmon 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-5 0 0.0
K. Harmon 9-5 0.0 0
T. Webb 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
T. Webb 8-3 0.0 0
T. Jenkins 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
T. Jenkins 7-0 0.0 0
A. Matau 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Matau 4-1 0.0 0
V. Fehoko 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
V. Fehoko 4-1 0.0 0
S. Toia 78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Toia 3-1 0.0 0
E. Ane 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Ane 3-0 0.0 0
M. Welch 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Welch 2-0 0.0 0
C. Hall 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Hall 2-0 0.0 0
T. Parker 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Parker 2-0 0.0 0
H. Darden 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
H. Darden 2-1 0.0 0
N. Shelton 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Shelton 2-0 0.0 0
T. White 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. White 2-1 0.0 0
J. Cobbs 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cobbs 1-0 0.0 0
J. Kakiva 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Kakiva 1-0 0.0 0
C. Webb 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Webb 1-0 0.0 0
B. Gaither 84 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Gaither 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Mercurio 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
M. Mercurio 1/1 30 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
E. Fischer 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 36.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 36.8 2
E. Fischer 4 36.8 2 47
D. Sakalia 99 DL
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 0
D. Sakalia 1 34.0 0 34
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Garrett 29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 20 0
S. Garrett 2 17.5 20 0
B. Gaither 84 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
B. Gaither 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Gaither 84 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
B. Gaither 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 AF 35 4:20 8 27 Fumble
7:40 AF 29 4:33 7 30 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AF 20 1:20 3 5 Punt
9:46 AF 11 8:10 17 87 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AF 32 3:33 5 19 Punt
6:48 AF 25 1:15 3 4 Punt
2:44 AF 5 0:34 2 9 Fumble
0:43 AF 35 0:23 6 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:18 AF 25 0:51 3 -6 Punt
2:44 AF 15 1:52 12 58 FG Miss
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SJST 24 1:32 3 7 Punt
8:51 SJST 38 1:11 4 26 Downs
1:21 SJST 28 0:00 4 16 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 SJST 42 3:06 6 -31 INT
1:11 SJST 2 0:33 3 12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:18 SJST 8 4:30 9 92 TD
5:27 SJST 35 2:37 5 13 Punt
2:07 AF 14 1:24 3 14 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 SJST 10 7:53 16 78 FG
4:17 SJST 28 1:27 4 27 Punt
0:47 SJST 27 0:00 1 -1
0:10 SJST 26 0:00 1 -1 Game
0:47 0:00 0 0
0:10 0:00 0 0

SJST Spartans  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 93-B.Honaker kicks 61 yards from AF 35. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 24 for 20 yards (25-C.Goff).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 24
(14:54 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 29 for 5 yards (30-G.Donaldson).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 29
(14:20 - 1st) 29-S.Garrett to SJS 31 for 2 yards (30-G.Donaldson14-E.Erickson).
No Gain
3 & 3 - SJST 31
(13:45 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
Punt
4 & 3 - SJST 31
(13:28 - 1st) 99-E.Fischer punts 34 yards from SJS 31 to AF 35 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.

AF Falcons  - Fumble (8 plays, 27 yards, 4:20 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 35
(13:20 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 41 for 6 yards (22-T.Jenkins20-T.White).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - AF 41
(12:42 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels to AF 44 for 3 yards (41-H.Darden).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - AF 44
(12:00 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 49 for 5 yards (3-T.Webb41-H.Darden).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 49
(11:27 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to SJS 47 for 4 yards (42-V.Fehoko45-K.Harmon).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - AF 47
(10:49 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to SJS 44 for 3 yards (92-C.Hall).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - AF 44
(10:17 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to SJS 37 for 7 yards (23-N.Shelton).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 37
(9:37 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to SJS 35 for 2 yards (3-T.Webb).
-3 YD
2 & 8 - AF 35
(9:00 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to SJS 38 FUMBLES. 92-C.Hall to SJS 38 for no gain.

SJST Spartans  - Downs (4 plays, 26 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 38
(8:51 - 1st) Penalty on AF 77-P.Ferguson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at SJS 38. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 47
(8:51 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to AF 39 for 8 yards (7-D.Eure40-A.Mock).
Penalty
2 & 2 - SJST 39
(7:40 - 1st) Penalty on SJS 62-J.Chamberlain False start 5 yards enforced at AF 39. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - SJST 44
(7:40 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to AF 37 for 7 yards (2-E.Palm).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 37
(7:40 - 1st) 16-N.Nash to AF 30 for 7 yards (2-E.Palm).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - SJST 30
(7:40 - 1st) 16-N.Nash to AF 28 for 2 yards (7-D.Eure).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 28
(7:40 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to AF 29 for -1 yard (96-J.Woodring2-E.Palm).
No Gain
4 & 2 - SJST 29
(7:40 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Mazotti.

AF Falcons  - Punt (7 plays, 30 yards, 4:33 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 29
(7:40 - 1st) 32-M.Murla to AF 31 for 2 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - AF 31
(7:40 - 1st) 13-B.Lewis to AF 40 for 9 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 40
(7:40 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels to AF 46 for 6 yards (3-T.Webb).
+11 YD
2 & 4 - AF 46
(7:10 - 1st) 13-B.Lewis to SJS 43 for 11 yards (8-A.Matau).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 43
(5:12 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Lewis.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - AF 43
(4:33 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels to SJS 41 for 2 yards (92-C.Hall45-K.Harmon).
No Gain
3 & 8 - AF 41
(3:50 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Lewis.
Punt
4 & 8 - AF 41
(3:07 - 1st) 98-J.Carlson punts 28 yards from SJS 41 to SJS 13 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.

SJST Spartans

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 13
(1:21 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither. Penalty on AF 2-E.Palm Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SJS 13. No Play.

SJST Spartans  - Downs (4 plays, 16 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 28
(1:21 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 38 for 10 yards (2-E.Palm).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 38
(1:21 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 38
(1:28 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 29-S.Garrett. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 41 for 3 yards (25-C.Goff).
+3 YD
3 & 7 - SJST 41
(1:21 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness to SJS 44 for 3 yards (30-G.Donaldson).

SJST Spartans

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - SJST 44
(15:00 - 2nd) 99-E.Fischer punts 36 yards from SJS 44 Downed at the AF 20.

AF Falcons  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 20
(15:00 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 23 for 3 yards (45-K.Harmon42-V.Fehoko).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - AF 23
(14:52 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels to AF 24 for 1 yard (45-K.Harmon).
+1 YD
3 & 6 - AF 24
(14:17 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 25 for 1 yard (45-K.Harmon).
Punt
4 & 5 - AF 25
(13:40 - 2nd) 98-J.Carlson punts 33 yards from AF 25 to SJS 42 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.

SJST Spartans  - Interception (6 plays, -31 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 42
(13:01 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to AF 45 for 13 yards (44-P.Noren).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 45
(12:18 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson to AF 35 for 10 yards (44-P.Noren).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 35
(11:37 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to AF 30 for 5 yards (7-D.Eure). Penalty on SJS 32-K.Robinson Facemasking 15 yards enforced at AF 30.
+2 YD
1 & 20 - SJST 45
(11:11 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens to AF 43 for 2 yards (45-B.Gooding).
+4 YD
2 & 18 - SJST 43
(10:37 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to AF 39 for 4 yards.
Int
3 & 14 - SJST 39
(9:55 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither INTERCEPTED by 2-E.Palm at AF 11. 2-E.Palm to AF 11 for no gain.

AF Falcons  - Downs (17 plays, 87 yards, 8:10 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - AF 11
(9:46 - 2nd) 3-J.Gidrey to AF 23 for 12 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 23
(9:00 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 25 for 2 yards (42-V.Fehoko45-K.Harmon).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - AF 25
(8:27 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels to AF 26 for 1 yard (45-K.Harmon).
+5 YD
3 & 7 - AF 26
(7:49 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 88-K.Paterson. 88-K.Paterson to AF 31 for 5 yards (45-K.Harmon).
+19 YD
4 & 2 - AF 31
(7:22 - 2nd) 10-C.McNeal to AF 50 for 19 yards (84-B.Gaither).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 50
(6:40 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to SJS 47 for 3 yards (78-S.Toia).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - AF 47
(6:02 - 2nd) 13-B.Lewis to SJS 39 for 8 yards (8-A.Matau).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 39
(5:34 - 2nd) 13-B.Lewis to SJS 34 for 5 yards (45-K.Harmon).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - AF 34
(5:00 - 2nd) 13-B.Lewis to SJS 32 for 2 yards (45-K.Harmon).
+8 YD
3 & 3 - AF 32
(4:13 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to SJS 24 for 8 yards (3-T.Webb).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 24
(3:40 - 2nd) 13-B.Lewis to SJS 26 for -2 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
+6 YD
2 & 12 - AF 26
(3:03 - 2nd) 13-B.Lewis to SJS 20 for 6 yards (23-N.Shelton3-T.Webb).
+17 YD
3 & 6 - AF 20
(2:27 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 88-K.Paterson. 88-K.Paterson to SJS 3 for 17 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 3 - AF 3
(1:54 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to SJS 1 for 2 yards (3-T.Webb8-A.Matau).
No Gain
2 & 1 - AF 1
(1:41 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels to SJS 1 for no gain (78-S.Toia).
No Gain
3 & 1 - AF 1
(1:40 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels to SJS 1 for no gain (22-T.Jenkins3-T.Webb).
-1 YD
4 & 1 - AF 1
(1:36 - 2nd) 3-J.Gidrey to SJS 2 for -1 yard (3-T.Webb).

SJST Spartans

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 2
(1:31 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 14 FUMBLES (96-J.Woodring). 32-K.Robinson to SJS 14 for no gain.

SJST Spartans  - Halftime (3 plays, 12 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 2
(1:11 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 8 for 6 yards (96-J.Woodring).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 8
(1:05 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 11 for 3 yards (78-G.Silvanic).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 11
(0:38 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 23-T.Nevens. 23-T.Nevens to SJS 14 for 3 yards (44-P.Noren).

AF Falcons  - Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 3:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35. 27-B.Peterson to AF 32 for 32 yards (46-C.Webb).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 32
(14:54 - 3rd) 4-H.Daniels to AF 36 for 4 yards (91-E.Ane).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - AF 36
(14:14 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 45 for 9 yards (8-A.Matau3-T.Webb).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 45
(13:38 - 3rd) 32-M.Murla to AF 47 for 2 yards (96-J.Kakiva).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - AF 47
(12:55 - 3rd) 4-H.Daniels to AF 48 for 1 yard (41-H.Darden).
+3 YD
3 & 7 - AF 48
(11:57 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to SJS 49 for 3 yards (91-E.Ane45-K.Harmon).
Punt
4 & 4 - AF 49
(11:27 - 3rd) 98-J.Carlson punts 35 yards from SJS 49. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 25 for 11 yards (2-E.Palm). Penalty on SJS 21-J.Simpson Holding 8 yards enforced at SJS 16.

SJST Spartans  - TD (9 plays, 92 yards, 4:30 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 8
(11:18 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 20 for 12 yards (21-C.Taylor).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 20
(10:53 - 3rd) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 23 for 3 yards (40-A.Mock).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - SJST 23
(10:22 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 27 for 4 yards (2-E.Palm).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - SJST 27
(9:40 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash to SJS 31 for 4 yards (42-W.Trawick).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 31
(9:12 - 3rd) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 35 for 4 yards (44-P.Noren7-D.Eure).
+52 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 35
(8:45 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to AF 13 for 52 yards (7-D.Eure).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 13
(8:08 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash to AF 8 for 5 yards (96-J.Woodring).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 8
(7:32 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to AF 7 for 1 yard (25-C.Goff21-C.Taylor).
+7 YD
3 & 4 - SJST 7
(6:50 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:48 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.

AF Falcons  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:48 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to AF 25 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(6:48 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 27 for 2 yards (22-T.Jenkins78-S.Toia).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - AF 27
(6:13 - 3rd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 13-B.Lewis. 13-B.Lewis to AF 29 for 2 yards (8-A.Matau).
No Gain
3 & 6 - AF 29
(5:35 - 3rd) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Lewis.
Punt
4 & 6 - AF 29
(5:33 - 3rd) 98-J.Carlson punts 36 yards from AF 29 to SJS 35 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.

SJST Spartans  - Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 35
(5:27 - 3rd) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 39 for 4 yards (40-A.Mock).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 39
(4:51 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 15-D.Mazotti. 15-D.Mazotti to SJS 47 for 8 yards (3-J.Youngblood).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 47
(4:14 - 3rd) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 47 for no gain (86-M.Purcell).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 47
(3:42 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash to SJS 48 for 1 yard (40-A.Mock78-G.Silvanic).
No Gain
3 & 9 - SJST 48
(3:00 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
Punt
4 & 9 - SJST 48
(2:50 - 3rd) 99-E.Fischer punts 47 yards from SJS 48 Downed at the AF 5.

AF Falcons  - Fumble (2 plays, 9 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 5
(2:44 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 11 for 6 yards (20-T.White45-K.Harmon).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - AF 11
(2:10 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 14 FUMBLES (45-K.Harmon). 22-T.Jenkins to AF 14 for no gain.

SJST Spartans  - TD (3 plays, 14 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 14
(2:07 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to AF 17 for -3 yards (2-E.Palm).
+6 YD
2 & 13 - SJST 17
(1:25 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 9-I.Hamilton. 9-I.Hamilton to AF 11 for 6 yards (21-C.Taylor).
+11 YD
3 & 7 - SJST 11
(0:48 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:43 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.

AF Falcons  - TD (6 plays, 65 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:43 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 54 yards from SJS 35 out of bounds at the AF 11.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 35
(0:43 - 3rd) 3-J.Gidrey to AF 39 for 4 yards (78-S.Toia).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - AF 39
(0:20 - 3rd) 3-J.Gidrey to AF 38 for -1 yard (45-K.Harmon).
+7 YD
3 & 7 - AF 38
(15:00 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels to AF 45 for 7 yards (7-M.Welch).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - AF 45
(14:21 - 4th) 13-B.Lewis to SJS 37 for 18 yards (3-T.Webb).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 37
(13:52 - 4th) 13-B.Lewis to SJS 34 for 3 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
+34 YD
2 & 7 - AF 34
(13:23 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels complete to 88-K.Paterson. 88-K.Paterson runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
(13:16 - 4th) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good. Team penalty on SJS Offside 2 yards enforced at SJS 2. No Play.
+2 YD
(13:16 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels to SJS End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.
+2 YD
(13:16 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels to SJS 1 for -1 yard.

SJST Spartans  - FG (16 plays, 78 yards, 7:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:16 - 4th) 93-B.Honaker kicks 60 yards from AF 35. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 20 for 15 yards (26-M.David). Penalty on SJS 12-R.Johnson Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at SJS 20.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 10
(13:08 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 8 for -2 yards (78-G.Silvanic86-M.Purcell).
+14 YD
2 & 12 - SJST 8
(12:40 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 22 for 14 yards (7-D.Eure44-P.Noren).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 22
(12:05 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 24 for 2 yards (3-J.Youngblood).
+14 YD
2 & 8 - SJST 24
(11:25 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 38 for 14 yards (25-C.Goff).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 38
(10:49 - 4th) to SJS 33 for -5 yards.
+15 YD
2 & 15 - SJST 33
(10:12 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 48 for 15 yards (21-C.Taylor).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 48
(9:30 - 4th) Team penalty on SJS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SJS 48. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - SJST 43
(9:08 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
+14 YD
2 & 15 - SJST 43
(9:03 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness to AF 43 for 14 yards (21-C.Taylor).
+13 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 43
(8:17 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 15-D.Mazotti. 15-D.Mazotti to AF 30 for 13 yards (21-C.Taylor).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 30
(7:39 - 4th) 1-I.Holiness to AF 29 for 1 yard (3-J.Youngblood).
No Gain
2 & 9 - SJST 29
(6:55 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
Penalty
3 & 9 - SJST 29
(6:54 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither. Penalty on AF 7-D.Eure Holding 10 yards enforced at AF 29. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 19
(6:49 - 4th) 1-I.Holiness to AF 14 for 5 yards (2-E.Palm).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 14
(6:10 - 4th) 1-I.Holiness to AF 13 for 1 yard (78-G.Silvanic).
+1 YD
3 & 4 - SJST 13
(5:29 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to AF 12 for 1 yard (78-G.Silvanic14-E.Erickson).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - SJST 12
(5:23 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio 30 yards Field Goal is Good.

AF Falcons  - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:18 - 4th) 48-C.Wood kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to AF 25 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
-6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(5:18 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels to AF 19 for -6 yards.
No Gain
2 & 16 - AF 19
(4:36 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Lewis.
No Gain
3 & 16 - AF 19
(4:33 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Morris.
Punt
4 & 16 - AF 19
(4:27 - 4th) 98-J.Carlson punts 53 yards from AF 19 Downed at the SJS 28.

SJST Spartans  - Punt (4 plays, 27 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 28
(4:17 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 34 for 6 yards (2-E.Palm). Penalty on AF 40-A.Mock Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SJS 34.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 49
(3:45 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 48 for -1 yard (78-G.Silvanic).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - SJST 48
(3:42 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to AF 49 for 3 yards (14-E.Erickson).
+4 YD
3 & 8 - SJST 49
(3:36 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to AF 45 for 4 yards (3-J.Youngblood).
Punt
4 & 4 - SJST 45
(2:50 - 4th) 99-E.Fischer punts 30 yards from AF 45 to AF 15 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.

AF Falcons  - Missed FG (12 plays, 58 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - AF 15
(2:44 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels complete to 13-B.Lewis. 13-B.Lewis to AF 24 for 9 yards (3-T.Webb).
No Gain
2 & 1 - AF 24
(2:31 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Paterson.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - AF 24
(2:26 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels to AF 26 for 2 yards (44-J.Cobbs).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 26
(2:14 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Paterson.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - AF 26
(2:11 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels complete to 13-B.Lewis. 13-B.Lewis to AF 33 for 7 yards (20-T.White).
+15 YD
3 & 3 - AF 33
(2:00 - 4th) 32-M.Murla to AF 48 for 15 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 48
(1:36 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Paterson.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - AF 48
(1:32 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels complete to 13-B.Lewis. 13-B.Lewis to SJS 45 for 7 yards (28-T.Parker).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - AF 45
(1:31 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels complete to 13-B.Lewis. 13-B.Lewis to SJS 39 for 6 yards (28-T.Parker).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 39
(1:20 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels to SJS 35 for 4 yards (91-E.Ane).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - AF 35
(1:07 - 4th) 4-H.Daniels complete to 13-B.Lewis. 13-B.Lewis to SJS 30 for 5 yards (7-M.Welch).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - AF 30
(1:04 - 4th) 48-B.Gross to SJS 27 for 3 yards (46-C.Webb).
No Good
1 & 10 - AF 27
(0:52 - 4th) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.

SJST Spartans

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 27
(0:47 - 4th) kneels at SJS 26 for -1 yard.

SJST Spartans  - End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
2 & 11 - SJST 26
(0:10 - 4th) kneels at SJS 25 for -1 yard.
