Drive Chart
|
|
|ILL
|WISC
Preview not available
Preview not available
ILL
0 Pass
0 Rush
-9 YDS
0:16 POS
Sack
3RD & 15 ILL 9
0:50
18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 5 for -4 yards (97-I.Loudermilk).
No Gain
2ND & 15 ILL 9
0:55
18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
Sack
1ST & 10 ILL 14
1:03
18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 9 for -5 yards (19-N.Herbig).
Kickoff
Kickoff
1:06
26-J.Van Dyke kicks 61 yards from WIS 35. 2-C.Brown to ILL 14 for 10 yards.
WISC
2 Pass
7 Rush
57 YDS
2:16 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
1:06
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
+14 YD
2ND & 8 ILL 14
1:11
5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 ILL 16
1:47
37-G.Groshek to ILL 14 for 2 yards (54-M.Mondesir).
+34 YD
2ND & 7 WISC 50
2:18
5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to ILL 16 for 34 yards (15-D.Ware).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 WISC 47
2:56
16-J.Dunn to ILL 50 for 3 yards (45-K.Tolson6-T.Adams).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 WISC 28
3:16
37-G.Groshek to WIS 32 for 4 yards (2-D.Smith). Penalty on ILL 8-N.Hobbs Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WIS 32.
Touchdown 1:11
5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
57
yds
02:16
pos
7
20
Touchdown 3:39
5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 39 FUMBLES (30-S.Brown). 44-T.Barnes runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
11
yds
00:31
pos
6
14
Touchdown 12:00
5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
78
yds
04:36
pos
0
13
Touchdown 11:42
5-G.Mertz complete to 34-M.Stokke. 34-M.Stokke runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
33
yds
02:55
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|11
|Rushing
|3
|4
|Passing
|2
|5
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|127
|199
|Total Plays
|25
|35
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|97
|62
|Rush Attempts
|12
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.1
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|30
|137
|Comp. - Att.
|5-12
|13-13
|Yards Per Pass
|1.9
|9.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-40
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.0
|2-48.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|30
|PASS YDS
|137
|
|
|97
|RUSH YDS
|62
|
|
|127
|TOTAL YDS
|199
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|5/12
|30
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|4
|52
|0
|31
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
|J. Imatorbhebhe
|8
|3
|26
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Downs (3 plays, -9 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - ILL 9(0:50 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 5 for -4 yards (97-I.Loudermilk).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - ILL 9(0:55 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ILL 14(1:03 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 9 for -5 yards (19-N.Herbig).
|Kickoff
|(1:06 - 2nd) 26-J.Van Dyke kicks 61 yards from WIS 35. 2-C.Brown to ILL 14 for 10 yards.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (5 plays, 72 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:06 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - WISC 14(1:11 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 16(1:47 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 14 for 2 yards (54-M.Mondesir).
|+34 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 50(2:18 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to ILL 16 for 34 yards (15-D.Ware).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 47(2:56 - 2nd) 16-J.Dunn to ILL 50 for 3 yards (45-K.Tolson6-T.Adams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 28(3:16 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 32 for 4 yards (2-D.Smith). Penalty on ILL 8-N.Hobbs Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WIS 32.
|Kickoff
|(3:22 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35. 10-S.Bracey to WIS 28 for 28 yards (29-C.Bobak25-K.Joseph).
ILL
Fighting Illini
- TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:22 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (2 plays, 11 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - WISC 30(3:39 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 39 FUMBLES (30-S.Brown). 44-T.Barnes runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 28(4:10 - 2nd) 20-I.Guerendo to WIS 30 for 2 yards (6-T.Adams).
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Downs (5 plays, 28 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - ILL 28(4:15 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - ILL 30(4:56 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to WIS 28 for 2 yards (98-C.Goetz).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 35(5:32 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to WIS 30 for 5 yards (92-M.Henningsen).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 36(6:05 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to WIS 35 for 1 yard (97-I.Loudermilk57-J.Sanborn).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 44(6:26 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to WIS 36 for 20 yards (18-C.Wilder).
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WISC 20(6:35 - 2nd) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 36 yards from WIS 20 out of bounds at the ILL 44.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WISC 20(7:14 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz scrambles to WIS 20 for no gain (44-T.Barnes).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - WISC 15(7:53 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 20 for 5 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 18(8:34 - 2nd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 15 for -3 yards (45-K.Tolson44-T.Barnes).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - WISC 10(9:15 - 2nd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 18 for 8 yards (30-S.Brown21-J.Martin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 6(9:54 - 2nd) 7-D.Davis to WIS 10 for 4 yards.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (5 plays, 35 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ILL 40(10:01 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 29 yards from WIS 40 to WIS 11 fair catch by 16-J.Dunn. Penalty on WIS 6-D.Engram Holding 5 yards enforced at WIS 11.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ILL 40(10:08 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - ILL 49(10:44 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe pushed ob at WIS 40 for 9 yards (5-R.Wildgoose).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - ILL 46(11:15 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams to WIS 49 for 5 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILL 44(11:24 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Penalty on ILL 65-D.Kramer Holding 10 yards enforced at WIS 44. No Play.
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(11:54 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters to WIS 44 for 31 yards (18-C.Wilder).
|Kickoff
|(11:54 - 2nd) 26-J.Van Dyke kicks 40 yards from WIS 35 to ILL 25 fair catch by 2-C.Brown.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (15 plays, 88 yards, 4:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:54 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 5(12:00 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - WISC 9(12:38 - 2nd) 20-I.Guerendo to ILL 5 for 4 yards (44-T.Barnes2-D.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - WISC 12(13:12 - 2nd) 20-I.Guerendo to ILL 9 for 3 yards (45-K.Tolson98-D.Pate).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 20(13:55 - 2nd) 14-N.Watson to ILL 12 for 8 yards (30-S.Brown).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 33(14:34 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz scrambles runs ob at ILL 20 for 13 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 49(15:00 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 48 for 1 yard. Penalty on ILL 96-R.Perry Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at ILL 48.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 48(0:35 - 1st) 20-I.Guerendo to ILL 49 for 3 yards (2-D.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - WISC 47(0:59 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to WIS 48 for 1 yard (35-J.Hansen).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - WISC 41(1:46 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to WIS 47 for 6 yards (45-K.Tolson8-N.Hobbs).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - WISC 46(2:09 - 1st) Penalty on WIS 87-H.Rucci False start 5 yards enforced at WIS 46. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - WISC 46(2:54 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 46 for no gain (15-D.Ware).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 38(3:14 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 46 for 8 yards (21-J.Martin).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 3 - WISC 19(3:49 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 7-D.Davis. 7-D.Davis to WIS 38 for 19 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 12(4:34 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 19 for 7 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 12(5:11 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to WIS 12 for no gain (88-K.Randolph).
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (8 plays, 41 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - ILL 48(5:18 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 40 yards from ILL 48 to WIS 12 fair catch by 16-J.Dunn.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 10 - ILL 50(6:01 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 2-C.Brown. 2-C.Brown to ILL 48 for -2 yards (5-R.Wildgoose).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ILL 50(6:07 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. Penalty on ILL 79-V.Lowe Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 50(6:13 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 20(6:32 - 1st) 18-B.Peters scrambles to WIS 50 for 30 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 20(7:02 - 1st) 3-J.Norwood to ILL 20 for no gain (45-L.Chenal93-G.Rand).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - ILL 14(7:15 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker runs ob at ILL 20 for 6 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 8(7:56 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to ILL 14 for 6 yards (5-R.Wildgoose).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 7(8:23 - 1st) 3-J.Norwood to ILL 8 for 1 yard (45-L.Chenal).
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WISC 33(8:36 - 1st) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 60 yards from WIS 33 Downed at the ILL 7.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 17 - WISC 20(9:20 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 33 for 13 yards (30-S.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - WISC 20(9:59 - 1st) 20-I.Guerendo to WIS 20 for no gain (45-K.Tolson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WISC 27(10:43 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz sacked at WIS 20 for -7 yards (45-K.Tolson96-R.Perry).
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ILL 28(10:51 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 45 yards from ILL 28. 7-D.Davis to WIS 27 for no gain (2-D.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ILL 28(10:57 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 82-L.Ford.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 25(11:31 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 28 for 3 yards (95-K.Benton57-J.Sanborn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(11:37 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete.
|Kickoff
|(11:37 - 1st) 26-J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (6 plays, 33 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:37 - 1st) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - WISC 10(11:42 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 34-M.Stokke. 34-M.Stokke runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 14(12:24 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to ILL 10 for 4 yards (30-S.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 19(13:00 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to ILL 14 for 5 yards (2-D.Smith).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - WISC 31(13:26 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to ILL 19 for 12 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - WISC 34(13:57 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek pushed ob at ILL 31 for 3 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 33(14:32 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to ILL 34 for -1 yard (2-D.Smith).
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Fumble (2 plays, 15 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 29(14:42 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 33 FUMBLES (95-K.Benton). 41-N.Burks to ILL 33 for no gain.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 18(14:54 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to ILL 29 for 11 yards.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 26-J.Van Dyke kicks 63 yards from WIS 35. 2-C.Brown to ILL 18 for 16 yards (44-J.Chenal).
-
JAXST
FIU
16
10
3rd 2:28 ESP+
-
TULSA
SFLA
21
6
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
ILL
14WISC
7
21
2nd 0:50 BTN
-
LALAF
UAB
3
6
2nd 5:20 CBSSN
-
ARKST
APLST
17
45
Final ESPN
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
0
070 O/U
-13.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
CHARLO
0
049.5 O/U
-16
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
OKLA
TCU
0
059.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
NEB
5OHIOST
0
068 O/U
-26
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
23NCST
14UNC
0
060.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
RUT
MICHST
0
044.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
FSU
LVILLE
0
061 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm
-
KANSAS
20KSTATE
0
046.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
MERCER
ARMY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
CUSE
1CLEM
0
062 O/U
-46.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
AUBURN
MISS
0
071.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
GAS
25CSTCAR
0
051 O/U
-5.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
USM
LIB
0
060.5 O/U
-13
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
TULANE
UCF
0
071.5 O/U
-21
Sat 2:00pm ESP2
-
FAU
22MRSHL
0
051 O/U
-16
Sat 2:30pm
-
UK
MIZZOU
0
047 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:00pm SECN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
0
052 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
3ND
PITT
0
042.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
MTSU
RICE
0
049.5 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
17IOWAST
6OKLAST
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
HOU
NAVY
0
055.5 O/U
+15
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
8PSU
IND
0
062 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
2BAMA
TENN
0
066 O/U
+21.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
19VATECH
WAKE
0
068 O/U
+10.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
BAYLOR
TEXAS
0
061.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
GAST
TROY
0
068.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
TNCHAT
WKY
0
0
Sat 4:00pm ESP3
-
GATECH
BC
0
054.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
WVU
TXTECH
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 5:30pm ESP2
-
WYO
NEVADA
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
SC
LSU
0
055 O/U
-5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
BOISE
0
052.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LAMON
SALA
0
056.5 O/U
-15
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
18MICH
21MINN
0
053.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MD
NWEST
0
054.5 O/U
-11
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
065.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
LATECH
TXSA
0
053.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
UVA
11MIAMI
0
055.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
9CINCY
16SMU
0
056 O/U
-2.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
TXSTSM
12BYU
0
060.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN
-
AF
SJST
0
062.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
050.5 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
0
FS2