UTEP
CHARLO

Key Players
J. Garrett 2 WR
107 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 9 RECs
C. Reynolds 3 QB
185 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -2 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 12:26
5-A.McAllister runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
7
yds
00:09
pos
0
6
Point After TD 12:20
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 3:34
33-D.Hankins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
41
yds
08:51
pos
6
7
Point After TD 3:29
40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 5:40
22-R.Awatt runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
103
yds
06:35
pos
13
7
Point After TD 5:35
40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 0:30
3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
79
yds
05:09
pos
14
13
Point After TD 0:26
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 3:38
3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
42
yds
03:22
pos
14
20
Point After TD 3:31
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
4th Quarter
Field Goal 12:43
11-J.Cruz 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
60
yds
01:31
pos
14
24
Touchdown 4:47
23-M.Elder runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
49
yds
03:35
pos
14
30
Point After TD 4:40
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
31
Touchdown 2:51
12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
50
yds
01:57
pos
20
31
Point After TD 2:43
40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
31
Touchdown 2:43
5-A.McAllister runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
36
yds
00:00
pos
21
37
Point After TD 2:30
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
38
Touchdown 0:59
12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
62
yds
01:37
pos
27
38
Point After TD 0:53
40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
38
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 17
Rushing 9 9
Passing 11 8
Penalty 4 0
3rd Down Conv 8-13 8-13
4th Down Conv 2-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 374 329
Total Plays 73 58
Avg Gain 5.1 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 170 144
Rush Attempts 38 35
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 4.1
Yards Passing 204 185
Comp. - Att. 19-35 14-23
Yards Per Pass 5.4 7.2
Penalties - Yards 5-40 11-122
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 2-29.5 4-47.3
Return Yards 0 48
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-48
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UTEP 3-2 7701428
Charlotte 1-2 7771738
Jerry Richardson Stadium Charlotte, NC
 204 PASS YDS 185
170 RUSH YDS 144
374 TOTAL YDS 329
UTEP
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Hardison 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.3% 204 2 2 110.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.3% 850 1 2 121.6
G. Hardison 19/35 204 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Hankins 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 119 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 265 5
D. Hankins 18 119 1 30
R. Awatt 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 39 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 51 2
R. Awatt 10 39 1 13
J. Fields 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 153 1
J. Fields 6 15 0 4
G. Hardison 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 -3 0
G. Hardison 4 -3 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Garrett 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 9 107 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 287 1
J. Garrett 11 9 107 2 18
J. Cowing 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 75 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 377 0
J. Cowing 8 5 75 0 21
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 51 0
W. Dawn Jr. 6 4 16 0 9
D. Cooper 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 83 0
D. Cooper 5 1 6 0 6
T. Thompson 45 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 56 0
T. Thompson 2 0 0 0 0
J. Fields 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
J. Fields 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Forester 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
S. Forester 9-0 0.0 0
K. Stewart 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Stewart 5-0 0.0 0
T. Knight 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Knight 5-1 0.0 0
D. Inyang 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Inyang 5-1 0.0 0
B. Harrell 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Harrell 4-1 0.0 0
K. Moss 7 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Moss 3-1 0.0 0
J. VanHook 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
J. VanHook 3-1 1.0 0
P. Amaewhule 23 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
P. Amaewhule 2-0 1.0 0
D. Barnes 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Barnes 2-0 0.0 0
J. Prince 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Prince 1-1 0.0 0
D. Lowe 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Lowe 1-0 0.0 0
B. Thompson 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
T. James 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. James 1-0 0.0 0
J. Caldwell 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Caldwell 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Baechle 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
4/7 9/9
G. Baechle 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sloan 13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 29.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 0 0
J. Sloan 2 29.5 0 33
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Lowe 29 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 32.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 16 0
D. Lowe 3 32.0 36 0
T. Thompson 45 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
T. Thompson 1 11.0 11 0
J. Garrett 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
J. Garrett 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Charlotte
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 185 2 0 157.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 454 1 2 116.8
C. Reynolds 14/23 185 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. McAllister 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 68 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 31 0
A. McAllister 8 68 2 36
C. McEachern 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
C. McEachern 4 27 0 15
D. Shoffner 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
D. Shoffner 2 15 0 8
T. Harbison III 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 136 2
T. Harbison III 5 13 0 7
M. Elder 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 13 1
M. Elder 1 13 1 13
V. Tucker 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
V. Tucker 1 9 0 9
C. Camp 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
C. Camp 6 5 0 5
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 37 0
C. Reynolds 6 -2 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
V. Tucker 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 86 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 141 0
V. Tucker 8 6 86 1 25
C. Dollar 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 121 1
C. Dollar 3 2 27 1 17
M. Elder 23 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 50 0
M. Elder 2 1 24 0 24
T. Thompson 18 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 62 0
T. Thompson 4 1 18 0 18
R. Carriere 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Carriere 3 2 17 0 12
T. Ringwood 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 46 0
T. Ringwood 1 1 7 0 7
R. Arnold 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
R. Arnold 1 1 6 0 6
A. McAllister 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
A. McAllister 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. DeLuca 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
B. DeLuca 7-1 0.0 0
B. Whitehead 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
B. Whitehead 6-0 0.0 0
N. Lyon 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
N. Lyon 6-2 0.0 0
L. Martin 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
L. Martin 5-1 0.0 0
T. Horne 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Horne 4-1 0.0 0
T. Harris 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
T. Harris 4-1 1.0 0
A. Williams 0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Williams 4-1 0.0 0
T. Murray 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Murray 3-0 0.0 1
J. Sharpe 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Sharpe 2-0 0.0 0
R. McKnight 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
R. McKnight 2-2 0.0 0
L. McMillan 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
L. McMillan 1-0 0.0 1
S. Sa'o 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Sa'o 1-0 0.0 0
K. Presley 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Presley 1-1 0.0 0
B. Wallace 60 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Wallace 1-1 0.0 0
D. Morgan 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Morgan 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Cruz 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
3/5 4/4
J. Cruz 1/1 32 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Bowler 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 47.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 0 0
C. Bowler 4 47.3 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. McAllister 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 97 1
A. McAllister 1 18.0 18 0
C. Camp 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 24 0
C. Camp 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTEP 25 2:12 5 68 INT
12:20 UTEP 36 8:51 18 64 TD
0:03 UTEP 20 0:00 1 0
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 UTEP 2 6:35 14 98 TD
0:26 UTEP 43 0:18 3 35 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:05 UTEP 7 2:04 5 24 INT
6:58 UTEP 20 0:00 1 17 Fumble
3:31 UTEP 25 1:26 3 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:42 UTEP 30 4:18 11 21 Downs
4:40 UTEP 41 1:57 8 59 TD
2:30 UTEP 38 1:37 7 62 TD
2:30 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:29 UTEP 7 0:09 2 7 TD
3:29 CHARLO 16 3:12 6 15 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 UTEP 45 1:55 3 2 Punt
5:35 CHARLO 21 5:09 13 64 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CHARLO 25 1:41 4 17 Punt
10:54 CHARLO 31 3:48 8 21 Punt
6:53 UTEP 37 3:22 9 37 TD
1:57 CHARLO 40 1:31 4 25
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:15 UTEP 49 3:35 8 34 TD
2:43 UTEP 36 0:00 1 36 TD
0:53 UTEP 45 0:43 2 -4 Game
0:53 0:00 0 0

UTEP Miners  - Interception (5 plays, 68 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 34 for 9 yards (60-B.Wallace).
No Gain
2 & 1 - UTEP 34
(14:26 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 34 for no gain (10-T.Harris60-B.Wallace).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - UTEP 34
(13:48 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 41 for 7 yards (0-A.Williams28-B.DeLuca).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 41
(13:20 - 1st) 21-J.Fields to TEP 45 for 4 yards (8-N.Lyon).
Int
2 & 6 - UTEP 45
(12:48 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-T.Murray at CHA 46. 5-T.Murray to TEP 7 for 47 yards (1-D.Cooper).

CHARLO 49ers  - TD (2 plays, 7 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 7 - CHARLO 7
(12:29 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 7
(12:26 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:20 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.

UTEP Miners  - TD (18 plays, 64 yards, 8:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:20 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35. 29-D.Lowe to TEP 36 for 36 yards (16-K.Blake20-C.Camp).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 36
(12:12 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison to TEP 37 for 1 yard (28-B.DeLuca).
+13 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 37
(11:38 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 50 for 13 yards (17-L.Martin).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 50
(11:06 - 1st) Penalty on TEP 73-B.DeHaro False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 50. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - UTEP 45
(10:49 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 49 for 4 yards (17-L.Martin).
-5 YD
2 & 11 - UTEP 49
(10:14 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 44 for -5 yards (98-T.Horne).
Penalty
3 & 16 - UTEP 44
(9:37 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing. Penalty on CHA 0-A.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEP 44. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 41
(9:29 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to CHA 37 for 4 yards (5-T.Murray).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 37
(8:48 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to CHA 35 for 2 yards (90-D.Morgan).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - UTEP 35
(8:14 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to CHA 30 for 5 yards (27-B.Whitehead17-L.Martin).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 30
(7:33 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to CHA 28 for 2 yards (8-N.Lyon).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 28
(7:00 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to CHA 29 for -1 yard (0-A.Williams11-R.McKnight).
+8 YD
3 & 9 - UTEP 29
(6:20 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to CHA 21 for 8 yards (27-B.Whitehead).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - UTEP 21
(5:59 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison to CHA 19 for 2 yards (98-T.Horne).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 19
(5:30 - 1st) 21-J.Fields to CHA 16 for 3 yards (17-L.Martin47-K.Presley).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 16
(4:53 - 1st) 21-J.Fields to CHA 15 for 1 yard (47-K.Presley).
Penalty
3 & 6 - UTEP 15
(4:12 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn. Penalty on CHA 4-L.McMillan Pass interference 13 yards enforced at CHA 15. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 2 - UTEP 2
(4:05 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to CHA 2 for no gain (28-B.DeLuca).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - UTEP 2
(3:34 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:29 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers  - Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 3:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:29 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle kicks 55 yards from TEP 35. 20-C.Camp to CHA 26 for 16 yards (19-D.Trotter). Penalty on CHA 16-K.Blake Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at CHA 26.
Sack
1 & 10 - CHARLO 16
(3:29 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 13 for -3 yards (23-P.Amaewhule).
+8 YD
2 & 13 - CHARLO 13
(2:43 - 1st) 2-D.Shoffner to CHA 21 for 8 yards (47-S.Forester).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - CHARLO 21
(2:00 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 27 for 6 yards (9-J.VanHook).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 27
(1:19 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 27
(1:13 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 31 for 4 yards (10-T.Knight).
No Gain
3 & 6 - CHARLO 31
(0:28 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
Punt
4 & 6 - CHARLO 31
(0:17 - 1st) 19-C.Bowler punts 49 yards from CHA 31 to the TEP 20 downed by 2-B.Faison-Walden.

UTEP Miners

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 20
(0:03 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn.

CHARLO 49ers

Result Play
+2 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 20
(15:00 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to TEP 22 for 2 yards (28-B.DeLuca). Penalty on TEP 2-J.Garrett Holding 10 yards enforced at TEP 22.
No Gain
2 & 18 - CHARLO 12
(14:33 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn.
No Gain
3 & 18 - CHARLO 12
(14:27 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fields.
Punt
4 & 18 - CHARLO 12
(14:23 - 2nd) 13-J.Sloan punts 33 yards from TEP 12 out of bounds at the TEP 45.

CHARLO 49ers  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45
(14:15 - 2nd) 20-C.Camp to TEP 42 for 3 yards (28-B.Harrell).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 42
(13:50 - 2nd) 20-C.Camp to TEP 37 for 5 yards (7-K.Moss).
-6 YD
3 & 2 - CHARLO 37
(13:02 - 2nd) 20-C.Camp to TEP 43 FUMBLES (54-K.Stewart). 20-C.Camp to TEP 43 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 8 - CHARLO 43
(12:20 - 2nd) 19-C.Bowler punts 41 yards from TEP 43 Downed at the TEP 2.

UTEP Miners  - TD (14 plays, 98 yards, 6:35 poss)

Result Play
+30 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 2
(12:10 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 32 for 30 yards (8-N.Lyon).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 32
(11:42 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to TEP 33 for 1 yard (11-R.McKnight98-T.Horne).
Penalty
2 & 9 - UTEP 33
(11:05 - 2nd) Penalty on TEP 79-E.Klein False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 33. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 14 - UTEP 28
(10:47 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Garrett.
+21 YD
3 & 14 - UTEP 28
(10:41 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 49 for 21 yards (4-L.McMillan).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 49
(10:10 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 50 for 1 yard (10-T.Harris).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 50
(9:36 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to CHA 44 for 6 yards (8-N.Lyon11-R.McKnight).
+13 YD
3 & 3 - UTEP 44
(8:52 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to CHA 31 for 13 yards (0-A.Williams8-N.Lyon).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 31
(8:17 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to CHA 27 for 4 yards (57-J.Sa'o).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 27
(7:37 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt to CHA 22 for 5 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - UTEP 22
(7:03 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt to CHA 21 for 1 yard.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 21
(6:30 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt to CHA 8 for 13 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
+4 YD
1 & 8 - UTEP 8
(6:17 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt to CHA 4 for 4 yards (17-L.Martin).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - UTEP 4
(5:40 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:35 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers  - TD (13 plays, 64 yards, 5:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:35 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 62 yards from TEP 35. 5-A.McAllister to CHA 21 for 18 yards (32-I.Johnson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 21
(5:29 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 26 for 5 yards (9-J.VanHook10-T.Knight).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 26
(4:48 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 28 for 2 yards (7-K.Moss).
+12 YD
3 & 3 - CHARLO 28
(4:02 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 85-R.Carriere. 85-R.Carriere to CHA 40 for 12 yards (5-D.Inyang).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40
(3:24 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker. Penalty on CHA 53-J.Jacobs Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at CHA 40. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - CHARLO 35
(3:16 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 37 for 2 yards (54-K.Stewart).
+2 YD
2 & 13 - CHARLO 37
(2:47 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 39 for 2 yards (10-T.Knight).
Penalty
3 & 11 - CHARLO 39
(2:01 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-J.Prince at TEP 40. 21-J.Prince to CHA 25 for 35 yards. Penalty on TEP 54-K.Stewart Offside 5 yards enforced at CHA 39. No Play.
+7 YD
3 & 6 - CHARLO 44
(1:30 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to TEP 49 for 7 yards (5-D.Inyang).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49
(1:00 - 2nd) 20-C.Camp to TEP 47 for 2 yards (48-B.Thompson).
No Gain
2 & 8 - CHARLO 47
(0:50 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Thompson.
+25 YD
3 & 8 - CHARLO 47
(0:44 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to TEP 22 for 25 yards (47-S.Forester).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 22
(0:30 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:26 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(0:26 - 2nd) Team penalty on CHA Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CHA 35. No Play.

UTEP Miners  - Halftime (3 plays, 35 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:26 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 60 yards from CHA 20. 2-J.Garrett to TEP 43 for 23 yards (83-C.Wiggins).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 43
(0:19 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper. Penalty on CHA 27-B.Whitehead Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEP 43. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 42
(0:13 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper.
+20 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 42
(0:08 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to CHA 22 for 20 yards (27-B.Whitehead).

CHARLO 49ers  - Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 40 yards from TEP 35 to CHA 25 fair catch by 5-A.McAllister.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 37 for 12 yards (23-P.Amaewhule21-J.Prince).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37
(14:42 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 35 for -2 yards (47-S.Forester).
+7 YD
2 & 12 - CHARLO 35
(13:57 - 3rd) 2-D.Shoffner to CHA 42 for 7 yards (47-S.Forester).
No Gain
3 & 5 - CHARLO 42
(13:23 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Elder.
Punt
4 & 5 - CHARLO 42
(13:19 - 3rd) 19-C.Bowler punts 51 yards from CHA 42 to the TEP 7 downed by 16-K.Blake.

UTEP Miners  - Interception (5 plays, 24 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
+19 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 7
(13:05 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 26 for 19 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 26
(12:49 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 31 for 5 yards (5-T.Murray10-T.Harris).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 31
(12:14 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 37 for 6 yards (10-T.Harris0-A.Williams).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 37
(11:41 - 3rd) 22-R.Awatt to TEP 38 for 1 yard (5-T.Murray).
Int
2 & 9 - UTEP 38
(11:01 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-L.McMillan at CHA 30. 4-L.McMillan to CHA 31 for 1 yard (6-J.Cowing).

CHARLO 49ers  - Punt (8 plays, 21 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31
(10:54 - 3rd) 20-C.Camp to CHA 29 for -2 yards (47-S.Forester).
+12 YD
2 & 12 - CHARLO 29
(10:13 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 41 for 12 yards (5-D.Inyang).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41
(10:00 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 8-R.Arnold. 8-R.Arnold to CHA 47 for 6 yards (5-D.Inyang22-J.Caldwell).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - CHARLO 47
(9:13 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to TEP 48 for 5 yards (47-S.Forester).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48
(8:31 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 5-A.McAllister.
Penalty
2 & 10 - CHARLO 48
(8:26 - 3rd) Penalty on CHA 2-D.Shoffner Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEP 48. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 15 - CHARLO 47
(8:26 - 3rd) 20-C.Camp to CHA 50 for 3 yards (7-K.Moss5-D.Inyang).
+2 YD
3 & 12 - CHARLO 50
(7:41 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to TEP 48 for 2 yards (10-T.Knight7-K.Moss).
Punt
4 & 10 - CHARLO 48
(7:06 - 3rd) 19-C.Bowler punts 48 yards from TEP 48 to TEP End Zone. touchback.

UTEP Miners  - Fumble (1 plays, 17 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 20
(6:58 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 37 FUMBLES (28-B.DeLuca). 4-L.McMillan to TEP 37 for no gain.

CHARLO 49ers  - TD (9 plays, 37 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37
(6:53 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 85-R.Carriere. 85-R.Carriere to TEP 32 for 5 yards (5-D.Inyang).
-5 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 32
(6:28 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to TEP 37 for -5 yards (54-K.Stewart).
+17 YD
3 & 10 - CHARLO 37
(5:50 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to TEP 20 for 17 yards (12-D.Barnes).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20
(5:20 - 3rd) Penalty on CHA 79-P.Askew False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 20. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 15 - CHARLO 25
(5:05 - 3rd) 9-V.Tucker to TEP 16 for 9 yards (12-D.Barnes).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - CHARLO 16
(4:38 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to TEP 12 for 4 yards (10-T.Knight).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - CHARLO 12
(4:22 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to TEP 10 for 2 yards (10-T.Knight).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 10
(3:44 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 85-R.Carriere.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 10
(3:38 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:31 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.

UTEP Miners  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:31 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(3:31 - 3rd) 22-R.Awatt to TEP 28 for 3 yards (33-J.Sharpe).
No Gain
2 & 7 - UTEP 28
(3:01 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - UTEP 28
(2:55 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 1-D.Cooper. 1-D.Cooper to TEP 34 for 6 yards.
Punt
4 & 1 - UTEP 34
(2:05 - 3rd) 13-J.Sloan punts 26 yards from TEP 34 out of bounds at the CHA 40.

CHARLO 49ers

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40
(1:57 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Thompson.
Sack
2 & 10 - CHARLO 40
(1:50 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 38 for -2 yards (9-J.VanHook).
+24 YD
3 & 12 - CHARLO 38
(1:06 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 23-M.Elder. 23-M.Elder to TEP 38 for 24 yards (28-B.Harrell).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38
(0:26 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 18-T.Thompson. 18-T.Thompson to TEP 20 for 18 yards (28-B.Harrell). Penalty on CHA 16-K.Blake Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at TEP 20.

CHARLO 49ers

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 7 - CHARLO 35
(15:00 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to TEP 20 for 15 yards (47-S.Forester).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20
(14:23 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Thompson.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 20
(14:16 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TEP 22 for -2 yards (47-S.Forester28-B.Harrell).
+7 YD
3 & 12 - CHARLO 22
(13:28 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TEP 15 for 7 yards (28-B.Harrell9-J.VanHook).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - CHARLO 15
(12:43 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

UTEP Miners  - Downs (11 plays, 21 yards, 4:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:42 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35. 29-D.Lowe to TEP 30 for 30 yards (97-D.Weldon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 30
(12:27 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTEP 30
(12:22 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper.
+4 YD
3 & 10 - UTEP 30
(12:16 - 4th) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 34 for 4 yards (98-T.Horne).
+10 YD
4 & 6 - UTEP 34
(11:34 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 44 for 10 yards (27-B.Whitehead).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 44
(11:05 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to CHA 49 for 7 yards (27-B.Whitehead).
No Gain
2 & 3 - UTEP 49
(10:28 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Garrett.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - UTEP 49
(10:23 - 4th) 22-R.Awatt to CHA 46 for 3 yards (98-T.Horne8-N.Lyon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 46
(9:50 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 46
(9:43 - 4th) 22-R.Awatt to CHA 40 for 6 yards (17-L.Martin).
-1 YD
3 & 4 - UTEP 40
(9:05 - 4th) 22-R.Awatt to CHA 41 for -1 yard.
Sack
4 & 5 - UTEP 41
(8:24 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison sacked at TEP 49 for -10 yards (10-T.Harris).

CHARLO 49ers  - TD (8 plays, 34 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49
(8:15 - 4th) 25-C.McEachern to TEP 39 for 10 yards (54-K.Stewart).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 39
(7:51 - 4th) 25-C.McEachern to TEP 24 for 15 yards (3-T.James).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 24
(7:29 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to TEP 16 for 8 yards (29-D.Lowe).
-4 YD
2 & 2 - CHARLO 16
(6:49 - 4th) 25-C.McEachern to TEP 20 for -4 yards (54-K.Stewart).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - CHARLO 20
(6:03 - 4th) 25-C.McEachern to TEP 14 for 6 yards (21-J.Prince).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 14
(5:29 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TEP 13 for 1 yard (47-S.Forester).
+13 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 13
(4:47 - 4th) 23-M.Elder runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:40 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(4:40 - 4th) Penalty on CHA 18-T.Thompson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CHA 35. No Play.

UTEP Miners  - TD (8 plays, 59 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:40 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz kicks 69 yards from CHA 20. 29-D.Lowe to TEP 41 for 30 yards (15-J.Jeffery).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 41
(4:34 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTEP 41
(4:28 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper.
+19 YD
3 & 10 - UTEP 41
(4:25 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to CHA 40 for 19 yards (0-A.Williams).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 40
(4:04 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to CHA 25 for 15 yards (33-J.Sharpe).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(3:49 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to CHA 19 for 6 yards (27-B.Whitehead).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - UTEP 19
(3:24 - 4th) 33-D.Hankins to CHA 17 for 2 yards (11-R.McKnight).
Penalty
3 & 2 - UTEP 17
(2:58 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Garrett. Penalty on CHA 27-B.Whitehead Holding 9 yards enforced at CHA 17. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 8 - UTEP 8
(2:51 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:43 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers  - TD (1 plays, 36 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:43 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle kicks 16 yards from TEP 35. 10-T.Harris to CHA 49 for no gain. Penalty on TEP 31-J.Tupou Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CHA 49.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36
(2:43 - 4th) 5-A.McAllister runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:43 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.

UTEP Miners  - TD (7 plays, 62 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:30 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz kicks 38 yards from CHA 35. 45-T.Thompson to TEP 38 for 11 yards (15-J.Jeffery).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 38
(2:25 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to TEP 50 for 12 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 50
(2:15 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison scrambles pushed ob at CHA 46 for 4 yards.
+18 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 46
(1:50 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to CHA 28 for 18 yards (8-N.Lyon).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 28
(1:30 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to CHA 11 for 17 yards (8-N.Lyon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 11
(1:00 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 45-T.Thompson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTEP 11
(1:04 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 45-T.Thompson.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - UTEP 11
(0:59 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:53 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers  - End of Game (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:53 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle kicks 10 yards from TEP 35. 8-R.Arnold to TEP 45 for no gain.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45
(0:53 - 4th) kneels at TEP 47 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - CHARLO 47
(0:10 - 4th) kneels at TEP 49 for -2 yards.
