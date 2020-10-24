Drive Chart
Key Players
J. Milton 5 QB
225 PaYds, PaTD, 52 RuYds, RuTD
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
140 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 17 ReYds, 4 RECs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 12:50
2-T.Morgan complete to 42-K.Kieft. 42-K.Kieft runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
17
yds
00:41
pos
0
6
Point After TD 12:44
34-B.Walker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:43
24-Z.Charbonnet runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
70
yds
00:11
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:33
13-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Point After TD 7:08
13-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Field Goal 0:42
34-B.Walker 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
69
yds
06:26
pos
14
10
Touchdown 0:22
5-J.Milton complete to 42-B.Mason. 42-B.Mason runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
8
yds
00:15
pos
20
10
Point After TD 0:15
13-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
10
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 9:47
24-M.Ibrahim runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
60
yds
00:07
pos
21
16
Point After TD 9:38
34-B.Walker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
17
Touchdown 4:52
25-H.Haskins runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
87
yds
04:50
pos
27
17
Point After TD 4:48
13-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
17
Touchdown 1:07
25-H.Haskins runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
15
yds
02:06
pos
34
17
Point After TD 1:00
13-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
17
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 9:41
24-M.Ibrahim runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
71
yds
05:24
pos
35
23
Point After TD 9:36
34-B.Walker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
24
Touchdown 5:25
5-J.Milton runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
68
yds
04:16
pos
41
24
Point After TD 5:20
13-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
24
4th Quarter
Touchdown 13:57
9-C.Evans runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
96
yds
00:38
pos
48
24
Point After TD 13:51
13-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
24
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 21
Rushing 6 11
Passing 11 8
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 4-8 6-14
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-3
Total Net Yards 481 326
Total Plays 56 72
Avg Gain 8.6 4.5
Net Yards Rushing 256 129
Rush Attempts 31 41
Avg Rush Yards 8.3 3.1
Yards Passing 225 197
Comp. - Att. 15-25 18-31
Yards Per Pass 8.3 4.6
Penalties - Yards 7-80 5-39
Touchdowns 6 3
Rushing TDs 5 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 4-35.0
Return Yards 18 17
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-17
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-18 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
18 Michigan 0-0 21147749
21 Minnesota 0-0 1077024
TCF Bank Stadium Minneapolis, Minn.
 225 PASS YDS 197
256 RUSH YDS 129
481 TOTAL YDS 326
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Milton 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 225 1 0 169.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 225 1 0 169.1
J. Milton 15/22 225 1 0
C. McNamara 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. McNamara 0/3 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
H. Haskins 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 82 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 82 2
H. Haskins 6 82 2 66
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 70 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 70 1
Z. Charbonnet 4 70 1 70
J. Milton 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 52 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 52 1
J. Milton 8 52 1 23
B. Corum 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 24 0
B. Corum 5 24 0 9
C. Evans 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 1
C. Evans 5 19 1 8
G. Jackson 0 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
G. Jackson 1 8 0 8
A. Henning 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
A. Henning 1 6 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 74 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 74 0
R. Bell 5 4 74 0 35
B. Corum 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
B. Corum 2 2 36 0 24
R. Wilson 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
R. Wilson 4 2 34 0 18
E. All 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 0
E. All 6 2 33 0 27
A. Henning 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
A. Henning 1 1 14 0 14
M. Sainristil 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
M. Sainristil 1 1 11 0 11
C. Evans 9 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Evans 1 1 10 0 10
B. Mason 42 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 1
B. Mason 1 1 8 1 8
G. Jackson 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
G. Jackson 4 1 5 0 12
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Ross 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
J. Ross 7-1 0.0 1
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Hutchinson 6-0 0.0 0
B. Hawkins 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
B. Hawkins 6-0 0.0 0
M. Barrett 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
M. Barrett 5-0 1.0 0
K. Paye 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
K. Paye 4-0 2.0 0
M. Paige 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Paige 3-0 0.0 0
C. McGrone 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
C. McGrone 3-2 0.5 0
V. Gray 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
V. Gray 3-0 0.0 0
D. Hill 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Hill 3-0 0.0 0
C. Kemp 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
C. Kemp 2-1 1.0 0
H. Haskins 25 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Haskins 1-0 0.0 0
T. Upshaw 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Upshaw 1-0 0.0 0
A. Shibley 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Shibley 1-0 0.0 0
A. Solomon 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Solomon 1-1 0.0 0
J. Welschof 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
J. Welschof 0-2 0.5 0
D. Jeter 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Jeter 0-1 0.0 0
W. Mohan 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
W. Mohan 0-1 0.0 0
G. Green 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Green 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Moody 13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/3 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/3 7/7
J. Moody 0/3 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Mason 42 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
B. Mason 1 0.0 0 0
B. Corum 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
B. Corum 1 1.0 1 0
M. Brown 46 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
M. Brown 1 4.0 4 0
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
R. Bell 1 0.0 0 0
G. Jackson 0 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 -5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 -5 0
G. Jackson 1 -5.0 -5 0
M. Barrett 23 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 66.0 66 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 66.0 66 0
M. Barrett 1 66.0 66 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Minnesota
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.1% 197 1 1 115.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.1% 197 1 1 115.6
T. Morgan 18/31 197 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 140 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 140 2
M. Ibrahim 26 140 2 25
T. Potts 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
T. Potts 5 18 0 9
C. Wiley 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
C. Wiley 3 10 0 7
K. Kieft 42 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
K. Kieft 1 -2 0 -2
R. Bateman 0 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
R. Bateman 1 -4 0 -4
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -37 0
T. Morgan 6 -37 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Bateman 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 9 101 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 101 0
R. Bateman 11 9 101 0 38
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 45 0
C. Autman-Bell 2 1 45 0 45
K. Kieft 42 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 1
K. Kieft 3 2 29 1 15
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 17 0
M. Ibrahim 5 4 17 0 14
T. Potts 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Potts 2 1 9 0 9
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Spann-Ford 3 0 0 0 0
C. Geary 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Geary 1 0 0 0 0
B. Witham 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Witham 1 0 0 0 0
C. Wiley 1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
C. Wiley 1 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Sori-Marin 4-0 0.0 0
T. Nubin 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Nubin 4-1 0.0 0
C. Durr 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Durr 3-0 0.0 0
J. Howden 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Howden 3-1 0.0 0
C. Lindenberg 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Lindenberg 3-0 0.0 0
B. Mafe 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
B. Mafe 2-0 1.0 0
T. Rush 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Rush 2-0 0.0 0
S. Brown 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
E. Otomewo 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Otomewo 2-0 0.0 0
J. Aune 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Aune 2-1 0.0 0
K. Schad 32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Schad 2-0 0.0 0
M. Dew-Treadway 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Dew-Treadway 1-0 0.0 0
B. St-Juste 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. St-Juste 1-0 0.0 0
J. Harris 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Walker 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
B. Walker 1/1 29 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Stephenson 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 35.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 35.0 2
M. Stephenson 4 35.0 2 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Wiley 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 20 0
C. Wiley 2 16.5 20 0
T. Potts 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
T. Potts 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Jelen 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
P. Jelen 1 17.0 17 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICH 30 0:51 5 4 Punt
12:44 MICH 30 0:11 1 70 TD
10:37 MINN 45 3:23 6 25 FG Miss
7:08 0:00 0 0 TD
0:37 MINN 8 0:15 2 8 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:38 MICH 23 4:50 12 77 TD
3:13 MINN 29 2:06 4 29 TD
0:26 MINN 47 0:23 4 17 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:36 MICH 32 4:16 9 68 TD
0:49 MICH 4 0:38 5 96 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:33 MICH 13 3:51 6 72 FG Miss
2:49 MINN 30 0:58 5 4 Downs
0:38 MICH 14 0:00 1 -5 Game
0:38 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 MICH 17 0:41 2 17 TD
12:33 MINN 25 1:41 3 -11 Punt
7:14 MINN 20 0:00 1 78 TD
7:08 MINN 10 6:26 12 79 FG
0:22 MINN 25 0:07 1 8
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:48 MINN 25 1:28 4 4 Downs
1:04 MINN 25 0:31 3 4 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MINN 29 5:24 11 71 TD
5:20 MINN 18 4:24 9 78 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:51 MINN 25 6:08 10 17 Punt
3:37 MINN 20 0:37 2 35 INT
1:45 MINN 26 0:57 8 14 Punt
1:45 0:00 0 0

MICH Wolverines  - Punt (5 plays, 4 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 34-B.Walker kicks 39 yards from MIN 35. 46-M.Brown to MICH 30 for 4 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 30
(15:00 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 2-B.Corum. 2-B.Corum to MIN 46 for 24 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin23-J.Howden).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 46
(14:27 - 1st) 5-J.Milton to MIN 43 for 3 yards (45-C.Lindenberg).
Penalty
2 & 7 - MICH 43
(14:27 - 1st) Team penalty on MICH Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MIN 43. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 22 - MICH 42
(14:14 - 1st) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 0-G.Jackson.
Sack
3 & 22 - MICH 42
(14:09 - 1st) 5-J.Milton sacked at MICH 34 for -8 yards (34-B.Mafe).
Punt
4 & 30 - MICH 34
(14:09 - 1st) punts 0 yards from MICH 34 blocked by 25-P.Jelen. 48-B.McNaboe to MICH 17 for no gain.

MINN Golden Gophers  - TD (2 plays, 17 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 17
(13:25 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 14 for 3 yards.
+14 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 14
(12:50 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 42-K.Kieft. 42-K.Kieft runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:44 - 1st) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.

MICH Wolverines  - TD (1 plays, 70 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:44 - 1st) 34-B.Walker kicks 35 yards from MIN 35. 42-B.Mason to MICH 30 for no gain.
+70 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 30
(12:43 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:33 - 1st) 13-J.Moody extra point is good.

MINN Golden Gophers  - Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:33 - 1st) 13-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to MIN 25 fair catch by 1-C.Wiley.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25
(12:33 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 29 for 4 yards (44-C.McGrone).
-5 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 29
(12:01 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 24 for -5 yards.
Sack
3 & 11 - MINN 24
(11:22 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 14 for -10 yards (96-J.Welschof).
Punt
4 & 21 - MINN 14
(10:52 - 1st) 90-M.Stephenson punts 31 yards from MIN 14 Downed at the MIN 45.

MICH Wolverines  - Missed FG (6 plays, 25 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 45
(10:37 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson to MIN 40 for 5 yards (34-B.Mafe29-J.Aune).
No Gain
2 & 5 - MICH 40
(10:01 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MIN 40 for no gain (45-C.Lindenberg).
+18 YD
3 & 5 - MICH 40
(9:54 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 14-R.Wilson. 14-R.Wilson to MIN 22 for 18 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 22
(9:32 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MIN 14 for 8 yards.
No Gain
2 & 2 - MICH 14
(9:02 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MIN 14 for no gain (16-C.Durr).
-6 YD
3 & 2 - MICH 14
(8:52 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MIN 20 for -6 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin27-T.Nubin).
No Good
4 & 8 - MICH 20
(7:14 - 1st) 13-J.Moody 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.

MINN Golden Gophers  - TD (1 plays, 78 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - MINN 20
(7:14 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 15 for -5 yards FUMBLES (23-M.Barrett). 95-D.Jeter runs 15 yards for a touchdown.

MICH Wolverines  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:08 - 1st) 13-J.Moody extra point is good.

MINN Golden Gophers  - FG (12 plays, 79 yards, 6:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:08 - 1st) 13-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 20 for 20 yards (35-C.Kolesar). Penalty on MIN 36-B.McDonald Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at MIN 20.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 10
(7:02 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 10 for no gain (19-K.Paye).
+45 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 10
(6:24 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MICH 45 for 45 yards (30-D.Hill).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 45
(5:46 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 40 for 5 yards (12-J.Ross95-D.Jeter).
Penalty
2 & 5 - MINN 40
(4:59 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman. Penalty on MICH 30-D.Hill Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MICH 40. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25
(4:54 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 24-M.Ibrahim. 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 22 for 3 yards (23-M.Barrett).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 22
(4:52 - 1st) 3-T.Potts pushed ob at MICH 13 for 9 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 13
(3:39 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 13 for no gain (2-C.Kemp).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 13
(2:57 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 2 for 11 yards (91-T.Upshaw).
Penalty
1 & 2 - MINN 2
(2:24 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 2 for no gain (2-C.Kemp). Penalty on MIN 7-C.Autman-Bell False start 5 yards enforced at MICH 2. No Play.
-4 YD
1 & 7 - MINN 7
(2:19 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MICH 11 for -4 yards (23-M.Barrett44-C.McGrone).
No Gain
2 & 11 - MINN 11
(1:35 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
No Gain
3 & 11 - MINN 11
(1:29 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 24-M.Ibrahim. 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 11 for no gain (12-J.Ross).
Field Goal
4 & 11 - MINN 11
(0:42 - 1st) 34-B.Walker 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

MICH Wolverines  - TD (2 plays, 8 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:37 - 1st) 34-B.Walker kicks 39 yards from MIN 35. 23-M.Barrett to MIN 8 for 66 yards (23-J.Howden).
No Gain
1 & 8 - MICH 8
(0:28 - 1st) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
+8 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 8
(0:22 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 42-B.Mason. 42-B.Mason runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:22 - 1st) 13-J.Moody extra point is good.

MINN Golden Gophers

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:22 - 1st) 13-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to MIN 25 fair catch by 1-C.Wiley.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25
(0:15 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 33 for 8 yards.

MICH Wolverines

Result Play
+7 YD
2 & 2 - MICH 33
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-C.Wiley to MIN 40 for 7 yards (4-V.Gray).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 40
(14:24 - 2nd) 1-C.Wiley to MIN 40 for no gain (23-M.Barrett).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 40
(13:36 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 49 for 9 yards (30-D.Hill).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - MICH 49
(13:05 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 48 for 3 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MICH 48
(12:40 - 2nd) Penalty on MICH 97-A.Hutchinson Facemasking 15 yards enforced at MICH 48. No Play.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 33
(12:40 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 1-C.Wiley. 1-C.Wiley to MICH 37 for -4 yards.
+14 YD
2 & 14 - MICH 37
(11:55 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MICH 23 for 14 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 23
(11:15 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 20 for 3 yards (30-D.Hill).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 20
(10:29 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 16 for 4 yards (45-A.Shibley96-J.Welschof).
+16 YD
3 & 3 - MICH 16
(9:47 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:38 - 2nd) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.

MICH Wolverines  - TD (12 plays, 77 yards, 4:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:38 - 2nd) 34-B.Walker kicks 37 yards from MIN 35. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 23 for -5 yards (27-T.Nubin).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 23
(9:32 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 19-M.Sainristil. 19-M.Sainristil runs ob at MICH 34 for 11 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 34
(9:07 - 2nd) 0-G.Jackson pushed ob at MICH 42 for 8 yards (23-J.Howden).
+9 YD
2 & 2 - MICH 42
(8:34 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton runs ob at MIN 49 for 9 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 49
(8:09 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 14-R.Wilson.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 49
(8:20 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 3-A.Henning. 3-A.Henning pushed ob at MIN 35 for 14 yards (23-J.Howden).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 35
(7:32 - 2nd) 9-C.Evans to MIN 31 for 4 yards (27-T.Nubin).
Penalty
2 & 6 - MICH 31
(6:55 - 2nd) Penalty on MICH 76-R.Hayes False start 5 yards enforced at MIN 31. No Play.
+8 YD
2 & 11 - MICH 36
(6:38 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton to MIN 28 for 8 yards (45-C.Lindenberg). Penalty on MICH 86-L.Schoonmaker Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 28.
Penalty
2 & 13 - MICH 38
(6:04 - 2nd) Penalty on MIN 32-K.Schad Offside 5 yards enforced at MIN 38. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 33
(6:04 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton scrambles to MIN 27 for 6 yards (29-J.Aune).
+23 YD
3 & 2 - MICH 27
(5:22 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton to MIN 4 for 23 yards (27-T.Nubin).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - MICH 4
(4:52 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:48 - 2nd) 13-J.Moody extra point is good.

MINN Golden Gophers  - Downs (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:48 - 2nd) 13-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to MIN 25 fair catch by 1-C.Wiley.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25
(4:48 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 30 for 5 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - MINN 30
(4:02 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 31 for 1 yard (44-C.McGrone22-G.Green).
No Gain
3 & 4 - MINN 31
(3:23 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
-2 YD
4 & 4 - MINN 31
(3:20 - 2nd) 42-K.Kieft to MIN 29 for -2 yards (25-H.Haskins).

MICH Wolverines  - TD (4 plays, 29 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 29
(3:13 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MIN 27 for 2 yards (25-B.St-Juste). Penalty on MIN 25-B.St-Juste Facemasking 14 yards enforced at MIN 27.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 13
(2:47 - 2nd) 9-C.Evans to MIN 12 for 1 yard (21-J.Harris).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - MICH 12
(1:57 - 2nd) 9-C.Evans to MIN 4 FUMBLES (27-T.Nubin). 9-C.Evans to MIN 4 for no gain.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - MICH 4
(1:07 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:07 - 2nd) 13-J.Moody extra point is good.

MINN Golden Gophers  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:04 - 2nd) 13-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to MIN 25 fair catch by 1-C.Wiley.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 25
(1:04 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 24-M.Ibrahim. 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 25 for no gain (97-A.Hutchinson).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 25
(0:48 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 29 for 4 yards.
No Gain
3 & 6 - MINN 29
(0:40 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Spann-Ford.
Punt
4 & 6 - MINN 29
(0:33 - 2nd) 90-M.Stephenson punts 18 yards from MIN 29 out of bounds at the MIN 47.

MICH Wolverines  - Halftime (4 plays, 17 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 47
(0:26 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MICH 47
(0:22 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 0-G.Jackson.
+10 YD
3 & 10 - MICH 47
(0:14 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 9-C.Evans. 9-C.Evans to MIN 37 for 10 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 37
(0:07 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MIN 30 for 7 yards (7-S.Brown).
No Good
2 & 3 - MICH 30
(0:03 - 2nd) 13-J.Moody 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.

MINN Golden Gophers  - TD (11 plays, 71 yards, 5:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 13-J.Moody kicks 61 yards from MICH 35. 3-T.Potts to MIN 29 for 25 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 29
(14:56 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 29
(14:50 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 36 for 7 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - MINN 36
(14:03 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 41 for 5 yards (12-J.Ross2-C.Kemp).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 41
(13:23 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 41 for no gain (12-J.Ross).
+15 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 41
(12:40 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 42-K.Kieft. 42-K.Kieft to MICH 44 for 15 yards (7-M.Paige).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 44
(12:03 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 37 for 7 yards (44-C.McGrone).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 37
(11:23 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 33 for 4 yards (20-B.Hawkins12-J.Ross).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 33
(10:48 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Witham.
+25 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 33
(10:43 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MICH 8 for 25 yards (4-V.Gray).
+3 YD
1 & 8 - MINN 8
(10:23 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 5 for 3 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - MINN 5
(9:41 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:36 - 3rd) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.

MICH Wolverines  - TD (9 plays, 68 yards, 4:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:36 - 3rd) 34-B.Walker kicks 34 yards from MIN 35. 2-B.Corum to MICH 32 FUMBLES. 23-M.Barrett to MICH 32 for no gain.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 32
(9:25 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson runs ob at MICH 44 for 12 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 44
(8:50 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 48 for 4 yards (16-C.Durr).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 48
(8:16 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 83-E.All. 83-E.All to MIN 46 for 6 yards (9-E.Otomewo).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 46
(7:42 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton runs ob at MIN 37 for 9 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 1 - MICH 37
(7:08 - 3rd) 2-B.Corum to MIN 30 for 7 yards (7-S.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 30
(6:28 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
+27 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 30
(6:20 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 83-E.All. 83-E.All to MIN 3 for 27 yards (8-T.Rush).
+1 YD
1 & 3 - MICH 3
(6:00 - 3rd) 9-C.Evans to MIN 2 for 1 yard (55-M.Sori-Marin).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - MICH 2
(5:25 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:20 - 3rd) 13-J.Moody extra point is good.

MINN Golden Gophers  - Downs (9 plays, 78 yards, 4:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:20 - 3rd) 13-J.Moody kicks 60 yards from MICH 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 18 for 13 yards (33-G.Green).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 18
(5:12 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim pushed ob at MIN 43 for 25 yards (12-J.Ross).
+38 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 43
(4:36 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MICH 19 for 38 yards. Penalty on MICH 4-V.Gray Pass interference declined.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 19
(4:14 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 16 for 3 yards (12-J.Ross).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 16
(3:35 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 11 for 5 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 11
(3:00 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 8 for 3 yards (23-M.Barrett).
+4 YD
1 & 8 - MINN 8
(2:25 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 4 for 4 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
No Gain
2 & 4 - MINN 4
(1:39 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 4 for no gain (97-A.Hutchinson).
No Gain
3 & 4 - MINN 4
(1:01 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
No Gain
4 & 4 - MINN 4
(0:56 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 24-M.Ibrahim.

MICH Wolverines  - TD (5 plays, 96 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
+66 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 4
(0:49 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MIN 30 for 66 yards (16-C.Durr).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 30
(0:11 - 3rd) 2-B.Corum to MIN 23 for 7 yards (32-K.Schad).
+16 YD
2 & 3 - MICH 23
(15:00 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 14-R.Wilson. 14-R.Wilson to MIN 7 for 16 yards (23-J.Howden).
+2 YD
1 & 7 - MICH 7
(14:38 - 4th) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MIN 5 for 2 yards (32-K.Schad).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 5
(13:57 - 4th) 9-C.Evans runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:51 - 4th) 13-J.Moody extra point is good.

MINN Golden Gophers  - Punt (10 plays, 17 yards, 6:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:51 - 4th) 13-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to MIN 25 fair catch by 1-C.Wiley.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25
(13:51 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 39 for 14 yards (7-M.Paige8-W.Mohan).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 39
(13:23 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan scrambles to MIN 41 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - MINN 41
(12:42 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 42-K.Kieft.
+14 YD
3 & 8 - MINN 41
(12:36 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 24-M.Ibrahim. 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 45 for 14 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 45
(12:10 - 4th) 3-T.Potts to MICH 42 for 3 yards (97-A.Hutchinson10-A.Solomon).
-4 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 42
(11:22 - 4th) 3-T.Potts to MICH 46 for -4 yards (19-K.Paye).
+12 YD
3 & 11 - MINN 46
(10:39 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MICH 34 for 12 yards (4-V.Gray).
Sack
1 & 10 - MINN 34
(10:00 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MICH 45 for -11 yards (2-C.Kemp).
Sack
2 & 21 - MINN 45
(9:05 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 48 for -7 yards (19-K.Paye).
Sack
3 & 28 - MINN 48
(8:18 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 42 for -6 yards (19-K.Paye).
Punt
4 & 34 - MINN 42
(7:43 - 4th) 90-M.Stephenson punts 45 yards from MIN 42 Downed at the MICH 13.

MICH Wolverines  - Missed FG (6 plays, 72 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 13
(7:33 - 4th) 3-A.Henning to MICH 19 for 6 yards (9-E.Otomewo).
+30 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 19
(6:45 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 49 for 30 yards (27-T.Nubin).
+35 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 49
(5:57 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MIN 16 for 35 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 16
(5:13 - 4th) 2-B.Corum to MIN 13 for 3 yards (29-J.Aune).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 13
(4:30 - 4th) 2-B.Corum to MIN 15 for -2 yards (18-M.Dew-Treadway).
No Gain
3 & 9 - MICH 15
(3:47 - 4th) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
No Good
4 & 9 - MICH 15
(3:42 - 4th) 13-J.Moody 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.

MINN Golden Gophers  - Interception (2 plays, 35 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 20
(3:37 - 4th) 1-C.Wiley to MIN 23 for 3 yards (12-J.Ross).
Int
2 & 7 - MINN 23
(3:00 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-J.Ross at MIN 33. 12-J.Ross to MIN 15 for 18 yards (85-B.Witham). Penalty on MICH 97-A.Hutchinson Illegal crackback block by offense 15 yards enforced at MIN 15.

MICH Wolverines  - Downs (5 plays, 4 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 30
(2:49 - 4th) 2-B.Corum to MIN 21 for 9 yards (8-T.Rush).
Penalty
2 & 1 - MICH 21
(2:12 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara complete to 42-B.Mason. 42-B.Mason pushed ob at MIN 16 for 5 yards (16-C.Durr). Team penalty on MICH Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at MIN 21. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 6 - MICH 26
(2:00 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 14-R.Wilson.
No Gain
3 & 6 - MICH 26
(1:56 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
No Gain
4 & 6 - MICH 26
(1:51 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 0-G.Jackson.

MINN Golden Gophers  - Punt (8 plays, 14 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 26
(1:45 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Spann-Ford.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MINN 26
(1:41 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Spann-Ford.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - MINN 26
(1:37 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 3-T.Potts. 3-T.Potts pushed ob at MIN 35 for 9 yards (7-M.Paige).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - MINN 35
(1:27 - 4th) 3-T.Potts to MIN 36 for 1 yard (97-A.Hutchinson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MINN 36
(1:04 - 4th) Penalty on MIN 88-B.Spann-Ford False start 5 yards enforced at MIN 36. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - MINN 31
(1:04 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Potts.
No Gain
2 & 15 - MINN 31
(1:00 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Geary.
+9 YD
3 & 15 - MINN 31
(0:56 - 4th) 3-T.Potts to MIN 40 for 9 yards (10-A.Solomon).
Punt
4 & 6 - MINN 40
(0:48 - 4th) 90-M.Stephenson punts 46 yards from MIN 40 Downed at the MICH 14.

MICH Wolverines  - End of Game (1 plays, -5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 14
(0:38 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara kneels at MICH 9 for -5 yards.
