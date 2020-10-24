Drive Chart
GAST
TROY

Key Players
C. Brown IV 4 QB
169 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 13 RuYds, RuTD
J. Free 12 QB
329 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, -23 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 10:25
4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
60
yds
04:37
pos
6
0
Point After TD 10:23
92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 1:05
18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
81
yds
03:04
pos
7
6
Point After TD 0:58
99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 11:00
92-N.Ruiz 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
47
yds
00:52
pos
10
7
Touchdown 6:15
4-C.Brown incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 18-R.Steward at GST 35. 18-R.Steward runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
13
Point After TD 6:07
99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 5:38
4-C.Brown sacked at GST 21 for -7 yards FUMBLES (5-W.Choloh). 21-S.Brown runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
73
yds
00:29
pos
10
20
Point After TD 5:29
99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Field Goal 0:39
92-N.Ruiz 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
57
yds
04:50
pos
13
21
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 9:09
26-T.Gregg runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
58
yds
02:34
pos
19
21
Point After TD 9:02
92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
21
Touchdown 6:25
4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
72
yds
02:01
pos
26
21
Missed Point After Touchdown 6:05
92-N.Ruiz extra point is no good. blocked by 21-S.Brown.
plays
yds
pos
26
21
Touchdown 4:29
4-C.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
7
yds
00:50
pos
32
21
Point After TD 4:24
92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
33
21
4th Quarter
Touchdown 13:35
12-J.Free complete to 84-A.Lewis. 84-A.Lewis runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
43
yds
01:20
pos
33
27
Point After TD 13:29
99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
33
28
Field Goal 6:58
92-N.Ruiz 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
40
yds
06:31
pos
36
28
Touchdown 0:41
12-J.Free complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
41
yds
00:43
pos
36
34
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:37
12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
plays
yds
pos
36
34
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 23
Rushing 10 3
Passing 10 17
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 8-19 3-10
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 379 447
Total Plays 86 67
Avg Gain 4.4 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 210 40
Rush Attempts 56 19
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 2.1
Yards Passing 169 407
Comp. - Att. 20-30 32-48
Yards Per Pass 4.9 7.4
Penalties - Yards 6-76 7-61
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 2
Turnovers 3 4
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 4-37.0 4-40.8
Return Yards 59 40
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-5
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-59 1-35
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Georgia State 2-2 7620336
Troy 3-2 71401334
Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Troy, AL
 169 PASS YDS 407
210 RUSH YDS 40
379 TOTAL YDS 447
Georgia State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brown IV 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 169 2 1 129.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.7% 434 4 3 124.9
C. Brown IV 20/30 169 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Coates 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 115 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 263 3
D. Coates 25 115 0 21
T. Gregg 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 67 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 10 1
T. Gregg 10 67 1 27
J. Williams 21 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 26 0
J. Williams 8 26 0 17
C. Brown IV 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 13 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 90 1
C. Brown IV 10 13 1 5
T. Dixon 0 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 78 0
T. Dixon 2 -5 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Carter 45 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 72 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 53 1
R. Carter 9 7 72 2 36
S. Pinckney 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 155 2
S. Pinckney 6 5 53 0 22
D. Coates 17 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 0
D. Coates 4 4 26 0 10
J. Ifedi 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 0
J. Ifedi 4 3 10 0 11
T. Dixon 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 50 0
T. Dixon 3 1 8 0 8
M. Marshall 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
M. Marshall 1 0 0 0 0
T. Williams 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Williams 1 0 0 0 0
D. Grier 87 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Grier 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Carroll 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
B. Carroll 8-0 0.0 0
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Stephens-McQueen 8-1 0.0 0
A. Lane 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Lane 7-0 0.0 1
V. Heyward 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
V. Heyward 4-0 0.0 0
B. Brown 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Brown 3-0 0.0 0
J. Denis 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Denis 3-0 0.0 0
D. Wilson 52 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Wilson 2-0 0.0 0
C. Moore 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Moore 2-0 0.0 0
J. Strachan 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 2.5
J. Strachan 2-2 2.5 0
C. Bacon 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bacon 1-0 0.0 0
J. Clark 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
S. Paige 28 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Paige 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
A. Blackwell 27 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
A. Blackwell 0-1 0.5 0
J. Taylor 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Taylor 0-1 0.0 0
K. Carter 35 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Carter 0-1 0.0 0
C. Sims 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Sims 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Ruiz 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 3/4
SEASON FG XP
1/2 11/11
N. Ruiz 3/4 46 3/4 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hayes 39 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 0 0
M. Hayes 4 37.0 3 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Troy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Free 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 329 2 2 142.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25.0% 8 1 0 124.3
J. Free 24/38 329 2 2
G. Watson 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 78 1 0 178.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.1% 410 2 1 122.9
G. Watson 8/10 78 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vidal 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 52 1
K. Vidal 7 24 0 10
B. Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 97 1
B. Smith 6 20 0 5
K. McClain 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
K. McClain 1 12 0 12
J. Woods 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 34 0
J. Woods 1 7 0 7
T. Johnson 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Johnson 1 5 0 5
P. McNeil 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
P. McNeil 1 0 0 0
G. Watson 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 -30 0
G. Watson 1 0 0 0
J. Free 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -23 0
J. Free 3 -23 0 -6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Todd 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 8 130 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
R. Todd 11 8 130 1 48
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 88 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 39 0
K. Geiger 6 5 88 0 39
K. McClain 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 5 65 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 84 2
K. McClain 10 5 65 1 35
B. Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 55 0
B. Smith 5 4 39 0 17
M. Rogers 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
M. Rogers 2 1 31 0 31
T. Eafford 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 82 0
T. Eafford 4 3 19 0 7
J. Woods 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
J. Woods 2 2 18 0 17
T. Johnson 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
T. Johnson 2 2 13 0 8
K. Vidal 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
K. Vidal 1 1 2 0 2
A. Lewis 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 1
A. Lewis 1 1 2 1 2
B. Clark 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 67 0
B. Clark 1 0 0 0 0
L. Whittemore 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Whittemore 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. McDonald 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-3 0 0.0
J. McDonald 13-3 0.0 0
C. Martial 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-5 0 0.0
C. Martial 10-5 0.0 0
D. Pettus 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
D. Pettus 7-3 0.0 0
K. Nixon 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
K. Nixon 7-1 0.0 0
T. Dunlap 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Dunlap 5-0 0.0 0
S. Spralling 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
S. Spralling 4-2 0.0 0
W. Choloh 5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
W. Choloh 4-1 1.0 0
K. Robertson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
K. Robertson 4-4 0.0 0
D. Reaves 47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Reaves 3-2 0.0 0
O. Fletcher 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
O. Fletcher 2-0 0.0 0
S. Brown 21 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
E. Griffin 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Griffin 2-0 0.0 0
R. Jibunor 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Jibunor 2-0 0.0 0
R. Marsh 27 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Marsh 1-0 0.0 0
R. Steward 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
R. Steward 1-0 0.0 1
J. Hines Jr. 30 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Hines Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
J. Solomon 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
J. Solomon 1-4 0.0 0
Z. Williams 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
M. Morris 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Morris 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Legassey 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/2 7/7
E. Legassey 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Coale 9 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 33.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 0 0
K. Coale 2 33.5 0 34
J. Martin 43 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 48.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 0 0
J. Martin 2 48.0 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Todd 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 19.2 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 34 0
R. Todd 6 19.2 24 0
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
K. Geiger 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Johnson 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
T. Johnson 1 5.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAST 25 4:37 12 75 TD
9:00 GAST 40 2:22 6 17 Punt
4:47 TROY 48 0:37 3 4 Punt
0:58 GAST 25 0:52 10 47 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:19 TROY 35 0:37 3 -1 FG Miss
7:23 GAST 20 1:08 3 78 INT
6:07 GAST 25 0:29 2 73 TD
5:29 GAST 25 4:50 10 62 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:36 GAST 42 2:34 7 58 TD
8:06 GAST 28 2:01 6 72 TD
5:14 TROY 8 0:50 5 8 TD
2:01 GAST 11 1:18 3 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 GAST 25 6:31 14 55 FG
5:32 TROY 42 1:27 3 -4 Punt
2:16 GAST 40 0:41 3 25 Fumble
0:34 TROY 44 0:00 1 -6
0:37 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:23 TROY 24 1:15 3 3 Punt
6:28 TROY 2 1:30 4 12 Punt
4:02 TROY 13 3:04 11 87 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:55 TROY 24 1:22 6 44 Fumble
8:37 TROY 36 1:10 4 52 FG Miss
6:07 0:00 0 0 TD
5:29 0:00 0 0 TD
0:39 TROY 24 0:07 1 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TROY 20 3:09 8 22 INT
9:02 TROY 24 0:49 3 -2 Punt
6:05 TROY 13 0:43 2 79 Fumble
4:24 TROY 27 2:17 6 16 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 TROY 48 1:20 5 52 TD
6:54 TROY 25 1:14 5 33 INT
3:58 TROY 15 1:37 6 45 Downs
1:20 GAST 47 0:43 9 47 TD
1:20 0:00 0 0

GAST Panthers  - TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 4:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 30 for 5 yards (21-S.Brown).
+10 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 30
(14:40 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 17-D.Coates. 17-D.Coates to GST 40 for 10 yards (7-K.Robertson).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 40
(14:30 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 17-D.Coates. 17-D.Coates to GST 50 for 10 yards (2-C.Martial).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 50
(14:05 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 17-D.Coates. 17-D.Coates to TRY 45 for 5 yards (10-J.McDonald).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 45
(13:45 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 17-D.Coates. 17-D.Coates to TRY 44 for 1 yard (1-T.Dunlap).
+11 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 44
(12:45 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to TRY 33 for 11 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 33
(12:45 - 1st) Penalty on TRY 10-J.McDonald Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TRY 33. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 18
(12:15 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to TRY 16 for 2 yards (90-E.Griffin).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 16
(11:55 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to TRY 7 for 9 yards (41-J.Solomon31-D.Pettus).
No Gain
1 & 7 - GAST 7
(11:30 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to TRY 7 for no gain (31-D.Pettus41-J.Solomon).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 7
(11:04 - 1st) 17-D.Coates pushed ob at TRY 4 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial11-O.Fletcher).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 4
(10:25 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:23 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.

TROY Trojans  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:23 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 63 yards from GST 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 24 for 22 yards (40-J.Veneziale23-T.Gordon).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 24
(10:16 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to TRY 27 for 3 yards (52-D.Wilson6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
No Gain
2 & 7 - TROY 27
(9:51 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
No Gain
3 & 7 - TROY 27
(9:46 - 1st) 18-G.Watson scrambles to TRY 27 for no gain (98-J.Denis).
Punt
4 & 7 - TROY 27
(9:08 - 1st) 9-K.Coale punts 33 yards from TRY 27 out of bounds at the GST 40.

GAST Panthers  - Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 40
(9:00 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 42 for 2 yards (5-W.Choloh47-D.Reaves).
No Gain
2 & 8 - GAST 42
(8:40 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete.
+8 YD
3 & 8 - GAST 42
(8:34 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon to GST 50 for 8 yards (2-C.Martial).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 50
(8:18 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg pushed ob at TRY 43 for 7 yards (31-D.Pettus).
No Gain
2 & 3 - GAST 43
(7:58 - 1st) 0-T.Dixon to TRY 43 for no gain (11-O.Fletcher).
No Gain
3 & 3 - GAST 43
(7:23 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to TRY 43 for no gain (22-K.Nixon).
Punt
4 & 3 - GAST 43
(6:38 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes punts 41 yards from TRY 43 to the TRY 2 downed by 21-J.Williams.

TROY Trojans  - Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 2
(6:28 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 12 for 10 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 12
(6:07 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 12 for no gain (98-J.Denis).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 12
(5:39 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 23-K.Vidal. 23-K.Vidal to TRY 14 for 2 yards (42-B.Carroll).
No Gain
3 & 8 - TROY 14
(5:04 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Eafford.
Punt
4 & 8 - TROY 14
(4:58 - 1st) 9-K.Coale punts 34 yards from TRY 14 Downed at the TRY 48.

GAST Panthers  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 48
(4:47 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to TRY 44 for 4 yards (10-J.McDonald7-K.Robertson).
No Gain
2 & 6 - GAST 44
(4:22 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Marshall.
No Gain
3 & 6 - GAST 44
(4:18 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Williams.
Punt
4 & 6 - GAST 44
(4:10 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes punts 31 yards from TRY 44 out of bounds at the TRY 13.

TROY Trojans  - TD (11 plays, 87 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 13
(4:02 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to TRY 18 for 5 yards (42-B.Carroll).
+10 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 18
(3:37 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 28 for 10 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 28
(3:23 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs ob at TRY 39 for 11 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 39
(3:06 - 1st) Penalty on TRY 75-K.Biggs False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 39. No Play.
-3 YD
1 & 15 - TROY 34
(3:00 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to TRY 31 for -3 yards (42-B.Carroll).
Penalty
2 & 18 - TROY 31
(2:24 - 1st) Penalty on TRY 77-D.Graham False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 31. No Play.
+31 YD
2 & 23 - TROY 26
(2:12 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 7-M.Rogers. 7-M.Rogers to GST 43 for 31 yards (34-A.Lane47-J.Taylor).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 43
(1:55 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain pushed ob at GST 34 for 9 yards (5-B.Brown).
Penalty
2 & 1 - TROY 34
(1:29 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd. Penalty on GST 27-J.Jones Pass interference 16 yards enforced at GST 34. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 18
(1:22 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 15-T.Johnson. 15-T.Johnson to GST 10 for 8 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
+10 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 10
(1:05 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:58 - 1st) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.

GAST Panthers  - FG (10 plays, 47 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:58 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(0:58 - 1st) 21-J.Williams to GST 25 for no gain (10-J.McDonald30-J.Hines).
+22 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 25
(0:28 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 47 for 22 yards (10-J.McDonald22-K.Nixon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 47
(0:06 - 1st) 21-J.Williams to GST 47 for no gain (7-K.Robertson).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 47
(15:00 - 2nd) 21-J.Williams to GST 49 for 2 yards (1-T.Dunlap2-C.Martial).
+13 YD
3 & 8 - GAST 49
(14:24 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to TRY 38 for 13 yards (1-T.Dunlap).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 38
(14:07 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to TRY 33 for 5 yards (90-E.Griffin).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 33
(13:25 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to TRY 27 for 6 yards (31-D.Pettus).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 27
(13:00 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to TRY 26 for 1 yard (10-J.McDonald2-C.Martial).
-5 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 26
(12:29 - 2nd) 0-T.Dixon to TRY 31 for -5 yards (2-C.Martial).
+3 YD
3 & 14 - GAST 31
(11:44 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to TRY 28 for 3 yards (10-J.McDonald).
Field Goal
4 & 11 - GAST 28
(11:00 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz 46 yards Field Goal is Good.

TROY Trojans  - Fumble (6 plays, 44 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:55 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 60 yards from GST 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 24 for 19 yards (40-J.Veneziale5-B.Brown).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 24
(10:47 - 2nd) 12-J.Free complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 31 for 7 yards (37-V.Heyward35-K.Carter).
No Gain
2 & 3 - TROY 31
(10:31 - 2nd) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - TROY 31
(10:25 - 2nd) 12-J.Free complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to TRY 36 for 5 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
+39 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 36
(10:13 - 2nd) 12-J.Free complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to GST 25 for 39 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(10:04 - 2nd) 12-J.Free complete to 15-T.Johnson. 15-T.Johnson to GST 20 for 5 yards (28-C.Moore).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 20
(9:33 - 2nd) 23-K.Vidal to GST 17 FUMBLES (42-B.Carroll). 7-J.Strachan to TRY 20 for 63 yards (2-R.Todd). Team penalty on GST Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TRY 20.

GAST Panthers  - Missed FG (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35
(9:19 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to TRY 36 for -1 yard (18-R.Steward).
No Gain
2 & 11 - GAST 36
(8:55 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Dixon.
No Gain
3 & 11 - GAST 36
(8:50 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
No Good
4 & 11 - GAST 36
(8:42 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.

TROY Trojans  - Missed FG (4 plays, 52 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
+48 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 36
(8:37 - 2nd) 12-J.Free complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to GST 16 for 48 yards (34-A.Lane27-J.Jones).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 16
(8:12 - 2nd) 26-B.Smith to GST 12 for 4 yards (34-A.Lane).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TROY 12
(7:39 - 2nd) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
No Gain
3 & 6 - TROY 12
(7:33 - 2nd) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
No Good
4 & 6 - TROY 12
(7:27 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey 29 yards Field Goal is No Good.

GAST Panthers  - Interception (3 plays, 78 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 20
(7:23 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 22 for 2 yards (10-J.McDonald).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 22
(6:48 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 26 for 4 yards (2-C.Martial10-J.McDonald).
Int
3 & 4 - GAST 26
(6:15 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 18-R.Steward at GST 35. 18-R.Steward runs 35 yards for a touchdown.

TROY Trojans  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:07 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.

GAST Panthers  - TD (2 plays, 73 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:07 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(6:07 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown runs ob at GST 28 for 3 yards.
Sack
2 & 7 - GAST 28
(5:38 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown sacked at GST 21 for -7 yards FUMBLES (5-W.Choloh). 21-S.Brown runs 21 yards for a touchdown.

TROY Trojans  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:29 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.

GAST Panthers  - FG (10 plays, 62 yards, 4:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:29 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 0-T.Dixon.
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(5:29 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 32 for 7 yards (2-C.Martial90-E.Griffin). Team penalty on TRY Offside 5 yards enforced at GST 25. No Play.
+21 YD
1 & 5 - GAST 30
(5:12 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates pushed ob at TRY 49 for 21 yards (10-J.McDonald).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 49
(4:44 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to TRY 46 for 3 yards (7-K.Robertson41-J.Solomon).
+14 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 46
(4:14 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to TRY 32 for 14 yards (31-D.Pettus32-S.Spralling).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 32
(3:50 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to TRY 30 for 2 yards (21-S.Brown5-W.Choloh).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 30
(3:09 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to TRY 23 for 7 yards (31-D.Pettus).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 23
(2:36 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to TRY 21 for 2 yards (10-J.McDonald2-C.Martial).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 21
(2:12 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to TRY 15 for 6 yards (32-S.Spralling2-C.Martial).
-2 YD
2 & 4 - GAST 15
(1:34 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown runs ob at TRY 17 for -2 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 6 - GAST 17
(1:28 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to TRY 13 for 4 yards (2-C.Martial47-D.Reaves).
Field Goal
4 & 2 - GAST 13
(0:39 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

TROY Trojans  - Halftime (1 plays, 6 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:39 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from GST 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 24 for 24 yards (5-B.Brown40-J.Veneziale).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 24
(0:32 - 2nd) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 30 for 6 yards (52-D.Wilson).

TROY Trojans  - Interception (8 plays, 22 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 63 yards from GST 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 20 for 18 yards (3-C.Bacon).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 20
(14:54 - 3rd) 12-J.Free complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 28 for 8 yards (5-B.Brown).
+7 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 28
(14:34 - 3rd) 24-J.Woods to TRY 35 for 7 yards (42-B.Carroll).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 35
(14:05 - 3rd) 12-J.Free complete to 24-J.Woods. 24-J.Woods to GST 48 for 17 yards (3-C.Bacon).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 48
(13:48 - 3rd) 12-J.Free complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to GST 41 for 7 yards (37-V.Heyward).
+19 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 41
(13:20 - 3rd) 12-J.Free complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to GST 22 for 19 yards (34-A.Lane).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 22
(12:47 - 3rd) 6-K.McClain to GST 10 for 12 yards (34-A.Lane).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 10
(12:28 - 3rd) 26-B.Smith to GST 8 for 2 yards (42-B.Carroll).
Int
2 & 8 - TROY 8
(11:51 - 3rd) 12-J.Free incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 34-A.Lane at GST End Zone. 34-A.Lane to GST 42 for 42 yards (2-R.Todd).

GAST Panthers  - TD (7 plays, 58 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 42
(11:36 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 45 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 45
(11:24 - 3rd) 21-J.Williams to GST 48 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial7-K.Robertson).
+17 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 48
(11:00 - 3rd) 21-J.Williams to TRY 35 for 17 yards (10-J.McDonald).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35
(10:49 - 3rd) 21-J.Williams to TRY 31 for 4 yards (31-D.Pettus).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 31
(10:30 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to TRY 28 for 3 yards (30-J.Hines7-K.Robertson).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - GAST 28
(9:58 - 3rd) 21-J.Williams to TRY 27 for 1 yard (22-K.Nixon).
+27 YD
4 & 2 - GAST 27
(9:09 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
(9:02 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to TRY End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good. Penalty on GST 0-T.Dixon Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TRY 3. No Play.
PAT Good
(9:02 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.

TROY Trojans  - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:02 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 61 yards from GST 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 24 for 20 yards (22-J.Tate).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 24
(8:53 - 3rd) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 22 for -2 yards (98-J.Denis7-J.Strachan).
No Gain
2 & 12 - TROY 22
(8:25 - 3rd) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 7-M.Rogers.
No Gain
3 & 12 - TROY 22
(8:18 - 3rd) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore.
Punt
4 & 12 - TROY 22
(8:13 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin punts 50 yards from TRY 22 to GST 28 fair catch by 0-T.Dixon.

GAST Panthers  - TD (6 plays, 72 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 28
(8:06 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 35 for 7 yards (22-K.Nixon).
+12 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 35
(7:43 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 47 for 12 yards (1-T.Dunlap).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 47
(7:24 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 49 for 2 yards (9-R.Jibunor2-C.Martial).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 49
(6:58 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to TRY 40 for 11 yards (1-T.Dunlap).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 40
(6:39 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to TRY 36 for 4 yards (22-K.Nixon).
+36 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 36
(6:25 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(6:05 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is no good. blocked by 21-S.Brown.

TROY Trojans  - Fumble (2 plays, 79 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:05 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 64 yards from GST 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 13 for 12 yards (27-J.Jones).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 13
(6:01 - 3rd) 12-J.Free complete to 24-J.Woods. 24-J.Woods to TRY 14 for 1 yard (34-A.Lane).
Sack
2 & 9 - TROY 14
(5:22 - 3rd) 12-J.Free sacked at TRY 8 for -6 yards FUMBLES (7-J.Strachan). 7-J.Strachan to TRY 8 for no gain.

GAST Panthers  - TD (5 plays, 8 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 8 - GAST 8
(5:14 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates runs 8 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on GST 35-H.McCray Holding 10 yards enforced at TRY 8. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 18 - GAST 18
(5:09 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to TRY 13 for 5 yards (22-K.Nixon7-K.Robertson).
No Gain
2 & 13 - GAST 13
(4:40 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Dixon.
Penalty
3 & 13 - GAST 13
(4:34 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Penalty on TRY 10-J.McDonald Pass interference 11 yards enforced at TRY 13. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - GAST 2
(4:29 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:24 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.

TROY Trojans  - Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:24 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from GST 35. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 27 for 27 yards (35-K.Carter).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 27
(4:19 - 3rd) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 30 for 3 yards (28-C.Moore).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 30
(3:57 - 3rd) 12-J.Free complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 35 for 5 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
+12 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 35
(3:21 - 3rd) 12-J.Free complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 47 for 12 yards (42-B.Carroll).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 47
(3:06 - 3rd) 23-K.Vidal to GST 49 for 4 yards (34-A.Lane).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TROY 49
(2:33 - 3rd) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
Sack
3 & 6 - TROY 49
(2:27 - 3rd) 12-J.Free sacked at TRY 43 for -8 yards (7-J.Strachan).
Punt
4 & 14 - TROY 43
(2:07 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin punts 46 yards from TRY 43 to GST 11 fair catch by 0-T.Dixon.

GAST Panthers  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 11
(2:01 - 3rd) 21-J.Williams to GST 10 for -1 yard (10-J.McDonald).
-3 YD
2 & 11 - GAST 10
(1:25 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 7 for -3 yards (10-J.McDonald).
+5 YD
3 & 14 - GAST 7
(0:43 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 12 for 5 yards (5-W.Choloh).
Punt
4 & 9 - GAST 12
(15:00 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes punts 45 yards from GST 12. 15-T.Johnson to TRY 48 for 5 yards (21-J.Williams).

TROY Trojans  - TD (5 plays, 52 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 48
(14:49 - 4th) 26-B.Smith to GST 47 for 5 yards (91-J.Clark).
+35 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 47
(14:40 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to GST 12 for 35 yards (5-B.Brown).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 12
(14:14 - 4th) 26-B.Smith to GST 11 for 1 yard (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
Penalty
2 & 9 - TROY 11
(13:41 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd. Penalty on GST 27-J.Jones Pass interference 9 yards enforced at GST 11. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - TROY 2
(13:35 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 84-A.Lewis. 84-A.Lewis runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:29 - 4th) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.

GAST Panthers  - FG (14 plays, 55 yards, 6:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:29 - 4th) 43-J.Martin kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 0-T.Dixon.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(13:29 - 4th) 4-C.Brown to GST 23 for -2 yards (10-J.McDonald).
+8 YD
2 & 12 - GAST 23
(13:07 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GST 31 for 8 yards (32-S.Spralling).
+7 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 31
(12:32 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to GST 38 for 7 yards (32-S.Spralling10-J.McDonald).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 38
(12:11 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 40 for 2 yards (22-K.Nixon32-S.Spralling).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 40
(11:35 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to GST 46 for 6 yards (47-D.Reaves31-D.Pettus).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 46
(10:48 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to GST 47 for 1 yard (2-C.Martial).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - GAST 47
(9:58 - 4th) 4-C.Brown to GST 49 for 2 yards (32-S.Spralling).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 49
(9:30 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to TRY 49 for 2 yards (31-D.Pettus).
No Gain
2 & 8 - GAST 49
(8:56 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
+12 YD
3 & 8 - GAST 49
(8:50 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to TRY 37 for 12 yards (13-Z.Williams10-J.McDonald).
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 37
(8:50 - 4th) Penalty on TRY 95-L.Medina Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TRY 37. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 22
(8:32 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to TRY 20 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial).
No Gain
2 & 8 - GAST 20
(7:51 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to TRY 20 for no gain (47-D.Reaves31-D.Pettus).
No Gain
3 & 8 - GAST 20
(7:03 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - GAST 20
(6:58 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz 37 yards Field Goal is Good.

TROY Trojans  - Interception (5 plays, 33 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:54 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(6:54 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 25
(6:48 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 28 for 3 yards (37-V.Heyward).
+14 YD
3 & 7 - TROY 28
(6:12 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs ob at TRY 42 for 14 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 42
(5:57 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to TRY 49 for 7 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
Int
2 & 3 - TROY 49
(5:40 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 18-C.Sims at GST 41. 18-C.Sims to TRY 42 for 17 yards (26-B.Smith). Team penalty on TRY Illegal formation declined.

GAST Panthers  - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 42
(5:32 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to TRY 44 for -2 yards (47-D.Reaves41-J.Solomon).
No Gain
2 & 12 - GAST 44
(4:51 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
-2 YD
3 & 12 - GAST 44
(4:47 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to TRY 46 for -2 yards (9-R.Jibunor41-J.Solomon).
Punt
4 & 14 - GAST 46
(4:05 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes punts 31 yards from TRY 46 to TRY 15 fair catch by 15-T.Johnson.

TROY Trojans  - Downs (6 plays, 45 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 15
(3:58 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to TRY 32 for 17 yards (42-B.Carroll).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 32
(3:38 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to GST 46 for 22 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - TROY 46
(3:26 - 4th) 12-J.Free sacked at TRY 45 for -9 yards (7-J.Strachan27-A.Blackwell).
+15 YD
2 & 19 - TROY 45
(2:51 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to GST 40 for 15 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
No Gain
3 & 4 - TROY 40
(2:27 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
No Gain
4 & 4 - TROY 40
(2:21 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 26-B.Smith.

GAST Panthers  - Fumble (3 plays, 25 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 40
(2:16 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to GST 43 for 3 yards (5-W.Choloh).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 43
(2:12 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to TRY 46 for 11 yards (22-K.Nixon16-D.Adkinson).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 46
(1:35 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to TRY 35 FUMBLES (7-K.Robertson). 22-K.Nixon to GST 47 for 18 yards (5-B.Brown).

TROY Trojans  - TD (9 plays, 47 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 47
(1:20 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger. Penalty on GST 6-T.Stephens-McQueen Pass interference 11 yards enforced at GST 47. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 36
(1:16 - 4th) Penalty on TRY 55-J.Andrews False start 5 yards enforced at GST 36. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - TROY 41
(1:16 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
+12 YD
2 & 15 - TROY 41
(1:09 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs ob at GST 29 for 12 yards.
No Gain
3 & 3 - TROY 29
(1:04 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
+8 YD
4 & 3 - TROY 29
(0:57 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain pushed ob at GST 21 for 8 yards (37-V.Heyward).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 21
(0:50 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith runs ob at GST 11 for 10 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 11
(0:45 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 3-B.Clark.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 11
(0:41 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(0:37 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.

GAST Panthers

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:37 - 4th) 9-K.Coale kicks 10 yards from TRY 35 to the TRY 45 downed by 2-R.Todd to TRY 45 for no gain.

GAST Panthers

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:34 - 4th) 9-K.Coale kicks 9 yards from TRY 35. 20-Q.White to TRY 44 for no gain.
-6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 44
(0:34 - 4th) 4-C.Brown kneels at TRY 50 for -6 yards.
