Key Players
H. Hooker 2 QB
223 PaYds, PaTD, 3 INTs, 98 RuYds
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
129 RuYds, 14 ReYds, REC
1st Quarter
Touchdown 9:36
10-S.Hartman runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
87
yds
02:54
pos
0
6
Point After TD 9:31
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Field Goal 2:15
4-N.Sciba 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
37
yds
02:05
pos
0
10
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 11:42
93-B.Johnson 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
50
yds
01:57
pos
3
10
Touchdown 8:48
2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
70
yds
01:34
pos
9
10
Point After TD 8:40
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Touchdown 1:36
9-K.Walker runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
75
yds
07:04
pos
10
16
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 12:27
4-N.Sciba 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
31
yds
02:33
pos
10
20
Field Goal 1:34
93-B.Johnson 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
66
yds
04:15
pos
13
20
4th Quarter
Field Goal 11:10
4-N.Sciba 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
57
yds
00:48
pos
13
23
Field Goal 2:44
93-B.Johnson 54 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
35
yds
02:26
pos
16
23
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 17
Rushing 15 7
Passing 9 5
Penalty 4 5
3rd Down Conv 5-16 4-15
4th Down Conv 2-2 3-3
Total Net Yards 433 316
Total Plays 78 66
Avg Gain 5.6 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 210 206
Rush Attempts 43 49
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 4.2
Yards Passing 223 110
Comp. - Att. 17-35 12-17
Yards Per Pass 5.6 4.2
Penalties - Yards 10-112 6-79
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 2-43.0 5-41.2
Return Yards -4 0
Punts - Returns 1--4 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
19 Virginia Tech 3-1 0103316
Wake Forest 2-2 1073323
Truist Field Winston-Salem, NC
 223 PASS YDS 110
210 RUSH YDS 206
433 TOTAL YDS 316
Virginia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.5% 223 1 3 100.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.5% 223 1 3 100.1
H. Hooker 17/33 223 1 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 98 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 98 0
H. Hooker 17 98 0 20
K. Herbert 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 311 3
K. Herbert 14 64 0 24
R. Blackshear 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 87 1
R. Blackshear 11 34 0 15
O. Bradburn 91 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
O. Bradburn 1 14 0 14
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 63 0
T. Turner 6 5 61 0 16
J. Mitchell 82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 91 2
J. Mitchell 6 3 51 1 39
K. Herbert 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 46 0
K. Herbert 3 2 39 0 35
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 125 1
T. Robinson 8 3 32 0 13
N. Gallo 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
N. Gallo 3 3 21 0 10
R. Blackshear 6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
R. Blackshear 1 1 19 0 19
K. Smith 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
K. Smith 2 0 0 0 0
C. Hodge 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Hodge 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Conner 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
C. Conner 9-1 0.0 0
R. Ashby 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
R. Ashby 7-0 1.0 0
D. Taylor 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
D. Taylor 6-2 0.0 0
A. Barno 38 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Barno 6-0 0.0 0
M. Kendricks 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Kendricks 4-0 0.0 0
D. Deablo 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Deablo 4-2 0.0 0
A. Tisdale 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
A. Tisdale 4-4 0.0 0
D. Strong 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Strong 3-0 0.0 0
N. Pollard 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Pollard 3-1 0.0 0
B. Murray 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Murray 3-1 0.0 0
J. Reed 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
J. Reed 2-1 0.5 0
A. Chatman 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Chatman 2-1 0.0 0
J. Fuga 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Fuga 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hewitt 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
J. Hewitt 1-1 1.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/5 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/4 9/9
B. Johnson 3/5 54 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Bradburn 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 43.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 0
O. Bradburn 2 43.0 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Holston 0 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
J. Holston 1 18.0 18 0
K. Herbert 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 83 0
K. Herbert 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -4.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 0.6 3 0
T. Robinson 1 -4.0 0 0
Wake Forest
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 110 0 0 124.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.0% 584 2 0 139.3
S. Hartman 12/17 110 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 129 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 198 4
C. Beal-Smith 13 129 0 58
K. Walker III 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 66 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 255 4
K. Walker III 23 66 1 11
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 13 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 -33 0
S. Hartman 11 13 1 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Roberson 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 188 1
J. Roberson 6 6 46 0 11
D. Greene 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 125 0
D. Greene 3 1 36 0 36
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
C. Beal-Smith 1 1 14 0 14
N. Groulx 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
N. Groulx 2 1 5 0 5
K. Walker III 9 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Walker III 1 1 4 0 4
A. Perry 89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 141 0
A. Perry 1 1 3 0 3
T. Morin 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 165 2
T. Morin 1 1 2 0 2
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Whiteheart 1 0 0 0 0
B. Chapman 23 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
B. Chapman 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Andersen 45 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 3 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 3 0.0
N. Andersen 9-2 0.0 3
J. Williams 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
J. Williams 8-1 0.0 0
C. Basham Jr. 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
C. Basham Jr. 8-1 1.0 0
A. Williams 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Williams 7-1 0.0 0
J. Taylor 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Taylor 4-1 0.0 0
T. Redd 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Redd 4-1 0.0 0
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Bothroyd 3-1 0.0 0
J. Johns 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
J. Johns 3-1 1.0 0
D. Taylor 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
R. Smenda Jr. 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Smenda Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
C. Monroe 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
C. Monroe 1-2 0.5 0
S. Kamara 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Kamara 1-1 0.0 0
C. Carson 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Carson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Bergan Jr. 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Bergan Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
P. Woulard 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Woulard 1-0 0.0 0
T. Rucker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Rucker 1-0 0.0 0
M. Fox 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
M. Fox 1-1 0.5 0
C. Jones 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Sciba 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/6 13/13
N. Sciba 3/3 46 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Mora 96 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 0
I. Mora 5 41.2 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Greene 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 96 1
D. Greene 1 25.0 25 0
J. Taylor 6 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Taylor 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 VATECH 25 2:28 6 21 Punt
9:31 VATECH 25 1:57 5 50 FG Miss
6:45 VATECH 20 2:18 3 0 Punt
2:11 VATECH 25 1:57 13 64 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:14 VATECH 30 1:34 4 70 TD
1:31 VATECH 30 1:17 8 -10 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 VATECH 13 4:02 9 1 INT
5:49 VATECH 20 4:15 8 66 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:05 VATECH 19 4:03 11 47 FG Miss
5:10 VATECH 28 2:26 8 35 FG
0:45 VATECH 2 0:29 6 47 INT
0:45 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:25 WAKE 8 2:54 8 92 TD
7:30 WAKE 25 0:18 2 -2 Punt
4:20 WAKE 40 2:05 5 37 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:39 WAKE 25 1:17 3 4 Punt
8:40 WAKE 25 7:04 18 70 TD
0:09 WAKE 20 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WAKE 26 2:33 7 61 FG
8:16 WAKE 14 2:18 5 32 Punt
1:29 WAKE 25 0:48 4 26
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:56 WAKE 34 1:39 3 8 Punt
2:38 VATECH 34 1:47 3 2 Punt
0:08 WAKE 49 0:00 1 -1 Game
0:08 0:00 0 0

VATECH Hokies  - Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25
(15:00 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to VT 27 for 2 yards (6-J.Taylor).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 27
(14:35 - 1st) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 33 for 6 yards (22-A.Williams8-J.Williams).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - VATECH 33
(14:20 - 1st) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 37 for 4 yards (9-C.Basham).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 37
(14:05 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 37
(13:27 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 46 for 9 yards (45-N.Andersen).
No Gain
3 & 1 - VATECH 46
(13:05 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 46 for no gain (9-C.Basham).
Punt
4 & 1 - VATECH 46
(12:32 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 46 yards from VT 46 to WF 8 fair catch by 83-T.Morin.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - TD (8 plays, 92 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 8
(12:25 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 14 for 6 yards (96-N.Pollard24-D.Taylor).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - WAKE 14
(11:59 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry pushed ob at WF 17 for 3 yards (44-D.Strong34-A.Tisdale).
+58 YD
3 & 1 - WAKE 17
(11:34 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith pushed ob at VT 25 for 58 yards (24-D.Taylor).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25
(11:04 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to VT 22 for 3 yards (22-C.Conner).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 22
(10:42 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to VT 21 for 1 yard (38-A.Barno).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - WAKE 21
(10:15 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson pushed ob at VT 14 for 7 yards (37-B.Murray).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 14
(9:50 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to VT 10 for 4 yards (27-A.Chatman). Penalty on VT 9-J.Reed Offside 5 yards enforced at VT 14. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 5 - WAKE 9
(9:31 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:31 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.

VATECH Hokies  - Missed FG (5 plays, 50 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:31 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
+35 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25
(9:31 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 21-K.Herbert. 21-K.Herbert to WF 40 for 35 yards (8-J.Williams).
Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 40
(9:20 - 1st) Penalty on WF 29-C.Carson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WF 40. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25
(9:00 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to WF 17 for 8 yards (46-D.Taylor).
-2 YD
2 & 2 - VATECH 17
(8:45 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to WF 19 for -2 yards (8-J.Williams58-C.Monroe).
Sack
3 & 4 - VATECH 19
(8:17 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker sacked at WF 25 for -6 yards (11-M.Fox58-C.Monroe).
No Good
4 & 10 - VATECH 25
(7:34 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - Punt (2 plays, -2 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25
(7:30 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to WF 28 for 3 yards (23-R.Ashby).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 28
(7:12 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to WF 30 for 2 yards (23-R.Ashby34-A.Tisdale).
Sack
3 & 5 - WAKE 30
(7:12 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 25 for -5 yards (9-J.Reed5-J.Hewitt).
Punt
4 & 10 - WAKE 25
(7:12 - 1st) 96-I.Mora punts 55 yards from WF 25 out of bounds at the VT 20.

VATECH Hokies  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - VATECH 20
(6:45 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT 19 for -1 yard (4-J.Johns).
+1 YD
2 & 11 - VATECH 19
(5:48 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 20 for 1 yard (95-D.Bergan40-R.Bothroyd).
No Gain
3 & 10 - VATECH 20
(5:15 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
Punt
4 & 10 - VATECH 20
(4:27 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 40 yards from VT 20 to WF 40 fair catch by 83-T.Morin.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - FG (5 plays, 37 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 40
(4:20 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 43 for 3 yards (93-M.Kendricks24-D.Taylor).
+26 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 43
(3:59 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to VT 31 for 26 yards (24-D.Taylor37-B.Murray).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 31
(3:25 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to VT 26 for 5 yards (23-R.Ashby34-A.Tisdale).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - WAKE 26
(3:00 - 1st) 9-K.Walker pushed ob at VT 23 for 3 yards (58-J.Fuga).
No Gain
3 & 2 - WAKE 23
(2:19 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
Field Goal
4 & 2 - WAKE 23
(2:15 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba 41 yards Field Goal is Good.

VATECH Hokies  - FG (13 plays, 64 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:11 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25
(2:11 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to VT 34 for 9 yards (9-C.Basham22-A.Williams).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - VATECH 34
(1:39 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at VT 36 for 2 yards (45-N.Andersen).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 36
(1:06 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 41 for 5 yards (45-N.Andersen).
Penalty
2 & 5 - VATECH 41
(0:38 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson. Penalty on WF 6-J.Taylor Pass interference 14 yards enforced at VT 41. No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 45
(0:14 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to WF 30 for 15 yards (46-D.Taylor).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 30
(15:00 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to WF 27 for 3 yards (8-J.Williams).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - VATECH 27
(14:50 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to WF 23 for 4 yards (4-J.Johns).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - VATECH 23
(13:58 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to WF 16 for 7 yards (45-N.Andersen).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 16
(13:23 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to WF 12 for 4 yards (4-J.Johns).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 12
(13:08 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at WF 4 for 8 yards (8-J.Williams).
-7 YD
1 & 4 - VATECH 4
(12:33 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to WF 11 for -7 yards (40-R.Bothroyd95-D.Bergan).
No Gain
2 & 11 - VATECH 11
(11:50 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
No Gain
3 & 11 - VATECH 11
(11:47 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - VATECH 11
(11:42 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson 28 yards Field Goal is Good.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:39 - 2nd) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - WAKE 25
(11:39 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 15 for -10 yards (23-R.Ashby).
No Gain
2 & 20 - WAKE 15
(11:12 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Chapman.
+14 YD
3 & 20 - WAKE 15
(11:08 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 26-C.Beal-Smith. 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 29 for 14 yards (96-N.Pollard).
Punt
4 & 6 - WAKE 29
(10:22 - 2nd) 96-I.Mora punts 41 yards from WF 29 to VT 30 fair catch by 83-T.Robinson.

VATECH Hokies  - TD (4 plays, 70 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 30
(10:14 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to VT 41 for 11 yards (40-R.Bothroyd21-C.Jones).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 41
(9:38 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to WF 44 for 15 yards (45-N.Andersen).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 44
(9:07 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to WF 39 for 5 yards.
+39 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 39
(8:48 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:40 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - TD (18 plays, 70 yards, 7:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:40 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25
(8:40 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to WF 30 for 5 yards (17-D.Deablo).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - WAKE 30
(8:16 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman to WF 32 for 2 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
+11 YD
3 & 3 - WAKE 32
(7:52 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 43 for 11 yards (22-C.Conner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 43
(7:30 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman to WF 43 for no gain (34-A.Tisdale).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 43
(7:08 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 9-K.Walker. 9-K.Walker to WF 47 for 4 yards (9-J.Reed27-A.Chatman).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - WAKE 47
(6:42 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 13-N.Groulx. 13-N.Groulx to VT 48 for 5 yards.
+11 YD
4 & 1 - WAKE 48
(6:00 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker pushed ob at VT 37 for 11 yards (24-D.Taylor).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 37
(5:36 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to VT 30 for 7 yards (22-C.Conner).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - WAKE 30
(5:10 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to VT 29 for 1 yard (27-A.Chatman).
No Gain
3 & 2 - WAKE 29
(4:42 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
+7 YD
4 & 2 - WAKE 29
(4:36 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to VT 22 for 7 yards (22-C.Conner).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 22
(4:15 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to VT 25 for -3 yards (22-C.Conner).
+8 YD
2 & 13 - WAKE 25
(3:38 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to VT 17 for 8 yards (17-D.Deablo).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - WAKE 17
(3:06 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to VT 13 for 4 yards (22-C.Conner17-D.Deablo).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - WAKE 13
(2:18 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to VT 10 for 3 yards (27-A.Chatman).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 10
(1:50 - 2nd) Penalty on VT 5-J.Hewitt Facemasking 5 yards enforced at VT 10. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 5 - WAKE 5
(1:50 - 2nd) Penalty on WF 53-J.Nash False start 5 yards enforced at VT 5. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 10
(1:50 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to VT 6 for 4 yards (17-D.Deablo).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 6
(1:36 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker runs 6 yards for a touchdown.

WAKE Demon Deacons

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:31 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.

VATECH Hokies  - Interception (8 plays, -10 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:31 - 2nd) 42-J.Crane kicks 58 yards from WF 35. 21-K.Herbert to VT 30 for 23 yards (18-T.Rucker).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 30
(1:31 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to VT 44 for 14 yards (1-S.Kamara17-T.Redd).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 44
(1:26 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to WF 42 for 14 yards (45-N.Andersen).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 42
(1:10 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to WF 26 for 16 yards (45-N.Andersen).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 26
(0:57 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 86-N.Gallo. 86-N.Gallo pushed ob at WF 23 for 3 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - VATECH 23
(0:50 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to WF 17 for 6 yards (5-R.Smenda9-C.Basham).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - VATECH 17
(0:41 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to WF 15 for 2 yards (17-T.Redd).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 15
(0:30 - 2nd) incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 15
(0:14 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
Int
3 & 10 - VATECH 15
(0:14 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 45-N.Andersen at WF End Zone. 45-N.Andersen touchback.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 20
(0:09 - 2nd) to WF 19 for -1 yard.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - FG (7 plays, 61 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 96-J.Romo kicks 64 yards from VT 35. 7-D.Greene to WF 26 for 25 yards (27-A.Chatman).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 26
(14:55 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman to WF 31 for 5 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - WAKE 31
(14:29 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to WF 40 for 9 yards (22-C.Conner).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 40
(14:07 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 35 for -5 yards (5-J.Hewitt).
Sack
1 & 10 - WAKE 40
(14:07 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 35 for -5 yards. Penalty on VT 5-J.Hewitt Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WF 35. (5-J.Hewitt).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 50
(13:50 - 3rd) Penalty on VT 5-J.Hewitt Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WF 50. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 35
(13:45 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to VT 27 for 8 yards (93-M.Kendricks34-A.Tisdale).
-1 YD
2 & 2 - WAKE 27
(13:05 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to VT 28 for -1 yard (38-A.Barno).
No Gain
3 & 3 - WAKE 28
(12:35 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 13-N.Groulx.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - WAKE 28
(12:27 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba 46 yards Field Goal is Good.

VATECH Hokies  - Interception (9 plays, 1 yards, 4:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:23 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to VT End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on VT Illegal block in the back 12 yards enforced at VT 25.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 13
(12:23 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to VT 19 for 6 yards (11-M.Fox).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 19
(11:51 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 23 for 4 yards (9-C.Basham).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 23
(11:18 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 21-K.Herbert. 21-K.Herbert to VT 27 for 4 yards (22-A.Williams).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 27
(10:41 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 29 for 2 yards (40-R.Bothroyd1-S.Kamara).
No Gain
3 & 4 - VATECH 29
(9:58 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
+14 YD
4 & 4 - VATECH 29
(9:54 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn to VT 43 for 14 yards (58-C.Monroe).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 43
(9:14 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 45 for 2 yards (6-J.Taylor).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 45
(8:47 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 48 for 3 yards (8-J.Williams). Penalty on WF 9-C.Basham Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at VT 48.
Int
1 & 10 - VATECH 37
(8:21 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 45-N.Andersen at WF 14. 45-N.Andersen to WF 14 for no gain.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - Punt (5 plays, 32 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 14
(8:16 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 18 for 4 yards (44-D.Strong).
+19 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 18
(7:54 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith pushed ob at WF 37 for 19 yards (22-C.Conner).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 37
(7:31 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 41 for 4 yards (23-R.Ashby96-N.Pollard).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 41
(7:12 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to WF 43 for 2 yards (44-D.Strong).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - WAKE 43
(6:38 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 46 for 3 yards (93-M.Kendricks).
Punt
4 & 1 - WAKE 46
(5:58 - 3rd) 96-I.Mora punts 50 yards from WF 46. 83-T.Robinson to VT End Zone FUMBLES (10-K.Dicks). Downed at the VT End Zone to VT End Zone. touchback.

VATECH Hokies  - FG (8 plays, 66 yards, 4:15 poss)

Result Play
+24 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 20
(5:49 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at VT 44 for 24 yards (17-T.Redd).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 44
(5:20 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to WF 49 for 7 yards (9-C.Basham).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - VATECH 49
(4:53 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to WF 42 for 7 yards (8-J.Williams4-J.Johns).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 42
(4:31 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson pushed ob at WF 29 for 13 yards (6-J.Taylor).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 29
(3:59 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 86-N.Gallo. 86-N.Gallo to WF 19 for 10 yards (45-N.Andersen).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 19
(3:27 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to WF 18 for 1 yard (8-J.Williams45-N.Andersen).
-7 YD
2 & 9 - VATECH 18
(2:56 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to WF 25 for -7 yards (17-T.Redd).
+11 YD
3 & 16 - VATECH 25
(2:11 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson pushed ob at WF 14 for 11 yards (45-N.Andersen).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - VATECH 14
(1:34 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

WAKE Demon Deacons

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:29 - 3rd) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25
(1:29 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson pushed ob at WF 36 for 11 yards (22-C.Conner).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 36
(1:07 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to WF 37 for 1 yard (38-A.Barno).
Penalty
2 & 9 - WAKE 37
(0:46 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry. Penalty on VT 44-D.Strong Pass interference 10 yards enforced at WF 37. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 47
(0:41 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to VT 49 for 4 yards.

WAKE Demon Deacons

Result Play
+8 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 49
(15:00 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to VT 41 for 8 yards (24-D.Taylor34-A.Tisdale).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 41
(14:40 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to VT 45 for -4 yards (38-A.Barno).
+36 YD
2 & 14 - WAKE 45
(14:18 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to VT 9 for 36 yards (24-D.Taylor).
-4 YD
1 & 9 - WAKE 9
(13:55 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to VT 13 for -4 yards (37-B.Murray).
+7 YD
2 & 13 - WAKE 13
(13:20 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to VT 6 for 7 yards (37-B.Murray22-C.Conner).
Penalty
3 & 6 - WAKE 6
(13:00 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene runs 6 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WF 7-D.Greene Pass interference 15 yards enforced at VT 6. No Play.
-4 YD
3 & 21 - WAKE 21
(12:55 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to VT 25 for -4 yards (96-N.Pollard). Penalty on VT 96-N.Pollard Unnecessary roughness 13 yards enforced at VT 25.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 12
(12:32 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to VT 14 for -2 yards (23-R.Ashby).
No Gain
2 & 12 - WAKE 14
(12:00 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Whiteheart.
+4 YD
3 & 12 - WAKE 14
(11:56 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to VT 10 for 4 yards (93-M.Kendricks).
Field Goal
4 & 8 - WAKE 10
(11:10 - 4th) 4-N.Sciba 28 yards Field Goal is Good.

VATECH Hokies  - Missed FG (11 plays, 47 yards, 4:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:05 - 4th) 42-J.Crane kicks 64 yards from WF 35. 0-J.Holston to VT 19 for 18 yards (22-A.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 19
(11:01 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 19 for no gain (17-T.Redd6-J.Taylor).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 19
(10:37 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to VT 22 for 3 yards (22-A.Williams45-N.Andersen).
+12 YD
3 & 7 - VATECH 22
(10:04 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to VT 34 for 12 yards (18-T.Rucker).
Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 34
(9:41 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 38 for 4 yards (45-N.Andersen). Penalty on VT 82-J.Mitchell Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 34. No Play.
+19 YD
1 & 20 - VATECH 24
(9:20 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 6-R.Blackshear. 6-R.Blackshear to VT 43 for 19 yards (22-A.Williams).
Penalty
2 & 1 - VATECH 43
(9:03 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to WF 39 for 18 yards (29-C.Carson). Penalty on VT 74-D.Nester Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 43. No Play.
+10 YD
2 & 11 - VATECH 33
(8:41 - 4th) 6-R.Blackshear pushed ob at VT 43 for 10 yards (22-A.Williams). Penalty on WF 29-C.Carson Facemasking 15 yards enforced at VT 43.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 42
(8:16 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to WF 28 FUMBLES (29-C.Carson). out of bounds at the WF 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 28
(8:00 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith.
No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 28
(7:55 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith.
Sack
3 & 10 - VATECH 28
(7:51 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker sacked at WF 35 for -7 yards FUMBLES (9-C.Basham). 54-L.Smith to WF 34 for no gain.
No Good
4 & 16 - VATECH 34
(7:02 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson 51 yards Field Goal is No Good.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 34
(6:56 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 41 for 7 yards (24-D.Taylor).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - WAKE 41
(6:14 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 42 for 1 yard (23-R.Ashby).
No Gain
3 & 2 - WAKE 42
(6:07 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to WF 42 for no gain (38-A.Barno17-D.Deablo).
Punt
4 & 2 - WAKE 42
(5:17 - 4th) 96-I.Mora punts 30 yards from WF 42 out of bounds at the VT 28.

VATECH Hokies  - FG (8 plays, 35 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 28
(5:10 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to VT 48 for 20 yards (8-J.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 48
(4:51 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 48 for no gain (22-A.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 48
(4:30 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Hodge.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - VATECH 48
(4:26 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 86-N.Gallo. 86-N.Gallo to WF 44 for 8 yards (6-J.Taylor).
+5 YD
4 & 2 - VATECH 44
(4:04 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to WF 39 for 5 yards (22-A.Williams).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 39
(3:44 - 4th) 6-R.Blackshear to WF 37 for 2 yards (9-C.Basham).
No Gain
2 & 8 - VATECH 37
(3:23 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker scrambles pushed ob at WF 37 for no gain (9-C.Basham).
No Gain
3 & 8 - VATECH 37
(2:50 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - VATECH 37
(2:44 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson 54 yards Field Goal is Good.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:38 - 4th) kicks 16 yards from VT 35. to WF 49 for no gain (4-D.Hollifield). Penalty on VT 4-D.Hollifield Fair catch interference 17 yards enforced at WF 49.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 34
(2:37 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith to VT 33 for 1 yard (17-D.Deablo).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - WAKE 33
(2:31 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith to VT 34 for -1 yard (38-A.Barno).
+2 YD
3 & 10 - WAKE 34
(1:37 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to VT 32 for 2 yards (9-J.Reed).
Punt
4 & 8 - WAKE 32
(0:51 - 4th) 96-I.Mora punts 30 yards from VT 32 Downed at the VT 2.

VATECH Hokies  - Interception (6 plays, 47 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 2
(0:45 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 2
(0:39 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 21-K.Herbert.
+14 YD
3 & 10 - VATECH 2
(0:31 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to VT 16 for 14 yards (38-P.Woulard).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 16
(0:20 - 4th) spikes the ball at VT 16 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 16
(0:20 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
Int
3 & 10 - VATECH 16
(0:16 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 45-N.Andersen at WF 49. 45-N.Andersen to WF 49 for no gain.

WAKE Demon Deacons  - End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 49
(0:08 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman kneels at WF 48 for -1 yard.
