Drive Chart
|
|
|TULSA
|SFLA
TULSA
1 Pass
1 Rush
21 YDS
0:20 POS
-1 YD
1ST & 10 TULSA 28
0:27
8-D.Prince to TSA 27 for -1 yard (59-A.Mims).
+22 YD
1ST & 10 TULSA 6
0:47
11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 28 for 22 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
TULSA
5 Pass
31 Rush
56 YDS
3:58 POS
No Gain
3RD & 6 SFLA 6
0:56
0-N.Johnson scrambles to TSA 4 FUMBLES (23-Z.Collins). 19-G.Sawyer to TSA 6 for no gain.
-2 YD
2ND & 4 TULSA 4
1:03
0-N.Johnson scrambles pushed ob at TSA 6 for -2 yards (1-K.Ray).
+3 YD
1ST & 7 TULSA 7
1:08
0-N.Johnson pushed ob at TSA 4 for 3 yards (13-L.Mullins).
+10 YD
1ST & 10 TULSA 17
1:15
0-N.Johnson complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman pushed ob at TSA 7 for 10 yards (23-Z.Collins).
Penalty
3RD & 11 TULSA 32
1:58
0-N.Johnson complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford to TSA 37 for -5 yards (11-T.Reeves). Penalty on TSA 11-T.Reeves Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TSA 32. No Play.
No Gain
2ND & 11 TULSA 32
2:05
0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 TULSA 31
2:30
0-N.Johnson complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford runs ob at TSA 32 for -1 yard.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 TULSA 44
3:01
0-N.Johnson complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to TSA 31 for 13 yards.
Touchdown 12:18
11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
01:04
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|7
|Rushing
|6
|2
|Passing
|9
|3
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-7
|1-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|289
|113
|Total Plays
|38
|31
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|127
|44
|Rush Attempts
|23
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|162
|69
|Comp. - Att.
|10-15
|9-15
|Yards Per Pass
|10.8
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|4-20
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-38.0
|3-48.7
|Return Yards
|14
|91
|Punts - Returns
|2-14
|1-60
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-31
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|162
|PASS YDS
|69
|
|
|127
|RUSH YDS
|44
|
|
|289
|TOTAL YDS
|113
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Smith
|Z. Smith
|35/57
|438
|4
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Prince
|D. Prince
|21
|123
|0
|0
|
T. Wilkerson
|T. Wilkerson
|31
|108
|1
|0
|
C. Taylor II
|C. Taylor II
|13
|61
|0
|0
|
K. Stokes
|K. Stokes
|2
|6
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith
|Z. Smith
|8
|-21
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Stokes
|K. Stokes
|0
|10
|150
|1
|0
|
J. Johnson
|J. Johnson
|0
|7
|132
|2
|0
|
S. Crawford Jr.
|S. Crawford Jr.
|0
|8
|97
|1
|0
|
J. Santana
|J. Santana
|0
|4
|28
|0
|0
|
J. Stewart
|J. Stewart
|0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|
D. Prince
|D. Prince
|0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|
T. Wilkerson
|T. Wilkerson
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|
J. Palmer
|J. Palmer
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|
E. Hall
|E. Hall
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Green IV
|A. Green IV
|0-0
|0
|1
|
Z. Collins
|Z. Collins
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCloud
|J. McCloud
|31/51
|269
|1
|2
|
N. Johnson
|N. Johnson
|7/16
|85
|0
|0
|
K. Marsh
|K. Marsh
|10/21
|49
|0
|3
|
R. St. Felix
|R. St. Felix
|1/1
|18
|0
|0
|
C. Fortin
|C. Fortin
|2/6
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ford
|J. Ford
|24
|153
|1
|0
|
K. Joiner
|K. Joiner
|28
|129
|1
|0
|
N. Johnson
|N. Johnson
|13
|61
|1
|0
|
B. Battie
|B. Battie
|6
|52
|0
|0
|
L. Parker
|L. Parker
|7
|51
|0
|0
|
O. Seriki
|O. Seriki
|5
|25
|0
|0
|
O. Dollison
|O. Dollison
|1
|19
|0
|0
|
D. Felix
|D. Felix
|3
|11
|0
|0
|
J. McCloud
|J. McCloud
|12
|6
|0
|0
|
B. Miller
|B. Miller
|1
|4
|0
|0
|
L. Williams
|L. Williams
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|
K. Marsh
|K. Marsh
|2
|-5
|0
|0
|
J. Evans
|J. Evans
|1
|-9
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Dukes
|D. Dukes
|0
|8
|100
|1
|0
|
M. Brinkman
|M. Brinkman
|0
|6
|69
|0
|0
|
L. Williams
|L. Williams
|0
|4
|63
|0
|0
|
J. Ford
|J. Ford
|0
|7
|58
|0
|0
|
B. Miller
|B. Miller
|0
|5
|51
|0
|0
|
O. Dollison
|O. Dollison
|0
|2
|32
|0
|0
|
S. Brown
|S. Brown
|0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|
J. McCloud
|J. McCloud
|0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|
R. St. Felix
|R. St. Felix
|0
|5
|18
|0
|0
|
X. Weaver
|X. Weaver
|0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|
C. Carter
|C. Carter
|0
|3
|8
|0
|0
|
S. Atkins
|S. Atkins
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|
K. Joiner
|K. Joiner
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mathis
|J. Mathis
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|
T. Horne
|T. Horne
|0
|2
|-13
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. LaPointe
|M. LaPointe
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Townsel
|C. Townsel
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Nichols
|B. Nichols
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Harris
|M. Harris
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader
|S. Shrader
|0/1
|0
|3/4
|0
|
J. Sackett
|J. Sackett
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Halftime (2 plays, 21 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 28(0:27 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 27 for -1 yard (59-A.Mims).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 6(0:47 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 28 for 22 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
SFLA
Bulls
- Fumble (12 plays, 71 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SFLA 6(0:56 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson scrambles to TSA 4 FUMBLES (23-Z.Collins). 19-G.Sawyer to TSA 6 for no gain.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - SFLA 4(1:03 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson scrambles pushed ob at TSA 6 for -2 yards (1-K.Ray).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - SFLA 7(1:08 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson pushed ob at TSA 4 for 3 yards (13-L.Mullins).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 17(1:15 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman pushed ob at TSA 7 for 10 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - SFLA 32(1:58 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford to TSA 37 for -5 yards (11-T.Reeves). Penalty on TSA 11-T.Reeves Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TSA 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SFLA 32(2:05 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 31(2:30 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 1-J.Ford. 1-J.Ford runs ob at TSA 32 for -1 yard.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 44(3:01 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to TSA 31 for 13 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 43(3:30 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson scrambles pushed ob at TSA 44 for 13 yards (30-J.Wright).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - SFLA 29(4:03 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to USF 43 for 14 yards (13-L.Mullins27-D.Jackson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SFLA 31(4:29 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson to USF 29 for -2 yards (94-A.Goodlow).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 23(4:47 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 8-L.Williams. 8-L.Williams runs ob at USF 31 for 8 yards.
|Kickoff
|(4:54 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 59 yards from TSA 35. 80-T.Horne to USF 23 for 17 yards (0-T.Davis).
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (14 plays, 80 yards, 4:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:54 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 27(5:02 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 27(5:03 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - TULSA 37(5:10 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to USF 27 for 10 yards (0-D.Evans).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 37(5:19 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Stewart.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(5:57 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to USF 37 for 1 yard (59-A.Mims).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 43(6:20 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to USF 38 for 5 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 48(6:30 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford. Penalty on USF 23-T.Mangum Offside 5 yards enforced at USF 48. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 48(7:15 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to USF 48 for 4 yards (59-A.Mims22-M.LaPointe).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(7:25 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to USF 47 for 5 yards. Penalty on TSA 9-S.Crawford Pass touched by receiver who went OOB 0 yards enforced at TSA 48. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - TULSA 33(7:40 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 48 for 15 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 32(8:24 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 33 for 1 yard (11-D.Boyles).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 32(8:32 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Stewart.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 13 - TULSA 17(8:59 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 32 for 15 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(9:37 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 17 for -3 yards (91-R.Yates).
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SFLA 41(9:49 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 52 yards from USF 41. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 20 for 13 yards (15-J.Curry).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - SFLA 46(10:04 - 2nd) Penalty on USF 3-V.Davis False start 5 yards enforced at USF 46. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - SFLA 45(10:40 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 46 for 1 yard (19-G.Sawyer).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - SFLA 37(11:02 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 45 for 8 yards (0-T.Davis).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(11:41 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 37 for -1 yard (30-J.Wright).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - SFLA 33(11:51 - 2nd) Penalty on TSA 90-J.Player Offside 5 yards enforced at USF 33. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 24(12:16 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 33 for 9 yards (21-T.Wilkerson).
|Kickoff
|(12:23 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 55 yards from TSA 35. 1-J.Ford pushed ob at USF 24 for 14 yards (28-J.Hendrix).
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:28 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 5(12:28 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - TULSA 8(13:05 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to USF 5 for 3 yards (16-B.Nichols91-R.Yates).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 15 - TULSA 24(13:33 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to USF 8 for 16 yards (6-D.Bellamy).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 19(13:57 - 2nd) Team penalty on TSA False start 5 yards enforced at USF 19. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - TULSA 26(14:21 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to USF 19 for 7 yards (0-D.Evans).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 29(15:00 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to USF 26 for 3 yards (17-B.Green23-T.Mangum).
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 33(0:20 - 1st) 2-K.Stokes to USF 29 for 4 yards (59-A.Mims0-D.Evans).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 47(0:37 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes pushed ob at USF 33 for 14 yards (0-D.Evans).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULSA 48(1:03 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to USF 47 for 5 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 41(1:33 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to TSA 48 for 7 yards (3-V.Davis).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 27(1:57 - 1st) 5-J.Santana to TSA 41 for 14 yards (2-N.Roberts).
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SFLA 21(2:11 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 52 yards from USF 21 to the TSA 27 downed by 50-B.Bernard.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - SFLA 18(2:50 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 21-B.Battie. 21-B.Battie to USF 21 for 3 yards (30-J.Wright).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 15(3:20 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to USF 18 for 3 yards (1-K.Ray).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 15(3:49 - 1st) 1-J.Ford pushed ob at USF 15 for no gain (5-R.Nixon).
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (6 plays, 43 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TULSA 41(3:57 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 26 yards from USF 41 out of bounds at the USF 15.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 39(4:30 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to USF 41 for -2 yards (96-K.Pinkney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TULSA 39(5:09 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to USF 39 for no gain (11-D.Boyles59-A.Mims).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(5:26 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to USF 39 for 9 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 25(5:59 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to USF 48 for 27 yards (9-K.Sails).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULSA 23(6:33 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 25 for 2 yards (11-D.Boyles23-T.Mangum).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 16(6:52 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 23 for 7 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|Kickoff
|(6:57 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35. 6-C.Lovick to TSA 16 for 16 yards (6-D.Bellamy).
SFLA
Bulls
- FG (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - SFLA 8(7:00 - 1st) 28-J.Sackett 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SFLA 8(7:08 - 1st) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller. Penalty on USF 73-D.Jennings Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - SFLA 13(7:48 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to TSA 8 for 5 yards (1-K.Ray).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 14 - SFLA 14(8:15 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to TSA 13 for 1 yard (25-J.Oliver).
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - SFLA 9(8:15 - 1st) Penalty on USF 73-D.Jennings False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 9. No Play.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TULSA 19(8:34 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 50 yards from TSA 19. 9-K.Sails pushed ob at TSA 9 for 60 yards (37-L.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TULSA 19(8:38 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 17(9:24 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 19 for 2 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 12(9:52 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 17 for 5 yards (46-R.Thaxton).
|Kickoff
|(9:59 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35. 8-D.Prince to TSA 12 for 12 yards (2-N.Roberts).
SFLA
Bulls
- FG (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - SFLA 22(10:04 - 1st) 28-J.Sackett 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SFLA 22(10:10 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 24(10:45 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to TSA 22 for 2 yards (11-T.Reeves).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 24(10:50 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 39(11:14 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud to TSA 24 for 15 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(11:19 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Interception (1 plays, 21 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 45(11:34 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 0-D.Evans at USF 15. 0-D.Evans to USF 46 for 31 yards (5-J.Santana). Penalty on TSA 5-J.Santana Facemasking 15 yards enforced at USF 46.
SFLA
Bulls
- Fumble (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 45(11:41 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to USF 45 FUMBLES (23-Z.Collins). 13-L.Mullins to USF 45 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 41(12:02 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to USF 45 for 4 yards (26-A.Evans).
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 58 yards from TSA 35. 80-T.Horne pushed ob at USF 41 for 34 yards (41-D.Hopkins).
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (4 plays, 65 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:10 - 1st) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 33(12:18 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 46(12:35 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes pushed ob at USF 33 for 21 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULSA 42(12:55 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 46 for 4 yards (59-A.Mims).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(13:14 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 42 for 7 yards (3-V.Davis).
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SFLA 24(13:24 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 42 yards from USF 24. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 35 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SFLA 24(13:29 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Dukes.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - SFLA 29(13:46 - 1st) Penalty on USF 74-B.Cecil False start 5 yards enforced at USF 29. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 24(14:20 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 29 for 5 yards (21-T.Wilkerson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 22(14:55 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to USF 24 for 2 yards (97-T.Stevenson90-J.Player).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 56 yards from TSA 35. 1-J.Ford to USF 22 for 13 yards (41-D.Hopkins).
