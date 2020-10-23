Drive Chart
TULSA
SFLA

TULSA
1 Pass
1 Rush
21 YDS
0:20 POS
-1 YD
1ST & 10 TULSA 28
0:27
8-D.Prince to TSA 27 for -1 yard (59-A.Mims).
+22 YD
1ST & 10 TULSA 6
0:47
11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 28 for 22 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
TULSA
5 Pass
31 Rush
56 YDS
3:58 POS
No Gain
3RD & 6 SFLA 6
0:56
0-N.Johnson scrambles to TSA 4 FUMBLES (23-Z.Collins). 19-G.Sawyer to TSA 6 for no gain.
-2 YD
2ND & 4 TULSA 4
1:03
0-N.Johnson scrambles pushed ob at TSA 6 for -2 yards (1-K.Ray).
+3 YD
1ST & 7 TULSA 7
1:08
0-N.Johnson pushed ob at TSA 4 for 3 yards (13-L.Mullins).
+10 YD
1ST & 10 TULSA 17
1:15
0-N.Johnson complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman pushed ob at TSA 7 for 10 yards (23-Z.Collins).
Penalty
3RD & 11 TULSA 32
1:58
0-N.Johnson complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford to TSA 37 for -5 yards (11-T.Reeves). Penalty on TSA 11-T.Reeves Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TSA 32. No Play.
No Gain
2ND & 11 TULSA 32
2:05
0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 TULSA 31
2:30
0-N.Johnson complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford runs ob at TSA 32 for -1 yard.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 TULSA 44
3:01
0-N.Johnson complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to TSA 31 for 13 yards.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 4:54
90-Z.Long extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
6
Touchdown 5:02
8-D.Prince runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
75
yds
04:43
pos
20
6
Point After TD 12:28
90-Z.Long extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
6
Touchdown 12:28
24-C.Taylor runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
78
yds
01:37
pos
13
6
1st Quarter
Field Goal 7:00
28-J.Sackett 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
6
yds
01:15
pos
7
6
Field Goal 10:04
28-J.Sackett 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
17
yds
01:15
pos
7
3
Point After TD 12:10
90-Z.Long extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:18
11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
01:04
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 7
Rushing 6 2
Passing 9 3
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 5-7 1-7
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 289 113
Total Plays 38 31
Avg Gain 7.6 3.6
Net Yards Rushing 127 44
Rush Attempts 23 16
Avg Rush Yards 5.5 2.8
Yards Passing 162 69
Comp. - Att. 10-15 9-15
Yards Per Pass 10.8 4.6
Penalties - Yards 5-40 4-20
Touchdowns 3 0
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-38.0 3-48.7
Return Yards 14 91
Punts - Returns 2-14 1-60
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-31
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Tulsa 1-1 714--21
South Florida 1-4 60--6
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Fla.
 162 PASS YDS 69
127 RUSH YDS 44
289 TOTAL YDS 113
Tulsa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Smith 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.4% 438 4 2 142.1
Z. Smith 35/57 438 4 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Prince 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 123 0
D. Prince 21 123 0 0
T. Wilkerson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 108 1
T. Wilkerson 31 108 1 0
C. Taylor II 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 61 0
C. Taylor II 13 61 0 0
K. Stokes 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
K. Stokes 2 6 0 0
Z. Smith 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -21 0
Z. Smith 8 -21 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Stokes 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 150 1
K. Stokes 0 10 150 1 0
J. Johnson 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 132 2
J. Johnson 0 7 132 2 0
S. Crawford Jr. 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 97 1
S. Crawford Jr. 0 8 97 1 0
J. Santana 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
J. Santana 0 4 28 0 0
J. Stewart 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Stewart 0 1 12 0 0
D. Prince 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Prince 0 1 11 0 0
T. Wilkerson 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
T. Wilkerson 0 2 4 0 0
J. Palmer 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Palmer 0 1 4 0 0
E. Hall 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
E. Hall 0 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Green IV 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Green IV 0-0 0 1
Z. Collins 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Z. Collins 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Z. Long 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/3
Z. Long 2/2 0 2/3 0
T. Tipton 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
T. Tipton 0/1 0 1/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
South Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. McCloud 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.8% 269 1 2 103.7
J. McCloud 31/51 269 1 2
N. Johnson 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.8% 85 0 0 88.4
N. Johnson 7/16 85 0 0
K. Marsh 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.6% 49 0 3 38.7
K. Marsh 10/21 49 0 3
R. St. Felix 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 18 0 0 251.2
R. St. Felix 1/1 18 0 0
C. Fortin 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 14 0 0 52.9
C. Fortin 2/6 14 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ford 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 153 1
J. Ford 24 153 1 0
K. Joiner 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 129 1
K. Joiner 28 129 1 0
N. Johnson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 61 1
N. Johnson 13 61 1 0
B. Battie 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 52 0
B. Battie 6 52 0 0
L. Parker 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 51 0
L. Parker 7 51 0 0
O. Seriki 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 25 0
O. Seriki 5 25 0 0
O. Dollison 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
O. Dollison 1 19 0 0
D. Felix 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
D. Felix 3 11 0 0
J. McCloud 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 6 0
J. McCloud 12 6 0 0
B. Miller 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Miller 1 4 0 0
L. Williams 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
L. Williams 1 -4 0 0
K. Marsh 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
K. Marsh 2 -5 0 0
J. Evans 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
J. Evans 1 -9 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Dukes 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 100 1
D. Dukes 0 8 100 1 0
M. Brinkman 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 69 0
M. Brinkman 0 6 69 0 0
L. Williams 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 63 0
L. Williams 0 4 63 0 0
J. Ford 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 58 0
J. Ford 0 7 58 0 0
B. Miller 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
B. Miller 0 5 51 0 0
O. Dollison 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
O. Dollison 0 2 32 0 0
S. Brown 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
S. Brown 0 1 19 0 0
J. McCloud 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
J. McCloud 0 1 18 0 0
R. St. Felix 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 18 0
R. St. Felix 0 5 18 0 0
X. Weaver 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
X. Weaver 0 2 12 0 0
C. Carter 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 8 0
C. Carter 0 3 8 0 0
S. Atkins 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
S. Atkins 0 1 4 0 0
K. Joiner 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 0 0
K. Joiner 0 3 0 0 0
J. Mathis 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
J. Mathis 0 1 -4 0 0
T. Horne 
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
- - - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -13 0
T. Horne 0 2 -13 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. LaPointe 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. LaPointe 0-0 0 1
C. Townsel 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Townsel 0-0 0 1
B. Nichols 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Nichols 0-0 0 1
M. Harris 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Harris 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Shrader 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 3/4
S. Shrader 0/1 0 3/4 0
J. Sackett 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
J. Sackett 0/1 0 1/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 TULSA 35 1:04 4 65 TD
11:34 SFLA 45 0:00 1 21 INT
9:59 TULSA 12 1:25 3 7 Punt
6:57 TULSA 16 3:00 6 43 Punt
1:57 TULSA 27 1:37 5 44
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:37 TULSA 20 4:43 14 80 TD
0:47 TULSA 6 0:20 2 21 Halftime
0:47 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SFLA 22 1:36 4 2 Punt
12:10 SFLA 41 0:29 2 4 Fumble
11:19 TULSA 39 1:15 5 17 FG
8:15 TULSA 9 1:15 4 1 FG
3:49 SFLA 15 1:38 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 SFLA 24 2:34 6 17 Punt
4:54 SFLA 23 3:58 12 71 Fumble

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - Halftime (2 plays, 21 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 28
(0:27 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 27 for -1 yard (59-A.Mims).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 6
(0:47 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 28 for 22 yards (22-M.LaPointe).

SFLA Bulls  - Fumble (12 plays, 71 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 6 - SFLA 6
(0:56 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson scrambles to TSA 4 FUMBLES (23-Z.Collins). 19-G.Sawyer to TSA 6 for no gain.
-2 YD
2 & 4 - SFLA 4
(1:03 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson scrambles pushed ob at TSA 6 for -2 yards (1-K.Ray).
+3 YD
1 & 7 - SFLA 7
(1:08 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson pushed ob at TSA 4 for 3 yards (13-L.Mullins).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 17
(1:15 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman pushed ob at TSA 7 for 10 yards (23-Z.Collins).
Penalty
3 & 11 - SFLA 32
(1:58 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford to TSA 37 for -5 yards (11-T.Reeves). Penalty on TSA 11-T.Reeves Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TSA 32. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 11 - SFLA 32
(2:05 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 31
(2:30 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford runs ob at TSA 32 for -1 yard.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 44
(3:01 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to TSA 31 for 13 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 43
(3:30 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson scrambles pushed ob at TSA 44 for 13 yards (30-J.Wright).
+14 YD
3 & 4 - SFLA 29
(4:03 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to USF 43 for 14 yards (13-L.Mullins27-D.Jackson).
-2 YD
2 & 2 - SFLA 31
(4:29 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson to USF 29 for -2 yards (94-A.Goodlow).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 23
(4:47 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 8-L.Williams. 8-L.Williams runs ob at USF 31 for 8 yards.
Kickoff
(4:54 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 59 yards from TSA 35. 80-T.Horne to USF 23 for 17 yards (0-T.Davis).

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - TD (14 plays, 80 yards, 4:43 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:54 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
+27 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 27
(5:02 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 27
(5:03 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete.
+10 YD
3 & 9 - TULSA 37
(5:10 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to USF 27 for 10 yards (0-D.Evans).
No Gain
2 & 9 - TULSA 37
(5:19 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Stewart.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 38
(5:57 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to USF 37 for 1 yard (59-A.Mims).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - TULSA 43
(6:20 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to USF 38 for 5 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
Penalty
3 & 6 - TULSA 48
(6:30 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford. Penalty on USF 23-T.Mangum Offside 5 yards enforced at USF 48. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 48
(7:15 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to USF 48 for 4 yards (59-A.Mims22-M.LaPointe).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULSA 48
(7:25 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to USF 47 for 5 yards. Penalty on TSA 9-S.Crawford Pass touched by receiver who went OOB 0 yards enforced at TSA 48. No Play.
+15 YD
3 & 9 - TULSA 33
(7:40 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 48 for 15 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 32
(8:24 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 33 for 1 yard (11-D.Boyles).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 32
(8:32 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Stewart.
+15 YD
2 & 13 - TULSA 17
(8:59 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 32 for 15 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 20
(9:37 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 17 for -3 yards (91-R.Yates).

SFLA Bulls  - Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - SFLA 41
(9:49 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 52 yards from USF 41. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 20 for 13 yards (15-J.Curry).
Penalty
4 & 2 - SFLA 46
(10:04 - 2nd) Penalty on USF 3-V.Davis False start 5 yards enforced at USF 46. No Play.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - SFLA 45
(10:40 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 46 for 1 yard (19-G.Sawyer).
+8 YD
2 & 11 - SFLA 37
(11:02 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 45 for 8 yards (0-T.Davis).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 38
(11:41 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 37 for -1 yard (30-J.Wright).
Penalty
2 & 1 - SFLA 33
(11:51 - 2nd) Penalty on TSA 90-J.Player Offside 5 yards enforced at USF 33. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 24
(12:16 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 33 for 9 yards (21-T.Wilkerson).
Kickoff
(12:23 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 55 yards from TSA 35. 1-J.Ford pushed ob at USF 24 for 14 yards (28-J.Hendrix).

TULSA Golden Hurricane

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:28 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - TULSA 5
(12:28 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+3 YD
1 & 8 - TULSA 8
(13:05 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to USF 5 for 3 yards (16-B.Nichols91-R.Yates).
+16 YD
1 & 15 - TULSA 24
(13:33 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to USF 8 for 16 yards (6-D.Bellamy).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULSA 19
(13:57 - 2nd) Team penalty on TSA False start 5 yards enforced at USF 19. No Play.
+7 YD
3 & 3 - TULSA 26
(14:21 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to USF 19 for 7 yards (0-D.Evans).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 29
(15:00 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to USF 26 for 3 yards (17-B.Green23-T.Mangum).

TULSA Golden Hurricane

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 33
(0:20 - 1st) 2-K.Stokes to USF 29 for 4 yards (59-A.Mims0-D.Evans).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 47
(0:37 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes pushed ob at USF 33 for 14 yards (0-D.Evans).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - TULSA 48
(1:03 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to USF 47 for 5 yards (11-D.Boyles).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 41
(1:33 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to TSA 48 for 7 yards (3-V.Davis).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 27
(1:57 - 1st) 5-J.Santana to TSA 41 for 14 yards (2-N.Roberts).

SFLA Bulls  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - SFLA 21
(2:11 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 52 yards from USF 21 to the TSA 27 downed by 50-B.Bernard.
+3 YD
3 & 7 - SFLA 18
(2:50 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 21-B.Battie. 21-B.Battie to USF 21 for 3 yards (30-J.Wright).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 15
(3:20 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to USF 18 for 3 yards (1-K.Ray).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 15
(3:49 - 1st) 1-J.Ford pushed ob at USF 15 for no gain (5-R.Nixon).

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - Punt (6 plays, 43 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - TULSA 41
(3:57 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 26 yards from USF 41 out of bounds at the USF 15.
-2 YD
3 & 1 - TULSA 39
(4:30 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to USF 41 for -2 yards (96-K.Pinkney).
No Gain
2 & 1 - TULSA 39
(5:09 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to USF 39 for no gain (11-D.Boyles59-A.Mims).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 48
(5:26 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to USF 39 for 9 yards (7-M.Hampton).
+27 YD
3 & 1 - TULSA 25
(5:59 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to USF 48 for 27 yards (9-K.Sails).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - TULSA 23
(6:33 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 25 for 2 yards (11-D.Boyles23-T.Mangum).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 16
(6:52 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 23 for 7 yards (11-D.Boyles).
Kickoff
(6:57 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35. 6-C.Lovick to TSA 16 for 16 yards (6-D.Bellamy).

SFLA Bulls  - FG (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 8 - SFLA 8
(7:00 - 1st) 28-J.Sackett 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 8 - SFLA 8
(7:08 - 1st) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller. Penalty on USF 73-D.Jennings Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
+5 YD
2 & 13 - SFLA 13
(7:48 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to TSA 8 for 5 yards (1-K.Ray).
+1 YD
1 & 14 - SFLA 14
(8:15 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to TSA 13 for 1 yard (25-J.Oliver).
Penalty
1 & 9 - SFLA 9
(8:15 - 1st) Penalty on USF 73-D.Jennings False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 9. No Play.

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - TULSA 19
(8:34 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 50 yards from TSA 19. 9-K.Sails pushed ob at TSA 9 for 60 yards (37-L.Wilson).
No Gain
3 & 3 - TULSA 19
(8:38 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - TULSA 17
(9:24 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 19 for 2 yards (11-D.Boyles).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 12
(9:52 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 17 for 5 yards (46-R.Thaxton).
Kickoff
(9:59 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35. 8-D.Prince to TSA 12 for 12 yards (2-N.Roberts).

SFLA Bulls  - FG (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 8 - SFLA 22
(10:04 - 1st) 28-J.Sackett 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 8 - SFLA 22
(10:10 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 24
(10:45 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to TSA 22 for 2 yards (11-T.Reeves).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 24
(10:50 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 39
(11:14 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud to TSA 24 for 15 yards (23-Z.Collins).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 39
(11:19 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - Interception (1 plays, 21 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - TULSA 45
(11:34 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 0-D.Evans at USF 15. 0-D.Evans to USF 46 for 31 yards (5-J.Santana). Penalty on TSA 5-J.Santana Facemasking 15 yards enforced at USF 46.

SFLA Bulls  - Fumble (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 6 - SFLA 45
(11:41 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to USF 45 FUMBLES (23-Z.Collins). 13-L.Mullins to USF 45 for no gain.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 41
(12:02 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to USF 45 for 4 yards (26-A.Evans).
Kickoff
(12:10 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 58 yards from TSA 35. 80-T.Horne pushed ob at USF 41 for 34 yards (41-D.Hopkins).

TULSA Golden Hurricane  - TD (4 plays, 65 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:10 - 1st) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 33
(12:18 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 46
(12:35 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes pushed ob at USF 33 for 21 yards (2-N.Roberts).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - TULSA 42
(12:55 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 46 for 4 yards (59-A.Mims).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 35
(13:14 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 42 for 7 yards (3-V.Davis).

SFLA Bulls  - Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - SFLA 24
(13:24 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 42 yards from USF 24. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 35 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 8 - SFLA 24
(13:29 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Dukes.
Penalty
3 & 3 - SFLA 29
(13:46 - 1st) Penalty on USF 74-B.Cecil False start 5 yards enforced at USF 29. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 24
(14:20 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 29 for 5 yards (21-T.Wilkerson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 22
(14:55 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to USF 24 for 2 yards (97-T.Stevenson90-J.Player).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 56 yards from TSA 35. 1-J.Ford to USF 22 for 13 yards (41-D.Hopkins).
