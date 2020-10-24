Drive Chart
|
|
|UTEP
|CHARLO
Key Players
|
|
J. Garrett
2 WR
107 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 9 RECs
|
|
C. Reynolds
3 QB
185 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -2 RuYds
Touchdown 0:30
3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
79
yds
05:09
pos
14
13
Touchdown 3:38
3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
42
yds
03:22
pos
14
20
Touchdown 2:51
12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
50
yds
01:57
pos
20
31
Touchdown 0:59
12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
62
yds
01:37
pos
27
38
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|17
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|11
|8
|Penalty
|4
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-13
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|374
|329
|Total Plays
|73
|58
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|170
|144
|Rush Attempts
|38
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|204
|185
|Comp. - Att.
|19-35
|14-23
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|11-122
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-29.5
|4-47.3
|Return Yards
|0
|48
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-48
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|204
|PASS YDS
|185
|
|
|170
|RUSH YDS
|144
|
|
|374
|TOTAL YDS
|329
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Hardison 12 QB
|G. Hardison
|19/35
|204
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|18
|119
|1
|30
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|10
|39
|1
|13
|
J. Fields 21 RB
|J. Fields
|6
|15
|0
|4
|
G. Hardison 12 QB
|G. Hardison
|4
|-3
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Garrett 2 WR
|J. Garrett
|11
|9
|107
|2
|18
|
J. Cowing 6 WR
|J. Cowing
|8
|5
|75
|0
|21
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|6
|4
|16
|0
|9
|
D. Cooper 1 WR
|D. Cooper
|5
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Thompson 45 TE
|T. Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Fields 21 RB
|J. Fields
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Forester 47 LB
|S. Forester
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stewart 54 DT
|K. Stewart
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 10 LB
|T. Knight
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Inyang 5 DB
|D. Inyang
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harrell 28 DB
|B. Harrell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moss 7 DT
|K. Moss
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. VanHook 9 LB
|J. VanHook
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
P. Amaewhule 23 DE
|P. Amaewhule
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Barnes 12 DB
|D. Barnes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Prince 21 DB
|J. Prince
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowe 29 DB
|D. Lowe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 48 DE
|B. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. James 3 S
|T. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Caldwell 22 DB
|J. Caldwell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sloan 13 P
|J. Sloan
|2
|29.5
|0
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Lowe 29 DB
|D. Lowe
|3
|32.0
|36
|0
|
T. Thompson 45 TE
|T. Thompson
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|
J. Garrett 2 WR
|J. Garrett
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|14/23
|185
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|8
|68
|2
|36
|
C. McEachern 25 RB
|C. McEachern
|4
|27
|0
|15
|
D. Shoffner 2 QB
|D. Shoffner
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
T. Harbison III 22 RB
|T. Harbison III
|5
|13
|0
|7
|
M. Elder 23 WR
|M. Elder
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
V. Tucker 9 WR
|V. Tucker
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Camp 20 RB
|C. Camp
|6
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|6
|-2
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Tucker 9 WR
|V. Tucker
|8
|6
|86
|1
|25
|
C. Dollar 4 WR
|C. Dollar
|3
|2
|27
|1
|17
|
M. Elder 23 WR
|M. Elder
|2
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
T. Thompson 18 TE
|T. Thompson
|4
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
R. Carriere 85 TE
|R. Carriere
|3
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
T. Ringwood 81 WR
|T. Ringwood
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Arnold 8 WR
|R. Arnold
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. DeLuca 28 DB
|B. DeLuca
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Whitehead 27 DB
|B. Whitehead
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Lyon 8 DB
|N. Lyon
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Martin 17 LB
|L. Martin
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Horne 98 DL
|T. Horne
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 10 DE
|T. Harris
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Williams 0 DB
|A. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Murray 5 LB
|T. Murray
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Sharpe 33 LB
|J. Sharpe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McKnight 11 DE
|R. McKnight
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. McMillan 4 DB
|L. McMillan
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Sa'o 57 DL
|S. Sa'o
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Presley 47 DL
|K. Presley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wallace 60 DL
|B. Wallace
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morgan 90 DL
|D. Morgan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 11 K
|J. Cruz
|1/1
|32
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bowler 19 P
|C. Bowler
|4
|47.3
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|
C. Camp 20 RB
|C. Camp
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
UTEP
Miners
- Interception (5 plays, 68 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 34 for 9 yards (60-B.Wallace).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UTEP 34(14:26 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 34 for no gain (10-T.Harris60-B.Wallace).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTEP 34(13:48 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 41 for 7 yards (0-A.Williams28-B.DeLuca).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 41(13:20 - 1st) 21-J.Fields to TEP 45 for 4 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|Int
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 45(12:48 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-T.Murray at CHA 46. 5-T.Murray to TEP 7 for 47 yards (1-D.Cooper).
UTEP
Miners
- TD (18 plays, 64 yards, 8:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:20 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35. 29-D.Lowe to TEP 36 for 36 yards (16-K.Blake20-C.Camp).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 36(12:12 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison to TEP 37 for 1 yard (28-B.DeLuca).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTEP 37(11:38 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 50 for 13 yards (17-L.Martin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 50(11:06 - 1st) Penalty on TEP 73-B.DeHaro False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 50. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - UTEP 45(10:49 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 49 for 4 yards (17-L.Martin).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 11 - UTEP 49(10:14 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 44 for -5 yards (98-T.Horne).
|Penalty
|
3 & 16 - UTEP 44(9:37 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing. Penalty on CHA 0-A.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEP 44. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 41(9:29 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to CHA 37 for 4 yards (5-T.Murray).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 37(8:48 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to CHA 35 for 2 yards (90-D.Morgan).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTEP 35(8:14 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to CHA 30 for 5 yards (27-B.Whitehead17-L.Martin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 30(7:33 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to CHA 28 for 2 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 28(7:00 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to CHA 29 for -1 yard (0-A.Williams11-R.McKnight).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - UTEP 29(6:20 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to CHA 21 for 8 yards (27-B.Whitehead).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - UTEP 21(5:59 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison to CHA 19 for 2 yards (98-T.Horne).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 19(5:30 - 1st) 21-J.Fields to CHA 16 for 3 yards (17-L.Martin47-K.Presley).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 16(4:53 - 1st) 21-J.Fields to CHA 15 for 1 yard (47-K.Presley).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - UTEP 15(4:12 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn. Penalty on CHA 4-L.McMillan Pass interference 13 yards enforced at CHA 15. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - UTEP 2(4:05 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to CHA 2 for no gain (28-B.DeLuca).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTEP 2(3:34 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:29 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:29 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle kicks 55 yards from TEP 35. 20-C.Camp to CHA 26 for 16 yards (19-D.Trotter). Penalty on CHA 16-K.Blake Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at CHA 26.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 16(3:29 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 13 for -3 yards (23-P.Amaewhule).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - CHARLO 13(2:43 - 1st) 2-D.Shoffner to CHA 21 for 8 yards (47-S.Forester).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - CHARLO 21(2:00 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 27 for 6 yards (9-J.VanHook).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 27(1:19 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 27(1:13 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 31 for 4 yards (10-T.Knight).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CHARLO 31(0:28 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CHARLO 31(0:17 - 1st) 19-C.Bowler punts 49 yards from CHA 31 to the TEP 20 downed by 2-B.Faison-Walden.
CHARLO
49ers
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 20(15:00 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to TEP 22 for 2 yards (28-B.DeLuca). Penalty on TEP 2-J.Garrett Holding 10 yards enforced at TEP 22.
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - CHARLO 12(14:33 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - CHARLO 12(14:27 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fields.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - CHARLO 12(14:23 - 2nd) 13-J.Sloan punts 33 yards from TEP 12 out of bounds at the TEP 45.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45(14:15 - 2nd) 20-C.Camp to TEP 42 for 3 yards (28-B.Harrell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHARLO 42(13:50 - 2nd) 20-C.Camp to TEP 37 for 5 yards (7-K.Moss).
|-6 YD
|
3 & 2 - CHARLO 37(13:02 - 2nd) 20-C.Camp to TEP 43 FUMBLES (54-K.Stewart). 20-C.Camp to TEP 43 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CHARLO 43(12:20 - 2nd) 19-C.Bowler punts 41 yards from TEP 43 Downed at the TEP 2.
UTEP
Miners
- TD (14 plays, 98 yards, 6:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 2(12:10 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 32 for 30 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 32(11:42 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to TEP 33 for 1 yard (11-R.McKnight98-T.Horne).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - UTEP 33(11:05 - 2nd) Penalty on TEP 79-E.Klein False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - UTEP 28(10:47 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Garrett.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 14 - UTEP 28(10:41 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 49 for 21 yards (4-L.McMillan).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 49(10:10 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 50 for 1 yard (10-T.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTEP 50(9:36 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to CHA 44 for 6 yards (8-N.Lyon11-R.McKnight).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTEP 44(8:52 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to CHA 31 for 13 yards (0-A.Williams8-N.Lyon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 31(8:17 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to CHA 27 for 4 yards (57-J.Sa'o).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 27(7:37 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt to CHA 22 for 5 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTEP 22(7:03 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt to CHA 21 for 1 yard.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 21(6:30 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt to CHA 8 for 13 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - UTEP 8(6:17 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt to CHA 4 for 4 yards (17-L.Martin).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTEP 4(5:40 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:35 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (13 plays, 64 yards, 5:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:35 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 62 yards from TEP 35. 5-A.McAllister to CHA 21 for 18 yards (32-I.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 21(5:29 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 26 for 5 yards (9-J.VanHook10-T.Knight).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHARLO 26(4:48 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 28 for 2 yards (7-K.Moss).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHARLO 28(4:02 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 85-R.Carriere. 85-R.Carriere to CHA 40 for 12 yards (5-D.Inyang).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(3:24 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker. Penalty on CHA 53-J.Jacobs Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at CHA 40. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - CHARLO 35(3:16 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 37 for 2 yards (54-K.Stewart).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - CHARLO 37(2:47 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 39 for 2 yards (10-T.Knight).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - CHARLO 39(2:01 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-J.Prince at TEP 40. 21-J.Prince to CHA 25 for 35 yards. Penalty on TEP 54-K.Stewart Offside 5 yards enforced at CHA 39. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - CHARLO 44(1:30 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to TEP 49 for 7 yards (5-D.Inyang).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49(1:00 - 2nd) 20-C.Camp to TEP 47 for 2 yards (48-B.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CHARLO 47(0:50 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Thompson.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 8 - CHARLO 47(0:44 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to TEP 22 for 25 yards (47-S.Forester).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 22(0:30 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:26 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(0:26 - 2nd) Team penalty on CHA Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CHA 35. No Play.
UTEP
Miners
- Halftime (3 plays, 35 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:26 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 60 yards from CHA 20. 2-J.Garrett to TEP 43 for 23 yards (83-C.Wiggins).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 43(0:19 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper. Penalty on CHA 27-B.Whitehead Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEP 43. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 42(0:13 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 42(0:08 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to CHA 22 for 20 yards (27-B.Whitehead).
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 40 yards from TEP 35 to CHA 25 fair catch by 5-A.McAllister.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 37 for 12 yards (23-P.Amaewhule21-J.Prince).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37(14:42 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 35 for -2 yards (47-S.Forester).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - CHARLO 35(13:57 - 3rd) 2-D.Shoffner to CHA 42 for 7 yards (47-S.Forester).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CHARLO 42(13:23 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Elder.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CHARLO 42(13:19 - 3rd) 19-C.Bowler punts 51 yards from CHA 42 to the TEP 7 downed by 16-K.Blake.
UTEP
Miners
- Interception (5 plays, 24 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 7(13:05 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 26 for 19 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 26(12:49 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 31 for 5 yards (5-T.Murray10-T.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTEP 31(12:14 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 37 for 6 yards (10-T.Harris0-A.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 37(11:41 - 3rd) 22-R.Awatt to TEP 38 for 1 yard (5-T.Murray).
|Int
|
2 & 9 - UTEP 38(11:01 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-L.McMillan at CHA 30. 4-L.McMillan to CHA 31 for 1 yard (6-J.Cowing).
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (8 plays, 21 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31(10:54 - 3rd) 20-C.Camp to CHA 29 for -2 yards (47-S.Forester).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - CHARLO 29(10:13 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 41 for 12 yards (5-D.Inyang).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41(10:00 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 8-R.Arnold. 8-R.Arnold to CHA 47 for 6 yards (5-D.Inyang22-J.Caldwell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - CHARLO 47(9:13 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to TEP 48 for 5 yards (47-S.Forester).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48(8:31 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 5-A.McAllister.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 48(8:26 - 3rd) Penalty on CHA 2-D.Shoffner Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEP 48. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - CHARLO 47(8:26 - 3rd) 20-C.Camp to CHA 50 for 3 yards (7-K.Moss5-D.Inyang).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 12 - CHARLO 50(7:41 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to TEP 48 for 2 yards (10-T.Knight7-K.Moss).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CHARLO 48(7:06 - 3rd) 19-C.Bowler punts 48 yards from TEP 48 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (9 plays, 37 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37(6:53 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 85-R.Carriere. 85-R.Carriere to TEP 32 for 5 yards (5-D.Inyang).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHARLO 32(6:28 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to TEP 37 for -5 yards (54-K.Stewart).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - CHARLO 37(5:50 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to TEP 20 for 17 yards (12-D.Barnes).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20(5:20 - 3rd) Penalty on CHA 79-P.Askew False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 20. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - CHARLO 25(5:05 - 3rd) 9-V.Tucker to TEP 16 for 9 yards (12-D.Barnes).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHARLO 16(4:38 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to TEP 12 for 4 yards (10-T.Knight).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - CHARLO 12(4:22 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to TEP 10 for 2 yards (10-T.Knight).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 10(3:44 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 85-R.Carriere.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 10(3:38 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:31 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:31 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(3:31 - 3rd) 22-R.Awatt to TEP 28 for 3 yards (33-J.Sharpe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 28(3:01 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTEP 28(2:55 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 1-D.Cooper. 1-D.Cooper to TEP 34 for 6 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UTEP 34(2:05 - 3rd) 13-J.Sloan punts 26 yards from TEP 34 out of bounds at the CHA 40.
CHARLO
49ers
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(1:57 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Thompson.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 40(1:50 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 38 for -2 yards (9-J.VanHook).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 12 - CHARLO 38(1:06 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 23-M.Elder. 23-M.Elder to TEP 38 for 24 yards (28-B.Harrell).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38(0:26 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 18-T.Thompson. 18-T.Thompson to TEP 20 for 18 yards (28-B.Harrell). Penalty on CHA 16-K.Blake Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at TEP 20.
CHARLO
49ers
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 7 - CHARLO 35(15:00 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to TEP 20 for 15 yards (47-S.Forester).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20(14:23 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Thompson.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 20(14:16 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TEP 22 for -2 yards (47-S.Forester28-B.Harrell).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - CHARLO 22(13:28 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TEP 15 for 7 yards (28-B.Harrell9-J.VanHook).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - CHARLO 15(12:43 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTEP
Miners
- Downs (11 plays, 21 yards, 4:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:42 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35. 29-D.Lowe to TEP 30 for 30 yards (97-D.Weldon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 30(12:27 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 30(12:22 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTEP 30(12:16 - 4th) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 34 for 4 yards (98-T.Horne).
|+10 YD
|
4 & 6 - UTEP 34(11:34 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 44 for 10 yards (27-B.Whitehead).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 44(11:05 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to CHA 49 for 7 yards (27-B.Whitehead).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UTEP 49(10:28 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Garrett.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTEP 49(10:23 - 4th) 22-R.Awatt to CHA 46 for 3 yards (98-T.Horne8-N.Lyon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(9:50 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 46(9:43 - 4th) 22-R.Awatt to CHA 40 for 6 yards (17-L.Martin).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTEP 40(9:05 - 4th) 22-R.Awatt to CHA 41 for -1 yard.
|Sack
|
4 & 5 - UTEP 41(8:24 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison sacked at TEP 49 for -10 yards (10-T.Harris).
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (8 plays, 34 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49(8:15 - 4th) 25-C.McEachern to TEP 39 for 10 yards (54-K.Stewart).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 39(7:51 - 4th) 25-C.McEachern to TEP 24 for 15 yards (3-T.James).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 24(7:29 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to TEP 16 for 8 yards (29-D.Lowe).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHARLO 16(6:49 - 4th) 25-C.McEachern to TEP 20 for -4 yards (54-K.Stewart).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - CHARLO 20(6:03 - 4th) 25-C.McEachern to TEP 14 for 6 yards (21-J.Prince).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 14(5:29 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TEP 13 for 1 yard (47-S.Forester).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 13(4:47 - 4th) 23-M.Elder runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:40 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(4:40 - 4th) Penalty on CHA 18-T.Thompson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CHA 35. No Play.
UTEP
Miners
- TD (8 plays, 59 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:40 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz kicks 69 yards from CHA 20. 29-D.Lowe to TEP 41 for 30 yards (15-J.Jeffery).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 41(4:34 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 41(4:28 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTEP 41(4:25 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to CHA 40 for 19 yards (0-A.Williams).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 40(4:04 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to CHA 25 for 15 yards (33-J.Sharpe).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(3:49 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to CHA 19 for 6 yards (27-B.Whitehead).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTEP 19(3:24 - 4th) 33-D.Hankins to CHA 17 for 2 yards (11-R.McKnight).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - UTEP 17(2:58 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Garrett. Penalty on CHA 27-B.Whitehead Holding 9 yards enforced at CHA 17. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - UTEP 8(2:51 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:43 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (1 plays, 36 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:43 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle kicks 16 yards from TEP 35. 10-T.Harris to CHA 49 for no gain. Penalty on TEP 31-J.Tupou Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CHA 49.
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36(2:43 - 4th) 5-A.McAllister runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:43 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- TD (7 plays, 62 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:30 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz kicks 38 yards from CHA 35. 45-T.Thompson to TEP 38 for 11 yards (15-J.Jeffery).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 38(2:25 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to TEP 50 for 12 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 50(2:15 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison scrambles pushed ob at CHA 46 for 4 yards.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 46(1:50 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to CHA 28 for 18 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 28(1:30 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to CHA 11 for 17 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 11(1:00 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 45-T.Thompson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 11(1:04 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 45-T.Thompson.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTEP 11(0:59 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:53 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- End of Game (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:53 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle kicks 10 yards from TEP 35. 8-R.Arnold to TEP 45 for no gain.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45(0:53 - 4th) kneels at TEP 47 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - CHARLO 47(0:10 - 4th) kneels at TEP 49 for -2 yards.
