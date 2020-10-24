Drive Chart
RUT
MICHST

Key Players
I. Pacheco 1 RB
61 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 37 ReYds, 5 RECs
R. Lombardi 12 QB
319 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 6 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 11:23
1-I.Pacheco runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
70
yds
03:41
pos
6
0
Point After TD 11:19
96-G.Fava extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:00
21-J.Langan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
-1
yds
01:23
pos
13
0
Point After TD 6:57
96-G.Fava extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 0:33
12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
110
yds
02:59
pos
14
6
Point After TD 0:23
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 11:38
0-N.Vedral runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
23
yds
00:46
pos
20
7
Point After TD 11:32
96-G.Fava extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Field Goal 3:18
4-M.Coghlin 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
18
yds
02:47
pos
21
10
Touchdown 0:41
1-I.Pacheco runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
53
yds
02:37
pos
27
10
Point After TD 0:36
96-G.Fava extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
10
Field Goal 0:00
4-M.Coghlin 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
28
yds
00:36
pos
28
13
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 6:38
12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
30
yds
00:08
pos
28
19
Point After TD 6:30
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
20
4th Quarter
Field Goal 12:25
96-G.Fava 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
64
yds
03:16
pos
31
20
Touchdown 4:44
0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
26
yds
02:19
pos
37
20
Point After TD 4:38
96-G.Fava extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
20
Touchdown 1:59
12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
54
yds
02:45
pos
38
26
Point After TD 1:53
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
27
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 23
Rushing 6 5
Passing 9 15
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 6-15 7-17
4th Down Conv 1-1 2-4
Total Net Yards 276 379
Total Plays 71 82
Avg Gain 3.9 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 106 60
Rush Attempts 41 38
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 1.6
Yards Passing 170 319
Comp. - Att. 19-30 31-44
Yards Per Pass 4.6 6.4
Penalties - Yards 9-66 7-62
Touchdowns 5 3
Rushing TDs 4 0
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 7
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 6-5
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 6-38.8 2-50.5
Return Yards 44 41
Punts - Returns 2-12 2-18
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-32 1-23
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Rutgers 0-0 141401038
Michigan State 0-0 767727
Spartan Stadium East Lansing, MI
 170 PASS YDS 319
106 RUSH YDS 60
276 TOTAL YDS 379
Rutgers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Vedral 0 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 169 1 1 115.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 169 1 1 115.5
N. Vedral 18/29 169 1 1
J. Langan 21 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 1 0 0 108.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 1 0 0 108.4
J. Langan 1/1 1 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Pacheco 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 61 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 61 2
I. Pacheco 19 61 2 26
N. Vedral 0 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 24 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 24 1
N. Vedral 9 24 1 24
A. Young 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 23 0
A. Young 9 23 0 7
T. Avery 21 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Avery 1 2 0 2
J. Langan 21 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
J. Langan 1 1 1 1
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
A. Cruickshank 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Melton 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 0
B. Melton 7 4 50 0 25
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 0
A. Cruickshank 6 4 43 0 30
I. Pacheco 1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 0
I. Pacheco 5 5 37 0 16
S. Jones 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 1
S. Jones 4 3 32 1 14
J. Haskins 13 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Haskins 3 1 6 0 6
A. Young 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
A. Young 2 2 2 0 5
C. Dremel 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Dremel 1 0 0 0 0
C. Long 13 DB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Long 1 0 0 0 0
M. Alaimo 10 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Alaimo 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Fogg 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
T. Fogg 10-2 0.0 0
A. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
A. Young 7-2 0.0 0
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
O. Fatukasi 6-3 0.0 0
M. Melton 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
M. Melton 6-0 0.0 0
C. Izien 0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Izien 5-0 0.0 0
M. Dwumfour 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Dwumfour 4-1 0.0 0
B. White 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
B. White 4-1 0.0 1
D. Singleton 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Singleton 3-1 0.0 0
C. Onyechi 26 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
C. Onyechi 3-3 0.0 0
M. Toure 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
M. Toure 3-0 2.0 0
L. Stevens 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Stevens 3-0 0.0 0
M. Tverdov 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
M. Tverdov 3-2 0.0 0
T. Avery 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
T. Avery 3-0 0.0 1
D. Jennings 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Jennings 2-1 0.0 0
J. Turner 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Turner 2-1 0.0 0
R. Jutwreten 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Jutwreten 2-0 0.0 0
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Maddox-Williams 1-0 0.0 0
T. Fatukasi 53 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Fatukasi 1-0 0.0 0
C. Snyder 16 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Snyder 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Fava 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
G. Fava 1/1 44 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Korsak 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 38.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 38.8 3
A. Korsak 6 38.8 3 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
A. Young 1 30.0 30 0
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
A. Cruickshank 1 25.0 25 0
B. Melton 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 39.0 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 39.0 39 0
B. Melton 1 39.0 39 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
A. Young 1 9.0 9 0
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
A. Cruickshank 1 3.0 3 0
Michigan State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.5% 319 3 2 144.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.5% 319 3 2 144.8
R. Lombardi 31/44 319 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Simmons 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 43 0
J. Simmons 14 43 0 14
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 18 0
C. Heyward 7 18 0 9
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 6 0
R. Lombardi 6 6 0 7
E. Collins 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 3 0
E. Collins 9 3 0 4
B. Wright 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
B. Wright 1 -2 0 -2
J. Reed 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
J. Reed 1 -8 0 -8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Reed 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 11 128 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 128 2
J. Reed 12 11 128 2 50
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 6 84 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 84 1
J. Nailor 12 6 84 1 30
M. Dotson 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 50 0
M. Dotson 5 5 50 0 15
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 25 0
C. Heyward 6 5 25 0 11
J. Simmons 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Simmons 1 1 13 0 13
T. Mosley 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
T. Mosley 2 1 11 0 11
R. White 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
R. White 3 1 5 0 5
E. Collins 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
E. Collins 1 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Simmons 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
A. Simmons 11-0 0.0 0
T. Person 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
T. Person 7-0 1.0 0
N. Harvey 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
N. Harvey 7-1 0.0 0
D. Beesley 86 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
D. Beesley 5-1 1.0 0
M. Dowell 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Dowell 4-0 0.0 0
X. Henderson 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
X. Henderson 4-2 0.0 0
K. Gervin 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Gervin 3-1 0.0 0
N. Jones 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Jones 3-1 0.0 0
S. Brown 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
S. Brown 3-1 0.0 1
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
J. Panasiuk 2-4 0.0 0
C. Jackson 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Jackson 1-2 0.0 0
M. Dotson 89 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Dotson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hunt 89 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hunt 1-0 0.0 0
J. Camper 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Camper 1-1 0.0 0
D. Williams 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
C. Kline 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Kline 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/3
M. Coghlin 2/2 48 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Baringer 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 50.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 50.5 1
B. Baringer 2 50.5 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reed 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 16.3 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 16.3 29 0
J. Reed 4 16.3 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 17 0
J. Nailor 2 9.0 17 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RUT 25 3:41 11 75 TD
11:10 MICHST 44 1:23 3 3 Punt
8:20 MICHST 1 1:23 5 1 TD
5:18 RUT 43 1:44 3 -3 Punt
0:23 RUT 26 0:08 1 6
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:18 MICHST 23 0:46 2 23 TD
7:58 RUT 24 1:40 6 31 INT
3:13 RUT 47 2:37 6 53 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 RUT 42 1:58 5 14 Punt
6:30 RUT 30 1:05 3 41 Fumble
3:31 RUT 20 3:16 13 54 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:08 RUT 19 3:03 6 17 Fumble
6:57 MICHST 26 2:19 4 26 TD
1:53 MICHST 45 0:20 3 -5 Punt
0:37 RUT 44 0:00 1 -5 Game
0:37 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:19 MICHST 30 0:00 1 14 Fumble
9:37 MICHST 16 1:11 3 83 Fumble
6:57 MICHST 49 1:35 4 8 Downs
3:22 MICHST 14 2:59 9 95 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:19 MICHST 21 1:55 6 56 INT
11:32 MICHST 21 3:02 12 40 Fumble
6:05 RUT 30 2:47 5 3 FG
0:36 MICHST 36 0:36 5 28 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICHST 25 2:25 7 33 Fumble
10:18 MICHST 12 3:28 7 15 Fumble
6:38 RUT 30 0:08 1 30 TD
5:16 RUT 29 1:40 4 9 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:20 MICHST 23 2:00 6 12 Punt
4:38 MICHST 35 2:45 11 65 TD
1:20 MICHST 26 0:33 6 18 INT
1:20 0:00 0 0

RUT Scarlet Knights  - TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25
(15:00 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco pushed ob at RUT 32 for 7 yards (24-T.Person).
No Gain
2 & 3 - RUT 32
(14:38 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
+11 YD
3 & 3 - RUT 32
(14:33 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco pushed ob at RUT 43 for 11 yards (3-X.Henderson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 43
(14:00 - 1st) 4-A.Young to RUT 44 for 1 yard (45-N.Harvey91-J.Camper).
Penalty
2 & 9 - RUT 44
(13:37 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones. Team penalty on MSU Offside 5 yards enforced at RUT 44. No Play.
-2 YD
2 & 4 - RUT 49
(13:34 - 1st) 4-A.Young to RUT 47 for -2 yards (34-A.Simmons).
+25 YD
3 & 6 - RUT 47
(12:46 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to MSU 28 for 25 yards (18-K.Gervin).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 28
(12:14 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 24 for 4 yards (3-X.Henderson).
No Gain
2 & 6 - RUT 24
(11:48 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Alaimo.
+12 YD
3 & 6 - RUT 24
(11:43 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to MSU 12 for 12 yards (29-S.Brown).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 12
(11:23 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:19 - 1st) 96-G.Fava extra point is good.

MICHST Spartans  - Fumble (1 plays, 14 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:19 - 1st) 96-G.Fava kicks 35 yards from RUT 35 to MSU 30 fair catch by 44-A.Berghorst.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 30
(11:19 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to MSU 49 FUMBLES (2-A.Young). 7-B.White to MSU 44 for no gain.

RUT Scarlet Knights  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 44
(11:10 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 44
(11:03 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 43 for 1 yard (29-S.Brown).
+2 YD
3 & 9 - RUT 43
(10:24 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 41 for 2 yards (93-N.Jones3-X.Henderson).
Punt
4 & 7 - RUT 41
(9:47 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 25 yards from MSU 41 Downed at the MSU 16.

MICHST Spartans  - Fumble (3 plays, 83 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
-5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 16
(9:37 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 11 for -5 yards (8-T.Fogg).
+1 YD
2 & 15 - MICHST 11
(9:04 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 12 for 1 yard (99-M.Dwumfour16-C.Snyder).
Sack
3 & 14 - MICHST 12
(8:26 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi sacked at MSU 4 for -8 yards FUMBLES (58-M.Toure). 9-T.Maddox-Williams to MSU 1 for no gain.

RUT Scarlet Knights  - TD (5 plays, 1 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 2 - RUT 1
(8:20 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 4 for -3 yards (45-N.Harvey93-N.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 4 - RUT 4
(7:42 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Haskins.
Penalty
3 & 4 - RUT 4
(7:37 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank. Penalty on MSU 29-S.Brown Pass interference 2 yards enforced at MSU 4. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 2 - RUT 2
(7:32 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 1 for 1 yard (34-A.Simmons21-C.Kline).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - RUT 1
(7:00 - 1st) 21-J.Langan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:57 - 1st) 96-G.Fava extra point is good.

MICHST Spartans  - Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:57 - 1st) 96-G.Fava kicks 50 yards from RUT 35. 5-J.Reed pushed ob at MSU 44 for 29 yards (96-G.Fava). Team penalty on RUT Offside on Free Kick 5 yards enforced at MSU 44.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 49
(6:50 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to RUT 49 for 2 yards (26-C.Onyechi).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 49
(6:30 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi to RUT 42 for 7 yards (0-C.Izien).
-2 YD
3 & 1 - MICHST 42
(6:02 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to RUT 44 for -2 yards (26-C.Onyechi).
+1 YD
4 & 3 - MICHST 44
(5:22 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to RUT 43 for 1 yard (8-T.Fogg26-C.Onyechi).

RUT Scarlet Knights  - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 43
(5:18 - 1st) 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 43 for no gain (34-A.Simmons).
-3 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 43
(4:52 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to RUT 40 for -3 yards (34-A.Simmons).
No Gain
3 & 13 - RUT 40
(4:14 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank pushed ob at RUT 40 for no gain (29-S.Brown).
Punt
4 & 13 - RUT 40
(3:34 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 46 yards from RUT 40 Downed at the MSU 14.

MICHST Spartans  - TD (9 plays, 95 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 14
(3:22 - 1st) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 22 for 8 yards (2-A.Young7-B.White).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - MICHST 22
(2:57 - 1st) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 27 for 5 yards (8-T.Fogg11-D.Singleton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 27
(2:32 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 27
(2:29 - 1st) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 41 for 14 yards (7-B.White).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 41
(2:12 - 1st) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 42 for 1 yard (8-T.Fogg97-M.Tverdov).
+17 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 42
(1:43 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward pushed ob at RUT 41 for 17 yards (7-B.White). Penalty on MSU 5-J.Reed Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSU 50.
+4 YD
2 & 16 - MICHST 35
(1:19 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 39 for 4 yards (99-M.Dwumfour).
+11 YD
3 & 12 - MICHST 39
(0:48 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward pushed ob at MSU 50 for 11 yards (15-M.Melton0-C.Izien).
+50 YD
4 & 1 - MICHST 50
(0:33 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:23 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.

RUT Scarlet Knights

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:23 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 64 yards from MSU 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 26 for 25 yards (15-A.Grose26-B.Wright).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 26
(0:15 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton pushed ob at RUT 32 for 6 yards (18-K.Gervin).

RUT Scarlet Knights

Result Play
-3 YD
2 & 4 - RUT 32
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 29 for -3 yards (34-A.Simmons86-D.Beesley).
No Gain
3 & 7 - RUT 29
(14:33 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
Punt
4 & 7 - RUT 29
(14:30 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 50 yards from RUT 29 to MSU 21 fair catch by.

MICHST Spartans  - Interception (6 plays, 56 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 21
(14:19 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 21 for no gain (50-J.Turner).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MICHST 21
(13:47 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - MICHST 21
(13:43 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to MSU 32 for 11 yards (15-M.Melton).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 32
(13:28 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to MSU 30 for -2 yards (21-T.Avery).
-1 YD
2 & 12 - MICHST 30
(12:57 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 29 for -1 yard (8-T.Fogg3-O.Fatukasi).
Int
3 & 13 - MICHST 29
(12:24 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor INTERCEPTED by 21-T.Avery at MSU 42. 21-T.Avery pushed ob at MSU 23 for 19 yards (11-C.Heyward).

RUT Scarlet Knights  - TD (2 plays, 23 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 23
(12:18 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to MSU 24 for -1 yard (96-J.Panasiuk12-C.Jackson).
+24 YD
2 & 11 - RUT 24
(11:38 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:32 - 2nd) 96-G.Fava extra point is good.

MICHST Spartans  - Fumble (12 plays, 40 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:32 - 2nd) 96-G.Fava kicks 52 yards from RUT 35. 5-J.Reed to MSU 21 for 8 yards (29-L.Stevens).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 21
(11:28 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 28 for 7 yards (0-C.Izien).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - MICHST 28
(10:54 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 30 for 2 yards (11-D.Singleton99-M.Dwumfour).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - MICHST 30
(10:17 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 33 for 3 yards (53-T.Fatukasi).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 33
(9:48 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Reed.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 33
(9:43 - 2nd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 42 for 9 yards (0-C.Izien8-T.Fogg).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - MICHST 42
(9:25 - 2nd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 46 for 4 yards (3-O.Fatukasi26-C.Onyechi).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 46
(9:10 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 46
(9:05 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 50 for 4 yards (98-R.Jutwreten2-A.Young).
Penalty
3 & 6 - MICHST 50
(8:50 - 2nd) Team penalty on RUT 12 players 5 yards enforced at MSU 50. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 1 - MICHST 45
(8:44 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to RUT 39 for 6 yards (0-C.Izien).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 39
(8:30 - 2nd) Penalty on RUT 11-D.Singleton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at RUT 39. No Play.
-8 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 24
(8:30 - 2nd) 5-J.Reed to RUT 32 for -8 yards (99-M.Dwumfour).
+8 YD
2 & 18 - MICHST 32
(8:30 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to RUT 22 FUMBLES (2-A.Young). 3-O.Fatukasi to RUT 24 for no gain.

RUT Scarlet Knights  - Interception (6 plays, 31 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 24
(7:58 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 82-C.Dremel.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 24
(7:54 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 27 for 3 yards (89-M.Dotson).
+8 YD
3 & 7 - RUT 27
(7:24 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to RUT 35 for 8 yards (12-C.Jackson29-S.Brown).
Penalty
1 & 10 - RUT 35
(6:52 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral scrambles pushed ob at RUT 40 for 5 yards (3-X.Henderson). Penalty on RUT 13-J.Haskins Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 35. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 20 - RUT 25
(6:36 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco pushed ob at RUT 32 for 7 yards (45-N.Harvey).
Int
2 & 13 - RUT 32
(6:18 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-S.Brown at RUT 38. 29-S.Brown to RUT 15 for 23 yards. Penalty on MSU 12-C.Jackson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at RUT 15.

MICHST Spartans  - FG (5 plays, 3 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 30
(6:05 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to RUT 30 for no gain (2-A.Young99-M.Dwumfour). Penalty on MSU 66-B.Bueter Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 30. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 20 - MICHST 40
(5:45 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to RUT 41 for -1 yard (97-M.Tverdov).
Penalty
2 & 21 - MICHST 41
(5:06 - 2nd) Penalty on MSU 56-M.Carrick False start 5 yards enforced at RUT 41. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 26 - MICHST 46
(4:47 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to RUT 42 for 4 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
+15 YD
3 & 22 - MICHST 42
(4:10 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 89-M.Dotson. 89-M.Dotson to RUT 27 for 15 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - MICHST 27
(3:18 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin 45 yards Field Goal is Good.

RUT Scarlet Knights  - TD (6 plays, 53 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:13 - 2nd) 98-C.Hahn kicks 57 yards from MSU 35. 18-B.Melton pushed ob at RUT 47 for 39 yards (2-J.Barnett).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 47
(3:02 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 44 for 9 yards (10-M.Dowell).
+26 YD
2 & 1 - RUT 44
(2:28 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco pushed ob at MSU 18 for 26 yards (24-T.Person).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 18
(1:55 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 13-J.Haskins. 13-J.Haskins to MSU 12 for 6 yards (93-N.Jones).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - RUT 12
(1:19 - 2nd) 4-A.Young pushed ob at MSU 5 for 7 yards (18-K.Gervin).
+2 YD
1 & 5 - RUT 5
(1:13 - 2nd) 21-J.Langan to MSU 3 for 2 yards (91-J.Camper18-K.Gervin).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - RUT 3
(0:41 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:36 - 2nd) 96-G.Fava extra point is good.

MICHST Spartans  - Halftime (5 plays, 28 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:36 - 2nd) 96-G.Fava kicks 29 yards from RUT 35 to MSU 36 fair catch by 20-E.Flowers.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 36
(0:36 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor pushed ob at RUT 49 for 15 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 49
(0:31 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to RUT 38 for 11 yards (21-T.Avery).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 38
(0:22 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed pushed ob at RUT 36 for 2 yards (7-B.White).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MICHST 36
(0:18 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward pushed ob at RUT 36 for no gain (15-M.Melton).
No Gain
3 & 8 - MICHST 36
(0:09 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
4 & 8 - MICHST 0
(0:03 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin 54 yards Field Goal is No Good. Penalty on RUT 97-M.Tverdov Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at RUT 36. No Play.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - MICHST 31
(0:00 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin 48 yards Field Goal is Good.

MICHST Spartans  - Fumble (7 plays, 33 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 96-G.Fava kicks 60 yards from RUT 35. 5-J.Reed to MSU 20 for 15 yards (5-K.Abraham). Team penalty on RUT Offside on Free Kick 5 yards enforced at MSU 20.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25
(14:54 - 3rd) 26-B.Wright to MSU 23 for -2 yards (8-T.Fogg2-A.Young).
+14 YD
2 & 12 - MICHST 23
(14:25 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to MSU 37 for 14 yards (29-L.Stevens).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 37
(14:12 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 89-M.Dotson. 89-M.Dotson to MSU 42 for 5 yards (11-D.Singleton).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - MICHST 42
(13:58 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 49 for 7 yards (11-D.Singleton).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 49
(13:28 - 3rd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 46 for -3 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
+13 YD
2 & 13 - MICHST 46
(12:55 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 22-J.Simmons. 22-J.Simmons to RUT 41 for 13 yards (8-T.Fogg).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 41
(12:35 - 3rd) 22-J.Simmons to RUT 41 FUMBLES (3-O.Fatukasi). 3-O.Fatukasi to RUT 42 for no gain.

RUT Scarlet Knights  - Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 42
(12:23 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 42
(12:15 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to MSU 44 for 14 yards (10-M.Dowell).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 44
(11:46 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 46 for -2 yards (34-A.Simmons12-C.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 12 - RUT 46
(11:09 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
+2 YD
3 & 12 - RUT 46
(11:03 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco pushed ob at MSU 44 for 2 yards (10-M.Dowell).
Punt
4 & 10 - RUT 44
(10:25 - 3rd) 94-A.Korsak punts 32 yards from MSU 44 to MSU 12 fair catch by 8-J.Nailor.

MICHST Spartans  - Fumble (7 plays, 15 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 12
(10:18 - 3rd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 15 for 3 yards (8-T.Fogg).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 15
(9:52 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi to MSU 21 for 6 yards (2-A.Young).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - MICHST 21
(9:20 - 3rd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 23 for 2 yards (17-D.Jennings50-J.Turner).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 23
(8:59 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor pushed ob at MSU 35 for 12 yards (2-A.Young17-D.Jennings).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 35
(8:35 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 33 for -2 yards (50-J.Turner).
+1 YD
2 & 12 - MICHST 33
(8:04 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 34 for 1 yard (26-C.Onyechi).
Sack
3 & 11 - MICHST 34
(7:26 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi sacked at MSU 28 for -6 yards FUMBLES (58-M.Toure). 76-A.Arcuri to MSU 27 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 18 - MICHST 27
(6:50 - 3rd) 99-B.Baringer punts 46 yards from MSU 27. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 30 FUMBLES (21-C.Kline). 34-A.Simmons to RUT 30 for no gain.

MICHST Spartans  - TD (1 plays, 30 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
+30 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 30
(6:38 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:30 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.

RUT Scarlet Knights  - Fumble (3 plays, 41 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:30 - 3rd) 98-C.Hahn kicks 65 yards from MSU 35. 2-A.Young to RUT 30 for 30 yards (26-B.Wright49-M.Rosenthal).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 30
(6:23 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 32 for 2 yards (86-D.Beesley).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - RUT 32
(5:58 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco pushed ob at RUT 33 for 1 yard (3-X.Henderson).
Sack
3 & 7 - RUT 33
(5:25 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral sacked at RUT 29 for -4 yards FUMBLES (86-D.Beesley). 93-N.Jones to RUT 29 for no gain.

MICHST Spartans  - Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 29
(5:16 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi to RUT 24 for 5 yards (29-L.Stevens).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - MICHST 24
(4:59 - 3rd) 22-J.Simmons to RUT 23 for 1 yard (8-T.Fogg).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - MICHST 23
(4:23 - 3rd) 22-J.Simmons to RUT 21 for 2 yards (3-O.Fatukasi17-D.Jennings).
+1 YD
4 & 2 - MICHST 21
(3:36 - 3rd) 22-J.Simmons to RUT 20 for 1 yard (99-M.Dwumfour3-O.Fatukasi).

RUT Scarlet Knights  - FG (13 plays, 54 yards, 3:16 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 20
(3:31 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 23 for 3 yards (86-D.Beesley).
+30 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 23
(3:03 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank pushed ob at MSU 47 for 30 yards (24-T.Person).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 47
(2:41 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 45 for 2 yards (96-J.Panasiuk).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - RUT 45
(2:08 - 3rd) 4-A.Young to MSU 41 for 4 yards (34-A.Simmons96-J.Panasiuk).
+7 YD
3 & 4 - RUT 41
(1:33 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral to MSU 34 for 7 yards (34-A.Simmons14-D.Williams).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 34
(1:04 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral to MSU 33 for 1 yard (14-D.Williams45-N.Harvey). Penalty on RUT 4-A.Young Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 33.
-3 YD
1 & 19 - RUT 43
(0:40 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 46 for -3 yards (86-D.Beesley).
+16 YD
2 & 22 - RUT 46
(0:15 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 30 for 16 yards (24-T.Person).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - RUT 30
(15:00 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to MSU 25 for 5 yards (24-T.Person).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - RUT 25
(14:12 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral to MSU 23 for 2 yards (45-N.Harvey).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 23
(13:45 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 24 for -1 yard (93-N.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 11 - RUT 24
(13:08 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Haskins.
-2 YD
3 & 11 - RUT 24
(13:04 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral to MSU 26 for -2 yards (3-X.Henderson).
Field Goal
4 & 13 - RUT 26
(12:25 - 4th) 96-G.Fava 44 yards Field Goal is Good.

MICHST Spartans  - Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:20 - 4th) 96-G.Fava kicks 55 yards from RUT 35. 5-J.Reed to MSU 23 for 13 yards (31-J.Wright-Collins).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 23
(12:15 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward to MSU 27 for 4 yards (2-A.Young3-O.Fatukasi).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - MICHST 27
(11:39 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward to MSU 29 for 2 yards (29-L.Stevens8-T.Fogg).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - MICHST 29
(11:20 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed pushed ob at MSU 35 for 6 yards (7-B.White).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 35
(10:53 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to MSU 35 for no gain (97-M.Tverdov26-C.Onyechi).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MICHST 35
(10:31 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
-7 YD
3 & 10 - MICHST 35
(10:26 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi sacked at MSU 28 for -7 yards FUMBLES (58-M.Toure). 12-R.Lombardi to MSU 28 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 10 - MICHST 35
(10:26 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete.
Punt
4 & 10 - MICHST 35
(10:20 - 4th) 99-B.Baringer punts 55 yards from MSU 35. 2-A.Young to RUT 19 for 9 yards (9-D.Long40-J.Pedrozo).

RUT Scarlet Knights  - Fumble (6 plays, 17 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 19
(10:08 - 4th) 4-A.Young to RUT 24 for 5 yards (45-N.Harvey).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - RUT 24
(9:32 - 4th) 4-A.Young pushed ob at RUT 28 for 4 yards (34-A.Simmons).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - RUT 28
(8:54 - 4th) 21-J.Langan complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 29 for 1 yard (86-D.Beesley).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 29
(8:30 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 31 for 2 yards (34-A.Simmons).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - RUT 31
(7:57 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to RUT 36 for 5 yards (10-M.Dowell).
No Gain
3 & 3 - RUT 36
(7:10 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank.
Punt
4 & 3 - RUT 36
(7:05 - 4th) 94-A.Korsak punts 39 yards from RUT 36. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 26 FUMBLES. 18-B.Melton to MSU 26 for no gain.

RUT Scarlet Knights  - TD (4 plays, 26 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 26
(6:57 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 26 for no gain (89-J.Hunt96-J.Panasiuk).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 26
(6:11 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to MSU 16 for 10 yards (24-T.Person).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 16
(5:27 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to MSU 14 for 2 yards (34-A.Simmons3-X.Henderson).
+14 YD
2 & 8 - RUT 14
(4:44 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:38 - 4th) 96-G.Fava extra point is good.

MICHST Spartans  - TD (11 plays, 65 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:38 - 4th) 96-G.Fava kicks 30 yards from RUT 35 to MSU 35 fair catch by 44-A.Berghorst.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 35
(4:38 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 7-R.White. 7-R.White to MSU 40 for 5 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
Penalty
2 & 5 - MICHST 40
(4:15 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor INTERCEPTED by 21-T.Avery at RUT 40. 21-T.Avery to RUT 46 for 6 yards. Team penalty on RUT Offside 5 yards enforced at MSU 40. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 45
(3:55 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 89-M.Dotson. 89-M.Dotson to MSU 49 for 4 yards (21-T.Avery).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - MICHST 49
(3:35 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to RUT 42 for 9 yards (15-M.Melton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 42
(3:20 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi sacked at MSU 48 for -10 yards. Team penalty on MSU Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at MSU 48.
+3 YD
2 & 20 - MICHST 48
(3:15 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 24-E.Collins. 24-E.Collins to RUT 49 for 3 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
+22 YD
3 & 17 - MICHST 49
(2:52 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to RUT 27 for 22 yards (15-M.Melton).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 27
(2:40 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 89-M.Dotson. 89-M.Dotson to RUT 14 for 13 yards (2-A.Young).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 14
(2:23 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor. Penalty on RUT 21-T.Avery Pass interference 6 yards enforced at RUT 14. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 8 - MICHST 8
(2:18 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to RUT 4 for 4 yards (8-T.Fogg97-M.Tverdov).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - MICHST 4
(1:59 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:53 - 4th) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.

RUT Scarlet Knights  - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:53 - 4th) 98-C.Hahn kicks 10 yards from MSU 35 to the MSU 45 downed by 22-K.Adams.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 45
(1:52 - 4th) 4-A.Young to MSU 41 for 4 yards (45-N.Harvey96-J.Panasiuk).
Sack
2 & 6 - RUT 41
(1:46 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral sacked at RUT 49 for -10 yards (24-T.Person).
+1 YD
3 & 16 - RUT 49
(1:39 - 4th) 4-A.Young to RUT 50 for 1 yard (45-N.Harvey96-J.Panasiuk).
Punt
4 & 15 - RUT 50
(1:33 - 4th) 94-A.Korsak punts 41 yards from RUT 50. 8-J.Nailor pushed ob at MSU 26 for 17 yards (10-M.Alaimo).

MICHST Spartans  - Interception (6 plays, 18 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 26
(1:20 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi scrambles pushed ob at MSU 32 for 6 yards (58-M.Toure).
No Gain
2 & 4 - MICHST 32
(1:12 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 7-R.White.
No Gain
3 & 4 - MICHST 32
(1:06 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Heyward.
+13 YD
4 & 4 - MICHST 32
(1:02 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 89-M.Dotson. 89-M.Dotson to MSU 45 for 13 yards (15-M.Melton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 45
(0:50 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 7-R.White.
Int
2 & 10 - MICHST 45
(0:47 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor INTERCEPTED by 7-B.White at RUT 31. 7-B.White to RUT 44 for 13 yards.

RUT Scarlet Knights  - End of Game (1 plays, -5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-5 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 44
(0:37 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral kneels at RUT 39 for -5 yards.
