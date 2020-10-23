Drive Chart
ILL
WISC

ILL
0 Pass
0 Rush
-9 YDS
0:16 POS
Sack
3RD & 15 ILL 9
0:50
18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 5 for -4 yards (97-I.Loudermilk).
No Gain
2ND & 15 ILL 9
0:55
18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
Sack
1ST & 10 ILL 14
1:03
18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 9 for -5 yards (19-N.Herbig).
Kickoff
Kickoff
1:06
26-J.Van Dyke kicks 61 yards from WIS 35. 2-C.Brown to ILL 14 for 10 yards.
WISC
2 Pass
7 Rush
57 YDS
2:16 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
1:06
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
+14 YD
2ND & 8 ILL 14
1:11
5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 ILL 16
1:47
37-G.Groshek to ILL 14 for 2 yards (54-M.Mondesir).
+34 YD
2ND & 7 WISC 50
2:18
5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to ILL 16 for 34 yards (15-D.Ware).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 WISC 47
2:56
16-J.Dunn to ILL 50 for 3 yards (45-K.Tolson6-T.Adams).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 WISC 28
3:16
37-G.Groshek to WIS 32 for 4 yards (2-D.Smith). Penalty on ILL 8-N.Hobbs Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WIS 32.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 1:06
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 1:11
5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
57
yds
02:16
pos
7
20
Point After TD 3:22
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 3:39
5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 39 FUMBLES (30-S.Brown). 44-T.Barnes runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
11
yds
00:31
pos
6
14
Point After TD 11:54
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 12:00
5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
78
yds
04:36
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
Point After TD 11:37
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:42
5-G.Mertz complete to 34-M.Stokke. 34-M.Stokke runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
33
yds
02:55
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 5 11
Rushing 3 4
Passing 2 5
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 1-5 3-6
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 127 199
Total Plays 25 35
Avg Gain 5.1 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 97 62
Rush Attempts 12 22
Avg Rush Yards 8.1 2.8
Yards Passing 30 137
Comp. - Att. 5-12 13-13
Yards Per Pass 1.9 9.6
Penalties - Yards 3-40 2-10
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-38.0 2-48.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Illinois 0-0 07--7
14 Wisconsin 0-0 714--21
Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI
 30 PASS YDS 137
97 RUSH YDS 62
127 TOTAL YDS 199
Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 30 0 0 62.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 30 0 0 62.7
B. Peters 5/12 30 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 52 0
B. Peters 4 52 0 31
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
J. Imatorbhebhe 8 3 26 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ILL 18 0:18 2 15 Fumble
11:37 ILL 25 0:46 3 3 Punt
8:23 ILL 7 3:05 8 41 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:54 ILL 25 1:53 5 35 Punt
6:26 ILL 44 2:11 5 28 Downs
3:22 0:00 0 0 TD
1:06 ILL 14 0:16 3 -9 Downs
1:06 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:32 ILL 33 2:55 6 33 TD
10:43 WISC 27 2:07 3 6 Punt
5:11 WISC 12 4:36 15 88 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:54 WISC 6 3:19 5 14 Punt
4:10 WISC 28 0:31 2 11 TD
3:22 WISC 28 2:16 5 72 TD

ILL Fighting Illini  - Downs (3 plays, -9 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
Sack
3 & 15 - ILL 9
(0:50 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 5 for -4 yards (97-I.Loudermilk).
No Gain
2 & 15 - ILL 9
(0:55 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
Sack
1 & 10 - ILL 14
(1:03 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 9 for -5 yards (19-N.Herbig).
Kickoff
(1:06 - 2nd) 26-J.Van Dyke kicks 61 yards from WIS 35. 2-C.Brown to ILL 14 for 10 yards.

WISC Badgers  - TD (5 plays, 72 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:06 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
+14 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 14
(1:11 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 16
(1:47 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 14 for 2 yards (54-M.Mondesir).
+34 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 50
(2:18 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to ILL 16 for 34 yards (15-D.Ware).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 47
(2:56 - 2nd) 16-J.Dunn to ILL 50 for 3 yards (45-K.Tolson6-T.Adams).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 28
(3:16 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 32 for 4 yards (2-D.Smith). Penalty on ILL 8-N.Hobbs Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WIS 32.
Kickoff
(3:22 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35. 10-S.Bracey to WIS 28 for 28 yards (29-C.Bobak25-K.Joseph).

ILL Fighting Illini  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:22 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.

WISC Badgers  - TD (2 plays, 11 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 30
(3:39 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 39 FUMBLES (30-S.Brown). 44-T.Barnes runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 28
(4:10 - 2nd) 20-I.Guerendo to WIS 30 for 2 yards (6-T.Adams).

ILL Fighting Illini  - Downs (5 plays, 28 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 2 - ILL 28
(4:15 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
+2 YD
3 & 4 - ILL 30
(4:56 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to WIS 28 for 2 yards (98-C.Goetz).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 35
(5:32 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to WIS 30 for 5 yards (92-M.Henningsen).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 36
(6:05 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to WIS 35 for 1 yard (97-I.Loudermilk57-J.Sanborn).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 44
(6:26 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to WIS 36 for 20 yards (18-C.Wilder).

WISC Badgers  - Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - WISC 20
(6:35 - 2nd) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 36 yards from WIS 20 out of bounds at the ILL 44.
No Gain
3 & 8 - WISC 20
(7:14 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz scrambles to WIS 20 for no gain (44-T.Barnes).
+5 YD
2 & 13 - WISC 15
(7:53 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 20 for 5 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 18
(8:34 - 2nd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 15 for -3 yards (45-K.Tolson44-T.Barnes).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 10
(9:15 - 2nd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 18 for 8 yards (30-S.Brown21-J.Martin).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 6
(9:54 - 2nd) 7-D.Davis to WIS 10 for 4 yards.

ILL Fighting Illini  - Punt (5 plays, 35 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - ILL 40
(10:01 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 29 yards from WIS 40 to WIS 11 fair catch by 16-J.Dunn. Penalty on WIS 6-D.Engram Holding 5 yards enforced at WIS 11.
No Gain
3 & 6 - ILL 40
(10:08 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
+9 YD
2 & 15 - ILL 49
(10:44 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe pushed ob at WIS 40 for 9 yards (5-R.Wildgoose).
+5 YD
1 & 20 - ILL 46
(11:15 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams to WIS 49 for 5 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ILL 44
(11:24 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Penalty on ILL 65-D.Kramer Holding 10 yards enforced at WIS 44. No Play.
+31 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(11:54 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters to WIS 44 for 31 yards (18-C.Wilder).
Kickoff
(11:54 - 2nd) 26-J.Van Dyke kicks 40 yards from WIS 35 to ILL 25 fair catch by 2-C.Brown.

WISC Badgers  - TD (15 plays, 88 yards, 4:36 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:54 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 5
(12:00 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
1 & 9 - WISC 9
(12:38 - 2nd) 20-I.Guerendo to ILL 5 for 4 yards (44-T.Barnes2-D.Smith).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - WISC 12
(13:12 - 2nd) 20-I.Guerendo to ILL 9 for 3 yards (45-K.Tolson98-D.Pate).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 20
(13:55 - 2nd) 14-N.Watson to ILL 12 for 8 yards (30-S.Brown).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 33
(14:34 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz scrambles runs ob at ILL 20 for 13 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 49
(15:00 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 48 for 1 yard. Penalty on ILL 96-R.Perry Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at ILL 48.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 48
(0:35 - 1st) 20-I.Guerendo to ILL 49 for 3 yards (2-D.Smith).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - WISC 47
(0:59 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to WIS 48 for 1 yard (35-J.Hansen).
+6 YD
3 & 7 - WISC 41
(1:46 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to WIS 47 for 6 yards (45-K.Tolson8-N.Hobbs).
Penalty
3 & 2 - WISC 46
(2:09 - 1st) Penalty on WIS 87-H.Rucci False start 5 yards enforced at WIS 46. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 2 - WISC 46
(2:54 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 46 for no gain (15-D.Ware).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 38
(3:14 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 46 for 8 yards (21-J.Martin).
+19 YD
3 & 3 - WISC 19
(3:49 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 7-D.Davis. 7-D.Davis to WIS 38 for 19 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 12
(4:34 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 19 for 7 yards (35-J.Hansen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 12
(5:11 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to WIS 12 for no gain (88-K.Randolph).

ILL Fighting Illini  - Punt (8 plays, 41 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - ILL 48
(5:18 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 40 yards from ILL 48 to WIS 12 fair catch by 16-J.Dunn.
-2 YD
3 & 10 - ILL 50
(6:01 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 2-C.Brown. 2-C.Brown to ILL 48 for -2 yards (5-R.Wildgoose).
No Gain
2 & 10 - ILL 50
(6:07 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. Penalty on ILL 79-V.Lowe Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 50
(6:13 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
+30 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 20
(6:32 - 1st) 18-B.Peters scrambles to WIS 50 for 30 yards (25-E.Burrell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 20
(7:02 - 1st) 3-J.Norwood to ILL 20 for no gain (45-L.Chenal93-G.Rand).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - ILL 14
(7:15 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker runs ob at ILL 20 for 6 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 8
(7:56 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to ILL 14 for 6 yards (5-R.Wildgoose).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 7
(8:23 - 1st) 3-J.Norwood to ILL 8 for 1 yard (45-L.Chenal).

WISC Badgers  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - WISC 33
(8:36 - 1st) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 60 yards from WIS 33 Downed at the ILL 7.
+13 YD
3 & 17 - WISC 20
(9:20 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 33 for 13 yards (30-S.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 17 - WISC 20
(9:59 - 1st) 20-I.Guerendo to WIS 20 for no gain (45-K.Tolson).
Sack
1 & 10 - WISC 27
(10:43 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz sacked at WIS 20 for -7 yards (45-K.Tolson96-R.Perry).

ILL Fighting Illini  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - ILL 28
(10:51 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 45 yards from ILL 28. 7-D.Davis to WIS 27 for no gain (2-D.Smith).
No Gain
3 & 7 - ILL 28
(10:57 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 82-L.Ford.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 25
(11:31 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 28 for 3 yards (95-K.Benton57-J.Sanborn).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(11:37 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete.
Kickoff
(11:37 - 1st) 26-J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.

WISC Badgers  - TD (6 plays, 33 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:37 - 1st) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
+10 YD
3 & 1 - WISC 10
(11:42 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 34-M.Stokke. 34-M.Stokke runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 14
(12:24 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to ILL 10 for 4 yards (30-S.Brown).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 19
(13:00 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to ILL 14 for 5 yards (2-D.Smith).
+12 YD
3 & 8 - WISC 31
(13:26 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to ILL 19 for 12 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 11 - WISC 34
(13:57 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek pushed ob at ILL 31 for 3 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 33
(14:32 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to ILL 34 for -1 yard (2-D.Smith).

ILL Fighting Illini  - Fumble (2 plays, 15 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 29
(14:42 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 33 FUMBLES (95-K.Benton). 41-N.Burks to ILL 33 for no gain.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 18
(14:54 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to ILL 29 for 11 yards.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 26-J.Van Dyke kicks 63 yards from WIS 35. 2-C.Brown to ILL 18 for 16 yards (44-J.Chenal).
NCAA FB Scores