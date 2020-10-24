Drive Chart
UK
MIZZOU

Key Players
J. Ali 6 WR
44 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs, 3 RuYds
L. Rountree III 34 RB
126 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 3 ReYds, REC
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 11:01
34-L.Rountree runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
82
yds
01:48
pos
0
6
Point After TD 10:57
92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Field Goal 8:29
96-M.Ruffolo 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
43
yds
02:28
pos
3
7
Field Goal 0:03
92-H.Mevis 18 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
61
yds
02:50
pos
3
10
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 0:49
34-L.Rountree runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
61
yds
03:11
pos
3
16
Point After TD 0:45
92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
4th Quarter
Touchdown 13:22
3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
60
yds
00:32
pos
9
17
Point After TD 13:14
96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Field Goal 3:10
92-H.Mevis 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
51
yds
07:01
pos
10
20
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 26
Rushing 5 13
Passing 1 12
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 2-9 10-20
4th Down Conv 0-0 4-5
Total Net Yards 145 421
Total Plays 36 92
Avg Gain 4.0 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 98 220
Rush Attempts 23 62
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 3.5
Yards Passing 47 201
Comp. - Att. 4-13 21-30
Yards Per Pass 3.1 6.4
Penalties - Yards 1-10 6-54
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-44.0 4-38.5
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kentucky 2-3 030710
Missouri 2-2 0107320
Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field Columbia, MO
 47 PASS YDS 201
98 RUSH YDS 220
145 TOTAL YDS 421
Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 35 1 0 102.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.1% 390 1 1 131.0
T. Wilson 3/9 35 1 0
J. Gatewood 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 12 0 0 50.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 12 0 0 50.2
J. Gatewood 1/4 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 146 2
C. Rodriguez Jr. 9 48 0 17
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 148 1
A. Rose 5 43 0 29
J. Gatewood 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
J. Gatewood 3 6 0 8
J. Ali 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Ali 1 3 0 3
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 171 3
T. Wilson 5 -2 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Ali 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 186 0
J. Ali 5 3 44 1 26
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
A. Rose 1 1 3 0 3
B. Oliver 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Oliver 2 0 0 0 0
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
A. Dailey Jr. 3 0 0 0 0
K. Upshaw 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Upshaw 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Y. Corker 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
17-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-1 0 1.0
Y. Corker 17-1 1.0 0
J. Davis 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
J. Davis 8-2 0.0 0
D. Square 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
D. Square 8-0 0.0 0
B. Echols 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Echols 5-0 0.0 0
M. McCall 50 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
M. McCall 5-1 0.0 0
J. Weaver 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Weaver 4-0 0.0 0
J. Watson 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Watson 4-0 0.0 0
J. Wright 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Wright 4-0 0.0 0
D. Robinson 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Robinson 3-0 0.0 0
T. Ajian 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Ajian 3-0 0.0 0
K. Joseph 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Joseph 3-1 0.0 0
C. Dort Jr. 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Dort Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
K. Looney 59 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Looney 2-0 0.0 0
I. Gibson 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Gibson 2-0 0.0 0
P. Hoskins 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Hoskins 1-0 0.0 0
M. Bembry 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Bembry 1-1 0.0 0
J. Paschal 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Paschal 1-0 0.0 0
M. Devonshire 36 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Devonshire 1-0 0.0 0
J. Casey 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Casey 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ruffolo 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/1 6/7
M. Ruffolo 1/1 50 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Duffy 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 0 0
M. Duffy 6 44.0 0 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Missouri
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Bazelak 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 201 0 0 126.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 286 0 1 120.1
C. Bazelak 21/30 201 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
37 126 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 151 1
L. Rountree III 37 126 2 18
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 30 0
T. Badie 13 52 0 15
C. Bazelak 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 23 1
C. Bazelak 10 40 0 13
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
J. Knox 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 100 0
J. Knox 6 5 60 0 27
D. Hazelton 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 100 0
D. Hazelton 8 6 51 0 17
N. Hea 48 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
N. Hea 6 4 31 0 12
K. Chism 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
K. Chism 1 1 24 0 24
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 98 1
T. Badie 3 2 15 0 10
D. Smith 31 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Smith 1 1 10 0 10
T. Dove 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Dove 1 1 7 0 7
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
L. Rountree III 2 1 3 0 3
B. Banister 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
B. Banister 1 0 0 0 0
M. Wilson 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Wilson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Bolton 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
N. Bolton 7-0 1.0 0
T. Gillespie 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Gillespie 3-0 0.0 0
J. Bledsoe 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Bledsoe 3-0 0.0 0
M. Manuel 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Manuel 3-0 0.0 0
D. Nicholson 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Nicholson 3-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Williams 2-1 0.0 0
S. Martin Jr. 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Martin Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
I. Burdine 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Burdine 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jeffcoat 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Jeffcoat 1-0 0.0 0
A. Byers 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Byers 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Mevis 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/4 1/1
H. Mevis 2/2 20 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. McKinniss 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 0 0
G. McKinniss 4 38.5 3 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UK 25 0:48 3 6 Punt
10:24 UK 15 3:19 6 18 Punt
4:28 UK 8 2:16 5 14 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:57 UK 25 2:28 6 43 FG
5:08 UK 15 2:07 3 -1 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:25 UK 9 1:22 3 6 Punt
0:45 UK 25 0:32 2 39
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:09 UK 21 0:49 3 2 Punt
3:07 UK 25 0:00 1 12 Fumble
3:07 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:05 MIZZOU 21 3:30 7 28 Punt
6:56 MIZZOU 31 2:21 5 25 Punt
1:58 MIZZOU 34 1:48 14 66 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:24 MIZZOU 25 3:04 6 23 Punt
2:53 MIZZOU 35 2:50 12 58 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIZZOU 25 9:29 22 -16 Downs
3:56 MIZZOU 39 3:11 6 61 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 MIZZOU 25 1:56 3 9 Punt
10:11 MIZZOU 38 7:01 15 61 FG
2:56 UK 37 2:47 6 10 Game
2:56 0:00 0 0

UK Wildcats  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 92-H.Mevis kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 25
(15:00 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Upshaw.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UK 25
(14:55 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Dailey. Team penalty on KEN Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
+6 YD
3 & 10 - UK 25
(14:49 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 31 for 6 yards (24-I.Burdine).
Punt
4 & 4 - UK 31
(14:12 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 48 yards from KEN 31 to MIZ 21 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.

MIZZOU Tigers  - Punt (7 plays, 28 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 21
(14:05 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to MIZ 38 for 17 yards (26-B.Echols).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38
(13:34 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 40 for 2 yards (26-B.Echols).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 40
(13:01 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 44 for 4 yards (31-J.Watson).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 44
(12:23 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak to KEN 50 for 6 yards.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 50
(11:52 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 46 for -4 yards (15-J.Wright).
No Gain
2 & 14 - MIZZOU 46
(11:17 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 34-L.Rountree.
+3 YD
3 & 14 - MIZZOU 46
(11:11 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to MIZ 49 for 3 yards.
Punt
4 & 11 - MIZZOU 49
(10:35 - 1st) 19-G.McKinniss punts 36 yards from MIZ 49 Downed at the KEN 15.

UK Wildcats  - Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 15
(10:24 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 21 for 6 yards (0-T.Williams).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - UK 21
(9:54 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 24 for 3 yards (32-N.Bolton).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - UK 24
(9:11 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 31 for 7 yards (32-N.Bolton).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 31
(8:41 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 30 for -1 yard (97-A.Byers0-T.Williams).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - UK 30
(8:01 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 10-A.Rose. 10-A.Rose to KEN 33 for 3 yards (3-M.Manuel).
No Gain
3 & 8 - UK 33
(7:13 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
Punt
4 & 8 - UK 33
(7:05 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 36 yards from KEN 33 Downed at the MIZ 31.

MIZZOU Tigers  - Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31
(6:56 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea to MIZ 37 for 6 yards (29-Y.Corker).
+13 YD
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 37
(6:34 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak to KEN 50 for 13 yards (1-K.Joseph).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 50
(6:13 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 47 for 3 yards (42-M.Bembry).
No Gain
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 47
(5:43 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 47 for no gain (31-J.Watson).
+3 YD
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 47
(5:09 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to KEN 44 for 3 yards (26-B.Echols).
Punt
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 44
(4:35 - 1st) 19-G.McKinniss punts 36 yards from KEN 44 to KEN 8 fair catch by 6-J.Ali.

UK Wildcats  - Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 8
(4:28 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 9 for 1 yard (3-M.Manuel).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - UK 9
(3:49 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 12 for 3 yards (9-T.Gillespie). Penalty on MIZ 9-T.Gillespie Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at KEN 12.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 27
(3:24 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 32 for 5 yards (32-N.Bolton).
No Gain
2 & 5 - UK 32
(2:51 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Oliver.
-10 YD
3 & 5 - UK 32
(2:44 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 25 FUMBLES. 3-T.Wilson to KEN 22 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 15 - UK 22
(2:12 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 44 yards from KEN 22 to MIZ 34 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.

MIZZOU Tigers  - TD (14 plays, 66 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 34
(1:58 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to MIZ 42 for 8 yards (44-J.Davis).
+13 YD
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 42
(1:25 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 45 for 13 yards (9-D.Robinson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45
(0:50 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 44 for 1 yard (59-K.Looney).
Penalty
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 44
(0:15 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to KEN 36 for 8 yards (9-D.Robinson). Team penalty on MIZ Illegal formation 6 yards enforced at KEN 44. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 15 - MIZZOU 50
(0:10 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 45 for 5 yards (29-Y.Corker).
+5 YD
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 45
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to KEN 40 for 5 yards (15-J.Wright).
+12 YD
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 40
(14:22 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to KEN 28 for 12 yards (29-Y.Corker).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 28
(13:52 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to KEN 13 for 15 yards (5-D.Square). Penalty on MIZ 79-L.Borom Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 13.
+8 YD
1 & 5 - MIZZOU 23
(13:25 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 15 for 8 yards (29-Y.Corker).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 15
(12:55 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 14 for 1 yard (50-M.McCall).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 14
(12:28 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 11 for 3 yards (15-J.Wright50-M.McCall).
+10 YD
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 11
(11:54 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to KEN 1 for 10 yards (29-Y.Corker).
No Gain
1 & 1 - MIZZOU 1
(11:27 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak to KEN 1 for no gain (31-J.Watson).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 1
(11:01 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:57 - 2nd) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.

UK Wildcats  - FG (6 plays, 43 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:57 - 2nd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25
(10:57 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to MIZ 46 for 29 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 46
(10:22 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIZ 43 for 3 yards (3-M.Manuel).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - UK 43
(9:45 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood to MIZ 35 for 8 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 35
(9:15 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - UK 35
(9:10 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to MIZ 32 for 3 yards (18-T.Jeffcoat).
No Gain
3 & 7 - UK 32
(8:38 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Dailey.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - UK 32
(8:29 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo 50 yards Field Goal is Good.

MIZZOU Tigers  - Punt (6 plays, 23 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:24 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on MIZ Holding declined.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25
(8:24 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 30 for 5 yards (50-M.McCall).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 30
(7:53 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 32 for 2 yards (5-D.Square).
+10 YD
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 32
(7:18 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 31-D.Smith. 31-D.Smith to MIZ 42 for 10 yards (29-Y.Corker).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42
(6:46 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 43 for 1 yard (44-J.Davis).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 43
(6:09 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 48 for 5 yards (9-D.Robinson).
No Gain
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 48
(5:27 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox.
Punt
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 48
(5:20 - 2nd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 37 yards from MIZ 48 Downed at the KEN 15.

UK Wildcats  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 15
(5:08 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood to KEN 17 for 2 yards (32-N.Bolton).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - UK 17
(4:28 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 18 for 1 yard (11-D.Nicholson).
Sack
3 & 7 - UK 18
(3:41 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood sacked at KEN 14 for -4 yards (32-N.Bolton).
Punt
4 & 11 - UK 14
(3:01 - 2nd) 93-M.Duffy punts 51 yards from KEN 14 to MIZ 35 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.

MIZZOU Tigers  - Halftime (12 plays, 58 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35
(2:53 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Banister.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 35
(2:47 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea to MIZ 47 for 12 yards (31-J.Watson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47
(2:26 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 47 for no gain (96-I.Gibson).
Penalty
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 47
(1:50 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 40 for 13 yards. Team penalty on MIZ Holding 3 yards enforced at KEN 47. No Play.
+11 YD
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 50
(1:35 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea to KEN 39 for 11 yards (5-D.Square42-M.Bembry).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39
(1:29 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 41 for -2 yards (92-P.Hoskins).
+4 YD
2 & 12 - MIZZOU 41
(1:25 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to KEN 37 for 4 yards (44-J.Davis).
+24 YD
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 37
(0:53 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to KEN 13 for 24 yards (5-D.Square).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 13
(0:42 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 10 for 3 yards (29-Y.Corker).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 10
(0:19 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 1 for 9 yards (96-I.Gibson).
No Gain
1 & 1 - MIZZOU 1
(0:12 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak to KEN 1 for no gain (50-M.McCall).
No Gain
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 1
(0:08 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 48-N.Hea.
Field Goal
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 1
(0:03 - 2nd) 92-H.Mevis 18 yards Field Goal is Good.

MIZZOU Tigers  - Downs (22 plays, -16 yards, 9:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea to MIZ 27 for 2 yards (5-D.Square).
Penalty
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 27
(14:20 - 3rd) Penalty on MIZ 82-D.Parker False start 5 yards enforced at MIZ 27. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 13 - MIZZOU 22
(14:06 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to MIZ 28 for 6 yards (23-T.Ajian).
+13 YD
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 28
(13:21 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox pushed ob at MIZ 41 for 13 yards (26-B.Echols).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41
(12:54 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 41
(12:48 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton.
+10 YD
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 41
(12:44 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to KEN 49 for 10 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 49
(12:23 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 50 for -1 yard (13-J.Weaver).
No Gain
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 50
(11:44 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Badie.
+7 YD
3 & 11 - MIZZOU 50
(11:40 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to KEN 43 for 7 yards (5-D.Square).
+4 YD
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 43
(11:02 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to KEN 39 for 4 yards (29-Y.Corker).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39
(10:35 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 36 for 3 yards (29-Y.Corker).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 36
(10:16 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak to KEN 31 for 5 yards (44-J.Davis1-K.Joseph).
-4 YD
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 31
(9:40 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 35 for -4 yards (29-Y.Corker).
+7 YD
4 & 6 - MIZZOU 35
(8:54 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to KEN 28 for 7 yards (3-C.Dort).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 28
(8:29 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to KEN 22 for 6 yards (1-K.Joseph).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 22
(8:04 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to KEN 19 for 3 yards (29-Y.Corker).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 19
(7:30 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 16 for 3 yards (9-D.Robinson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 16
(7:09 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 10 for 6 yards (44-J.Davis).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 10
(6:42 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 7 for 3 yards (44-J.Davis29-Y.Corker).
No Gain
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 7
(6:12 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 7 for no gain (13-J.Weaver).
Sack
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 7
(5:31 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak sacked at KEN 9 for -2 yards (29-Y.Corker).

UK Wildcats  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 9
(5:25 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 11 for 2 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UK 11
(4:47 - 3rd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Oliver.
+4 YD
3 & 8 - UK 11
(4:43 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson scrambles pushed ob at KEN 15 for 4 yards (32-N.Bolton).
Punt
4 & 4 - UK 15
(4:03 - 3rd) 93-M.Duffy punts 46 yards from KEN 15 to MIZ 39 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.

MIZZOU Tigers  - TD (6 plays, 61 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
+27 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39
(3:56 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to KEN 34 for 27 yards (36-M.Devonshire).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 34
(3:27 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree runs ob at KEN 16 for 18 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 16
(2:45 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to KEN 10 for 6 yards (13-J.Weaver).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 10
(2:23 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to KEN 4 for 6 yards (13-J.Weaver).
+3 YD
1 & 4 - MIZZOU 4
(1:46 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 1 for 3 yards (23-T.Ajian).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 1
(0:49 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:45 - 3rd) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.

UK Wildcats

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:45 - 3rd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25
(0:45 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 42 for 17 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UK 42
(0:13 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez pushed ob at KEN 49 for 7 yards (11-D.Nicholson). Penalty on MIZ 2-E.Rakestraw Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KEN 49.

MIZZOU Tigers

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36
(15:00 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIZ 30 for 6 yards (0-T.Williams).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 30
(14:27 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali pushed ob at MIZ 27 for 3 yards (49-S.Martin).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 27
(13:57 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIZ 26 for 1 yard (32-N.Bolton).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 26
(13:22 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:14 - 4th) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.

MIZZOU Tigers  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:14 - 4th) 12-C.Poore kicks 40 yards from KEN 35 to MIZ 25 fair catch by 28-D.Downing.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25
(13:14 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 27 for 2 yards (26-B.Echols).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 27
(12:37 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 31 for 4 yards (29-Y.Corker).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 31
(12:00 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak to MIZ 34 for 3 yards (5-D.Square).
Punt
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 34
(11:18 - 4th) 19-G.McKinniss punts 45 yards from MIZ 34 to KEN 21 fair catch by 6-J.Ali.

UK Wildcats  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 21
(11:09 - 4th) 10-A.Rose to KEN 23 for 2 yards (1-J.Bledsoe97-A.Byers).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UK 23
(10:33 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Dailey.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UK 23
(10:27 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson incomplete.
Punt
4 & 8 - UK 23
(10:20 - 4th) 93-M.Duffy punts 39 yards from KEN 23 out of bounds at the MIZ 38.

MIZZOU Tigers  - FG (15 plays, 61 yards, 7:01 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38
(10:11 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak to MIZ 41 for 3 yards (50-M.McCall).
No Gain
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 41
(9:31 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 41 for no gain (59-K.Looney).
+8 YD
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 41
(8:56 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak scrambles pushed ob at MIZ 49 for 8 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 49
(8:56 - 4th) Penalty on KEN 3-C.Dort Holding 10 yards enforced at MIZ 49. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41
(8:38 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 35 for 6 yards (50-M.McCall).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 35
(7:55 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 28 for 7 yards (44-J.Davis).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 28
(7:20 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 27 for 1 yard (44-J.Davis).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 27
(6:37 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at KEN 19 for 8 yards (1-K.Joseph).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 19
(6:07 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak to KEN 15 for 4 yards (15-J.Wright).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 15
(5:37 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 48-N.Hea.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 15
(5:31 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Wilson.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 15
(5:25 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to KEN 3 for 12 yards (29-Y.Corker44-J.Davis).
-3 YD
1 & 3 - MIZZOU 3
(4:44 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to KEN 6 for -3 yards (6-J.Casey).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 6
(4:00 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 5 for 1 yard (4-J.Paschal).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 5
(3:16 - 4th) 9-J.Knox pushed ob at KEN 1 for 4 yards (29-Y.Corker).
Field Goal
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 1
(3:10 - 4th) 92-H.Mevis 20 yards Field Goal is Good.

UK Wildcats  - Fumble (1 plays, 12 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:07 - 4th) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25
(3:07 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 37 for 12 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25
(3:07 - 4th) 2-J.Gatewood complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 37 FUMBLES (1-J.Bledsoe). 1-J.Bledsoe to KEN 37 for no gain.

MIZZOU Tigers  - End of Game (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 37
(2:56 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 33 for 4 yards (29-Y.Corker).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 33
(2:11 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 30 for 3 yards (3-C.Dort).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 30
(1:27 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to KEN 28 for 2 yards (5-D.Square44-J.Davis).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 28
(1:20 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to KEN 27 for 1 yard (23-T.Ajian).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27
(0:53 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to KEN 25 for 2 yards (29-Y.Corker).
-2 YD
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 25
(0:09 - 4th) kneels at KEN 27 for -2 yards.
