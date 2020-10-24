Drive Chart
|
|
|CINCY
|SMU
Key Players
|
|
D. Ridder
9 QB
126 PaYds, PaTD, 179 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|
|
S. Buechele
7 QB
216 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 13 RuYds
Touchdown 6:10
9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
70
yds
05:32
pos
6
0
Touchdown 6:29
7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
68
yds
07:19
pos
14
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|22
|Rushing
|10
|5
|Passing
|7
|11
|Penalty
|0
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|7-20
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-5
|Total Net Yards
|439
|290
|Total Plays
|56
|85
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|313
|75
|Rush Attempts
|35
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.9
|1.9
|Yards Passing
|126
|215
|Comp. - Att.
|13-21
|24-46
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|3.8
|Penalties - Yards
|12-126
|6-60
|Touchdowns
|6
|1
|Rushing TDs
|5
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.8
|5-39.2
|Return Yards
|-2
|18
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--2
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|126
|PASS YDS
|215
|
|
|313
|RUSH YDS
|75
|
|
|439
|TOTAL YDS
|290
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|13/21
|126
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|8
|179
|3
|91
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|20
|105
|2
|35
|
J. Ford 24 RB
|J. Ford
|4
|24
|0
|25
|
C. McClelland 0 RB
|C. McClelland
|3
|5
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|2
|2
|24
|0
|16
|
A. Pierce 12 WR
|A. Pierce
|6
|3
|22
|0
|10
|
J. Jackson 2 WR
|J. Jackson
|4
|2
|21
|0
|19
|
M. Young Jr. 8 WR
|M. Young Jr.
|3
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|2
|2
|16
|1
|9
|
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|11-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Dublanko 41 LB
|J. Dublanko
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 7 CB
|C. Bryant
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Forrest 5 S
|D. Forrest
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gardner 12 CB
|A. Gardner
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Beavers 27 LB
|D. Beavers
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brooks 92 DT
|C. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ingle 10 LB
|B. Ingle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 99 DT
|M. Brown
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 21 DE
|M. Sanders
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Wiggins 1 S
|J. Wiggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Scott 21 WR
|T. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bacevich 33 DE
|B. Bacevich
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Phillips 97 DT
|E. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tucky 19 DE
|E. Tucky
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vann 42 DE
|M. Vann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ward 15 CB
|T. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 90 DT
|J. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smith 17 K
|C. Smith
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 37 P
|J. Smith
|5
|45.8
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|2
|21.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|23/44
|216
|1
|1
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 1 QB
|T. Gipson
|1/1
|-1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|16
|40
|0
|13
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|9
|30
|0
|7
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|11
|13
|0
|10
|
T. Williams 21 RB
|T. Williams
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
T. Gipson 1 QB
|T. Gipson
|1
|-12
|0
|-12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Granson 83 TE
|K. Granson
|12
|4
|68
|0
|24
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|10
|5
|64
|1
|24
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|4
|3
|28
|0
|16
|
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|4
|3
|19
|0
|10
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|2
|2
|18
|0
|17
|
D. Gray 5 WR
|D. Gray
|6
|4
|11
|0
|5
|
A. Upshaw 6 WR
|A. Upshaw
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. McIntyre 86 TE
|T. McIntyre
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Williams 21 RB
|T. Williams
|2
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Robinson 3 LB
|D. Robinson
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Chatman 40 DT
|E. Chatman
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 5 CB
|A. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cromartie 18 S
|C. Cromartie
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Crossley 1 CB
|B. Crossley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McBryde 50 LB
|R. McBryde
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stephens 23 DB
|B. Stephens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Denbow 16 LB
|T. Denbow
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Roberson Jr. 13 S
|R. Roberson Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Paul 90 DE
|N. Paul
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hailey 9 LB
|S. Hailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Aho 33 DL
|J. Aho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 57 DT
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wiley 55 DE
|G. Wiley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clay 21 S
|D. Clay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Naggar 34 K
|C. Naggar
|2/3
|26
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Naggar 34 K
|C. Naggar
|5
|39.2
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Massey 8 CB
|B. Massey
|4
|21.3
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|2
|9.0
|16
|0
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35. 8-B.Massey to SMU 21 for 21 yards. Penalty on SMU 6-A.Upshaw Holding 10 yards enforced at SMU 20.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 10(14:54 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 7 for -3 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - SMU 7(14:22 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 10 for 3 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - SMU 10(13:44 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 26 for 16 yards (9-A.Bush).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 26(13:06 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 26(13:01 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to SMU 29 for 3 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SMU 29(12:17 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to SMU 30 FUMBLES (92-C.Brooks). to SMU 29 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SMU 29(11:44 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar punts 41 yards from SMU 29 to CIN 30 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (12 plays, 70 yards, 5:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(11:37 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 30(11:34 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to CIN 37 for 7 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 37(11:00 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to CIN 41 for 4 yards.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 41(10:31 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to SMU 40 for 19 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 40(9:58 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to SMU 31 for 9 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - CINCY 31(9:20 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker to SMU 23 for 8 yards (55-G.Wiley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 23(8:47 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 23(8:43 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks to SMU 18 for 5 yards (1-B.Crossley).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - CINCY 18(8:13 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to SMU 9 for 9 yards (21-D.Clay).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - CINCY 9(7:41 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to SMU 7 for 2 yards (40-E.Chatman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 7(6:58 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to SMU 7 for no gain (40-E.Chatman).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - CINCY 7(6:10 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 1st) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(6:05 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele sacked at SMU 14 for -11 yards (8-J.White).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 21 - SMU 14(5:30 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 19 for 5 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 16 - SMU 19(4:44 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to SMU 27 for 8 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SMU 27(4:13 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar punts 38 yards from SMU 27 Downed at the CIN 35. Team penalty on SMU Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at CIN 35.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (5 plays, 50 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 50(4:01 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to SMU 48 for 2 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 48(3:40 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to SMU 39 for 9 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 39(3:16 - 1st) Penalty on SMU 55-G.Wiley Offside 5 yards enforced at SMU 39. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 5 - CINCY 34(2:54 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to SMU 15 for 19 yards (13-R.Roberson).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 15(2:30 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder scrambles runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:20 - 1st) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(2:20 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to SMU 30 for 5 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SMU 30(1:53 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 26-U.Bentley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SMU 30(1:45 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SMU 30(1:42 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar punts 44 yards from SMU 30 to CIN 26 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.
CINCY
Bearcats
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 26(1:34 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 26(1:27 - 1st) 0-C.McClelland to CIN 23 for -3 yards (9-S.Hailey).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 13 - CINCY 23(0:46 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 39 for 16 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 39(0:15 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to CIN 48 for 9 yards (90-N.Paul).
SMU
Mustangs
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SMU 48(15:00 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SMU 48(14:55 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 48 for no gain (3-D.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - SMU 48(14:09 - 2nd) Penalty on CIN 50-D.O'Quinn False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 48. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - SMU 43(13:51 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 40 yards from CIN 43 to SMU 17 fair catch by 4-T.Page.
SMU
Mustangs
- TD (18 plays, 83 yards, 7:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 17(13:42 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 26 for 9 yards (8-J.White).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - SMU 26(13:17 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 28 for 2 yards (92-C.Brooks).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 28(12:47 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to SMU 39 for 11 yards (8-J.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 39(12:27 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 39(12:17 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 38 for -1 yard (99-M.Brown).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - SMU 38(11:32 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray. Penalty on CIN 12-A.Gardner Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SMU 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 47(11:27 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to CIN 47 for no gain (12-A.Gardner).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 47(11:01 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to CIN 44 for 3 yards (8-J.White).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - SMU 44(10:25 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to CIN 38 for 6 yards (10-B.Ingle).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - SMU 38(10:04 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to CIN 37 for 1 yard (10-B.Ingle).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 37(9:45 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to CIN 34 for 3 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - SMU 34(9:08 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to CIN 32 for 2 yards (42-M.Vann).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - SMU 32(8:26 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to CIN 19 for 13 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 19(8:12 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to CIN 16 for 3 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - SMU 16(7:43 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to CIN 9 for 7 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - SMU 9(7:13 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SMU 9(7:08 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to CIN 9 for no gain (27-D.Beavers).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - SMU 9(6:29 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:23 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Fumble (2 plays, 8 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:23 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 64 yards from SMU 35 out of bounds at the CIN 1.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(6:23 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to CIN 41 for 6 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - CINCY 41(5:54 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 44 FUMBLES (13-R.Roberson). 90-N.Paul to CIN 43 for no gain.
SMU
Mustangs
- Missed FG (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 43(5:44 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to CIN 47 for -4 yards (21-T.Scott).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 14 - SMU 47(5:13 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to CIN 32 for 15 yards (8-J.White).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 32(4:54 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to CIN 29 for 3 yards (92-C.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SMU 29(4:27 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SMU 29(4:25 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - SMU 29(4:21 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 29(4:16 - 2nd) 24-J.Ford to CIN 28 for -1 yard (40-E.Chatman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CINCY 28(3:45 - 2nd) 24-J.Ford to CIN 28 for no gain (90-N.Paul).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - CINCY 28(3:05 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - CINCY 28(2:58 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 44 yards from CIN 28 to SMU 28 fair catch by 4-T.Page.
SMU
Mustangs
- Halftime (9 plays, 63 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SMU 28(2:50 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 31 for 3 yards. Penalty on SMU 75-H.Howerton Holding 10 yards enforced at SMU 28. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - SMU 18(2:35 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 31-T.Lavine. 31-T.Lavine to SMU 19 for 1 yard (12-A.Gardner).
|Penalty
|
2 & 19 - SMU 19(2:05 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice. Team penalty on CIN Offside declined. Penalty on CIN 12-A.Gardner Facemasking 15 yards enforced at SMU 19. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 34(1:51 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to SMU 41 for 7 yards (8-J.White).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - SMU 41(1:32 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to CIN 45 for 14 yards (8-J.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 45(1:10 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 45(1:06 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to CIN 35 for 10 yards (7-C.Bryant). Penalty on CIN 21-T.Scott Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at CIN 35.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 20(0:57 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw to CIN 12 for 8 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - SMU 12(0:30 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to CIN 9 for 3 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|Field Goal
|
1 & 9 - SMU 9(0:05 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 21 for 21 yards (8-B.Massey).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 21(14:56 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 24 for 3 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 24(14:25 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 26 for 2 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CINCY 26(13:40 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CINCY 26(13:34 - 3rd) 37-J.Smith punts 44 yards from CIN 26. 4-T.Page to SMU 43 for 13 yards.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 43(13:21 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 43(13:14 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele to CIN 38 for 19 yards (7-C.Bryant). Penalty on SMU 4-T.Page Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 50.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 13 - SMU 40(12:46 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 38 for -2 yards (8-J.White).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 15 - SMU 38(12:11 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to SMU 39 for 1 yard (12-A.Gardner).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - SMU 39(11:44 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar punts 31 yards from SMU 39 out of bounds at the CIN 30.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (12 plays, 55 yards, 5:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(11:35 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to CIN 49 for 19 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(11:08 - 3rd) 0-C.McClelland to SMU 44 for 7 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 44(10:51 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to SMU 47 for -3 yards (40-E.Chatman).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 6 - CINCY 47(10:11 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to SMU 23 for 24 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 23(9:39 - 3rd) 0-C.McClelland to SMU 22 for 1 yard (3-D.Robinson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 22(9:03 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor to SMU 15 for 7 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - CINCY 15(8:26 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to SMU 9 for 6 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - CINCY 9(7:53 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to SMU 8 for 1 yard (5-A.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 8(7:11 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to SMU 2 for 6 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CINCY 2(6:38 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to SMU 1 for 1 yard (3-D.Robinson).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - CINCY 1(6:20 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:13 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(6:13 - 3rd) Penalty on CIN 55-J.Hudson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CIN 35. No Play.
SMU
Mustangs
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:13 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith kicks 80 yards from CIN 20 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(6:13 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 27 for 2 yards (21-M.Sanders).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SMU 27(5:50 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - SMU 27(5:43 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele sacked at SMU 22 for -5 yards (19-E.Tucky).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - SMU 22(5:11 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar punts 42 yards from SMU 22 to CIN 36 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (4 plays, 64 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(5:03 - 3rd) 24-J.Ford to SMU 40 FUMBLES. 24-J.Ford to SMU 40 for no gain (3-D.Robinson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 40(4:34 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 5-J.Jones. 5-J.Jones to SMU 27 for 13 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 27(3:51 - 3rd) Penalty on CIN 11-L.Taylor False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 27. No Play.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 15 - CINCY 32(3:31 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:22 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- Interception (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:22 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35. 8-B.Massey to SMU 26 for 26 yards (29-J.Dingle).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 26(3:14 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to SMU 50 for 24 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 50(3:00 - 3rd) 31-T.Lavine to CIN 46 for 4 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SMU 46(2:35 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to CIN 46 for no gain (8-J.White).
|Int
|
3 & 6 - SMU 46(2:02 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray INTERCEPTED by 12-A.Gardner at CIN 36. 12-A.Gardner to CIN 34 for -2 yards.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 34(1:55 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 37 for 3 yards (57-M.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 37(1:16 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 37 for no gain (40-E.Chatman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CINCY 37(0:38 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CINCY 37(0:31 - 3rd) 37-J.Smith punts 50 yards from CIN 37 to SMU 13 fair catch by 4-T.Page.
SMU
Mustangs
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
3 & 3 - SMU 20(15:00 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to SMU 37 for 17 yards. Team penalty on CIN Offside declined.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SMU 37(14:36 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray. Penalty on CIN 7-C.Bryant Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at SMU 37. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 48(14:29 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to CIN 43 for 5 yards (90-J.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SMU 43(13:51 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - SMU 43(13:46 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to CIN 37 for 6 yards.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 37(13:28 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to CIN 13 for 24 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 13(13:16 - 4th) 31-T.Lavine to CIN 8 for 5 yards (8-J.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SMU 8(12:59 - 4th) 31-T.Lavine to CIN 8 for no gain (13-T.Van Fossen).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - SMU 8(12:43 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele to CIN 5 for 3 yards (8-J.White).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - SMU 5(12:03 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Fumble (2 plays, 10 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:57 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 22 for 22 yards (9-S.Hailey).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 22(11:51 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to CIN 32 for 10 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(11:13 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to CIN 33 FUMBLES (3-D.Robinson). 23-B.Stephens to CIN 32 for no gain.
SMU
Mustangs
- Downs (6 plays, 20 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SMU 32(11:03 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice. Penalty on CIN 9-A.Bush Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CIN 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 17(10:57 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SMU 17(10:51 - 4th) Penalty on CIN 99-M.Brown Offside 5 yards enforced at CIN 17. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SMU 12(10:50 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SMU 12(10:44 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 86-T.McIntyre.
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - SMU 12(10:36 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 12(10:29 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 14 for 2 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 14(9:50 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 16 for 2 yards (1-B.Crossley).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - CINCY 16(9:02 - 4th) Penalty on CIN 9-D.Ridder Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CIN 16. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - CINCY 11(8:38 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - CINCY 11(8:31 - 4th) 37-J.Smith punts 48 yards from CIN 11. 4-T.Page to SMU 43 for 2 yards (4-J.Harris).
SMU
Mustangs
- Downs (13 plays, 59 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 43(8:19 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 47 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SMU 47(8:01 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 47 for no gain (41-J.Dublanko).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - SMU 47(7:30 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to CIN 42 for 11 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 42(7:14 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Upshaw.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 42(7:08 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to CIN 37 for 5 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - SMU 37(6:48 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 31-T.Lavine. 31-T.Lavine to CIN 20 for 17 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SMU 20(6:35 - 4th) 31-T.Lavine to CIN 15 for 5 yards (94-C.Brown). Team penalty on CIN Offside 5 yards enforced at CIN 20. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 5 - SMU 15(6:24 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele sacked at CIN 21 for -6 yards. Penalty on CIN 99-M.Brown Facemasking 11 yards enforced at CIN 21. (99-M.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 10(6:04 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SMU 10(5:58 - 4th) 4-T.Page incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Buechele.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - SMU 10(5:50 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on SMU 71-J.Thomas Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 10. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 20 - SMU 20(5:42 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele sacked at CIN 24 for -4 yards (21-M.Sanders).
|+15 YD
|
4 & 24 - SMU 24(5:04 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to CIN 9 for 15 yards (15-T.Ward).
SMU
Mustangs
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:39 - 4th) 17-C.Smith kicks 52 yards from CIN 35. 8-B.Massey to SMU 35 for 22 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 35(4:26 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to SMU 43 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - SMU 43(4:07 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 21-T.Williams. 21-T.Williams to SMU 43 for no gain (41-J.Dublanko).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SMU 43(3:44 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - SMU 43(3:38 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Upshaw.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (3 plays, 43 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 43(3:34 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to SMU 38 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 38(2:53 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to SMU 35 for 3 yards (3-D.Robinson).
|+35 YD
|
3 & 2 - CINCY 35(2:12 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:03 - 4th) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
SMU
Mustangs
- Downs (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:03 - 4th) 17-C.Smith kicks 56 yards from CIN 35. 8-B.Massey to SMU 26 for 17 yards (24-J.Ford).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 26(1:56 - 4th) 21-T.Williams to SMU 27 for 1 yard (97-E.Phillips).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - SMU 27(1:26 - 4th) 21-T.Williams to SMU 31 for 4 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - SMU 30(0:52 - 4th) 1-T.Gipson complete to 21-T.Williams. 21-T.Williams to SMU 29 for -1 yard.
