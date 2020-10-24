Drive Chart
Key Players
|
|
H. Hooker
2 QB
223 PaYds, PaTD, 3 INTs, 98 RuYds
|
|
C. Beal-Smith
26 RB
129 RuYds, 14 ReYds, REC
Touchdown 8:48
2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
70
yds
01:34
pos
9
10
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|17
|Rushing
|15
|7
|Passing
|9
|5
|Penalty
|4
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|4-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|433
|316
|Total Plays
|78
|66
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|210
|206
|Rush Attempts
|43
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|4.2
|Yards Passing
|223
|110
|Comp. - Att.
|17-35
|12-17
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|10-112
|6-79
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.0
|5-41.2
|Return Yards
|-4
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1--4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|223
|PASS YDS
|110
|
|
|210
|RUSH YDS
|206
|
|
|433
|TOTAL YDS
|316
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|17/33
|223
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|17
|98
|0
|20
|
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|14
|64
|0
|24
|
R. Blackshear 6 RB
|R. Blackshear
|11
|34
|0
|15
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|1
|14
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|6
|5
|61
|0
|16
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
|J. Mitchell
|6
|3
|51
|1
|39
|
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|3
|2
|39
|0
|35
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|8
|3
|32
|0
|13
|
N. Gallo 86 TE
|N. Gallo
|3
|3
|21
|0
|10
|
R. Blackshear 6 RB
|R. Blackshear
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
K. Smith 80 WR
|K. Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Hodge 85 WR
|C. Hodge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Conner 22 DB
|C. Conner
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 24 DB
|D. Taylor
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Barno 38 DL
|A. Barno
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kendricks 93 DL
|M. Kendricks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deablo 17 DB
|D. Deablo
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tisdale 34 LB
|A. Tisdale
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strong 44 DB
|D. Strong
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pollard 96 DL
|N. Pollard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murray 37 DB
|B. Murray
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 9 DL
|J. Reed
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Chatman 27 DB
|A. Chatman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fuga 58 DL
|J. Fuga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hewitt 5 DL
|J. Hewitt
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|3/5
|54
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|2
|43.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|-4.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|12/17
|110
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|13
|129
|0
|58
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
|K. Walker III
|23
|66
|1
|11
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|11
|13
|1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Roberson 5 WR
|J. Roberson
|6
|6
|46
|0
|11
|
D. Greene 7 WR
|D. Greene
|3
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
N. Groulx 13 WR
|N. Groulx
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
|K. Walker III
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Perry 89 WR
|A. Perry
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Morin 83 WR
|T. Morin
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
|B. Whiteheart
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Chapman 23 TE
|B. Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Andersen 45 DB
|N. Andersen
|9-2
|0.0
|3
|
J. Williams 8 LB
|J. Williams
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Basham Jr. 9 DL
|C. Basham Jr.
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Williams 22 DB
|A. Williams
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 6 DB
|J. Taylor
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Redd 17 DB
|T. Redd
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
|R. Bothroyd
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johns 4 DE
|J. Johns
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 46 LB
|D. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smenda Jr. 5 LB
|R. Smenda Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Monroe 58 LB
|C. Monroe
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
S. Kamara 1 DL
|S. Kamara
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carson 29 DB
|C. Carson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bergan Jr. 95 DL
|D. Bergan Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Woulard 38 DB
|P. Woulard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rucker 18 DB
|T. Rucker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fox 11 DL
|M. Fox
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Jones 21 LB
|C. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Sciba 4 K
|N. Sciba
|3/3
|46
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Mora 96 K
|I. Mora
|5
|41.2
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to VT 27 for 2 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 27(14:35 - 1st) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 33 for 6 yards (22-A.Williams8-J.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 33(14:20 - 1st) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 37 for 4 yards (9-C.Basham).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 37(14:05 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 37(13:27 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 46 for 9 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - VATECH 46(13:05 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 46 for no gain (9-C.Basham).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - VATECH 46(12:32 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 46 yards from VT 46 to WF 8 fair catch by 83-T.Morin.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (8 plays, 92 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 8(12:25 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 14 for 6 yards (96-N.Pollard24-D.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAKE 14(11:59 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry pushed ob at WF 17 for 3 yards (44-D.Strong34-A.Tisdale).
|+58 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAKE 17(11:34 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith pushed ob at VT 25 for 58 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(11:04 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to VT 22 for 3 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 22(10:42 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to VT 21 for 1 yard (38-A.Barno).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 21(10:15 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson pushed ob at VT 14 for 7 yards (37-B.Murray).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 14(9:50 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to VT 10 for 4 yards (27-A.Chatman). Penalty on VT 9-J.Reed Offside 5 yards enforced at VT 14. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 5 - WAKE 9(9:31 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:31 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Missed FG (5 plays, 50 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:31 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(9:31 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 21-K.Herbert. 21-K.Herbert to WF 40 for 35 yards (8-J.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(9:20 - 1st) Penalty on WF 29-C.Carson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WF 40. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(9:00 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to WF 17 for 8 yards (46-D.Taylor).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - VATECH 17(8:45 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to WF 19 for -2 yards (8-J.Williams58-C.Monroe).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - VATECH 19(8:17 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker sacked at WF 25 for -6 yards (11-M.Fox58-C.Monroe).
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - VATECH 25(7:34 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (2 plays, -2 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(7:30 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to WF 28 for 3 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 28(7:12 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to WF 30 for 2 yards (23-R.Ashby34-A.Tisdale).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 30(7:12 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 25 for -5 yards (9-J.Reed5-J.Hewitt).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - WAKE 25(7:12 - 1st) 96-I.Mora punts 55 yards from WF 25 out of bounds at the VT 20.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(6:45 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT 19 for -1 yard (4-J.Johns).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - VATECH 19(5:48 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 20 for 1 yard (95-D.Bergan40-R.Bothroyd).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 20(5:15 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - VATECH 20(4:27 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 40 yards from VT 20 to WF 40 fair catch by 83-T.Morin.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- FG (5 plays, 37 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(4:20 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 43 for 3 yards (93-M.Kendricks24-D.Taylor).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 43(3:59 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to VT 31 for 26 yards (24-D.Taylor37-B.Murray).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 31(3:25 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to VT 26 for 5 yards (23-R.Ashby34-A.Tisdale).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 26(3:00 - 1st) 9-K.Walker pushed ob at VT 23 for 3 yards (58-J.Fuga).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - WAKE 23(2:19 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - WAKE 23(2:15 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
VATECH
Hokies
- FG (13 plays, 64 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:11 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(2:11 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to VT 34 for 9 yards (9-C.Basham22-A.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - VATECH 34(1:39 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at VT 36 for 2 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(1:06 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 41 for 5 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 41(0:38 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson. Penalty on WF 6-J.Taylor Pass interference 14 yards enforced at VT 41. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(0:14 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to WF 30 for 15 yards (46-D.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 30(15:00 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to WF 27 for 3 yards (8-J.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 27(14:50 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to WF 23 for 4 yards (4-J.Johns).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - VATECH 23(13:58 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to WF 16 for 7 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 16(13:23 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to WF 12 for 4 yards (4-J.Johns).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 12(13:08 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at WF 4 for 8 yards (8-J.Williams).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 4 - VATECH 4(12:33 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to WF 11 for -7 yards (40-R.Bothroyd95-D.Bergan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - VATECH 11(11:50 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - VATECH 11(11:47 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - VATECH 11(11:42 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:39 - 2nd) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(11:39 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 15 for -10 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - WAKE 15(11:12 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Chapman.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 20 - WAKE 15(11:08 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 26-C.Beal-Smith. 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 29 for 14 yards (96-N.Pollard).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WAKE 29(10:22 - 2nd) 96-I.Mora punts 41 yards from WF 29 to VT 30 fair catch by 83-T.Robinson.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (4 plays, 70 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 30(10:14 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to VT 41 for 11 yards (40-R.Bothroyd21-C.Jones).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 41(9:38 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to WF 44 for 15 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(9:07 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to WF 39 for 5 yards.
|+39 YD
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 39(8:48 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:40 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (18 plays, 70 yards, 7:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:40 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(8:40 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to WF 30 for 5 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 30(8:16 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman to WF 32 for 2 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - WAKE 32(7:52 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 43 for 11 yards (22-C.Conner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 43(7:30 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman to WF 43 for no gain (34-A.Tisdale).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 43(7:08 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 9-K.Walker. 9-K.Walker to WF 47 for 4 yards (9-J.Reed27-A.Chatman).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 47(6:42 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 13-N.Groulx. 13-N.Groulx to VT 48 for 5 yards.
|+11 YD
|
4 & 1 - WAKE 48(6:00 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker pushed ob at VT 37 for 11 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(5:36 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to VT 30 for 7 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAKE 30(5:10 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to VT 29 for 1 yard (27-A.Chatman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - WAKE 29(4:42 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|+7 YD
|
4 & 2 - WAKE 29(4:36 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to VT 22 for 7 yards (22-C.Conner).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 22(4:15 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to VT 25 for -3 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - WAKE 25(3:38 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to VT 17 for 8 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 17(3:06 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to VT 13 for 4 yards (22-C.Conner17-D.Deablo).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - WAKE 13(2:18 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to VT 10 for 3 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 10(1:50 - 2nd) Penalty on VT 5-J.Hewitt Facemasking 5 yards enforced at VT 10. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - WAKE 5(1:50 - 2nd) Penalty on WF 53-J.Nash False start 5 yards enforced at VT 5. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 10(1:50 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to VT 6 for 4 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 6(1:36 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:31 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Interception (8 plays, -10 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:31 - 2nd) 42-J.Crane kicks 58 yards from WF 35. 21-K.Herbert to VT 30 for 23 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 30(1:31 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to VT 44 for 14 yards (1-S.Kamara17-T.Redd).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(1:26 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to WF 42 for 14 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 42(1:10 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to WF 26 for 16 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 26(0:57 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 86-N.Gallo. 86-N.Gallo pushed ob at WF 23 for 3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 23(0:50 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to WF 17 for 6 yards (5-R.Smenda9-C.Basham).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - VATECH 17(0:41 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to WF 15 for 2 yards (17-T.Redd).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 15(0:30 - 2nd) incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 15(0:14 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 15(0:14 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 45-N.Andersen at WF End Zone. 45-N.Andersen touchback.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(0:09 - 2nd) to WF 19 for -1 yard.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- FG (7 plays, 61 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 96-J.Romo kicks 64 yards from VT 35. 7-D.Greene to WF 26 for 25 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 26(14:55 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman to WF 31 for 5 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 31(14:29 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to WF 40 for 9 yards (22-C.Conner).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(14:07 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 35 for -5 yards (5-J.Hewitt).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(14:07 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 35 for -5 yards. Penalty on VT 5-J.Hewitt Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WF 35. (5-J.Hewitt).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 50(13:50 - 3rd) Penalty on VT 5-J.Hewitt Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WF 50. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(13:45 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to VT 27 for 8 yards (93-M.Kendricks34-A.Tisdale).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - WAKE 27(13:05 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to VT 28 for -1 yard (38-A.Barno).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WAKE 28(12:35 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 13-N.Groulx.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - WAKE 28(12:27 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Interception (9 plays, 1 yards, 4:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:23 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to VT End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on VT Illegal block in the back 12 yards enforced at VT 25.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 13(12:23 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to VT 19 for 6 yards (11-M.Fox).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - VATECH 19(11:51 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 23 for 4 yards (9-C.Basham).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 23(11:18 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 21-K.Herbert. 21-K.Herbert to VT 27 for 4 yards (22-A.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 27(10:41 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 29 for 2 yards (40-R.Bothroyd1-S.Kamara).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - VATECH 29(9:58 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|+14 YD
|
4 & 4 - VATECH 29(9:54 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn to VT 43 for 14 yards (58-C.Monroe).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 43(9:14 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 45 for 2 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 45(8:47 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 48 for 3 yards (8-J.Williams). Penalty on WF 9-C.Basham Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at VT 48.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 37(8:21 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 45-N.Andersen at WF 14. 45-N.Andersen to WF 14 for no gain.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (5 plays, 32 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 14(8:16 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 18 for 4 yards (44-D.Strong).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 18(7:54 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith pushed ob at WF 37 for 19 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(7:31 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 41 for 4 yards (23-R.Ashby96-N.Pollard).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 41(7:12 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to WF 43 for 2 yards (44-D.Strong).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - WAKE 43(6:38 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 46 for 3 yards (93-M.Kendricks).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - WAKE 46(5:58 - 3rd) 96-I.Mora punts 50 yards from WF 46. 83-T.Robinson to VT End Zone FUMBLES (10-K.Dicks). Downed at the VT End Zone to VT End Zone. touchback.
VATECH
Hokies
- FG (8 plays, 66 yards, 4:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(5:49 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at VT 44 for 24 yards (17-T.Redd).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(5:20 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to WF 49 for 7 yards (9-C.Basham).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 49(4:53 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to WF 42 for 7 yards (8-J.Williams4-J.Johns).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 42(4:31 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson pushed ob at WF 29 for 13 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 29(3:59 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 86-N.Gallo. 86-N.Gallo to WF 19 for 10 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 19(3:27 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to WF 18 for 1 yard (8-J.Williams45-N.Andersen).
|-7 YD
|
2 & 9 - VATECH 18(2:56 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to WF 25 for -7 yards (17-T.Redd).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 16 - VATECH 25(2:11 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson pushed ob at WF 14 for 11 yards (45-N.Andersen).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - VATECH 14(1:34 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:29 - 3rd) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(1:29 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson pushed ob at WF 36 for 11 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(1:07 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to WF 37 for 1 yard (38-A.Barno).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 37(0:46 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry. Penalty on VT 44-D.Strong Pass interference 10 yards enforced at WF 37. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(0:41 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to VT 49 for 4 yards.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 49(15:00 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to VT 41 for 8 yards (24-D.Taylor34-A.Tisdale).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 41(14:40 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to VT 45 for -4 yards (38-A.Barno).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 14 - WAKE 45(14:18 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to VT 9 for 36 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 9 - WAKE 9(13:55 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to VT 13 for -4 yards (37-B.Murray).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - WAKE 13(13:20 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to VT 6 for 7 yards (37-B.Murray22-C.Conner).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 6(13:00 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene runs 6 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WF 7-D.Greene Pass interference 15 yards enforced at VT 6. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 21 - WAKE 21(12:55 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to VT 25 for -4 yards (96-N.Pollard). Penalty on VT 96-N.Pollard Unnecessary roughness 13 yards enforced at VT 25.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 12(12:32 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to VT 14 for -2 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - WAKE 14(12:00 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Whiteheart.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 12 - WAKE 14(11:56 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to VT 10 for 4 yards (93-M.Kendricks).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - WAKE 10(11:10 - 4th) 4-N.Sciba 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Missed FG (11 plays, 47 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:05 - 4th) 42-J.Crane kicks 64 yards from WF 35. 0-J.Holston to VT 19 for 18 yards (22-A.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 19(11:01 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 19 for no gain (17-T.Redd6-J.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 19(10:37 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to VT 22 for 3 yards (22-A.Williams45-N.Andersen).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - VATECH 22(10:04 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to VT 34 for 12 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 34(9:41 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 38 for 4 yards (45-N.Andersen). Penalty on VT 82-J.Mitchell Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 34. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 20 - VATECH 24(9:20 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 6-R.Blackshear. 6-R.Blackshear to VT 43 for 19 yards (22-A.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - VATECH 43(9:03 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to WF 39 for 18 yards (29-C.Carson). Penalty on VT 74-D.Nester Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 43. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - VATECH 33(8:41 - 4th) 6-R.Blackshear pushed ob at VT 43 for 10 yards (22-A.Williams). Penalty on WF 29-C.Carson Facemasking 15 yards enforced at VT 43.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 42(8:16 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to WF 28 FUMBLES (29-C.Carson). out of bounds at the WF 28.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 28(8:00 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 28(7:55 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 28(7:51 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker sacked at WF 35 for -7 yards FUMBLES (9-C.Basham). 54-L.Smith to WF 34 for no gain.
|No Good
|
4 & 16 - VATECH 34(7:02 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson 51 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 34(6:56 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 41 for 7 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAKE 41(6:14 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 42 for 1 yard (23-R.Ashby).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - WAKE 42(6:07 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to WF 42 for no gain (38-A.Barno17-D.Deablo).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - WAKE 42(5:17 - 4th) 96-I.Mora punts 30 yards from WF 42 out of bounds at the VT 28.
VATECH
Hokies
- FG (8 plays, 35 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 28(5:10 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to VT 48 for 20 yards (8-J.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 48(4:51 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 48 for no gain (22-A.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 48(4:30 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Hodge.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 48(4:26 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 86-N.Gallo. 86-N.Gallo to WF 44 for 8 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - VATECH 44(4:04 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to WF 39 for 5 yards (22-A.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 39(3:44 - 4th) 6-R.Blackshear to WF 37 for 2 yards (9-C.Basham).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 37(3:23 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker scrambles pushed ob at WF 37 for no gain (9-C.Basham).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - VATECH 37(2:50 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - VATECH 37(2:44 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson 54 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:38 - 4th) kicks 16 yards from VT 35. to WF 49 for no gain (4-D.Hollifield). Penalty on VT 4-D.Hollifield Fair catch interference 17 yards enforced at WF 49.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 34(2:37 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith to VT 33 for 1 yard (17-D.Deablo).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 33(2:31 - 4th) 26-C.Beal-Smith to VT 34 for -1 yard (38-A.Barno).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 34(1:37 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to VT 32 for 2 yards (9-J.Reed).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WAKE 32(0:51 - 4th) 96-I.Mora punts 30 yards from VT 32 Downed at the VT 2.
VATECH
Hokies
- Interception (6 plays, 47 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 2(0:45 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 2(0:39 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 21-K.Herbert.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 2(0:31 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to VT 16 for 14 yards (38-P.Woulard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 16(0:20 - 4th) spikes the ball at VT 16 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 16(0:20 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 16(0:16 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 45-N.Andersen at WF 49. 45-N.Andersen to WF 49 for no gain.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 49(0:08 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman kneels at WF 48 for -1 yard.
