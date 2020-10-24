Drive Chart
|
|
|LATECH
|TXSA
Key Players
|
|
L. Anthony
QB
148 PaYds, PaTD, -3 RuYds
|
|
S. McCormick
23 RB
165 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 12 ReYds, 2 RECs
Touchdown 3:50
9-L.Anthony complete to 45-J.Adams. 45-J.Adams runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
67
yds
02:53
pos
15
6
Touchdown 6:49
0-F.Harris incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 46-E.Barnett at LT 40. 46-E.Barnett runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
25
13
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|25
|Rushing
|5
|11
|Passing
|8
|10
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|6-18
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|4-4
|Total Net Yards
|247
|385
|Total Plays
|66
|87
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|78
|188
|Rush Attempts
|27
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|169
|197
|Comp. - Att.
|25-39
|19-34
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-55
|6-44
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.2
|4-46.5
|Return Yards
|108
|2
|Punts - Returns
|2-38
|4--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-70
|1-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|169
|PASS YDS
|197
|
|
|78
|RUSH YDS
|188
|
|
|247
|TOTAL YDS
|385
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Anthony 9 QB
|L. Anthony
|22/33
|148
|1
|0
|
A. Allen 3 QB
|A. Allen
|3/6
|21
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|19
|70
|0
|18
|
J. Henderson 33 RB
|J. Henderson
|3
|11
|0
|4
|
L. Anthony 9 QB
|L. Anthony
|5
|-3
|0
|12
|
A. Allen 3 QB
|A. Allen
|1
|-13
|0
|-13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Powell 0 WR
|C. Powell
|11
|8
|54
|0
|13
|
I. Graham 13 WR
|I. Graham
|4
|3
|43
|0
|37
|
A. Hardy 6 WR
|A. Hardy
|11
|4
|31
|0
|14
|
G. Hebert 80 WR
|G. Hebert
|3
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
J. Adams 45 FB
|J. Adams
|1
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|3
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
J. Henderson 33 RB
|J. Henderson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|4
|
J. Johnson 8 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Magee 89 WR
|T. Magee
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Baldwin 3 LB
|T. Baldwin
|17-1
|1.0
|1
|
T. Grubbs 52 LB
|T. Grubbs
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kendzior 47 DL
|E. Kendzior
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cole 7 DB
|J. Cole
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Ladler 1 DB
|K. Ladler
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williamson 4 DB
|B. Williamson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rose 94 DL
|K. Rose
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 97 DL
|M. Williams
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Wilbon 95 DL
|G. Wilbon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hannibal 2 DB
|Z. Hannibal
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carabin 44 LB
|M. Carabin
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bell 55 LB
|L. Bell
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Archangel 31 DB
|C. Archangel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kelly 28 DB
|J. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woods 30 DB
|C. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 56 DL
|M. Clark
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Bell 96 DL
|B. Bell
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Barnett 46 LB
|E. Barnett
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|4/4
|46
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|5
|36.2
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Toussant 86 WR
|W. Toussant
|4
|24.8
|27
|0
|
J. Kelly 28 DB
|J. Kelly
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
S. Harris 5 WR
|S. Harris
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Powell 0 WR
|C. Powell
|2
|19.0
|22
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|18/33
|189
|0
|2
|
J. Williams 19 WR
|J. Williams
|1/1
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McCormick 3 RB
|S. McCormick
|37
|165
|3
|45
|
B. Dingle 6 WR
|B. Dingle
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Daniels 33 RB
|B. Daniels
|3
|9
|0
|4
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|10
|5
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Ogle-Kellogg 11 WR
|T. Ogle-Kellogg
|6
|4
|96
|0
|54
|
Z. Franklin 18 WR
|Z. Franklin
|6
|2
|24
|0
|21
|
G. Sharp 87 TE
|G. Sharp
|3
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
J. Cephus 12 WR
|J. Cephus
|6
|4
|14
|0
|7
|
S. McCormick 3 RB
|S. McCormick
|2
|2
|12
|0
|11
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Williams 19 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Dingle 6 WR
|B. Dingle
|4
|2
|4
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Wisdom 0 S
|R. Wisdom
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nwachuku 11 S
|K. Nwachuku
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ligon 88 LB
|J. Ligon
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Harmanson 15 LB
|T. Harmanson
|4-4
|0.5
|0
|
A. Parks 4 S
|A. Parks
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Taylor 7 S
|D. Taylor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matterson 99 DL
|B. Matterson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Mayfield Jr. 26 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Dantzler 98 DL
|L. Dantzler
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wiley 96 LB
|C. Wiley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hicks 9 LB
|C. Hicks
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Guidry 41 LB
|D. Guidry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mahnke 38 LB
|T. Mahnke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson 21 CB
|K. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woolen 20 CB
|T. Woolen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nelson 94 DL
|K. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bell II 49 DL
|T. Bell II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 1 DL
|J. Haynes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clayton 95 DL
|C. Clayton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Duplessis 48 K
|H. Duplessis
|2/3
|37
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 35 P
|L. Dean
|4
|46.5
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Cardenas 84 TE
|O. Cardenas
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
B. Dingle 6 WR
|B. Dingle
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|4
|-0.3
|2
|0
LATECH
Bulldogs
- FG (12 plays, 63 yards, 6:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 59 yards from UTSA 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 28 for 22 yards (27-J.Preston).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 28(14:52 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to LT 35 for 7 yards (15-T.Harmanson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LATECH 35(14:20 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to LT 37 for 2 yards (7-D.Taylor).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 37(14:00 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 45 for 18 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 45(13:41 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to UTSA 42 for 3 yards (11-K.Nwachuku).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 42(13:09 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to UTSA 40 for 2 yards (7-D.Taylor).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - LATECH 40(12:30 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to UTSA 27 for 13 yards (11-K.Nwachuku26-C.Mayfield).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 27(12:05 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 26 for 1 yard (98-L.Dantzler).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - LATECH 26(11:32 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony scrambles to UTSA 20 for 6 yards (98-L.Dantzler).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - LATECH 20(11:02 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 16 for 4 yards (88-J.Ligon4-A.Parks).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 16(10:29 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 14 for 2 yards (41-D.Guidry95-C.Clayton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 14(9:50 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson to UTSA 10 FUMBLES (38-T.Mahnke). 33-J.Henderson to UTSA 9 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LATECH 9(8:59 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - LATECH 9(8:55 - 1st) 35-J.Barnes 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- FG (13 plays, 41 yards, 5:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 1st) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 35 yards from LT 35. 84-O.Cardenas to UTSA 40 for 10 yards (0-C.Powell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 40(8:46 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin pushed ob at UTSA 43 for 3 yards (4-B.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 43(8:30 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 43 for no gain (94-K.Rose52-T.Grubbs).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXSA 43(8:00 - 1st) 0-F.Harris pushed ob at UTSA 49 for 6 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXSA 49(7:38 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to LT 49 for 2 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(7:15 - 1st) Penalty on LT 4-B.Williamson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LT 49. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 34(7:15 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 3-S.McCormick. 3-S.McCormick to LT 33 for 1 yard (47-E.Kendzior).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 33(7:15 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to LT 31 for 2 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXSA 31(6:55 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to LT 21 for 10 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 21(6:28 - 1st) 33-B.Daniels to LT 18 for 3 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 18(6:04 - 1st) 0-F.Harris scrambles pushed ob at LT 17 for 1 yard (47-E.Kendzior).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXSA 17(5:36 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 87-G.Sharp. 87-G.Sharp to LT 7 for 10 yards (4-B.Williamson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - TXSA 7(5:04 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to LT 5 for 2 yards (3-T.Baldwin95-G.Wilbon).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXSA 5(4:23 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to LT 4 for 1 yard (52-T.Grubbs1-K.Ladler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TXSA 4(3:44 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 87-G.Sharp.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - TXSA 4(3:08 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:04 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 61 yards from UTSA 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 31 for 27 yards (23-X.Spencer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 31(2:56 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 31(2:49 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 31(2:43 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to LT 35 for 4 yards (7-D.Taylor15-T.Harmanson).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - LATECH 35(1:58 - 1st) 35-J.Barnes punts 36 yards from LT 35. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 30 for 1 yard (4-B.Williamson).
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Interception (4 plays, 28 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 30(1:45 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 37 for 7 yards (47-E.Kendzior).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TXSA 37(1:27 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 37 for no gain (52-T.Grubbs). Penalty on LT 97-M.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UTSA 37.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 48(1:18 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 48(1:10 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-T.Baldwin at LT 48. 3-T.Baldwin to UTSA 42 for 10 yards (55-A.Maka).
LATECH
Bulldogs
- FG (5 plays, 14 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 42(0:55 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to UTSA 38 for 4 yards (15-T.Harmanson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 38(0:35 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert pushed ob at UTSA 31 for 7 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 31(0:10 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to UTSA 28 for 3 yards (4-A.Parks1-J.Haynes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 28(15:00 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to UTSA 28 for no gain (26-C.Mayfield7-D.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LATECH 28(14:18 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert. Team penalty on LT Holding declined.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - LATECH 28(14:09 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:03 - 2nd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 61 yards from LT 35. 6-B.Dingle out of bounds at the UTSA 3.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 3(14:03 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 6 for 3 yards (95-G.Wilbon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 6(13:50 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXSA 6(13:30 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle runs ob at UTSA 22 for 16 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TXSA 6(13:30 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 6-B.Dingle.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXSA 6(13:24 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 49 yards from UTSA 6. 0-C.Powell to UTSA 33 for 22 yards (35-L.Dean).
LATECH
Bulldogs
- FG (9 plays, 29 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(13:11 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 29 for 4 yards (98-L.Dantzler).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 29(12:42 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 24 for 5 yards (20-T.Woolen).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 24(12:22 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 21 for 3 yards (94-K.Nelson95-C.Clayton).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 21(12:03 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 12 for 9 yards (0-R.Wisdom9-C.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LATECH 12(11:43 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 0-C.Powell.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 12(11:37 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 10 for 2 yards (99-B.Matterson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 10(11:02 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 7 for 3 yards (0-R.Wisdom15-T.Harmanson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 7(10:13 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 4 for 3 yards (11-K.Nwachuku).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LATECH 4(9:32 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 0-C.Powell.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - LATECH 4(9:26 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- FG (10 plays, 55 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:22 - 2nd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(9:22 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 30 for 5 yards (1-K.Ladler44-M.Carabin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXSA 30(9:04 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSA 30(8:58 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 3-S.McCormick. 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 41 for 11 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 41(8:40 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 47 for 6 yards (47-E.Kendzior).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 47(8:19 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to LT 49 for 4 yards (28-J.Kelly).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(7:53 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris scrambles to LT 39 for 10 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 39(7:53 - 2nd) Penalty on LT 3-T.Baldwin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LT 39. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 24(7:30 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to LT 21 for 3 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 21(7:14 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to LT 20 for 1 yard (94-K.Rose).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TXSA 20(6:46 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Jones.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TXSA 20(6:41 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (8 plays, 72 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:36 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 63 yards from UTSA 35. 86-W.Toussant pushed ob at LT 28 for 26 yards (4-A.Parks).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 28(6:26 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 34 for 6 yards (11-K.Nwachuku).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LATECH 34(5:53 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker to LT 37 for 3 yards (4-A.Parks41-D.Guidry).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 37(5:30 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 37 for no gain (7-D.Taylor). Penalty on UTSA 7-D.Taylor Neutral zone infraction 5 yards enforced at LT 37. No Play.
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 42(5:18 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to UTSA 21 for 37 yards (9-C.Hicks).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 21(5:00 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell pushed ob at UTSA 16 for 5 yards (11-K.Nwachuku).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LATECH 16(4:38 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell pushed ob at UTSA 13 for 3 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LATECH 13(4:25 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 13 for no gain (41-D.Guidry96-C.Wiley).
|+13 YD
|
4 & 2 - LATECH 13(3:50 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 45-J.Adams. 45-J.Adams runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:43 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, -16 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:43 - 2nd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(3:43 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris sacked at UTSA 17 for -8 yards FUMBLES (7-J.Cole). 74-S.Burford to UTSA 16 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 19 - TXSA 16(3:10 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris to UTSA 15 for -1 yard (52-T.Grubbs).
|Sack
|
3 & 20 - TXSA 15(2:53 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris sacked at UTSA 9 for -6 yards (96-B.Bell56-M.Clark).
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - TXSA 9(2:15 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 37 yards from UTSA 9 out of bounds at the UTSA 46.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- FG (8 plays, 40 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 46(2:07 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 48 for -2 yards (88-J.Ligon).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - LATECH 48(1:37 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 22-I.Tucker. Penalty on UTSA 96-C.Wiley Neutral zone infraction 5 yards enforced at UTSA 48. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 43(1:26 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to UTSA 29 for 14 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 29(1:19 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell pushed ob at UTSA 22 for 7 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - LATECH 22(1:05 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to UTSA 10 for 12 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 10(0:51 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy pushed ob at UTSA 6 for 4 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 6(0:45 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LATECH 6(0:39 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - LATECH 6(0:33 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Halftime (5 plays, 41 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:29 - 2nd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(0:29 - 2nd) 6-B.Dingle pushed ob at UTSA 36 for 11 yards (47-E.Kendzior).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 36(0:21 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 87-G.Sharp. 87-G.Sharp runs ob at UTSA 45 for 9 yards.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXSA 45(0:13 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to LT 34 for 21 yards (2-Z.Hannibal).
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 0(0:06 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis 51 yards Field Goal is No Good. Penalty on UTSA 66-D.Pastucci False start 5 yards enforced at LT 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TXSA 39(0:06 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - TXSA 39(0:03 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 6-B.Dingle.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- TD (16 plays, 75 yards, 5:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 38 for 13 yards (7-J.Cole1-K.Ladler).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(14:41 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 40 for 2 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSA 40(14:20 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 47 for 7 yards (7-J.Cole).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TXSA 47(13:57 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 47 for no gain (3-T.Baldwin).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXSA 47(13:30 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 49 for 2 yards (97-M.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(13:04 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 49(12:55 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg. 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg runs ob at LT 39 for 12 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 39(12:40 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick pushed ob at LT 33 for 6 yards (1-K.Ladler).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 33(12:15 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to LT 34 for -1 yard (52-T.Grubbs).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSA 34(11:44 - 3rd) 33-B.Daniels to LT 32 for 2 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 3 - TXSA 32(11:13 - 3rd) 19-J.Williams complete to 0-F.Harris. 0-F.Harris to LT 24 for 8 yards (3-T.Baldwin52-T.Grubbs).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 24(10:39 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to LT 11 for 13 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 11(10:29 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 11(10:24 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to LT 12 for -1 yard (97-M.Williams94-K.Rose).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - TXSA 12(9:49 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin. Team penalty on LT Offside declined. Penalty on LT 2-Z.Hannibal Pass interference 10 yards enforced at LT 12. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - TXSA 2(9:40 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:36 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 62 yards from UTSA 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 27 for 24 yards (30-D.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 27(9:28 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 27 for no gain (96-C.Wiley).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 27(8:57 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony sacked at LT 14 for -13 yards (99-B.Matterson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 23 - LATECH 14(8:15 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker to LT 18 for 4 yards (11-K.Nwachuku). Penalty on LT 80-G.Hebert Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - LATECH 18(8:00 - 3rd) 35-J.Barnes punts 35 yards from LT 18. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 49 for 2 yards (4-B.Williamson8-J.Johnson).
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Interception (3 plays, 49 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(7:51 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle pushed ob at UTSA 48 for -1 yard (1-K.Ladler).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSA 48(7:30 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to LT 47 for 5 yards (44-M.Carabin).
|Int
|
3 & 6 - TXSA 47(6:49 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 46-E.Barnett at LT 40. 46-E.Barnett runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 3rd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(6:32 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 25 for no gain (52-T.Grubbs).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 25(6:05 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Jones.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXSA 25(5:54 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg. 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg pushed ob at UTSA 37 for 12 yards (30-C.Woods).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TXSA 25(5:54 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXSA 25(5:31 - 3rd) 35-L.Dean punts 53 yards from UTSA 25. 0-C.Powell to LT 38 for 16 yards (23-X.Spencer).
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Fumble (2 plays, 11 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 38(5:17 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 40 for 2 yards (88-J.Ligon98-L.Dantzler).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 40(4:45 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to UTSA 47 FUMBLES (4-A.Parks). 95-C.Clayton to LT 49 for no gain.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Downs (10 plays, 8 yards, 4:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(4:34 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to LT 45 for 4 yards (95-G.Wilbon).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 45(4:05 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to LT 46 for -1 yard (3-T.Baldwin).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXSA 46(3:48 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle to LT 41 for 5 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - TXSA 41(3:20 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to LT 39 for 2 yards (55-L.Bell44-M.Carabin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 39(2:55 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to LT 38 for 1 yard (4-B.Williamson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 38(2:38 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to LT 30 for 8 yards (4-B.Williamson). Penalty on UTSA 74-S.Burford Holding 10 yards enforced at LT 30.
|-24 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSA 40(1:55 - 3rd) 33-B.Daniels to LT 36 FUMBLES (44-M.Carabin). 47-E.Kendzior to LT 36 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSA 40(1:55 - 3rd) 33-B.Daniels to LT 36 for 4 yards (44-M.Carabin).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXSA 36(1:43 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris pushed ob at LT 28 for 8 yards (7-J.Cole).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 28(1:14 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris sacked at LT 35 for -7 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|Sack
|
2 & 17 - TXSA 35(0:34 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris sacked at LT 41 for -6 yards (97-M.Williams).
TXSA
Roadrunners
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
3 & 23 - TXSA 41(15:00 - 4th) 0-F.Harris complete to 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg. 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg to LT 26 for 15 yards (2-Z.Hannibal).
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - TXSA 26(14:16 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis 43 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 93-D.Hall. Downed at the LT 25.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(14:09 - 4th) 22-I.Tucker to LT 25 for no gain (99-B.Matterson88-J.Ligon).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(13:49 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony complete to 89-T.Magee. 89-T.Magee to LT 23 for -2 yards (21-K.Robinson).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 12 - LATECH 23(13:29 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony to LT 35 for 12 yards (9-C.Hicks).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 35(13:14 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony complete to 89-T.Magee. 89-T.Magee to LT 37 for 2 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 37(12:52 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony sacked at LT 33 for -4 yards (88-J.Ligon15-T.Harmanson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - LATECH 33(12:37 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - LATECH 33(11:53 - 4th) 35-J.Barnes punts 38 yards from LT 33. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 29 for no gain (89-T.Magee).
TXSA
Roadrunners
- TD (3 plays, 71 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 29(11:03 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 40 for 11 yards (31-C.Archangel).
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 40(10:50 - 4th) 0-F.Harris complete to 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg. 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg pushed ob at LT 6 for 54 yards (1-K.Ladler).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - TXSA 6(10:36 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:28 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 39 yards from UTSA 35 to LT 26 fair catch by 83-T.Harris.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 26(10:28 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to LT 28 for 2 yards (15-T.Harmanson21-K.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 28(9:55 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 32 for 4 yards (0-R.Wisdom15-T.Harmanson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LATECH 32(9:16 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LATECH 32(9:11 - 4th) 35-J.Barnes punts 44 yards from LT 32. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 20 for -4 yards (97-M.Williams).
TXSA
Roadrunners
- TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 20(8:59 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 20 for no gain (7-J.Cole).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 20(8:32 - 4th) 0-F.Harris complete to 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg. 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg pushed ob at UTSA 35 for 15 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(8:07 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 37 for 2 yards (3-T.Baldwin2-Z.Hannibal).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSA 37(7:43 - 4th) 0-F.Harris complete to 19-J.Williams. 19-J.Williams to UTSA 47 for 10 yards (1-K.Ladler).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 47(7:14 - 4th) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to LT 46 for 7 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXSA 46(6:47 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to LT 45 for 1 yard (94-K.Rose).
|+45 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXSA 45(6:26 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:16 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 45 yards from UTSA 35. 28-J.Kelly pushed ob at LT 42 for 22 yards (4-A.Parks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 42(6:08 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 42(6:02 - 4th) 22-I.Tucker to LT 44 for 2 yards (96-C.Wiley0-R.Wisdom).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 8 - LATECH 44(5:24 - 4th) 9-L.Anthony to LT 38 FUMBLES. 9-L.Anthony to LT 40 for 2 yards (49-T.Bell9-C.Hicks).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - LATECH 40(4:45 - 4th) 35-J.Barnes punts 28 yards from LT 40 Downed at the UTSA 32.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (7 plays, 13 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 32(4:29 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 38 for 6 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 38(3:41 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 39 for 1 yard (52-T.Grubbs3-T.Baldwin).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - TXSA 39(2:56 - 4th) Penalty on UTSA 61-K.Davis False start 5 yards enforced at UTSA 39. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXSA 34(2:50 - 4th) 0-F.Harris scrambles pushed ob at UTSA 41 for 7 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXSA 34(2:50 - 4th) 0-F.Harris scrambles pushed ob at UTSA 43 for 9 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 43(2:17 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 44 for 1 yard (94-K.Rose).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 44(2:10 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 45 for 1 yard (47-E.Kendzior).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TXSA 45(2:06 - 4th) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TXSA 45(1:55 - 4th) 35-L.Dean punts 47 yards from UTSA 45 out of bounds at the LT 8.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Interception (7 plays, 57 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 8(1:47 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell pushed ob at LT 18 for 10 yards (88-J.Ligon).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 18(1:40 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to LT 24 for 6 yards (15-T.Harmanson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - LATECH 24(1:22 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to LT 29 for 5 yards (88-J.Ligon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 29(1:06 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 0-C.Powell.
|-13 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 29(1:02 - 4th) 3-A.Allen sacked at LT 16 for -13 yards FUMBLES (3-A.Allen). out of bounds at the LT 16.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 29(0:56 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 29(0:58 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert. Penalty on UTSA 7-D.Taylor Pass interference 14 yards enforced at LT 29. No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 43(0:51 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-A.Parks at LT 38. 4-A.Parks to LT 35 for 3 yards (62-A.Delfin77-D.Campbell).
TXSA
Roadrunners
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(0:45 - 4th) 0-F.Harris kneels at LT 36 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSA 36(0:07 - 4th) 0-F.Harris kneels at LT 37 for -1 yard.
