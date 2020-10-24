Drive Chart
|
|
|RUT
|MICHST
Key Players
|
|
I. Pacheco
1 RB
61 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 37 ReYds, 5 RECs
|
|
R. Lombardi
12 QB
319 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 6 RuYds
Touchdown 0:33
12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
110
yds
02:59
pos
14
6
Touchdown 6:38
12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
30
yds
00:08
pos
28
19
Touchdown 4:44
0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
26
yds
02:19
pos
37
20
Touchdown 1:59
12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
54
yds
02:45
pos
38
26
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|23
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|9
|15
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|7-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|276
|379
|Total Plays
|71
|82
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|106
|60
|Rush Attempts
|41
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|1.6
|Yards Passing
|170
|319
|Comp. - Att.
|19-30
|31-44
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|9-66
|7-62
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|7
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|6-5
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-38.8
|2-50.5
|Return Yards
|44
|41
|Punts - Returns
|2-12
|2-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-32
|1-23
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|170
|PASS YDS
|319
|
|
|106
|RUSH YDS
|60
|
|
|276
|TOTAL YDS
|379
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|19
|61
|2
|26
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|9
|24
|1
|24
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|9
|23
|0
|7
|
T. Avery 21 DB
|T. Avery
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Langan 21 QB
|J. Langan
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|7
|4
|50
|0
|25
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|6
|4
|43
|0
|30
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|5
|5
|37
|0
|16
|
S. Jones 15 WR
|S. Jones
|4
|3
|32
|1
|14
|
J. Haskins 13 TE
|J. Haskins
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|2
|2
|2
|0
|5
|
C. Dremel 82 WR
|C. Dremel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Long 13 DB
|C. Long
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Alaimo 10 TE
|M. Alaimo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Fogg 8 LB
|T. Fogg
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
|O. Fatukasi
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Melton 15 DB
|M. Melton
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 99 DL
|M. Dwumfour
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. White 7 DB
|B. White
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Singleton 11 LB
|D. Singleton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onyechi 26 DL
|C. Onyechi
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Toure 58 LB
|M. Toure
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
L. Stevens 29 DB
|L. Stevens
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tverdov 97 DL
|M. Tverdov
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Avery 21 DB
|T. Avery
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Jennings 17 LB
|D. Jennings
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 50 DL
|J. Turner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jutwreten 98 DL
|R. Jutwreten
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
|T. Maddox-Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fatukasi 53 OL
|T. Fatukasi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Snyder 16 QB
|C. Snyder
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Fava 96 K
|G. Fava
|1/1
|44
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|6
|38.8
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|1
|39.0
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|31/44
|319
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Simmons 22 RB
|J. Simmons
|14
|43
|0
|14
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|7
|18
|0
|9
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|6
|6
|0
|7
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|9
|3
|0
|4
|
B. Wright 26 RB
|B. Wright
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
J. Reed 5 WR
|J. Reed
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Reed 5 WR
|J. Reed
|12
|11
|128
|2
|50
|
J. Nailor 8 WR
|J. Nailor
|12
|6
|84
|1
|30
|
M. Dotson 89 TE
|M. Dotson
|5
|5
|50
|0
|15
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|6
|5
|25
|0
|11
|
J. Simmons 22 RB
|J. Simmons
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. White 7 WR
|R. White
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Simmons 34 LB
|A. Simmons
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Person 24 S
|T. Person
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Harvey 45 LB
|N. Harvey
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beesley 86 DE
|D. Beesley
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Dowell 10 S
|M. Dowell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gervin 18 CB
|K. Gervin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 93 DT
|N. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 29 CB
|S. Brown
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
|J. Panasiuk
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 12 CB
|C. Jackson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dotson 89 TE
|M. Dotson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunt 89 DT
|J. Hunt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Camper 91 DE
|J. Camper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 14 CB
|D. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kline 21 LB
|C. Kline
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|2/2
|48
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|2
|50.5
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 5 WR
|J. Reed
|4
|16.3
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nailor 8 WR
|J. Nailor
|2
|9.0
|17
|0
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco pushed ob at RUT 32 for 7 yards (24-T.Person).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - RUT 32(14:38 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - RUT 32(14:33 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco pushed ob at RUT 43 for 11 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 43(14:00 - 1st) 4-A.Young to RUT 44 for 1 yard (45-N.Harvey91-J.Camper).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - RUT 44(13:37 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones. Team penalty on MSU Offside 5 yards enforced at RUT 44. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - RUT 49(13:34 - 1st) 4-A.Young to RUT 47 for -2 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 6 - RUT 47(12:46 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to MSU 28 for 25 yards (18-K.Gervin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 28(12:14 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 24 for 4 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - RUT 24(11:48 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Alaimo.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - RUT 24(11:43 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to MSU 12 for 12 yards (29-S.Brown).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 12(11:23 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:19 - 1st) 96-G.Fava extra point is good.
MICHST
Spartans
- Fumble (1 plays, 14 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:19 - 1st) 96-G.Fava kicks 35 yards from RUT 35 to MSU 30 fair catch by 44-A.Berghorst.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(11:19 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to MSU 49 FUMBLES (2-A.Young). 7-B.White to MSU 44 for no gain.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 44(11:10 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 44(11:03 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 43 for 1 yard (29-S.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - RUT 43(10:24 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 41 for 2 yards (93-N.Jones3-X.Henderson).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - RUT 41(9:47 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 25 yards from MSU 41 Downed at the MSU 16.
MICHST
Spartans
- Fumble (3 plays, 83 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 16(9:37 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 11 for -5 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - MICHST 11(9:04 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 12 for 1 yard (99-M.Dwumfour16-C.Snyder).
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - MICHST 12(8:26 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi sacked at MSU 4 for -8 yards FUMBLES (58-M.Toure). 9-T.Maddox-Williams to MSU 1 for no gain.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- TD (5 plays, 1 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 2 - RUT 1(8:20 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 4 for -3 yards (45-N.Harvey93-N.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - RUT 4(7:42 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Haskins.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - RUT 4(7:37 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank. Penalty on MSU 29-S.Brown Pass interference 2 yards enforced at MSU 4. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - RUT 2(7:32 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 1 for 1 yard (34-A.Simmons21-C.Kline).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - RUT 1(7:00 - 1st) 21-J.Langan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:57 - 1st) 96-G.Fava extra point is good.
MICHST
Spartans
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:57 - 1st) 96-G.Fava kicks 50 yards from RUT 35. 5-J.Reed pushed ob at MSU 44 for 29 yards (96-G.Fava). Team penalty on RUT Offside on Free Kick 5 yards enforced at MSU 44.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(6:50 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to RUT 49 for 2 yards (26-C.Onyechi).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 49(6:30 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi to RUT 42 for 7 yards (0-C.Izien).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICHST 42(6:02 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to RUT 44 for -2 yards (26-C.Onyechi).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 3 - MICHST 44(5:22 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to RUT 43 for 1 yard (8-T.Fogg26-C.Onyechi).
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 43(5:18 - 1st) 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 43 for no gain (34-A.Simmons).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 43(4:52 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to RUT 40 for -3 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - RUT 40(4:14 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank pushed ob at RUT 40 for no gain (29-S.Brown).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - RUT 40(3:34 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 46 yards from RUT 40 Downed at the MSU 14.
MICHST
Spartans
- TD (9 plays, 95 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 14(3:22 - 1st) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 22 for 8 yards (2-A.Young7-B.White).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - MICHST 22(2:57 - 1st) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 27 for 5 yards (8-T.Fogg11-D.Singleton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 27(2:32 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 27(2:29 - 1st) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 41 for 14 yards (7-B.White).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 41(2:12 - 1st) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 42 for 1 yard (8-T.Fogg97-M.Tverdov).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 42(1:43 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward pushed ob at RUT 41 for 17 yards (7-B.White). Penalty on MSU 5-J.Reed Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSU 50.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 16 - MICHST 35(1:19 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 39 for 4 yards (99-M.Dwumfour).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - MICHST 39(0:48 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward pushed ob at MSU 50 for 11 yards (15-M.Melton0-C.Izien).
|+50 YD
|
4 & 1 - MICHST 50(0:33 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:23 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:23 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 64 yards from MSU 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 26 for 25 yards (15-A.Grose26-B.Wright).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 26(0:15 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton pushed ob at RUT 32 for 6 yards (18-K.Gervin).
RUT
Scarlet Knights
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - RUT 32(15:00 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 29 for -3 yards (34-A.Simmons86-D.Beesley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - RUT 29(14:33 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - RUT 29(14:30 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 50 yards from RUT 29 to MSU 21 fair catch by.
MICHST
Spartans
- Interception (6 plays, 56 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 21(14:19 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 21 for no gain (50-J.Turner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 21(13:47 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 21(13:43 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to MSU 32 for 11 yards (15-M.Melton).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 32(13:28 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to MSU 30 for -2 yards (21-T.Avery).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - MICHST 30(12:57 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 29 for -1 yard (8-T.Fogg3-O.Fatukasi).
|Int
|
3 & 13 - MICHST 29(12:24 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor INTERCEPTED by 21-T.Avery at MSU 42. 21-T.Avery pushed ob at MSU 23 for 19 yards (11-C.Heyward).
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- TD (2 plays, 23 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 23(12:18 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to MSU 24 for -1 yard (96-J.Panasiuk12-C.Jackson).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 11 - RUT 24(11:38 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:32 - 2nd) 96-G.Fava extra point is good.
MICHST
Spartans
- Fumble (12 plays, 40 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:32 - 2nd) 96-G.Fava kicks 52 yards from RUT 35. 5-J.Reed to MSU 21 for 8 yards (29-L.Stevens).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 21(11:28 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 28 for 7 yards (0-C.Izien).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MICHST 28(10:54 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 30 for 2 yards (11-D.Singleton99-M.Dwumfour).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICHST 30(10:17 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 33 for 3 yards (53-T.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 33(9:48 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Reed.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 33(9:43 - 2nd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 42 for 9 yards (0-C.Izien8-T.Fogg).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICHST 42(9:25 - 2nd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 46 for 4 yards (3-O.Fatukasi26-C.Onyechi).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 46(9:10 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 46(9:05 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 50 for 4 yards (98-R.Jutwreten2-A.Young).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - MICHST 50(8:50 - 2nd) Team penalty on RUT 12 players 5 yards enforced at MSU 50. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICHST 45(8:44 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to RUT 39 for 6 yards (0-C.Izien).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 39(8:30 - 2nd) Penalty on RUT 11-D.Singleton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at RUT 39. No Play.
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 24(8:30 - 2nd) 5-J.Reed to RUT 32 for -8 yards (99-M.Dwumfour).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 18 - MICHST 32(8:30 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to RUT 22 FUMBLES (2-A.Young). 3-O.Fatukasi to RUT 24 for no gain.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Interception (6 plays, 31 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 24(7:58 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 82-C.Dremel.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 24(7:54 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 27 for 3 yards (89-M.Dotson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - RUT 27(7:24 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to RUT 35 for 8 yards (12-C.Jackson29-S.Brown).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 35(6:52 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral scrambles pushed ob at RUT 40 for 5 yards (3-X.Henderson). Penalty on RUT 13-J.Haskins Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 35. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - RUT 25(6:36 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco pushed ob at RUT 32 for 7 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|Int
|
2 & 13 - RUT 32(6:18 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-S.Brown at RUT 38. 29-S.Brown to RUT 15 for 23 yards. Penalty on MSU 12-C.Jackson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at RUT 15.
MICHST
Spartans
- FG (5 plays, 3 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(6:05 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to RUT 30 for no gain (2-A.Young99-M.Dwumfour). Penalty on MSU 66-B.Bueter Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 30. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 20 - MICHST 40(5:45 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to RUT 41 for -1 yard (97-M.Tverdov).
|Penalty
|
2 & 21 - MICHST 41(5:06 - 2nd) Penalty on MSU 56-M.Carrick False start 5 yards enforced at RUT 41. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 26 - MICHST 46(4:47 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to RUT 42 for 4 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 22 - MICHST 42(4:10 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 89-M.Dotson. 89-M.Dotson to RUT 27 for 15 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - MICHST 27(3:18 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- TD (6 plays, 53 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:13 - 2nd) 98-C.Hahn kicks 57 yards from MSU 35. 18-B.Melton pushed ob at RUT 47 for 39 yards (2-J.Barnett).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 47(3:02 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 44 for 9 yards (10-M.Dowell).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 1 - RUT 44(2:28 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco pushed ob at MSU 18 for 26 yards (24-T.Person).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 18(1:55 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 13-J.Haskins. 13-J.Haskins to MSU 12 for 6 yards (93-N.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - RUT 12(1:19 - 2nd) 4-A.Young pushed ob at MSU 5 for 7 yards (18-K.Gervin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - RUT 5(1:13 - 2nd) 21-J.Langan to MSU 3 for 2 yards (91-J.Camper18-K.Gervin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - RUT 3(0:41 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 2nd) 96-G.Fava extra point is good.
MICHST
Spartans
- Halftime (5 plays, 28 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 2nd) 96-G.Fava kicks 29 yards from RUT 35 to MSU 36 fair catch by 20-E.Flowers.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(0:36 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor pushed ob at RUT 49 for 15 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(0:31 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to RUT 38 for 11 yards (21-T.Avery).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 38(0:22 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed pushed ob at RUT 36 for 2 yards (7-B.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 36(0:18 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward pushed ob at RUT 36 for no gain (15-M.Melton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MICHST 36(0:09 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|
4 & 8 - MICHST 0(0:03 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin 54 yards Field Goal is No Good. Penalty on RUT 97-M.Tverdov Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at RUT 36. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - MICHST 31(0:00 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
MICHST
Spartans
- Fumble (7 plays, 33 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 96-G.Fava kicks 60 yards from RUT 35. 5-J.Reed to MSU 20 for 15 yards (5-K.Abraham). Team penalty on RUT Offside on Free Kick 5 yards enforced at MSU 20.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(14:54 - 3rd) 26-B.Wright to MSU 23 for -2 yards (8-T.Fogg2-A.Young).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 12 - MICHST 23(14:25 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to MSU 37 for 14 yards (29-L.Stevens).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(14:12 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 89-M.Dotson. 89-M.Dotson to MSU 42 for 5 yards (11-D.Singleton).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICHST 42(13:58 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 49 for 7 yards (11-D.Singleton).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(13:28 - 3rd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 46 for -3 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - MICHST 46(12:55 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 22-J.Simmons. 22-J.Simmons to RUT 41 for 13 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 41(12:35 - 3rd) 22-J.Simmons to RUT 41 FUMBLES (3-O.Fatukasi). 3-O.Fatukasi to RUT 42 for no gain.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 42(12:23 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 42(12:15 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to MSU 44 for 14 yards (10-M.Dowell).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 44(11:46 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 46 for -2 yards (34-A.Simmons12-C.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - RUT 46(11:09 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 12 - RUT 46(11:03 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco pushed ob at MSU 44 for 2 yards (10-M.Dowell).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - RUT 44(10:25 - 3rd) 94-A.Korsak punts 32 yards from MSU 44 to MSU 12 fair catch by 8-J.Nailor.
MICHST
Spartans
- Fumble (7 plays, 15 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 12(10:18 - 3rd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 15 for 3 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 15(9:52 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi to MSU 21 for 6 yards (2-A.Young).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICHST 21(9:20 - 3rd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 23 for 2 yards (17-D.Jennings50-J.Turner).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 23(8:59 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor pushed ob at MSU 35 for 12 yards (2-A.Young17-D.Jennings).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(8:35 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 33 for -2 yards (50-J.Turner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - MICHST 33(8:04 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 34 for 1 yard (26-C.Onyechi).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - MICHST 34(7:26 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi sacked at MSU 28 for -6 yards FUMBLES (58-M.Toure). 76-A.Arcuri to MSU 27 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - MICHST 27(6:50 - 3rd) 99-B.Baringer punts 46 yards from MSU 27. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 30 FUMBLES (21-C.Kline). 34-A.Simmons to RUT 30 for no gain.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Fumble (3 plays, 41 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:30 - 3rd) 98-C.Hahn kicks 65 yards from MSU 35. 2-A.Young to RUT 30 for 30 yards (26-B.Wright49-M.Rosenthal).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 30(6:23 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 32 for 2 yards (86-D.Beesley).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 32(5:58 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco pushed ob at RUT 33 for 1 yard (3-X.Henderson).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - RUT 33(5:25 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral sacked at RUT 29 for -4 yards FUMBLES (86-D.Beesley). 93-N.Jones to RUT 29 for no gain.
MICHST
Spartans
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 29(5:16 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi to RUT 24 for 5 yards (29-L.Stevens).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICHST 24(4:59 - 3rd) 22-J.Simmons to RUT 23 for 1 yard (8-T.Fogg).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 23(4:23 - 3rd) 22-J.Simmons to RUT 21 for 2 yards (3-O.Fatukasi17-D.Jennings).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - MICHST 21(3:36 - 3rd) 22-J.Simmons to RUT 20 for 1 yard (99-M.Dwumfour3-O.Fatukasi).
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- FG (13 plays, 54 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 20(3:31 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 23 for 3 yards (86-D.Beesley).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 7 - RUT 23(3:03 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank pushed ob at MSU 47 for 30 yards (24-T.Person).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 47(2:41 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 45 for 2 yards (96-J.Panasiuk).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 45(2:08 - 3rd) 4-A.Young to MSU 41 for 4 yards (34-A.Simmons96-J.Panasiuk).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - RUT 41(1:33 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral to MSU 34 for 7 yards (34-A.Simmons14-D.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 34(1:04 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral to MSU 33 for 1 yard (14-D.Williams45-N.Harvey). Penalty on RUT 4-A.Young Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 33.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 19 - RUT 43(0:40 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 46 for -3 yards (86-D.Beesley).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 22 - RUT 46(0:15 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 30 for 16 yards (24-T.Person).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - RUT 30(15:00 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to MSU 25 for 5 yards (24-T.Person).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - RUT 25(14:12 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral to MSU 23 for 2 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 23(13:45 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 24 for -1 yard (93-N.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - RUT 24(13:08 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Haskins.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 11 - RUT 24(13:04 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral to MSU 26 for -2 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - RUT 26(12:25 - 4th) 96-G.Fava 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:20 - 4th) 96-G.Fava kicks 55 yards from RUT 35. 5-J.Reed to MSU 23 for 13 yards (31-J.Wright-Collins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 23(12:15 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward to MSU 27 for 4 yards (2-A.Young3-O.Fatukasi).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICHST 27(11:39 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward to MSU 29 for 2 yards (29-L.Stevens8-T.Fogg).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 29(11:20 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed pushed ob at MSU 35 for 6 yards (7-B.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(10:53 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to MSU 35 for no gain (97-M.Tverdov26-C.Onyechi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 35(10:31 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|-7 YD
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 35(10:26 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi sacked at MSU 28 for -7 yards FUMBLES (58-M.Toure). 12-R.Lombardi to MSU 28 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 35(10:26 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MICHST 35(10:20 - 4th) 99-B.Baringer punts 55 yards from MSU 35. 2-A.Young to RUT 19 for 9 yards (9-D.Long40-J.Pedrozo).
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Fumble (6 plays, 17 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 19(10:08 - 4th) 4-A.Young to RUT 24 for 5 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - RUT 24(9:32 - 4th) 4-A.Young pushed ob at RUT 28 for 4 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - RUT 28(8:54 - 4th) 21-J.Langan complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 29 for 1 yard (86-D.Beesley).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 29(8:30 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 31 for 2 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 31(7:57 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to RUT 36 for 5 yards (10-M.Dowell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - RUT 36(7:10 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - RUT 36(7:05 - 4th) 94-A.Korsak punts 39 yards from RUT 36. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 26 FUMBLES. 18-B.Melton to MSU 26 for no gain.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- TD (4 plays, 26 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 26(6:57 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 26 for no gain (89-J.Hunt96-J.Panasiuk).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 26(6:11 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to MSU 16 for 10 yards (24-T.Person).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 16(5:27 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 14 for 2 yards (34-A.Simmons3-X.Henderson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 14(4:44 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:38 - 4th) 96-G.Fava extra point is good.
MICHST
Spartans
- TD (11 plays, 65 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 4th) 96-G.Fava kicks 30 yards from RUT 35 to MSU 35 fair catch by 44-A.Berghorst.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(4:38 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 7-R.White. 7-R.White to MSU 40 for 5 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - MICHST 40(4:15 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor INTERCEPTED by 21-T.Avery at RUT 40. 21-T.Avery to RUT 46 for 6 yards. Team penalty on RUT Offside 5 yards enforced at MSU 40. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 45(3:55 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 89-M.Dotson. 89-M.Dotson to MSU 49 for 4 yards (21-T.Avery).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICHST 49(3:35 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to RUT 42 for 9 yards (15-M.Melton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 42(3:20 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi sacked at MSU 48 for -10 yards. Team penalty on MSU Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at MSU 48.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 20 - MICHST 48(3:15 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 24-E.Collins. 24-E.Collins to RUT 49 for 3 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 17 - MICHST 49(2:52 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to RUT 27 for 22 yards (15-M.Melton).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 27(2:40 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 89-M.Dotson. 89-M.Dotson to RUT 14 for 13 yards (2-A.Young).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 14(2:23 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor. Penalty on RUT 21-T.Avery Pass interference 6 yards enforced at RUT 14. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - MICHST 8(2:18 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to RUT 4 for 4 yards (8-T.Fogg97-M.Tverdov).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICHST 4(1:59 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:53 - 4th) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 4th) 98-C.Hahn kicks 10 yards from MSU 35 to the MSU 45 downed by 22-K.Adams.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 45(1:52 - 4th) 4-A.Young to MSU 41 for 4 yards (45-N.Harvey96-J.Panasiuk).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - RUT 41(1:46 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral sacked at RUT 49 for -10 yards (24-T.Person).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 16 - RUT 49(1:39 - 4th) 4-A.Young to RUT 50 for 1 yard (45-N.Harvey96-J.Panasiuk).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - RUT 50(1:33 - 4th) 94-A.Korsak punts 41 yards from RUT 50. 8-J.Nailor pushed ob at MSU 26 for 17 yards (10-M.Alaimo).
MICHST
Spartans
- Interception (6 plays, 18 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 26(1:20 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi scrambles pushed ob at MSU 32 for 6 yards (58-M.Toure).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MICHST 32(1:12 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 7-R.White.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 32(1:06 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Heyward.
|+13 YD
|
4 & 4 - MICHST 32(1:02 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 89-M.Dotson. 89-M.Dotson to MSU 45 for 13 yards (15-M.Melton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 45(0:50 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 7-R.White.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 45(0:47 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor INTERCEPTED by 7-B.White at RUT 31. 7-B.White to RUT 44 for 13 yards.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- End of Game (1 plays, -5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 44(0:37 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral kneels at RUT 39 for -5 yards.
FS2