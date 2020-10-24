Drive Chart
|
|
|GAST
|TROY
Key Players
|
|
C. Brown IV
4 QB
169 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 13 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
J. Free
12 QB
329 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, -23 RuYds
Touchdown 10:25
4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
60
yds
04:37
pos
6
0
Touchdown 1:05
18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
81
yds
03:04
pos
7
6
Touchdown 6:15
4-C.Brown incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 18-R.Steward at GST 35. 18-R.Steward runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
13
Touchdown 5:38
4-C.Brown sacked at GST 21 for -7 yards FUMBLES (5-W.Choloh). 21-S.Brown runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
73
yds
00:29
pos
10
20
Touchdown 6:25
4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
72
yds
02:01
pos
26
21
Missed Point After Touchdown 6:05
92-N.Ruiz extra point is no good. blocked by 21-S.Brown.
plays
yds
pos
26
21
Touchdown 13:35
12-J.Free complete to 84-A.Lewis. 84-A.Lewis runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
43
yds
01:20
pos
33
27
Touchdown 0:41
12-J.Free complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
41
yds
00:43
pos
36
34
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|23
|Rushing
|10
|3
|Passing
|10
|17
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|8-19
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|379
|447
|Total Plays
|86
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|210
|40
|Rush Attempts
|56
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|2.1
|Yards Passing
|169
|407
|Comp. - Att.
|20-30
|32-48
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|6-76
|7-61
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|3
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-37.0
|4-40.8
|Return Yards
|59
|40
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-59
|1-35
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|169
|PASS YDS
|407
|
|
|210
|RUSH YDS
|40
|
|
|379
|TOTAL YDS
|447
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brown IV 4 QB
|C. Brown IV
|20/30
|169
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|25
|115
|0
|21
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|10
|67
|1
|27
|
J. Williams 21 CB
|J. Williams
|8
|26
|0
|17
|
C. Brown IV 4 QB
|C. Brown IV
|10
|13
|1
|5
|
T. Dixon 0 WR
|T. Dixon
|2
|-5
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Carter 45 TE
|R. Carter
|9
|7
|72
|2
|36
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|6
|5
|53
|0
|22
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|4
|4
|26
|0
|10
|
J. Ifedi 6 WR
|J. Ifedi
|4
|3
|10
|0
|11
|
T. Dixon 0 WR
|T. Dixon
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Marshall 80 WR
|M. Marshall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Grier 87 WR
|D. Grier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Carroll 42 LB
|B. Carroll
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
|T. Stephens-McQueen
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lane 34 S
|A. Lane
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
V. Heyward 37 LB
|V. Heyward
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 5 CB
|B. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Denis 98 DE
|J. Denis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 52 NT
|D. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moore 28 S
|C. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Strachan 7 LB
|J. Strachan
|2-2
|2.5
|0
|
C. Bacon 3 S
|C. Bacon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 91 DL
|J. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Paige 28 RB
|S. Paige
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 27 CB
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Blackwell 27 RB
|A. Blackwell
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Taylor 47 LB
|J. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carter 35 S
|K. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sims 18 CB
|C. Sims
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruiz 92 K
|N. Ruiz
|3/4
|46
|3/4
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|4
|37.0
|3
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Vidal 23 RB
|K. Vidal
|7
|24
|0
|10
|
B. Smith 26 RB
|B. Smith
|6
|20
|0
|5
|
K. McClain 6 WR
|K. McClain
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Woods 24 RB
|J. Woods
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
P. McNeil 8 QB
|P. McNeil
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Free 12 QB
|J. Free
|3
|-23
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Todd 2 WR
|R. Todd
|11
|8
|130
|1
|48
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|6
|5
|88
|0
|39
|
K. McClain 6 WR
|K. McClain
|10
|5
|65
|1
|35
|
B. Smith 26 RB
|B. Smith
|5
|4
|39
|0
|17
|
M. Rogers 7 WR
|M. Rogers
|2
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
T. Eafford 13 WR
|T. Eafford
|4
|3
|19
|0
|7
|
J. Woods 24 RB
|J. Woods
|2
|2
|18
|0
|17
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|2
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
K. Vidal 23 RB
|K. Vidal
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Lewis 84 TE
|A. Lewis
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
B. Clark 3 WR
|B. Clark
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Whittemore 83 WR
|L. Whittemore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. McDonald 10 LB
|J. McDonald
|13-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|10-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pettus 31 S
|D. Pettus
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nixon 22 S
|K. Nixon
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dunlap 1 CB
|T. Dunlap
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Spralling 32 DB
|S. Spralling
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Choloh 5 DT
|W. Choloh
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reaves 47 DE
|D. Reaves
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 21 DT
|S. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Griffin 90 DT
|E. Griffin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jibunor 9 LB
|R. Jibunor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Marsh 27 WR
|R. Marsh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Steward 18 CB
|R. Steward
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hines Jr. 30 DE
|J. Hines Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Solomon 41 LB
|J. Solomon
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 13 CB
|Z. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morris 16 S
|M. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Legassey 99 K
|E. Legassey
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
GAST
Panthers
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 4:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 30 for 5 yards (21-S.Brown).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 30(14:40 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 17-D.Coates. 17-D.Coates to GST 40 for 10 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(14:30 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 17-D.Coates. 17-D.Coates to GST 50 for 10 yards (2-C.Martial).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 50(14:05 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 17-D.Coates. 17-D.Coates to TRY 45 for 5 yards (10-J.McDonald).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 45(13:45 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 17-D.Coates. 17-D.Coates to TRY 44 for 1 yard (1-T.Dunlap).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAST 44(12:45 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to TRY 33 for 11 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAST 33(12:45 - 1st) Penalty on TRY 10-J.McDonald Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TRY 33. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 18(12:15 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to TRY 16 for 2 yards (90-E.Griffin).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 16(11:55 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to TRY 7 for 9 yards (41-J.Solomon31-D.Pettus).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - GAST 7(11:30 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to TRY 7 for no gain (31-D.Pettus41-J.Solomon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 7(11:04 - 1st) 17-D.Coates pushed ob at TRY 4 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial11-O.Fletcher).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAST 4(10:25 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:23 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:23 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 63 yards from GST 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 24 for 22 yards (40-J.Veneziale23-T.Gordon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 24(10:16 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to TRY 27 for 3 yards (52-D.Wilson6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TROY 27(9:51 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TROY 27(9:46 - 1st) 18-G.Watson scrambles to TRY 27 for no gain (98-J.Denis).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TROY 27(9:08 - 1st) 9-K.Coale punts 33 yards from TRY 27 out of bounds at the GST 40.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(9:00 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 42 for 2 yards (5-W.Choloh47-D.Reaves).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - GAST 42(8:40 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAST 42(8:34 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon to GST 50 for 8 yards (2-C.Martial).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 50(8:18 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg pushed ob at TRY 43 for 7 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - GAST 43(7:58 - 1st) 0-T.Dixon to TRY 43 for no gain (11-O.Fletcher).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GAST 43(7:23 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to TRY 43 for no gain (22-K.Nixon).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - GAST 43(6:38 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes punts 41 yards from TRY 43 to the TRY 2 downed by 21-J.Williams.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 2(6:28 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 12 for 10 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 12(6:07 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 12 for no gain (98-J.Denis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 12(5:39 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 23-K.Vidal. 23-K.Vidal to TRY 14 for 2 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TROY 14(5:04 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Eafford.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TROY 14(4:58 - 1st) 9-K.Coale punts 34 yards from TRY 14 Downed at the TRY 48.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 48(4:47 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to TRY 44 for 4 yards (10-J.McDonald7-K.Robertson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - GAST 44(4:22 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Marshall.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GAST 44(4:18 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - GAST 44(4:10 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes punts 31 yards from TRY 44 out of bounds at the TRY 13.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (11 plays, 87 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 13(4:02 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to TRY 18 for 5 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - TROY 18(3:37 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 28 for 10 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 28(3:23 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs ob at TRY 39 for 11 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TROY 39(3:06 - 1st) Penalty on TRY 75-K.Biggs False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 39. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 15 - TROY 34(3:00 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to TRY 31 for -3 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|Penalty
|
2 & 18 - TROY 31(2:24 - 1st) Penalty on TRY 77-D.Graham False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 31. No Play.
|+31 YD
|
2 & 23 - TROY 26(2:12 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 7-M.Rogers. 7-M.Rogers to GST 43 for 31 yards (34-A.Lane47-J.Taylor).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 43(1:55 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain pushed ob at GST 34 for 9 yards (5-B.Brown).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - TROY 34(1:29 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd. Penalty on GST 27-J.Jones Pass interference 16 yards enforced at GST 34. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 18(1:22 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 15-T.Johnson. 15-T.Johnson to GST 10 for 8 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - TROY 10(1:05 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 1st) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- FG (10 plays, 47 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(0:58 - 1st) 21-J.Williams to GST 25 for no gain (10-J.McDonald30-J.Hines).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 25(0:28 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 47 for 22 yards (10-J.McDonald22-K.Nixon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 47(0:06 - 1st) 21-J.Williams to GST 47 for no gain (7-K.Robertson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 47(15:00 - 2nd) 21-J.Williams to GST 49 for 2 yards (1-T.Dunlap2-C.Martial).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAST 49(14:24 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to TRY 38 for 13 yards (1-T.Dunlap).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 38(14:07 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to TRY 33 for 5 yards (90-E.Griffin).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 33(13:25 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to TRY 27 for 6 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 27(13:00 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to TRY 26 for 1 yard (10-J.McDonald2-C.Martial).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAST 26(12:29 - 2nd) 0-T.Dixon to TRY 31 for -5 yards (2-C.Martial).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 14 - GAST 31(11:44 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to TRY 28 for 3 yards (10-J.McDonald).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - GAST 28(11:00 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
TROY
Trojans
- Fumble (6 plays, 44 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:55 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 60 yards from GST 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 24 for 19 yards (40-J.Veneziale5-B.Brown).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 24(10:47 - 2nd) 12-J.Free complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 31 for 7 yards (37-V.Heyward35-K.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TROY 31(10:31 - 2nd) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - TROY 31(10:25 - 2nd) 12-J.Free complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to TRY 36 for 5 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 36(10:13 - 2nd) 12-J.Free complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to GST 25 for 39 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(10:04 - 2nd) 12-J.Free complete to 15-T.Johnson. 15-T.Johnson to GST 20 for 5 yards (28-C.Moore).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TROY 20(9:33 - 2nd) 23-K.Vidal to GST 17 FUMBLES (42-B.Carroll). 7-J.Strachan to TRY 20 for 63 yards (2-R.Todd). Team penalty on GST Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TRY 20.
GAST
Panthers
- Missed FG (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(9:19 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to TRY 36 for -1 yard (18-R.Steward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - GAST 36(8:55 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Dixon.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - GAST 36(8:50 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
|No Good
|
4 & 11 - GAST 36(8:42 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TROY
Trojans
- Missed FG (4 plays, 52 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 36(8:37 - 2nd) 12-J.Free complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to GST 16 for 48 yards (34-A.Lane27-J.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 16(8:12 - 2nd) 26-B.Smith to GST 12 for 4 yards (34-A.Lane).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TROY 12(7:39 - 2nd) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TROY 12(7:33 - 2nd) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - TROY 12(7:27 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey 29 yards Field Goal is No Good.
GAST
Panthers
- Interception (3 plays, 78 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 20(7:23 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 22 for 2 yards (10-J.McDonald).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 22(6:48 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 26 for 4 yards (2-C.Martial10-J.McDonald).
|Int
|
3 & 4 - GAST 26(6:15 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 18-R.Steward at GST 35. 18-R.Steward runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (2 plays, 73 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:07 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(6:07 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown runs ob at GST 28 for 3 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - GAST 28(5:38 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown sacked at GST 21 for -7 yards FUMBLES (5-W.Choloh). 21-S.Brown runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
GAST
Panthers
- FG (10 plays, 62 yards, 4:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:29 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 0-T.Dixon.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(5:29 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 32 for 7 yards (2-C.Martial90-E.Griffin). Team penalty on TRY Offside 5 yards enforced at GST 25. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 5 - GAST 30(5:12 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates pushed ob at TRY 49 for 21 yards (10-J.McDonald).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 49(4:44 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to TRY 46 for 3 yards (7-K.Robertson41-J.Solomon).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 46(4:14 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to TRY 32 for 14 yards (31-D.Pettus32-S.Spralling).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 32(3:50 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to TRY 30 for 2 yards (21-S.Brown5-W.Choloh).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 30(3:09 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to TRY 23 for 7 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAST 23(2:36 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to TRY 21 for 2 yards (10-J.McDonald2-C.Martial).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 21(2:12 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to TRY 15 for 6 yards (32-S.Spralling2-C.Martial).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAST 15(1:34 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown runs ob at TRY 17 for -2 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - GAST 17(1:28 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to TRY 13 for 4 yards (2-C.Martial47-D.Reaves).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - GAST 13(0:39 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
TROY
Trojans
- Interception (8 plays, 22 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 63 yards from GST 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 20 for 18 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 20(14:54 - 3rd) 12-J.Free complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 28 for 8 yards (5-B.Brown).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - TROY 28(14:34 - 3rd) 24-J.Woods to TRY 35 for 7 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 35(14:05 - 3rd) 12-J.Free complete to 24-J.Woods. 24-J.Woods to GST 48 for 17 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 48(13:48 - 3rd) 12-J.Free complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to GST 41 for 7 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 3 - TROY 41(13:20 - 3rd) 12-J.Free complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to GST 22 for 19 yards (34-A.Lane).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 22(12:47 - 3rd) 6-K.McClain to GST 10 for 12 yards (34-A.Lane).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 10(12:28 - 3rd) 26-B.Smith to GST 8 for 2 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|Int
|
2 & 8 - TROY 8(11:51 - 3rd) 12-J.Free incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 34-A.Lane at GST End Zone. 34-A.Lane to GST 42 for 42 yards (2-R.Todd).
GAST
Panthers
- TD (7 plays, 58 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 42(11:36 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 45 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 45(11:24 - 3rd) 21-J.Williams to GST 48 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial7-K.Robertson).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAST 48(11:00 - 3rd) 21-J.Williams to TRY 35 for 17 yards (10-J.McDonald).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(10:49 - 3rd) 21-J.Williams to TRY 31 for 4 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 31(10:30 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to TRY 28 for 3 yards (30-J.Hines7-K.Robertson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAST 28(9:58 - 3rd) 21-J.Williams to TRY 27 for 1 yard (22-K.Nixon).
|+27 YD
|
4 & 2 - GAST 27(9:09 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(9:02 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to TRY End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good. Penalty on GST 0-T.Dixon Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TRY 3. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(9:02 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 61 yards from GST 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 24 for 20 yards (22-J.Tate).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 24(8:53 - 3rd) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 22 for -2 yards (98-J.Denis7-J.Strachan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - TROY 22(8:25 - 3rd) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 7-M.Rogers.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TROY 22(8:18 - 3rd) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TROY 22(8:13 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin punts 50 yards from TRY 22 to GST 28 fair catch by 0-T.Dixon.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (6 plays, 72 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 28(8:06 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 35 for 7 yards (22-K.Nixon).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAST 35(7:43 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 47 for 12 yards (1-T.Dunlap).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 47(7:24 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 49 for 2 yards (9-R.Jibunor2-C.Martial).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 49(6:58 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to TRY 40 for 11 yards (1-T.Dunlap).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(6:39 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to TRY 36 for 4 yards (22-K.Nixon).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 36(6:25 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(6:05 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is no good. blocked by 21-S.Brown.
TROY
Trojans
- Fumble (2 plays, 79 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 64 yards from GST 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 13 for 12 yards (27-J.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 13(6:01 - 3rd) 12-J.Free complete to 24-J.Woods. 24-J.Woods to TRY 14 for 1 yard (34-A.Lane).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - TROY 14(5:22 - 3rd) 12-J.Free sacked at TRY 8 for -6 yards FUMBLES (7-J.Strachan). 7-J.Strachan to TRY 8 for no gain.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (5 plays, 8 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 8 - GAST 8(5:14 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates runs 8 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on GST 35-H.McCray Holding 10 yards enforced at TRY 8. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 18 - GAST 18(5:09 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to TRY 13 for 5 yards (22-K.Nixon7-K.Robertson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - GAST 13(4:40 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Dixon.
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - GAST 13(4:34 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Penalty on TRY 10-J.McDonald Pass interference 11 yards enforced at TRY 13. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - GAST 2(4:29 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:24 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:24 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from GST 35. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 27 for 27 yards (35-K.Carter).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 27(4:19 - 3rd) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 30 for 3 yards (28-C.Moore).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - TROY 30(3:57 - 3rd) 12-J.Free complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 35 for 5 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - TROY 35(3:21 - 3rd) 12-J.Free complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 47 for 12 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 47(3:06 - 3rd) 23-K.Vidal to GST 49 for 4 yards (34-A.Lane).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TROY 49(2:33 - 3rd) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - TROY 49(2:27 - 3rd) 12-J.Free sacked at TRY 43 for -8 yards (7-J.Strachan).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - TROY 43(2:07 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin punts 46 yards from TRY 43 to GST 11 fair catch by 0-T.Dixon.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 11(2:01 - 3rd) 21-J.Williams to GST 10 for -1 yard (10-J.McDonald).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 11 - GAST 10(1:25 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 7 for -3 yards (10-J.McDonald).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 14 - GAST 7(0:43 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 12 for 5 yards (5-W.Choloh).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - GAST 12(15:00 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes punts 45 yards from GST 12. 15-T.Johnson to TRY 48 for 5 yards (21-J.Williams).
TROY
Trojans
- TD (5 plays, 52 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 48(14:49 - 4th) 26-B.Smith to GST 47 for 5 yards (91-J.Clark).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 5 - TROY 47(14:40 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to GST 12 for 35 yards (5-B.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 12(14:14 - 4th) 26-B.Smith to GST 11 for 1 yard (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - TROY 11(13:41 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd. Penalty on GST 27-J.Jones Pass interference 9 yards enforced at GST 11. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - TROY 2(13:35 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 84-A.Lewis. 84-A.Lewis runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:29 - 4th) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- FG (14 plays, 55 yards, 6:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:29 - 4th) 43-J.Martin kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 0-T.Dixon.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(13:29 - 4th) 4-C.Brown to GST 23 for -2 yards (10-J.McDonald).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - GAST 23(13:07 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GST 31 for 8 yards (32-S.Spralling).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAST 31(12:32 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to GST 38 for 7 yards (32-S.Spralling10-J.McDonald).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 38(12:11 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 40 for 2 yards (22-K.Nixon32-S.Spralling).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 40(11:35 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to GST 46 for 6 yards (47-D.Reaves31-D.Pettus).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 46(10:48 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to GST 47 for 1 yard (2-C.Martial).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - GAST 47(9:58 - 4th) 4-C.Brown to GST 49 for 2 yards (32-S.Spralling).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 49(9:30 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to TRY 49 for 2 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - GAST 49(8:56 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAST 49(8:50 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to TRY 37 for 12 yards (13-Z.Williams10-J.McDonald).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAST 37(8:50 - 4th) Penalty on TRY 95-L.Medina Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TRY 37. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 22(8:32 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to TRY 20 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - GAST 20(7:51 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to TRY 20 for no gain (47-D.Reaves31-D.Pettus).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - GAST 20(7:03 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - GAST 20(6:58 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
TROY
Trojans
- Interception (5 plays, 33 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:54 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(6:54 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 25(6:48 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 28 for 3 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - TROY 28(6:12 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs ob at TRY 42 for 14 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 42(5:57 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to TRY 49 for 7 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|Int
|
2 & 3 - TROY 49(5:40 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 18-C.Sims at GST 41. 18-C.Sims to TRY 42 for 17 yards (26-B.Smith). Team penalty on TRY Illegal formation declined.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 42(5:32 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to TRY 44 for -2 yards (47-D.Reaves41-J.Solomon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - GAST 44(4:51 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 12 - GAST 44(4:47 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to TRY 46 for -2 yards (9-R.Jibunor41-J.Solomon).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - GAST 46(4:05 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes punts 31 yards from TRY 46 to TRY 15 fair catch by 15-T.Johnson.
TROY
Trojans
- Downs (6 plays, 45 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 15(3:58 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to TRY 32 for 17 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 32(3:38 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to GST 46 for 22 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TROY 46(3:26 - 4th) 12-J.Free sacked at TRY 45 for -9 yards (7-J.Strachan27-A.Blackwell).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 19 - TROY 45(2:51 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to GST 40 for 15 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TROY 40(2:27 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - TROY 40(2:21 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 26-B.Smith.
GAST
Panthers
- Fumble (3 plays, 25 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(2:16 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to GST 43 for 3 yards (5-W.Choloh).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 43(2:12 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to TRY 46 for 11 yards (22-K.Nixon16-D.Adkinson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 46(1:35 - 4th) 17-D.Coates to TRY 35 FUMBLES (7-K.Robertson). 22-K.Nixon to GST 47 for 18 yards (5-B.Brown).
TROY
Trojans
- TD (9 plays, 47 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TROY 47(1:20 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger. Penalty on GST 6-T.Stephens-McQueen Pass interference 11 yards enforced at GST 47. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TROY 36(1:16 - 4th) Penalty on TRY 55-J.Andrews False start 5 yards enforced at GST 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TROY 41(1:16 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 15 - TROY 41(1:09 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs ob at GST 29 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TROY 29(1:04 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
|+8 YD
|
4 & 3 - TROY 29(0:57 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain pushed ob at GST 21 for 8 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 21(0:50 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith runs ob at GST 11 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 11(0:45 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 3-B.Clark.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 11(0:41 - 4th) 12-J.Free complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(0:37 - 4th) 12-J.Free incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
