Drive Chart
CINCY
SMU

Key Players
D. Ridder 9 QB
126 PaYds, PaTD, 179 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
S. Buechele 7 QB
216 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 13 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 6:10
9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
70
yds
05:32
pos
6
0
Point After TD 6:05
17-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 2:30
9-D.Ridder scrambles runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
45
yds
01:41
pos
13
0
Point After TD 2:20
17-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 6:29
7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
68
yds
07:19
pos
14
6
Point After TD 6:23
34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Field Goal 0:05
34-C.Naggar 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
43
yds
02:45
pos
14
10
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 6:20
23-G.Doaks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
70
yds
05:22
pos
20
10
Point After TD 6:13
17-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
10
Touchdown 3:31
9-D.Ridder runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
69
yds
01:41
pos
27
10
Point After TD 3:22
17-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
10
4th Quarter
Field Goal 12:03
34-C.Naggar 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
67
yds
00:05
pos
28
13
Touchdown 4:55
9-D.Ridder runs 91 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
91
yds
00:16
pos
34
13
Point After TD 4:39
17-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
13
Touchdown 2:12
23-G.Doaks runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
43
yds
01:31
pos
41
13
Point After TD 2:03
17-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
13
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 22
Rushing 10 5
Passing 7 11
Penalty 0 6
3rd Down Conv 7-13 7-20
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-5
Total Net Yards 439 290
Total Plays 56 85
Avg Gain 7.8 3.4
Net Yards Rushing 313 75
Rush Attempts 35 39
Avg Rush Yards 8.9 1.9
Yards Passing 126 215
Comp. - Att. 13-21 24-46
Yards Per Pass 6.0 3.8
Penalties - Yards 12-126 6-60
Touchdowns 6 1
Rushing TDs 5 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-45.8 5-39.2
Return Yards -2 18
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-18
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1--2 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
9 Cincinnati 3-0 140141442
16 SMU 5-0 0100313
Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, TX
 126 PASS YDS 215
313 RUSH YDS 75
439 TOTAL YDS 290
Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 126 1 0 128.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.3% 597 6 4 139.7
D. Ridder 13/21 126 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 179 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 71 0
D. Ridder 8 179 3 91
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 105 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 145 4
G. Doaks 20 105 2 35
J. Ford 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 87 2
J. Ford 4 24 0 25
C. McClelland 0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 110 0
C. McClelland 3 5 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Tucker 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 61 1
T. Tucker 2 2 24 0 16
A. Pierce 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
A. Pierce 6 3 22 0 10
J. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 132 0
J. Jackson 4 2 21 0 19
M. Young Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 82 1
M. Young Jr. 3 1 19 0 19
J. Whyle 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 88 2
J. Whyle 2 2 16 1 9
J. Jones 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
J. Jones 1 1 12 0 12
L. Taylor 11 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
L. Taylor 1 1 7 0 7
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 130 2
G. Doaks 1 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 1.0
J. White 11-0 1.0 0
J. Dublanko 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Dublanko 6-0 0.0 0
C. Bryant 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Bryant 6-0 0.0 0
D. Forrest 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Forrest 5-0 0.0 0
A. Gardner 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Gardner 4-0 0.0 1
D. Beavers 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Beavers 4-0 0.0 0
C. Brooks 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Brooks 3-0 0.0 0
B. Ingle 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Ingle 3-0 0.0 0
M. Brown 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
M. Brown 2-0 1.0 0
M. Sanders 21 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
M. Sanders 2-0 1.0 0
J. Wiggins 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Wiggins 1-0 0.0 0
T. Scott 21 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
B. Bacevich 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Bacevich 1-0 1.0 0
E. Phillips 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Phillips 1-0 0.0 0
E. Tucky 19 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Tucky 1-0 1.0 0
A. Bush 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Bush 1-0 0.0 0
M. Vann 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Vann 1-0 0.0 0
T. Ward 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ward 1-0 0.0 0
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Van Fossen 1-0 0.0 0
J. Taylor 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Smith 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/2 14/15
C. Smith 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Smith 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 0
J. Smith 5 45.8 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Tucker 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 97 1
T. Tucker 2 21.5 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
SMU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.3% 216 1 1 96.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.1% 1326 10 2 170.1
S. Buechele 23/44 216 1 1
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Page 0/1 0 0 0
T. Gipson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -1 0 0 91.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 31 0 0 230.2
T. Gipson 1/1 -1 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 412 7
U. Bentley IV 16 40 0 13
T. Lavine 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 68 0
T. Lavine 9 30 0 7
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 48 1
S. Buechele 11 13 0 10
T. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 37 1
T. Williams 2 4 0 3
T. Gipson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 23 1
T. Gipson 1 -12 0 -12
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Granson 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 4 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 168 2
K. Granson 12 4 68 0 24
R. Rice 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 5 64 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 272 0
R. Rice 10 5 64 1 24
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 62 0
T. Page 4 3 28 0 16
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 0
U. Bentley IV 4 3 19 0 10
T. Lavine 31 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Lavine 2 2 18 0 17
D. Gray 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 198 3
D. Gray 6 4 11 0 5
A. Upshaw 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 87 0
A. Upshaw 3 1 8 0 8
T. McIntyre 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. McIntyre 1 0 0 0 0
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
S. Buechele 1 0 0 0 0
T. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
T. Williams 2 2 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Robinson 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
D. Robinson 10-0 0.0 0
E. Chatman 40 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
E. Chatman 5-0 0.0 0
A. Johnson 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
C. Cromartie 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Cromartie 3-0 0.0 0
B. Crossley 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
B. Crossley 2-0 0.0 0
R. McBryde 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. McBryde 2-0 0.0 0
B. Stephens 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Stephens 2-0 0.0 0
T. Denbow 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Denbow 2-0 0.0 0
R. Roberson Jr. 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Roberson Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
N. Paul 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Paul 2-0 0.0 0
S. Hailey 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Hailey 1-0 0.0 0
J. Aho 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Aho 1-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 57 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
G. Wiley 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Wiley 1-0 0.0 0
D. Clay 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Clay 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Naggar 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
7/7 21/22
C. Naggar 2/3 26 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Naggar 34 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.2 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 0 0
C. Naggar 5 39.2 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Massey 8 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 21.3 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 21.3 26 0
B. Massey 4 21.3 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 30 0
T. Page 2 9.0 16 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:37 CINCY 30 5:32 12 70 TD
4:01 CINCY 50 1:41 5 50 TD
1:34 CINCY 26 1:19 4 22
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:23 CINCY 35 0:29 2 8 Fumble
4:16 CINCY 29 1:18 3 -1 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CINCY 21 1:26 3 5 Punt
11:35 CINCY 30 5:22 12 55 TD
5:03 CINCY 36 1:41 4 64 TD
1:55 CINCY 34 1:24 3 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:57 CINCY 22 0:44 2 10 Fumble
10:29 CINCY 12 1:58 4 -1 Punt
4:55 CINCY 9 0:16 1 91 TD
3:34 SMU 43 1:31 3 43 TD
3:34 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SMU 10 3:16 6 19 Punt
6:05 SMU 25 1:52 3 2 Punt
2:20 SMU 25 0:38 3 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:42 SMU 17 7:19 18 83 TD
5:44 CINCY 43 1:23 5 14 FG Miss
2:50 SMU 28 2:45 9 63 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:21 SMU 43 1:37 4 8 Punt
6:13 SMU 25 1:02 3 -3 Punt
3:22 SMU 26 1:20 4 8 INT
0:23 SMU 13 0:05 2 7
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:03 CINCY 32 0:27 6 20 Downs
8:19 SMU 43 3:15 13 59 Downs
4:39 SMU 35 1:01 4 8 Downs
2:03 SMU 26 1:11 3 4 Downs
2:03 0:00 0 0

SMU Mustangs  - Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 3:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35. 8-B.Massey to SMU 21 for 21 yards. Penalty on SMU 6-A.Upshaw Holding 10 yards enforced at SMU 20.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 10
(14:54 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 7 for -3 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
+3 YD
2 & 13 - SMU 7
(14:22 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 10 for 3 yards (27-D.Beavers).
+16 YD
3 & 10 - SMU 10
(13:44 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 26 for 16 yards (9-A.Bush).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 26
(13:06 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 26
(13:01 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to SMU 29 for 3 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
No Gain
3 & 7 - SMU 29
(12:17 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to SMU 30 FUMBLES (92-C.Brooks). to SMU 29 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 7 - SMU 29
(11:44 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar punts 41 yards from SMU 29 to CIN 30 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.

CINCY Bearcats  - TD (12 plays, 70 yards, 5:32 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 30
(11:37 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 30
(11:34 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to CIN 37 for 7 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - CINCY 37
(11:00 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to CIN 41 for 4 yards.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 41
(10:31 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to SMU 40 for 19 yards (16-T.Denbow).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 40
(9:58 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to SMU 31 for 9 yards (23-B.Stephens).
+8 YD
2 & 1 - CINCY 31
(9:20 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker to SMU 23 for 8 yards (55-G.Wiley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 23
(8:47 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 23
(8:43 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks to SMU 18 for 5 yards (1-B.Crossley).
+9 YD
3 & 5 - CINCY 18
(8:13 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to SMU 9 for 9 yards (21-D.Clay).
+2 YD
1 & 9 - CINCY 9
(7:41 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to SMU 7 for 2 yards (40-E.Chatman).
No Gain
2 & 7 - CINCY 7
(6:58 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to SMU 7 for no gain (40-E.Chatman).
+7 YD
3 & 7 - CINCY 7
(6:10 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:05 - 1st) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:05 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(6:05 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele sacked at SMU 14 for -11 yards (8-J.White).
+5 YD
2 & 21 - SMU 14
(5:30 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 19 for 5 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
+8 YD
3 & 16 - SMU 19
(4:44 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to SMU 27 for 8 yards (12-A.Gardner).
Punt
4 & 8 - SMU 27
(4:13 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar punts 38 yards from SMU 27 Downed at the CIN 35. Team penalty on SMU Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at CIN 35.

CINCY Bearcats  - TD (5 plays, 50 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 50
(4:01 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to SMU 48 for 2 yards (3-D.Robinson).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 48
(3:40 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to SMU 39 for 9 yards (3-D.Robinson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CINCY 39
(3:16 - 1st) Penalty on SMU 55-G.Wiley Offside 5 yards enforced at SMU 39. No Play.
+19 YD
1 & 5 - CINCY 34
(2:54 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to SMU 15 for 19 yards (13-R.Roberson).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 15
(2:30 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder scrambles runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:20 - 1st) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:20 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(2:20 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to SMU 30 for 5 yards (5-D.Forrest).
No Gain
2 & 5 - SMU 30
(1:53 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 26-U.Bentley.
No Gain
3 & 5 - SMU 30
(1:45 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
Punt
4 & 5 - SMU 30
(1:42 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar punts 44 yards from SMU 30 to CIN 26 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.

CINCY Bearcats

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 26
(1:34 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 26
(1:27 - 1st) 0-C.McClelland to CIN 23 for -3 yards (9-S.Hailey).
+16 YD
3 & 13 - CINCY 23
(0:46 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 39 for 16 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 39
(0:15 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to CIN 48 for 9 yards (90-N.Paul).

SMU Mustangs

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 1 - SMU 48
(15:00 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
No Gain
3 & 1 - SMU 48
(14:55 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 48 for no gain (3-D.Robinson).
Penalty
4 & 1 - SMU 48
(14:09 - 2nd) Penalty on CIN 50-D.O'Quinn False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 48. No Play.
Punt
4 & 6 - SMU 43
(13:51 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 40 yards from CIN 43 to SMU 17 fair catch by 4-T.Page.

SMU Mustangs  - TD (18 plays, 83 yards, 7:19 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 17
(13:42 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 26 for 9 yards (8-J.White).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - SMU 26
(13:17 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 28 for 2 yards (92-C.Brooks).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 28
(12:47 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to SMU 39 for 11 yards (8-J.White).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 39
(12:27 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 39
(12:17 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 38 for -1 yard (99-M.Brown).
Penalty
3 & 11 - SMU 38
(11:32 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray. Penalty on CIN 12-A.Gardner Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SMU 38. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 47
(11:27 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to CIN 47 for no gain (12-A.Gardner).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 47
(11:01 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to CIN 44 for 3 yards (8-J.White).
+6 YD
3 & 7 - SMU 44
(10:25 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to CIN 38 for 6 yards (10-B.Ingle).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - SMU 38
(10:04 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to CIN 37 for 1 yard (10-B.Ingle).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 37
(9:45 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to CIN 34 for 3 yards (27-D.Beavers).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - SMU 34
(9:08 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to CIN 32 for 2 yards (42-M.Vann).
+13 YD
3 & 5 - SMU 32
(8:26 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to CIN 19 for 13 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 19
(8:12 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to CIN 16 for 3 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - SMU 16
(7:43 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to CIN 9 for 7 yards (5-D.Forrest).
No Gain
1 & 9 - SMU 9
(7:13 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
No Gain
2 & 9 - SMU 9
(7:08 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to CIN 9 for no gain (27-D.Beavers).
+9 YD
3 & 9 - SMU 9
(6:29 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:23 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.

CINCY Bearcats  - Fumble (2 plays, 8 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:23 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 64 yards from SMU 35 out of bounds at the CIN 1.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 35
(6:23 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to CIN 41 for 6 yards (3-D.Robinson).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - CINCY 41
(5:54 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 44 FUMBLES (13-R.Roberson). 90-N.Paul to CIN 43 for no gain.

SMU Mustangs  - Missed FG (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 43
(5:44 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to CIN 47 for -4 yards (21-T.Scott).
+15 YD
2 & 14 - SMU 47
(5:13 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to CIN 32 for 15 yards (8-J.White).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 32
(4:54 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to CIN 29 for 3 yards (92-C.Brooks).
No Gain
2 & 7 - SMU 29
(4:27 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
No Gain
3 & 7 - SMU 29
(4:25 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
No Good
4 & 7 - SMU 29
(4:21 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.

CINCY Bearcats  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 29
(4:16 - 2nd) 24-J.Ford to CIN 28 for -1 yard (40-E.Chatman).
No Gain
2 & 11 - CINCY 28
(3:45 - 2nd) 24-J.Ford to CIN 28 for no gain (90-N.Paul).
No Gain
3 & 11 - CINCY 28
(3:05 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young.
Punt
4 & 11 - CINCY 28
(2:58 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 44 yards from CIN 28 to SMU 28 fair catch by 4-T.Page.

SMU Mustangs  - Halftime (9 plays, 63 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 28
(2:50 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 31 for 3 yards. Penalty on SMU 75-H.Howerton Holding 10 yards enforced at SMU 28. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 20 - SMU 18
(2:35 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 31-T.Lavine. 31-T.Lavine to SMU 19 for 1 yard (12-A.Gardner).
Penalty
2 & 19 - SMU 19
(2:05 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice. Team penalty on CIN Offside declined. Penalty on CIN 12-A.Gardner Facemasking 15 yards enforced at SMU 19. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 34
(1:51 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to SMU 41 for 7 yards (8-J.White).
+14 YD
2 & 3 - SMU 41
(1:32 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to CIN 45 for 14 yards (8-J.White).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 45
(1:10 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 45
(1:06 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to CIN 35 for 10 yards (7-C.Bryant). Penalty on CIN 21-T.Scott Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at CIN 35.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 20
(0:57 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw to CIN 12 for 8 yards (7-C.Bryant).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - SMU 12
(0:30 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to CIN 9 for 3 yards (7-C.Bryant).
Field Goal
1 & 9 - SMU 9
(0:05 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar 26 yards Field Goal is Good.

CINCY Bearcats  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 21 for 21 yards (8-B.Massey).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 21
(14:56 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 24 for 3 yards (3-D.Robinson).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - CINCY 24
(14:25 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 26 for 2 yards (50-R.McBryde).
No Gain
3 & 5 - CINCY 26
(13:40 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete.
Punt
4 & 5 - CINCY 26
(13:34 - 3rd) 37-J.Smith punts 44 yards from CIN 26. 4-T.Page to SMU 43 for 13 yards.

SMU Mustangs  - Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 43
(13:21 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray.
+19 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 43
(13:14 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele to CIN 38 for 19 yards (7-C.Bryant). Penalty on SMU 4-T.Page Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 50.
-2 YD
2 & 13 - SMU 40
(12:46 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 38 for -2 yards (8-J.White).
+1 YD
3 & 15 - SMU 38
(12:11 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to SMU 39 for 1 yard (12-A.Gardner).
Punt
4 & 14 - SMU 39
(11:44 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar punts 31 yards from SMU 39 out of bounds at the CIN 30.

CINCY Bearcats  - TD (12 plays, 55 yards, 5:22 poss)

Result Play
+19 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 30
(11:35 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to CIN 49 for 19 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 49
(11:08 - 3rd) 0-C.McClelland to SMU 44 for 7 yards (50-R.McBryde).
-3 YD
2 & 3 - CINCY 44
(10:51 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to SMU 47 for -3 yards (40-E.Chatman).
+24 YD
3 & 6 - CINCY 47
(10:11 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to SMU 23 for 24 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 23
(9:39 - 3rd) 0-C.McClelland to SMU 22 for 1 yard (3-D.Robinson).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 22
(9:03 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor to SMU 15 for 7 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - CINCY 15
(8:26 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to SMU 9 for 6 yards (5-A.Johnson).
+1 YD
1 & 9 - CINCY 9
(7:53 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to SMU 8 for 1 yard (5-A.Johnson).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 8
(7:11 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to SMU 2 for 6 yards (5-A.Johnson).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - CINCY 2
(6:38 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to SMU 1 for 1 yard (3-D.Robinson).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - CINCY 1
(6:20 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:13 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CINCY 35
(6:13 - 3rd) Penalty on CIN 55-J.Hudson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CIN 35. No Play.

SMU Mustangs  - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:13 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith kicks 80 yards from CIN 20 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(6:13 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 27 for 2 yards (21-M.Sanders).
No Gain
2 & 8 - SMU 27
(5:50 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
Sack
3 & 8 - SMU 27
(5:43 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele sacked at SMU 22 for -5 yards (19-E.Tucky).
Punt
4 & 13 - SMU 22
(5:11 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar punts 42 yards from SMU 22 to CIN 36 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.

CINCY Bearcats  - TD (4 plays, 64 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
+24 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 36
(5:03 - 3rd) 24-J.Ford to SMU 40 FUMBLES. 24-J.Ford to SMU 40 for no gain (3-D.Robinson).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 40
(4:34 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 5-J.Jones. 5-J.Jones to SMU 27 for 13 yards (3-D.Robinson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CINCY 27
(3:51 - 3rd) Penalty on CIN 11-L.Taylor False start 5 yards enforced at SMU 27. No Play.
+32 YD
1 & 15 - CINCY 32
(3:31 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:22 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs  - Interception (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:22 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35. 8-B.Massey to SMU 26 for 26 yards (29-J.Dingle).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 26
(3:14 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to SMU 50 for 24 yards (5-D.Forrest).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 50
(3:00 - 3rd) 31-T.Lavine to CIN 46 for 4 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
No Gain
2 & 6 - SMU 46
(2:35 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to CIN 46 for no gain (8-J.White).
Int
3 & 6 - SMU 46
(2:02 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray INTERCEPTED by 12-A.Gardner at CIN 36. 12-A.Gardner to CIN 34 for -2 yards.

CINCY Bearcats  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 34
(1:55 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 37 for 3 yards (57-M.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 7 - CINCY 37
(1:16 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 37 for no gain (40-E.Chatman).
No Gain
3 & 7 - CINCY 37
(0:38 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
Punt
4 & 7 - CINCY 37
(0:31 - 3rd) 37-J.Smith punts 50 yards from CIN 37 to SMU 13 fair catch by 4-T.Page.

SMU Mustangs

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 13
(0:23 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 13
(0:18 - 3rd) 31-T.Lavine to SMU 20 for 7 yards (10-B.Ingle).

SMU Mustangs

Result Play
+17 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 20
(15:00 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to SMU 37 for 17 yards. Team penalty on CIN Offside declined.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 37
(14:36 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray. Penalty on CIN 7-C.Bryant Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at SMU 37. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 48
(14:29 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to CIN 43 for 5 yards (90-J.Taylor).
No Gain
2 & 5 - SMU 43
(13:51 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - SMU 43
(13:46 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to CIN 37 for 6 yards.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 37
(13:28 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to CIN 13 for 24 yards (7-C.Bryant).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 13
(13:16 - 4th) 31-T.Lavine to CIN 8 for 5 yards (8-J.White).
No Gain
2 & 5 - SMU 8
(12:59 - 4th) 31-T.Lavine to CIN 8 for no gain (13-T.Van Fossen).
+3 YD
3 & 5 - SMU 8
(12:43 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele to CIN 5 for 3 yards (8-J.White).
Field Goal
4 & 2 - SMU 5
(12:03 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar 23 yards Field Goal is Good.

CINCY Bearcats  - Fumble (2 plays, 10 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:57 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 22 for 22 yards (9-S.Hailey).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 22
(11:51 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to CIN 32 for 10 yards (23-B.Stephens).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 32
(11:13 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to CIN 33 FUMBLES (3-D.Robinson). 23-B.Stephens to CIN 32 for no gain.

SMU Mustangs  - Downs (6 plays, 20 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 32
(11:03 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice. Penalty on CIN 9-A.Bush Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CIN 32. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 17
(10:57 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
Penalty
2 & 10 - SMU 17
(10:51 - 4th) Penalty on CIN 99-M.Brown Offside 5 yards enforced at CIN 17. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 5 - SMU 12
(10:50 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
No Gain
3 & 5 - SMU 12
(10:44 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 86-T.McIntyre.
No Gain
4 & 5 - SMU 12
(10:36 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.

CINCY Bearcats  - Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 12
(10:29 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 14 for 2 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 14
(9:50 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 16 for 2 yards (1-B.Crossley).
Penalty
3 & 6 - CINCY 16
(9:02 - 4th) Penalty on CIN 9-D.Ridder Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CIN 16. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 11 - CINCY 11
(8:38 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
Punt
4 & 11 - CINCY 11
(8:31 - 4th) 37-J.Smith punts 48 yards from CIN 11. 4-T.Page to SMU 43 for 2 yards (4-J.Harris).

SMU Mustangs  - Downs (13 plays, 59 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 43
(8:19 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 47 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - SMU 47
(8:01 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 47 for no gain (41-J.Dublanko).
+11 YD
3 & 6 - SMU 47
(7:30 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to CIN 42 for 11 yards (27-D.Beavers).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 42
(7:14 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Upshaw.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 42
(7:08 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to CIN 37 for 5 yards (5-D.Forrest).
+17 YD
3 & 5 - SMU 37
(6:48 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 31-T.Lavine. 31-T.Lavine to CIN 20 for 17 yards (7-C.Bryant).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 20
(6:35 - 4th) 31-T.Lavine to CIN 15 for 5 yards (94-C.Brown). Team penalty on CIN Offside 5 yards enforced at CIN 20. No Play.
Sack
1 & 5 - SMU 15
(6:24 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele sacked at CIN 21 for -6 yards. Penalty on CIN 99-M.Brown Facemasking 11 yards enforced at CIN 21. (99-M.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 10
(6:04 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 10
(5:58 - 4th) 4-T.Page incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Buechele.
Penalty
3 & 10 - SMU 10
(5:50 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on SMU 71-J.Thomas Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 10. No Play.
Sack
3 & 20 - SMU 20
(5:42 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele sacked at CIN 24 for -4 yards (21-M.Sanders).
+15 YD
4 & 24 - SMU 24
(5:04 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to CIN 9 for 15 yards (15-T.Ward).

CINCY Bearcats  - TD (1 plays, 91 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
+91 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 9
(4:55 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder runs 91 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:39 - 4th) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs  - Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:39 - 4th) 17-C.Smith kicks 52 yards from CIN 35. 8-B.Massey to SMU 35 for 22 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 35
(4:26 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to SMU 43 for 8 yards.
No Gain
2 & 2 - SMU 43
(4:07 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 21-T.Williams. 21-T.Williams to SMU 43 for no gain (41-J.Dublanko).
No Gain
3 & 2 - SMU 43
(3:44 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
No Gain
4 & 2 - SMU 43
(3:38 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Upshaw.

CINCY Bearcats  - TD (3 plays, 43 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 43
(3:34 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to SMU 38 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - CINCY 38
(2:53 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to SMU 35 for 3 yards (3-D.Robinson).
+35 YD
3 & 2 - CINCY 35
(2:12 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:03 - 4th) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs  - Downs (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:03 - 4th) 17-C.Smith kicks 56 yards from CIN 35. 8-B.Massey to SMU 26 for 17 yards (24-J.Ford).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 26
(1:56 - 4th) 21-T.Williams to SMU 27 for 1 yard (97-E.Phillips).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - SMU 27
(1:26 - 4th) 21-T.Williams to SMU 31 for 4 yards.
-1 YD
3 & 5 - SMU 30
(0:52 - 4th) 1-T.Gipson complete to 21-T.Williams. 21-T.Williams to SMU 29 for -1 yard.
