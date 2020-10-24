Drive Chart
|
|
|UK
|MIZZOU
Key Players
|
|
J. Ali
6 WR
44 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs, 3 RuYds
|
|
L. Rountree III
34 RB
126 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 3 ReYds, REC
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 13:22
3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
60
yds
00:32
pos
9
17
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|26
|Rushing
|5
|13
|Passing
|1
|12
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-9
|10-20
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|4-5
|Total Net Yards
|145
|421
|Total Plays
|36
|92
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|98
|220
|Rush Attempts
|23
|62
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|47
|201
|Comp. - Att.
|4-13
|21-30
|Yards Per Pass
|3.1
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|6-54
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.0
|4-38.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|47
|PASS YDS
|201
|
|
|98
|RUSH YDS
|220
|
|
|145
|TOTAL YDS
|421
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|3/9
|35
|1
|0
|
J. Gatewood 2 QB
|J. Gatewood
|1/4
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|9
|48
|0
|17
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|5
|43
|0
|29
|
J. Gatewood 2 QB
|J. Gatewood
|3
|6
|0
|8
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|5
|-2
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|5
|3
|44
|1
|26
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Oliver 85 WR
|B. Oliver
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
|A. Dailey Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Upshaw 88 TE
|K. Upshaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Y. Corker 29 DB
|Y. Corker
|17-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Davis 44 LB
|J. Davis
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Square 5 LB
|D. Square
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Echols 26 DB
|B. Echols
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCall 50 NT
|M. McCall
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Weaver 13 LB
|J. Weaver
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 9 DB
|D. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ajian 23 DB
|T. Ajian
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Joseph 1 DB
|K. Joseph
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dort Jr. 3 DB
|C. Dort Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Looney 59 DE
|K. Looney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gibson 96 DE
|I. Gibson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hoskins 92 DT
|P. Hoskins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bembry 42 LB
|M. Bembry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Paschal 4 DE
|J. Paschal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Devonshire 36 CB
|M. Devonshire
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Casey 6 LB
|J. Casey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|1/1
|50
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|6
|44.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|21/30
|201
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|37
|126
|2
|18
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|13
|52
|0
|15
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|10
|40
|0
|13
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|6
|5
|60
|0
|27
|
D. Hazelton 7 WR
|D. Hazelton
|8
|6
|51
|0
|17
|
N. Hea 48 TE
|N. Hea
|6
|4
|31
|0
|12
|
K. Chism 6 WR
|K. Chism
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|3
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
D. Smith 31 WR
|D. Smith
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Dove 86 WR
|T. Dove
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 2 WR
|M. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 1 S
|J. Bledsoe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manuel 3 S
|M. Manuel
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nicholson 11 LB
|D. Nicholson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 0 LB
|T. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Martin Jr. 49 LB
|S. Martin Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Burdine 24 DB
|I. Burdine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jeffcoat 18 DL
|T. Jeffcoat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Byers 97 DL
|A. Byers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|2/2
|20
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. McKinniss 19 P
|G. McKinniss
|4
|38.5
|3
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 92-H.Mevis kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Upshaw.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UK 25(14:55 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Dailey. Team penalty on KEN Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - UK 25(14:49 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 31 for 6 yards (24-I.Burdine).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UK 31(14:12 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 48 yards from KEN 31 to MIZ 21 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (7 plays, 28 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 21(14:05 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to MIZ 38 for 17 yards (26-B.Echols).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38(13:34 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 40 for 2 yards (26-B.Echols).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 40(13:01 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 44 for 4 yards (31-J.Watson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 44(12:23 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak to KEN 50 for 6 yards.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 50(11:52 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 46 for -4 yards (15-J.Wright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - MIZZOU 46(11:17 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 34-L.Rountree.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 14 - MIZZOU 46(11:11 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to MIZ 49 for 3 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - MIZZOU 49(10:35 - 1st) 19-G.McKinniss punts 36 yards from MIZ 49 Downed at the KEN 15.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 15(10:24 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 21 for 6 yards (0-T.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 21(9:54 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 24 for 3 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 24(9:11 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 31 for 7 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 31(8:41 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 30 for -1 yard (97-A.Byers0-T.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - UK 30(8:01 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 10-A.Rose. 10-A.Rose to KEN 33 for 3 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UK 33(7:13 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UK 33(7:05 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 36 yards from KEN 33 Downed at the MIZ 31.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(6:56 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea to MIZ 37 for 6 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 37(6:34 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak to KEN 50 for 13 yards (1-K.Joseph).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 50(6:13 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 47 for 3 yards (42-M.Bembry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 47(5:43 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 47 for no gain (31-J.Watson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 47(5:09 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to KEN 44 for 3 yards (26-B.Echols).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 44(4:35 - 1st) 19-G.McKinniss punts 36 yards from KEN 44 to KEN 8 fair catch by 6-J.Ali.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 8(4:28 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 9 for 1 yard (3-M.Manuel).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 9(3:49 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 12 for 3 yards (9-T.Gillespie). Penalty on MIZ 9-T.Gillespie Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at KEN 12.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 27(3:24 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 32 for 5 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UK 32(2:51 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Oliver.
|-10 YD
|
3 & 5 - UK 32(2:44 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 25 FUMBLES. 3-T.Wilson to KEN 22 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - UK 22(2:12 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 44 yards from KEN 22 to MIZ 34 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- TD (14 plays, 66 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(1:58 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to MIZ 42 for 8 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 42(1:25 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 45 for 13 yards (9-D.Robinson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(0:50 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 44 for 1 yard (59-K.Looney).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 44(0:15 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to KEN 36 for 8 yards (9-D.Robinson). Team penalty on MIZ Illegal formation 6 yards enforced at KEN 44. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - MIZZOU 50(0:10 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 45 for 5 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(15:00 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to KEN 40 for 5 yards (15-J.Wright).
|+12 YD
|
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 40(14:22 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to KEN 28 for 12 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 28(13:52 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to KEN 13 for 15 yards (5-D.Square). Penalty on MIZ 79-L.Borom Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 13.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIZZOU 23(13:25 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 15 for 8 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(12:55 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 14 for 1 yard (50-M.McCall).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 14(12:28 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 11 for 3 yards (15-J.Wright50-M.McCall).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 11(11:54 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to KEN 1 for 10 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - MIZZOU 1(11:27 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak to KEN 1 for no gain (31-J.Watson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 1(11:01 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:57 - 2nd) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- FG (6 plays, 43 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:57 - 2nd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(10:57 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to MIZ 46 for 29 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 46(10:22 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIZ 43 for 3 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 43(9:45 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood to MIZ 35 for 8 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 35(9:15 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 35(9:10 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to MIZ 32 for 3 yards (18-T.Jeffcoat).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UK 32(8:38 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Dailey.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - UK 32(8:29 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 23 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:24 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on MIZ Holding declined.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(8:24 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 30 for 5 yards (50-M.McCall).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 30(7:53 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 32 for 2 yards (5-D.Square).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 32(7:18 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 31-D.Smith. 31-D.Smith to MIZ 42 for 10 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(6:46 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 43 for 1 yard (44-J.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 43(6:09 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 48 for 5 yards (9-D.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 48(5:27 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 48(5:20 - 2nd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 37 yards from MIZ 48 Downed at the KEN 15.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 15(5:08 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood to KEN 17 for 2 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 17(4:28 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 18 for 1 yard (11-D.Nicholson).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - UK 18(3:41 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood sacked at KEN 14 for -4 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UK 14(3:01 - 2nd) 93-M.Duffy punts 51 yards from KEN 14 to MIZ 35 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Halftime (12 plays, 58 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(2:53 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Banister.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(2:47 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea to MIZ 47 for 12 yards (31-J.Watson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(2:26 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 47 for no gain (96-I.Gibson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(1:50 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 40 for 13 yards. Team penalty on MIZ Holding 3 yards enforced at KEN 47. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 50(1:35 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea to KEN 39 for 11 yards (5-D.Square42-M.Bembry).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(1:29 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 41 for -2 yards (92-P.Hoskins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIZZOU 41(1:25 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to KEN 37 for 4 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 37(0:53 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to KEN 13 for 24 yards (5-D.Square).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 13(0:42 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 10 for 3 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 10(0:19 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 1 for 9 yards (96-I.Gibson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - MIZZOU 1(0:12 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak to KEN 1 for no gain (50-M.McCall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 1(0:08 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 48-N.Hea.
|Field Goal
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 1(0:03 - 2nd) 92-H.Mevis 18 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Downs (22 plays, -16 yards, 9:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea to MIZ 27 for 2 yards (5-D.Square).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 27(14:20 - 3rd) Penalty on MIZ 82-D.Parker False start 5 yards enforced at MIZ 27. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - MIZZOU 22(14:06 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to MIZ 28 for 6 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 28(13:21 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox pushed ob at MIZ 41 for 13 yards (26-B.Echols).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(12:54 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(12:48 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(12:44 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to KEN 49 for 10 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 49(12:23 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 50 for -1 yard (13-J.Weaver).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 50(11:44 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Badie.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIZZOU 50(11:40 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to KEN 43 for 7 yards (5-D.Square).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 43(11:02 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to KEN 39 for 4 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(10:35 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 36 for 3 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 36(10:16 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak to KEN 31 for 5 yards (44-J.Davis1-K.Joseph).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 31(9:40 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 35 for -4 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 6 - MIZZOU 35(8:54 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to KEN 28 for 7 yards (3-C.Dort).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 28(8:29 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to KEN 22 for 6 yards (1-K.Joseph).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 22(8:04 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to KEN 19 for 3 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 19(7:30 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 16 for 3 yards (9-D.Robinson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 16(7:09 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 10 for 6 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 10(6:42 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 7 for 3 yards (44-J.Davis29-Y.Corker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 7(6:12 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 7 for no gain (13-J.Weaver).
|Sack
|
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 7(5:31 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak sacked at KEN 9 for -2 yards (29-Y.Corker).
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 9(5:25 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 11 for 2 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UK 11(4:47 - 3rd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Oliver.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - UK 11(4:43 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson scrambles pushed ob at KEN 15 for 4 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UK 15(4:03 - 3rd) 93-M.Duffy punts 46 yards from KEN 15 to MIZ 39 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 61 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(3:56 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to KEN 34 for 27 yards (36-M.Devonshire).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(3:27 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree runs ob at KEN 16 for 18 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 16(2:45 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to KEN 10 for 6 yards (13-J.Weaver).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 10(2:23 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to KEN 4 for 6 yards (13-J.Weaver).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - MIZZOU 4(1:46 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 1 for 3 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 1(0:49 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:45 - 3rd) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:45 - 3rd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(0:45 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 42 for 17 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 42(0:13 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez pushed ob at KEN 49 for 7 yards (11-D.Nicholson). Penalty on MIZ 2-E.Rakestraw Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KEN 49.
MIZZOU
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(15:00 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIZ 30 for 6 yards (0-T.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 30(14:27 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali pushed ob at MIZ 27 for 3 yards (49-S.Martin).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 27(13:57 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIZ 26 for 1 yard (32-N.Bolton).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 26(13:22 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:14 - 4th) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:14 - 4th) 12-C.Poore kicks 40 yards from KEN 35 to MIZ 25 fair catch by 28-D.Downing.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(13:14 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 27 for 2 yards (26-B.Echols).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 27(12:37 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 31 for 4 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 31(12:00 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak to MIZ 34 for 3 yards (5-D.Square).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 34(11:18 - 4th) 19-G.McKinniss punts 45 yards from MIZ 34 to KEN 21 fair catch by 6-J.Ali.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 21(11:09 - 4th) 10-A.Rose to KEN 23 for 2 yards (1-J.Bledsoe97-A.Byers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UK 23(10:33 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Dailey.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UK 23(10:27 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UK 23(10:20 - 4th) 93-M.Duffy punts 39 yards from KEN 23 out of bounds at the MIZ 38.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- FG (15 plays, 61 yards, 7:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38(10:11 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak to MIZ 41 for 3 yards (50-M.McCall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 41(9:31 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 41 for no gain (59-K.Looney).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 41(8:56 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak scrambles pushed ob at MIZ 49 for 8 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 49(8:56 - 4th) Penalty on KEN 3-C.Dort Holding 10 yards enforced at MIZ 49. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(8:38 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 35 for 6 yards (50-M.McCall).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 35(7:55 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 28 for 7 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 28(7:20 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 27 for 1 yard (44-J.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 27(6:37 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at KEN 19 for 8 yards (1-K.Joseph).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 19(6:07 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak to KEN 15 for 4 yards (15-J.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(5:37 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 48-N.Hea.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(5:31 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Wilson.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(5:25 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to KEN 3 for 12 yards (29-Y.Corker44-J.Davis).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 3 - MIZZOU 3(4:44 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to KEN 6 for -3 yards (6-J.Casey).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 6(4:00 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 5 for 1 yard (4-J.Paschal).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 5(3:16 - 4th) 9-J.Knox pushed ob at KEN 1 for 4 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 1(3:10 - 4th) 92-H.Mevis 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
UK
Wildcats
- Fumble (1 plays, 12 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:07 - 4th) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(3:07 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 37 for 12 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(3:07 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 37 FUMBLES (1-J.Bledsoe). 1-J.Bledsoe to KEN 37 for no gain.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- End of Game (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(2:56 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 33 for 4 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 33(2:11 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 30 for 3 yards (3-C.Dort).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 30(1:27 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to KEN 28 for 2 yards (5-D.Square44-J.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 28(1:20 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to KEN 27 for 1 yard (23-T.Ajian).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(0:53 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to KEN 25 for 2 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 25(0:09 - 4th) kneels at KEN 27 for -2 yards.
